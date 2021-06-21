Navigation
    EM-Tagesticker

    Fans sorgen mit Corona- und Impftrikots für Lacher +++ Thomas Müller fällt verletzt aus

    21.06.21, 13:20

    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker, 21.06.2021

    Ist das ein gutes Omen? Covid-19 ist raus, die Impfstoffe im Achtelfinal!
    Die Pandemie hat auch die Fussballwelt erschüttert, was man schon daran sieht, dass die EURO 2020 im Jahr 2021 stattfinden muss. Einige Fans nahmen dies zum Anlass, sich besondere Namen auf das Trikot drucken zu lassen. Beim Spiel der Schweizer Nati gegen die Türkei fing die Kamera einen Fan mit einem Besiktas-Trikot ein. Name: COVID. Nummer: 19.

    Doch die Türken blieben auch im dritten Gruppenspiel erfolglos – anders als die NIederländer. Die «Elftal» steht bereits vorzeitig als Gruppensieger fest und kann sich gemeinsam mit ihren Fans über den Einzug in den Achtelfinal freuen. Drei dieser Fans liessen sich ebenfalls etwas Schönes einfallen. Ihre Trikots zierten die Namen der drei Impfstoffe, die in Europa zum Einsatz kommen. Ob Photoshop oder nicht, vielleicht ist das ja ein gutes Omen auch für die Welt ausserhalb des Fussballs.

    Thomas Müller fällt verletzt aus
    Die «Bild» berichtet über eine Knieverletzung von Thomas Müller. Der deutsche Nationalspieler wird im letzten Gruppenspiel gegen Ungarn nicht mit von der Partie sein. Auch für einen möglichen Achtelfinal wäre ein Einsatz fraglich.

    Der Offensivspieler kehrte erst vor der EM in den Kader von Bundestrainer Jogi Löw zurück, nachdem dieser Müller gemeinsam mit Mats Hummels und Jérôme Boateng aus der Nationalmannschaft verbannt hatte. In den zwei Spielen an der Europameisterschaft gegen Frankreich und Portugal war er an keinem Tor beteiligt, stand aber in allen möglichen Minuten auf dem Feld.
    epa09286084 Thomas Mueller of Germany reacts during the UEFA EURO 2020 group F preliminary round soccer match between Portugal and Germany in Munich, Germany, 19 June 2021. EPA/Christof Stache / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Coiffeur-Gate auch bei den Chilenen
    Ein Coiffeur-Termin sorgt auch an der Copa America für Aufruhr. Spieler der chilenischen Nationalmannschaft empfingen einen Friseur in ihrem Hotel im brasilianischen Cuiaba und verstiessen damit gegen die Corona-Auflagen des Turniers. Das räumten das Trainerteam und der Verband des südamerikanischen Landes ein, nachdem sich zuvor Bilder in den sozialen Netzwerken verbreitet hatten. Die Beteiligten müssen eine Busse zahlen. Eine Summe wurde nicht genannt.

    Zwar sei der Friseur zuvor negativ auf das Coronavirus getestet worden. Die Regeln des südamerikanischen Verbands Conmebol schreiben dennoch vor, dass Spieler während ihres Aufenthalts in einem Hotel keinen Kontakt zu Aussenstehenden haben dürfen. Man bedauere den Vorfall, hiess es. Die Mannschaft sei danach negativ auf Corona getestet worden. Ausserdem kursiert auch das Gerücht, wonach sechs Spieler Frauen ins Hotel eingeladen hätten, bei einem soll es sich um Arturo Vidal handeln. (ram/sda/dpa)
    Schotten-Star Gilmour hat Corona
    Beim 0:0 gegen England wurde der Schotte Billy Gilmour als bester Spieler der Partie ausgezeichnet. Im entscheidenden Gruppenspiel gegen Kroatien fehlt er am Dienstag jedoch: Wie der schottische Verband mitteilte, wurde Gilmour positiv auf Covid-19 getestet. (ram)
    epa09284085 Billy Gilmour of Scotland in action during the UEFA EURO 2020 group D preliminary round soccer match between England and Scotland in London, Britain, 18 June 2021. EPA/Laurence Griffiths / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    EM-Aus für Ousmane Dembélé
    Für Frankreichs Stürmer Ousmane Dembélé ist die EM wegen einer Verletzung vorzeitig beendet. Der französische Fussballverband bestätigte am Montag entsprechende Medienberichte. Dembélé war am Samstag beim 1:1 gegen Ungarn in der 57. Minute eingewechselt und nach einem Schlag aufs Knie wieder ausgewechselt (87.) worden. Laut Berichten muss der Spieler des FC Barcelona rund drei Wochen pausieren, ein weiterer Einsatz an der EM kommt somit nicht infrage.

    Frankreich hat auch ohne Dembélé noch zahlreiche Optionen im Angriff. Zu den gesetzten Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema und Kylian Mbappe kommen Olivier Giroud, Kingsley Coman und Wissam Ben Yedder. (pre/sda)
    Vieira über Rüdiger: «Er ist nicht der Klügste»
    Patrick Vieira wurde mit Frankreich 1998 Weltmeister und 2000 Europameister, nun hat die Legende der «Equipe Tricolore» den deutschen Nationalspieler Antonio Rüdiger heftigst attackiert. Vieira über den Innenverteidiger bei «ITV Sport»: «Du brauchst zwei Spieler um Hummels herum, um ihn zu beschützen. Aber ich weiss nicht, ob Rüdiger der Spielertyp ist, auf den man sich da verlassen kann. Er ist nicht der Klügste.»

    Vieira begründet das so: «Manchmal trifft Rüdiger eine schlechte Entscheidung, die dann dafür sorgt, dass seine Teamkollegen grosse, grosse Probleme bekommen.» Doch auch für Rückkehrer Mats Hummels hat der Franzose nicht nur lobende Worte übrig: «Ich denke, Hummels ist nicht der Schnellste, aber er ist clever, setzt sein Gehirn ein, um gut zu verteidigen. Dennoch wird es für ihn auf diesem Niveau schwierig.» Rüdiger rückte im Frankreich-Spiel vor Hummels' Eigentor zu weit raus. Bundestrainer Jogi Löw änderte seine Aufstellung beim 4:2-Sieg gegen Portugal jedoch nicht, wird wohl auch gegen Ungarn auf die Dreierkette aus Rüdiger, Hummels und Matthias Ginter setzen. (mem)
    Oranje-Fans veräppeln mit falschem Jubel ihre Nachbarn
    Bei einem grossen Turnier fällt es immer besonders auf. Manche TV-Signale haben einfach etwas länger, bis das Live-Bild in der guten Stube angekommen ist. Besonders ärgerlich, wenn der Nachbar schon jubelt und einem so die ganze Spannung raubt. In Holland hat sich eine Gruppe von Fans damit einen ziemlich fiesen Scherzt erlaubt. Sie jubelten bei einem Fehlschuss und führten die Nachbarn im unteren Stock damit ziemlich aufs Glatteis. (pre)
    Werden die «Three Lions» komplett blond?
    Nicht nur bei der Schweizer Nati, auch bei den Engländern ist blond derzeit die Haarfarbe der Stunde. Anders als Granit Xhaka und Manuel Akanji liess Phil Foden seinen Schopf aber schon vor der EM blondieren – und seine Teamkollegen könnten es ihm in drei Wochen gleichtun. Wenn die «Three Lions» nämlich Europameister werden, will sich die komplette Mannschaft die Haare blond färben. Die Engländer wären damit aber nicht etwa die ersten: Die Rumänen erschienen 1998 nach der Qualifiktion für die WM-Achtelfinals allesamt mit wasserstoffblonden Frisuren. Glück hat es nicht gebracht, Rumänien verlor gegen Kroatien mit 0:1 und schied aus. (pre)
    So kommt die Schweiz in den Achtelfinal
    Hier nochmals in aller Kürze:
    Finnland vor dem grössten Spiel seiner Fussball-Geschichte
    Nationaltrainer Markku Kanerva spricht vom grössten Spiel der finnischen Fussball-Geschichte. Mit einem Sieg gegen Belgien steht der EM-Debütant im Achtelfinal. Die Aufgabe ist schwierig. Belgien ist zwar schon qualifiziert, doch dürfte der Weltranglisten-Erste gegen die Finnen erstmals an diesem Turnier mit Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne und Axel Witsel in der Startformation antreten. Kanerva konzentriert sich vor dem Spiel auf das Positive: «Der grosse Traum ist in unseren eigenen Händen. Es ist schön, dass wir diese Chance haben.»

    Die Bandbreite dessen, was am späten Montagabend für Finnland herausspringen kann, reicht vom letzten bis ersten Gruppenplatz. Er werde sich über das Geschehen in Kopenhagen zwischen Dänemark und Russland auf dem Laufenden halten, meinte Kanerva. «Der wichtigste Teil unserer Aufgabe ist aber, uns darauf zu konzentrieren, was wir selbst beeinflussen können - das ist unser eigenes Spiel.»

    Mit Teemu Pukki kam ein wesentlicher Bestandteil des finnischen Konzepts bisher noch nicht wie gewünscht zur Geltung. Der Goalgetter, der das Team fast im Alleingang an das erste grosse Turnier geschossen hatte, musste nach mehrwöchiger Verletzungspause zuerst Matchpraxis sammeln. «Aber ich fand, dass ich im zweiten Match näher an die Leistung kam, die ich zeigen will», sagte der Angreifer von Premier-League-Aufsteiger Norwich. «Nun muss eine perfekte Leistung gelingen, um Belgien zu schlagen. Es ist möglich.» (pre/sda)
    Finland's manager Markku Kanerva attends a training session on the eve of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Finland and Belgium in Zelenogorsk outside St. Petersburg, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
    Foda will kein zweites «Gijon»
    Ein Punkt gegen die Ukraine dürfte Österreich zur erstmaligen Qualifikation für die K.o.-Phase einer EM reichen. Doch der Trainer will es nicht darauf anlegen – und schliesst ein zweites Gijon aus.

    Natürlich musste sie kommen: die Frage nach der Parallele zu 1982, die Erinnerung an den «Nichtangriffspakt von Gijon» zwischen Österreich und Deutschland. Der ÖFB-Teamchef Franco Foda parierte sie nüchtern und verwies auf den wesentlichen Unterschied zu damals: «Unsere Situation ist eine ganz andere als damals. Wir wissen nicht, ob ein Remis reichen würde, weil nach uns noch viele Spiele stattfinden. Wir wollen dieses Spiel für uns entscheiden.»

    Vor 39 Jahren wussten Österreich und Deutschland an der WM in Spanien bereits vor dem Anpfiff zum letzten Gruppenspiel, dass ein 1:0 für die Deutschen beiden Teams zum Vorstoss in die K.o.-Phase verhilft. Und so kam es dann auch: Nach frühem Treffer und langem Ballgeschiebe ohne ernsthafte Angriffsbemühungen resultierte ebendieses Resultat. Algerien, das sein letztes Spiel tags zuvor absolviert hatte, hatte das Nachsehen. Seither werden die letzten Gruppenspiele zeitgleich angesetzt.

    2021 liesse die Ausgangslage vor dem Spiel gegen die Ukraine in Bukarest ähnliche Gedankengänge zu: Ein Unentschieden dürfte sowohl die Ukraine (als Gruppenzweiter) als auch Österreich (als Dritter) in die K.o.-Phase führen. Doch die volle Gewissheit hätte das ÖFB-Team in diesem Fall nicht. Der Mittelfeldmann Konrad Laimer sagte deshalb: «Wir wollen die Situation vermeiden, nach der Partie im Hotel sitzen und warten zu müssen, was die anderen machen. Wir wollen es am Montag fix machen.» (pre/sda)
    Kehrt De Boer trotz Erfolg zum 4-3-3 zurück?
    Die Partie zwischen Nordmazedonien und der Niederlande ist die unbedeutendste dieser EM. Beide Teams haben ihre Position bereits bezogen. Bondscoach Frank de Boer will rotieren, ohne es zu übertreiben. Die Niederlande werden als Gruppenerste in die Achtelfinals einziehen, Nordmazedonien als Letzter ausscheiden.

    De Boer zog für das bedeutungslose letzte Gruppenspiel nebst personellen Rochaden auch eine temporäre Rückkehr vom umstrittenen, aber bislang gut funktionierenden 5-3-2 zum 4-3-3 in Betracht. Er kündigte aber auch an, die Mannschaft nicht komplett umzukrempeln. «Wir wollen nicht das Risiko eines Negativerlebnisses vor der K.o.-Phase eingehen. Wir möchten mit einem guten Gefühl in die Achtelfinals steigen», so De Boer.

    In den Achtelfinals wird es für den Europameister von 1988 in Budapest weitergehen. Gegner ist ein Gruppendritter, im schlechtesten Fall einer aus dem Pool mit Frankreich, Deutschland und Portugal. (pre/sda)
    Netherlands' manager Frank de Boer watches his team during the training in Zeist, Netherlands, Sunday, June 20, 2021, a day before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between The Netherlands and North Macedonia. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
    Das läuft heute Montag
    Heute fällt an der Fussball-EM sowohl in der Gruppe B als auch in der Gruppe C die Entscheidung. Um 18.00 Uhr machen in Bukarest die Ukraine und Österreich Platz 2 in der Gruppe C unter sich aus, Gruppensieger Niederlande trifft in Amsterdam auf das bereits ausgeschiedene Nordmazedonien.

    In der Gruppe B spielt um 21.00 Uhr Finnland gegen das bereits qualifizierte Belgien (in St. Petersburg) und Russland trifft in Kopenhagen auf Dänemark, wobei den Finnen und den Russen ein Remis wohl zur sicheren Achtelfinal-Qualifikation reichen dürfte.

    Auch für die Schweizer Nationalmannschaft sind die Resultate beider Gruppen von Bedeutung. Im Idealfall steht die Schweiz am Montagabend bereit sicher als einer der besten vier Gruppendritten in den Achtelfinals. (pre/sda)
    Pandev beendet Nationalmannschaftskarriere nach EM
    Das letzte EM-Gruppenspiel Nordmazedoniens gegen die Niederlande wird zum Abschiedsspiel für Rekordspieler Goran Pandev. Der Captain des EM-Neulings stellte am Sonntagabend klar, dass er nach der EM seine Karriere in der Nationalmannschaft beenden werde. «Ich glaube, dass es der richtige Moment ist, um zurückzutreten», sagte der 37-Jährige, der zuletzt für Genoa in der Serie A gespielt hat.

    Sportlich geht es für Nordmazedonien am Montag in Amsterdam gegen Gruppensieger Niederlande nur noch darum, eventuell doch noch erstmals überhaupt bei einem grossen Turnier zu punkten. Nach den beiden Vorrundenspielen gegen Österreich (1:3) und die Ukraine (1:2) hat der Aussenseiter keine Chance mehr auf die Achtelfinals.

    «Jedes Spiel im Nationaltrikot war für mich emotional. Aber natürlich wird dieses Spiel für mich noch einmal speziell», sagte Pandev, der das erste EM-Tor Nordmazedoniens überhaupt gegen Österreich erzielt hat. Ursprünglich wollte der Champions-League-Sieger von 2010 im WM-Qualifikationsspiel gegen Deutschland im Herbst in Skopje noch einmal vor Zuschauern auflaufen. «Das geht aber nicht mehr. Mein Vertrag in Genoa ist ausgelaufen. Ich weiss noch nicht, wie es mit mir weiter geht. Aber es ist sehr wahrscheinlich, dass ich nicht mehr professionell spielen werde», so Pandev.

    Der Angreifer ist das Fussball-Idol seines Landes schlechthin. Pandev absolvierte die meisten Länderspiele, schoss die meisten Tore und ist auch als langjähriger Profi in der Serie A der mit Abstand erfolgreichste Profi Nordmazedoniens. (zap/sda/dpa)
    epa09279833 Goran Pandev of North Macedonia reacts after the UEFA EURO 2020 group C preliminary round soccer match between Ukraine and North Macedonia in Bucharest, Romania, 17 June 2021. EPA/Vadim Ghirda / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Sagnol tadelt die Franzosen: «Selbstgefällig»
    Der frühere Internationale Willi Sagnol hat nach dem Ausrutscher von Weltmeister Frankreich beim 1:1 im zweiten EM-Spiel in Ungarn die Einstellung seiner Nachfolger kritisiert. «Vielleicht haben die Spieler nach der Partie gegen Deutschland in der Presse zu viel gelesen und gehört», sagte der frühere Rechtsverteidiger von Bayern München. «Wenn man denkt, dass Talent alleine den Unterschied machen kann, ist das selbstgefällig. Moderner Fussball ist mehr als das.»

    Ihm habe auch nicht gefallen, «dass in der ersten Viertelstunde gefühlt immer ein 'Bleu' am Boden lag. Diese Haltung hat die Ungarn beflügelt. Danach sind sie noch mehr in die Schlacht gezogen. Und darauf hat man psychologisch nicht reagiert», sagte Sagnol, der mittlerweile als Nationaltrainer Georgiens tätig ist. Die robuste Spielart der Ungarn könnte zudem den Portugiesen für das entscheidende letzte Gruppenspiel als Vorbild dienen, fürchtete der 44-Jährige: «Das wird ihnen Anregungen geben.» (nih/sda/dpa)
    Ungarn hat es vorgemacht – mit diesen 4 Punkten schlägt man Weltmeister Frankreich
    von Niklas Helbling
    An den fehlenden Chancen liegt es bei Spanien nicht:
    Die Spanien enttäuschten an der EM bisher. Mit zwei Unentschieden starteten sie gegen Schweden und Polen und erzielten dabei nur ein Tor. An fehlenden Chancen liegt es aber nicht – 5,83 «Expected Goals» haben sie in den beiden Partien herausgespielt. Nur an der Chancenverwertung hapert es bei Alvaro Morata & Co. gewaltig.

