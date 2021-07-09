Navigation
    EM-Tagesticker

    Mount lässt kleinen Fan noch einmal strahlen +++ Die Schweiz überraschte auch Chiellini

    09.07.21, 14:07

    Phoenix Suns erhöhen im NBA-Final auf 2:0 +++ Barty gegen Pliskova im Final

    Widmer vor Wechsel in die Bundesliga +++ Barça holt 18-jährigen Österreicher

    Olympia ohne Publikum – warum man auch im TV nicht zuschauen sollte

    Harry Kane – einer der besten Stürmer der Welt will endlich seinen ersten …

    Ein hervorragender EM-Final steht bevor – Italien und England im …

    1
    2
    3
    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker, 9.7.21

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Fan macht für Fussball blau und wird gefeuert
    Der Klassiker: Du schwänzt bei der Arbeit, um stattdessen zu einem Fussballspiel zu gehen. Du wirst im Stadion gefilmt, dein Chef sieht's – und du hast Probleme. Oder keinen Job mehr.

    Jüngstes «Opfer» ist die Engländerin Nina Farooqi (Bild: Mitte). Wie der «Daily Telegraph» berichtet, meldete sie sich am Mittwoch krank, als ihr ein Ticket für den Halbfinal England – Dänemark angeboten wurde. Nach dem grossen Freudentaumel über den Finaleinzug folgte am nächsten Morgen die Ernüchterung. Der Arbeitgeber sah sie im Fernsehen, hatte kein Verständnis fürs Blaumachen und kündigte ihr.

    Farooqi sagt, sie bedaure dies ein bisschen, weil niemand gerne gefeuert werde. «Aber ich hätte es auch gehasst, das Spiel verpasst zu haben. Ich würde es noch einmal machen. Fussball ist mein Leben.»
    Chiellini rechnete nicht mit der Schweiz
    Italiens «Verteidigungsminister» Giorgio Chiellini sagte vor dem Final, man habe im Halbfinal nicht mit Spanien als Gegner gerechnet, sondern mit Frankreich. Der Weltmeister scheiterte indes im Achtelfinal an der Schweiz. «Die Franzosen waren der grosse Favorit, sie hatten die nötige Qualität und internationale Erfahrung», sagte Chiellini bei der RAI. «Ich dachte, dass Frankreich eine Stufe über dem Rest war, deshalb dachte ich, unser Weg in den Final würde über Belgien, Frankreich und England führen.»

    Mit England habe er schon vor dem Turnier gerechnet, so der Juve-Abwehrspieler. Schliesslich sei es an der WM 2018 in den Halbfinal vorgestossen und bestreite an der Euro 2020 im Prinzip ein Heimturnier. «Sie haben Qualität und die nötige Physis, sie sind solide und treten organisiert auf. Es mag vielleicht nicht so aussehen, aber es ist sehr schwer, die Engländer zu schlagen.»
    Italy's Giorgio Chiellini reacts during the Euro 2020 soccer semifinal match between Italy and Spain at Wembley stadium in London, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Laurence Griffiths, Pool via AP)
    Mount lässt Fan noch einmal strahlen
    Dieses Video von Mason Mount, das ihn nach dem gewonnenen EM-Halbfinal zeigt, ging um die Welt. Es zeigt den englischen Shootingstar, wie er sein Trikot einem kleinen Mädchen schenkt:

    Beim Mädchen handelt es sich um die zehn Jahre alte Belle, die heute im englischen Frühstücks-Fernsehen zu Gast war – und dort noch einmal von Mason Mount überrascht wurde. Mit einer Grussbotschaft rührte der Fussballer seinen Fan zu Tränen.
    Berg tritt aus Nationalteam zurück
    Schwedens Stürmer Marcus Berg beendet seine Karriere im Nationalteam. Der 34-Jährige erzielte in 90 Länderspielen 24 Tore, an der EM blieb ihm ein weiterer Treffer verwehrt. Der Stürmer begründete seinen Entschluss damit, auf Vereinsebene noch einige Jahre weiterspielen zu wollen – auf die kommende Saison kehrt Berg zu seinem Jugendklub IFK Göteborg zurück. (sda/dpa)
    Sweden's Marcus Berg lies on the pitch during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group E match between Spain and Sweden at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Pierre Philippe Marcou, Pool)
    Die «Three Lions» zeigen Herz
    Englands Fussballer punkten vor dem Final mit einer grosszügigen Aktion. Medienberichten zufolge würden die Spieler ihr Preisgeld für den EM-Titel an die Gesundheitsbehörden NHS spenden.

    Englands Fussballverband FA bekäme bei einem Finalsieg am Sonntag gegen Italien umgerechnet insgesamt etwas mehr als 30 Millionen Franken an Turnier-Preisgeld, etwa 40 Prozent davon würde die FA dann an die Mannschaft von Nationaltrainer Gareth Southgate ausschütten. Der National Health Service wird von den «Three Lions» schon länger unterstützt. Derzeit setzt er sich besonders im Kampf gegen die Corona-Pandemie ein. (sda)
    epa08951817 Clinicians prepare the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a vaccination centre in Salisbury Cathedral in Salisbury, Britain, 20 January 2021. More than four million people in the UK have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to government figures. People in their 70s and the clinically extremely vulnerable in England are now among those being offered the vaccine. EPA/NEIL HALL
    Neville versteht Wirbel um Hymnen-Ausbuhen nicht
    Der frühere englische Nationalspieler Gary Neville äusserte sich dazu, dass Fans im Wembley-Stadion die Hymne Dänemarks ausgebuht hatten. Für ihn ist das überhaupt kein grosses Ding.

    «Als ich mit dem Nationalteam in verschiedenen Ländern spielte und wir bei der Hymne ausgebuht wurden, nahm ich das immer so auf, dass diese Fans uns aus dem Tritt bringen wollten. Nie als Angriff auf uns als Menschen. Ist es wirklich so schlimm und respektlos?», fragte der Ex-Verteidiger und postete dazu das Feuer-Emoji.
    Ein bisschen Spass muss sein
    Das englische Boulevard-Blatt «Daily Star» nimmt die Anschuldigungen aus Italien, die Engländer seien Schauspieler, auf. Und kontert frech mit: «Was haben die Römer je für uns getan?» Um die Antwort gleich selber zu geben, etwa Aquädukte, Strassen, feine Weine, schöne Frauen – und Ananas auf der Pizza. Mit dem kleinen Hinweis: «Das letzte Beispiel könnte von uns erfunden worden sein.»
    Spektakuläres neues Videomaterial
    Diese Aufnahmen von der umstrittenen Penalty-Szene mit Raheem Sterling bei England – Dänemark machen soeben die Runde. Sie ermöglichen einen völlig neuen Blickwinkel auf die Aktion …
    Lineker ruft zu Fairness auf
    Auch Englands Fussball-Ikone Gary Lineker haben die Buhrufe bei der dänischen Hymne im Halbfinal gestört. Er ruft die englischen Anhänger deshalb dazu auf, dies im Final gegen Italien nicht zu tun, wenn «Fratelli d'Italia» im Wembley gespielt wird.

    «Erstens ist die Hymne eine Granate, die es sich zu hören lohnt. Und zweitens ist es verdammt unhöflich und respektlos, eine Hymne auszubuhen», kommentiert Lineker.
    Eindeutig der Bart der Stunde in England
    Leben retten statt «Three Lions» anfeuern
    Die Chance, die eigene Nationalmannschaft im EM-Halbfinal live im Stadion anzufeuern, bekommen nur wenige. Wenn es sich dabei auch noch um ein Spiel der Engländer im legendären Wembley handelt, ist es umso schöner.

    Sam Astley hätte die Möglichkeit gehabt, den Sieg der «Three Lions» gegen Dänemark vor Ort zu verfolgen, liess sie aber aus. Er hatte nämlich etwas Wichtigeres vor – Leben retten. Eine Woche zuvor liess er sich als Stammzellenspender registrieren und es gab einen Treffer. So ging er am Mittwoch nicht ins Stadion, sondern ins Spital. Der 25-Jährige sagte dazu: «Kein Fussballspiel ist besser, als ein Leben zu retten.»

    Die Geschichte des Engländers ging durch die Medien und so wurde auch Gary Lineker darauf aufmerksam. Er versucht nun, Final-Tickets für Astley und seine Freundin aufzutreiben, welche die Tickets für die Partie gegen Dänemark in einem Gewinnspiel gewann. Es wäre wohl ein mehr als gerechter Lohn für das junge Paar aus Birmingham.
    Verratti blickt auf «episches Finale» – und schickt kleinen Seitenhieb an den Gegner
    Die Elfmeterszene in der Verlängerung des Halbfinals zwischen England und Dänemark sorgte für grosse Aufregung. Marco Verratti versteht diese und sagt: «Es war ein sehr grosszügiger Elfmeter, ich hätte ihn nicht gegeben.» Um die Schiedsrichter-Leistung im Final vom Sonntag mache sich der Italiener aber keine Sorgen. Vielmehr freut er sich auf «einen epischen Final, in dem auf jeden Fall Geschichte geschrieben wird.»

    Eine kleine Vorhersage wagt er auch: «Die Mannschaft, die mehr Spass hat und das Spiel vom Kopf her lockerer angeht, wird einen Vorteil haben.» Dass er damit Italien meint, schiesst der Mittelfeld-Stratege gleich hinterher. Nationaltrainer Roberto Mancini habe ihnen die Begeisterung und das Lachen zurückgegeben.
    Italy's Nicolo Barella, left, and Italy's Marco Verratti celebrate scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match between Belgium and Italy at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, Pool)
    Kuipers pfeift den Final
    Der Niederländer Björn Kuipers pfeift am Sonntag den EM-Final zwischen Italien und England im Londoner Wembley. Für den 48-Jährigen ist es die vierte Spielleitung an dieser Endrunde.

    In der Vorrunde hatte Kuipers die Partien Dänemark – Belgien und Slowakei – Spanien gepfiffen, dazu den Viertelfinal Tschechien – Dänemark. Er leitet seit 2006 internationale Spiele, 2014 pfiff er den Champions-League-Final zwischen Real Madrid und Atlético Madrid. Seit der EM 2012 stand Kuipers an jeder grossen Endrunde im Einsatz. (ram/sda)
    epa09320827 Dutch referee Bjoern Kuipers during the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter final match between the Czech Republic and Denmark in Baku, Azerbaijan, 03 July 2021. EPA/Valentin Ogirenko / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020

    1 / 101
    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020
    quelle: keystone / justin tallis
    Nico «surft» mit Legende Robby Naish – und weiss nicht mehr, wo oben und unten ist

    Emma Amour

    Mein Fussball-Märchen mit Kathi-Kate-Cat und Pat

    Shit, ist das krass! Die Schweizer Nati qualifiziert sich nicht nur für das Viertelfinale, nein, die Jungs hauen auch grad noch den Weltmeister aus dem Rennen. Was hab ich die Männer gefeiert. Auch wenn ich am Ende mit einer Frau rummachte.

    Nicht nur, weil die Schweizer Nati Geschichte schrieb, geht der vergangene Montag in die Geschichte ein. Auch für mich war die Nacht nach dem Match gegen Frankreich so ereignisreich, dass ich nie, nie, nie meinen Enkel-Kartoffeln davon erzählen werde.

    Aber von Anfang an. Ich gabs mir ja hart. Hab zuerst das Spiel Kroatien gegen Spanien geschaut. Und zwar beim Public Viewing. Ich war Team Kroatien. Obwohl ich diese Karo-Trikots unmöglich finde.

    Aber da in dieser Gartenbeiz war ein Kroate, der es …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel