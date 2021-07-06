Navigation
wolkig, aber kaum Regen 24°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

    EM-Tagesticker

    Italien-Staff: Von allen gab's Panini-Bildli +++ Dänisches Team euphorisch verabschiedet

    In Messenger teilen In Whatsapp teilen Via E-Mail teilen
    Link zur Diskussion Zu Favoriten hinzufügen
    06.07.21, 14:00

    Mehr «Sport»

    Challenge League erhält neuen Titelsponsor +++ Canadiens verkürzen gegen Tampa

    Link zum Artikel

    Golubic trifft im Wimbledon-Viertelfinal auf Karolina Pliskova

    Link zum Artikel

    Warum nicht jeder in jeder Etappe auf Sieg fährt – die Tour de France für …

    Link zum Artikel

    Barça und das Messi-Griezmann-Dilemma +++ Podolski wechselt nach Polen

    Link zum Artikel

    Ahnenforschende finden 14 lebende Nachfahren Leonardo Da Vincis

    Link zum Artikel

    Bundesrätin Sommaruga reist nach Afrika – und wird zur DJane

    Link zum Artikel

    Meistgelesen

    Link zum Artikel
    1

    Dein Covid-Zertifikat könnte einen fiesen Fehler haben, so wie meines 😌

    Link zum Artikel
    2

    Masserey: «Anteil der Delta-Variante steigt stark an» +++ BAG meldet 274 neue …

    Link zum Artikel
    3

    Diese 27 lustigen Bilder und Gifs sind alles, was du heute brauchst



    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker, 6.7.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Italiens Star-Staff
    Nicht nur der italienische Nationaltrainer Roberto Mancici war ein grosser Spieler. Auch Gabriele Oriali, Alberico Evani und Gianluca Vialli waren einst Nationalspieler. (ram)
    Dänen zuhause euphorisch verabschiedet
    Dänemark ist zuhause euphorisch verabschiedet worden. Als sich die Mannschaft von ihrer Basis in Helsingoer auf den Weg zum Flughafen machte, um nach London zu fliegen, wo die Halbfinals ausgetragen werden, versammelten sich viele Fans vor dem Hotel, um den Spielern Erfolg zu wünschen.
    Denmark leaves Hotel in Helsingoer to fly to London for UEFA EURO semifinal against England
    Denmark leaves Hotel in Helsingoer to fly to London for UEFA EURO semifinal against England
    Denmark leaves Hotel in Helsingoer to fly to London for UEFA EURO semifinal against England
    Denmark leaves Hotel in Helsingoer to fly to London for UEFA EURO semifinal against England
    Chiesa brilliert beim Spanien-Quiz
    Wie gut kennt Italiens Angreifer Federico Chiesa den heutigen Gegner Spanien? Ziemlich gut! Bei den Fragen, die ihm vom italienischen Verband gestellt werden, kann er neun von zehn richtig beantworten. Einzig wo die «Alhambra» steht, hat er nicht gewusst. Und wie es sich für einen Sportler gehört, hat er sofort eine Ausrede parat: «Du hast das nicht gut ausgesprochen.»

    Hast du auch Lust auf ein Spanien-Quiz? Hier lang!
    14
    Spanien als nächste EM-Hürde – kennst du mehr von unserem Gegner als nur Patatas Bravas?
    von Ralph Steiner
    So wurden die Spanier in London begrüsst
    So gut sind die Torhüter der Halbfinalisten
    12
    Video
    Pickford war der beste – die vier Halbfinal-Goalies im Vergleich
    von Niklas Helbling
    Chelsea schon Sieger
    Chelsea scheint sich mit dem Gewinn der Champions League nicht zu begnügen. Schon vor den Halbfinals steht fest, dass mindestens ein Spieler der «Blues» in der Mannschaft des Europameisters stehen wird. Ben Chilwell, Reece James und Mason Mount vertreten England. Emerson und Jorginho laufen für Italien auf, Cesar Azpilicueta für Spanien und Andreas Christensen für Dänemark.
    epa09318852 Jorginho of Italy reacts during the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter final match between Belgium and Italy in Munich, Germany, 02 July 2021. EPA/Andreas Gebert / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Spanien gegen Italien – die letzten Duelle
    Heute Abend trifft Italien im ersten Halbfinal der EM auf Spanien. Dabei sind die Italiener wohl leicht zu favorisieren. Sonst bewegten sich die beiden Mannschaften zuletzt stets auf Augenhöhe. 2016 duellierten sie sich an der Europameisterschaft in Frankreich und Italien gewann im Achtelfinal mit 2:0. In der darauffolgenden WM-Qualifikation gab es einen 3:0-Sieg für Spanien zuhause und ein 1:1-Unentschieden auswärts.

    Äusserst deutlich war dagegen das Duell im EM-Final von 2012. Nachdem die beiden Team sich in der Gruppenphase noch mit einem 1:1 trennten, überrollte Spanien Italien im Final regelrecht und gewann mit 4:0.
    Patrice Evra ist high auf «Fish n' Chips»
    Die acht Jahre bei Manchester United scheinen bei Frankreichs Fussball-Legende einen gewaltigen Eindruck hinterlassen zu haben. Der 40-Jährige, der auf Social Media immer wieder kuriose und lustige Videos postet, drückt im Halbfinal jedenfalls England die Daumen. In einem neuen Video ist Evra zu sehen, wie er im England-Trikot und mit einem Fisch und Pommes in der Hand in einem Auto sitzt und englische Parolen in die Kamera schreit.

    Er kann sich aber auch Seitenhiebe gegen England nicht verkneifen. So sagt er unter anderem: «Das letzte Mal, als England etwas gewonnen hat, waren die Dinosaurier noch am Leben.»
    Run auf dänische Tickets
    Obwohl dänische Fans aus Dänemark ihre Mannschaft im Halbfinal gegen England im Wembley wegen der Corona-Regelungen nicht anfeuern können, werden die dänischen Spieler vor Ort eine grosse Unterstützung spüren. Die 6000 Tickets, die für Dänen reserviert waren, die in Grossbritannien leben, waren in kürzester Zeit vergriffen. (sda)
    Danish fans celebrate after watching the Euro 2020 quarterfinal soccer championship match between Czech Republic and Denmark being played in Baku, Azerbaijan, at a fan zone in Potters field, London, Saturday, July 3, 2021. Denmark won 2-1. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
    Immobiles «Wunderheilung»
    Ciro Immobiles Simulation sorgt auch zwei Tage nach dem Viertelfinal gegen Belgien noch für Schlagzeilen. Der italienische Stürmer blieb nach einem angeblichen Foul im belgischen Strafraum liegen und wälzte sich, als hätte er teuflische Schmerzen. Als Augenblicke später seine Teamkollegen trafen, stand er sofort auf und jubelte mit, als wäre nichts gewesen.

    Nun hat sich auch Italiens Abwehrchef Leonardo Bonucci zum Vorfall geäussert. «Er sagt: Die Freude und die Emotionen über das Tor waren so gross, dass sie ihn geheilt haben.» Der Juve-Star gab aber auch zu: «Wir haben uns nach dem Spiel über ihn lustig gemacht.»
    So geht Matchvorbereitung auf Englisch
    Als Vorbereitung auf den EM-Halbfinal gegen Dänemark von morgen Abend (21 Uhr) … plantschen die Engländer mit aufblasbaren Einhörnern. Gar nicht so einfach, wie das Beispiel von Bukayo Saka zeigt.

    Dass sie aber auch noch anders können, zeigen die Engländer in einem anderen Video. Jack Grealish, Ben Chilwell und Phil Foden zeigen ihre Fähigkeiten auf dem Rasen.
    Tschechischer Captain Darida beendet Karriere im Nationalteam
    Am Tag nach dem EM-Aus in den Viertelfinals gegen Dänemark (1:2) tritt der tschechische Internationale Vladimir Darida aus der Nationalmannschaft zurück. Der 30-Jährige kommt für das tschechische Nationalteam auf 75 Einsätze, wobei ihm acht Tore glückten. Darida führte sein Land als Captain in die EM, kam im Viertelfinal gegen Dänemark nach einer Verletzung jedoch erst in der Schlussphase auf den Platz. (zap/sda/dpa)
    epa09283647 Vladimir Darida of the Czech Republic reacts as he leaves the pitch during the UEFA EURO 2020 group D preliminary round soccer match between Croatia and the Czech Republic in Glasgow, Britain, 18 June 2021. EPA/Paul Ellis / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)

    Mehr zur EM:

    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020

    1 / 95
    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020
    quelle: keystone / isobel frodsham
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Die Stimmen zum bitteren EM-Aus der Schweiz

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Dein Covid-Zertifikat könnte einen fiesen Fehler haben, so wie meines 😌
    2
    23 unheimlich beklemmende Bilder von Städten, die aus einer Dystopie stammen könnten
    3
    Diese 27 lustigen Bilder und Gifs sind alles, was du heute brauchst
    4
    42-Jähriger soll über Jahre junge Frauen nach dem Ausgang abgepasst und missbraucht haben
    5
    Grosses Feuer im Kaspischen Meer – Aserbaidschan behauptet, es sei ein Vulkanausbruch
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Corona-Data: Steigende Fallzahlen – R-Wert bei 1,16
    2
    «Die Hölle ist nur ein Vorort. Was ich als Mutter erlebt habe, ist viel schlimmer»
    3
    Das Impftempo nimmt ab – jetzt wehrt sich die Spitex gegen Vorwürfe von Berset
    4
    Israel: Corona-Impfung weniger effektiv seit Delta-Variante ++ Bettel in «ernstem» Zustand
    5
    Die gefährlichen Corona-Rezepte der Heiler, Esoteriker und Quacksalber
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Norilsk – no fun. Das ist Russlands härteste Stadt
    2
    24 Erfindungen, die kein Mensch braucht – die du aber trotzdem sehen willst
    3
    31 grottenschlechte Tattoos, auf die der Laser schon wartet
    4
    Die beliebtesten Reiseländer im Check: Wo Geimpfte jetzt schon Reisevorteile haben
    5
    Der erste grüne Bundeskanzler? Robert Habeck kommt ins «Exil» in die Schweiz

    Pickford war der beste – die vier Halbfinal-Goalies im Vergleich

    Noch vier Teams sind an der Europameisterschaft dabei – Italien, Spanien, England und Dänemark können sich weiterhin Hoffnungen auf den Titel machen. Vier Spieler werden in den verbleibenden Partien besonders im Mittelpunkt stehen. Dies liegt schon im Naturell ihrer Position. Wir stellen die Goalies der vier Nationen vor und vergleichen ihre Leistungen an der EM und in der vergangenen Saison.

    Bei Torhütern ist der Grat, der zwischen einem gefeierten Helden und einem verschmähten Versager liegt, besonders schmal. So sagte Gianluigi Buffon einst, dass ein Goalie ein bisschen masochistisch veranlagt sein müsse. Denn als Torhüter gebe es nur eine Sicherheit: «Du wirst Gegentore kassieren und das macht dich unglücklich.»

    Das wissen auch die vier Halbfinal-Goalies. Gianluigi Donnarumma, Unai Simon, Jordan Pickford und Kasper Schmeichel stehen vor den grössten Spielen ihrer Karriere. Sie …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel