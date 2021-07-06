So, @federicochiesa, how much do you know about Spain? 🤔#VivoAzzurro #EURO2020 #ITA #ITAESP pic.twitter.com/xvJicNZERY— Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@azzurri) July 5, 2021
🤗 No queremos irnos a descansar sin dar las GRACIAS (sí, así de grande) a los aficionados que han estado animándonos al llegar a Londres.— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) July 5, 2021
🇪🇸 ¡¡Nos hemos sentido como en casa!!
😜 Sois los mejores, afición.
😴 Descansad que mañana SERÁ UN GRAN DÍA.#SomosEspaña #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/AYaHr0e4Pj
Let's face it, life will was much easier for Spain against Italy when they had Xavi and Iniesta passing the ball:pic.twitter.com/GF8pm09fSc— 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) July 6, 2021
Last time England won anything the 🦖🦕 were still alive 🤣🤣🤣 #england #itscominghome #euro2020 #fishandchips #ilovethisgame #positive4evra pic.twitter.com/7Idx9xbY9b— Patrice Evra (@Evra) July 5, 2021
Ciro Immobile being miraculously cured by Saint Simulate, the patron saint of divers and actors. pic.twitter.com/Le9duIi0j8— Lisbon Lion (@tirnaog_09) July 3, 2021
Wait for it...— England (@England) July 4, 2021
😂 @BukayoSaka87 pic.twitter.com/1YIbBTwgqt
The technique 👌@JackGrealish @BenChilwell— England (@England) July 5, 2021
🔗
@PhilFoden pic.twitter.com/z3bnjInNBn