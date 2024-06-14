bedeckt, wenig Regen15°
EM-Tagesticker

EM-Ticker: Belgien gehen die Verteidiger aus

EM-Tagesticker

Belgien gehen die Verteidiger aus ++ Gürteltier Lanzelot tippt zum Auftakt auf Deutschland

14.06.2024, 12:58
Die wichtigsten Kurznews zur Fussball-EM in Deutschland

Belgien gehen die Verteidiger aus
Belgiens Nationaltrainer Domenico Tedesco gehen vor dem Start der Europameisterschaft in Deutschland die Defensivspieler aus. Axel Witsel konnte wegen muskulärer Probleme auch am Freitag nicht mit der Mannschaft trainieren. Routinier Jan Vertonghen plagen Schmerzen in der Leiste, und Arthur Theate hat sich am Knöchel verletzt. Thomas Meunier fehlt noch gänzlich. Er soll erst zur Mannschaft stossen, wenn seine Verletzung ausgeheilt ist.

Demnach stellt sich die Viererkette im Duell mit der Slowakei am Montag (18.00 Uhr) in Frankfurt wohl von allein auf. Danach treffen die Belgier in der Gruppe E auf Rumänien und die Ukraine. (sda/dpa)
England v Belgium - International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft Jan Vertonghen of Belgium in action during the international friendly match between England and Belgium at Wembley Stadium o ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Die Schotten machen schon im Flugzeug Boogie
Gürteltier Lanzelot tippt im Eröffnungsspiel auf Deutschland
Slowene Vincic leitet erstes Schweizer EM-Spiel
Der slowenische Schiedsrichter Slavko Vincic pfeift am Samstag in Köln das erste Gruppenspiel der Schweiz, in dem sie auf Ungarn trifft. Vincic leitete vor zwei Wochen den Final der Champions League zwischen Real Madrid und Borussia Dortmund. Nun arbitriert der 44-Jährige aus Maribor, der seit 2010 FIFA-Referee ist, zum dritten Mal an einem Grossturnier.

Mit Vincic als Schiedsrichter machte die Schweiz schon zwei Mal gute Erfahrungen. An der EM 2021 leitete der Slowene in Baku das dritte Schweizer Gruppenspiel gegen die Türkei, das für die SFV-Auswahl mit einem 3:1-Sieg und der Qualifikation für die Achtelfinals endete. Im darauffolgenden Oktober begegneten sich Vincic und die Schweiz beim 2:0-Erfolg in Genf gegen Nordirland im Rahmen der WM-Qualifikation. In beiden Spielen zückte Vincic nur einmal eine gelbe Karte. (abu/sda)
epa10693886 Referee Slavko Vincic during the UEFA Nations League semi-final match between Spain and Italy at Stadion De Grolsch Veste in Enschede, Netherlands, 15 June 2023. EPA/MAURICE VAN STEEN
Bild: keystone
Nati reist mit dem Zug
Wie kommt die Nati eigentlich von Stuttgart nach Köln für das morgige Spiel? Mit dem Zug. Heute um 16.37 Uhr soll das Team von Murat Yakin am Stuttgarter Hauptbahnhof in zwei reservierten Wagen Richtung Köln abreisen. Auch die Rückreise ist mit der Deutschen Bahn geplant. Das Spiel am Samstag soll gegen 17 Uhr fertig sein. Um 19.11 Uhr fährt der Zug zurück Richtung Stuttgart.

Und was, wenn die Deutsche Bahn versagt? Dann stehen natürlich Busse bereit, um die Nati doch noch rechtzeitig an den gewünschten Ort zu bringen. Aber Teamdirektor Pierluigi Tami sagt gegenüber «Blick» auch: «Die Deutsche Bahn muss an der EM ihre beste Leistung abliefern!» (abu)

Die schottischen Fans sind in München angekommen




Schweier Fanmarsch in Köln
Die organisierten Schweizer Fans planen vor dem EM-Auftakt der Nati in Köln gegen Ungarn einen Fanmarsch. Wie sie auf Instagram mitteilen, ist der Treffpunkt im Park der Kitschburger Strasse. Um 12 Uhr bewegt sich der Marsch, der rund eine Stunde dauern soll, Richtung Stadion. Der Anpfiff gegen Ungarn ist dann um 15 Uhr.

Schottischer Vater meldet Sohn aus der Schule ab – für die ganze EM
Das EM-Fieber nimmt in Europa langsam Überhand. Derzeit geht eine Mail-Nachricht viral, die ein schottischer Vater an die Schule seines Sohns geschickt hat. Darin steht:

«Ich schreibe Ihnen nur, um Sie zu informieren, dass mein Sohn vom Donnerstag, 13. Juni bis wann auch immer Schottland an der EM ausscheidet, nicht zur Schule gehen wird. Wir werden eine lehrreiche Reise durch Deutschland machen, wo wir diverse Städte besuchen und die extremen, emotionalen Hochs und Tiefs erleben, wie es sie nur ein schottischer Fussballfan erleben kann.

Ich versichere Ihnen, dass er nach unserer Rückkehr einen vollständigen Bericht einreichen wird.

Come on Scotland!»

Zirkzee komplettiert Elftal
Die Niederlande reagiert auf die jüngsten verletzungsbedingten Ausfälle von Frenkie de Jong und Teun Koopmeiners. Nationalcoach Ronald Koeman nominierte nach Ian Maatsen auch Joshua Zirkzee nach.

Die Nachricht der Nachnominierung erreichte Zirkzee in Florida. Der frühere Spieler von Bayern München hatte wenige Stunden zuvor auf Instagram ein Foto von sich auf der Fahrt ins Disneyworld in Orlando gepostet. (abu/sda/dpa)
Nur Radler für England-Fans
Die Vorrunden-Partie Serbien – England am Sonntag (21 Uhr) gilt als Hochrisikospiel. Konsequenz: In der Arena auf Schalke wird gemäss der «Daily Mail» kein normales Bier ausgeschenkt. Stattdessen gibt es nur Radler und alkoholfreies Bier.

Mehr zum Thema findest du hier bei unseren Kollegen von watson.de.
Moskau , 11.07.2018 England Fan feiert mit Bier Kroatien - England *** Moscow 11 07 2018 England fan celebrates with beer Croatia England
Bild: imago sportfotodienst
Shaqiri: «Jeder von uns kann 90 Minuten spielen»
Spielt er von Anfang an oder ist er nur Joker? Die Diskussionen über die Rolle von Xherdan Shaqiri an dieser EM werden die Nati wohl bis zum Ausscheiden begleiten.

Shaqiri sprach am Donnerstagvormittag vor den Medien und wollte von allenfalls mangelnder Fitness nichts wissen. Fragen dazu seien «fast ein bisschen peinlich», meinte der Offensivspieler von Chicago Fire. «Jeder Spieler, der in die Nati kommt, ist Profi und kommt hier her, um zu spielen. Jeder von uns kann 90 Minuten spielen.» Er fühle sich in guter Verfassung, betonte der 32-Jährige und er versuche im Training, sich für die Startelf aufzudrängen.
Switzerland&#039;s Xherdan Shaqiri speaks during a press conference at the &quot;Stadion auf der Waldau&quot; in Stuttgart, Germany, Thursday, June 13, 2024. The Swiss national soccer team will be bas ...
Bild: keystone
Nati-Stars in Windeln?
Das Heimtrikot der Schweiz kommt im internationalen Vergleich schlecht weg. Bei «The Athletic» lesen wir:

«Das Rot geht an den Hüften und am unteren Rücken in eine unerklärliche kastanienbraune Farbe über ... die sich auf den Shorts fortsetzt. Es sieht so aus, als würden die Spieler eine kastanienbraune Windel tragen. Das alles ist einfach extrem, extrem seltsam.»
Switzerland&#039;s Dan Ndoye, and Austria&#039;s Flavius David Daniliuc, in action during an international friendly soccer match between Switzerland and Austria at the kybunpark stadium in St. Gallen, ...
Bild: keystone
Deine Meinung ist gefragt:
Ganz klassisch oder doch lieber Pink? Küre den Trikot-Europameister
Trio wohl nicht bereit
Für das Schweizer Auftaktspiel gegen Ungarn sieht es für drei Spieler schlecht aus. Steven Zuber fällt nach seiner im letzten Testspiel gegen Österreich erlittenen Wadenverletzung wohl aus. Für die zuletzt rekonvaleszenten Breel Embolo (Bild) und Denis Zakaria kommt die Partie am Samstag (15 Uhr) vermutlich zu früh.
epa11405447 Switzerland&#039;s players Ardon Jashari, left, and Breel Embolo participate during a training session of the national team in Stuttgart, Germany, 12 June 2024. The Swiss national soccer t ...
Bild: keystone
Der Rasen wird besser
Aufatmen bei der Nati. Der Rasen des Schweizer Trainingsplatzes im Stuttgarter Gazi-Stadion ist besser geworden. Von unermüdlicher Arbeit der Platzwarte berichtet der «Blick». Verteidiger Silvan Widmer nimmt die Situation ohnehin gelassen hin: «In Mainz hatten wir in den den Wintermonaten auch nicht die besten Plätze.»
Switzerland&#039;s Leonidas Stergiou, Remo Freuler, Silvan Widmer, Fabian Schaer, back from left, and Zeki Amdouni, front, warm up during a training session at the &quot;Stadion auf der Waldau&quot; i ...
Bild: keystone
Pavlovic fällt aus, Can rückt nach
Deutschland muss vor dem Start zur Fussball-EM eine Änderung im Kader vornehmen. Mittelfeldspieler Aleksandar Pavlovic verpasst das Heim-Turnier.

Der Profi des FC Bayern München fehlte bereits zuletzt wegen eines Infekts, Trainer Julian Nagelsmann nominierte den Dortmunder Emre Can nach, wie eine DFB-Sprecherin am Mittwoch sagte. (sda/dpa)
Fussball, Nationalmannschaft Saison 2023/24 UEFA Länderspiel Deutschland - Griechenland 07.06.2024, BORUSSIA-PARK Aleksandar Pavlovic Deutschland, 25 Mönchengladbach BORUSSIA-PARK Nordrhein-Westfahlen ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Gelungene Hauptproben für Portugal und Ukraine
Zwei Tage vor dem Eröffnungsspiel gestalten Portugal gegen Irland (3:0) und die Ukraine in Moldawien (4:0) ihre Hauptproben auf die Fussball-Euro erfolgreich.

Einen Dämpfer erhielten die Ukrainer dennoch. Eine Verletzung trübte den Abend: Linksverteidiger Witali Mykolenko vom FC Everton verletzte sich noch in der ersten Halbzeit bei einem Zweikampf am Knöchel und musste ausgewechselt werden. Die Goals für die Ukraine erzielten Roman Jaremtschuk, Viktor Zyhankow, Artem Dowbyk und Heorhij Sudakow. Die Ukraine trifft an der Europameisterschaft am Montag auf Rumänien und weiter in der Gruppe E auf die Slowakei und Belgien.

Bei Portugals 3:0-Erfolg über Irland glänzte Cristiano Ronaldo, der die vorherigen Testspiele der Seleçao verpasst hatte. Der 39-jährige fünfmalige Ballon d'Or-Gewinner erzielte in der zweiten Halbzeit zwei wunderschöne Tore. Ronaldo bestreitet in Deutschland sein elftes grosses Turnier und darf zwei Jahre nach einer für ihn frustrierenden Weltmeisterschaft durchaus auf viel Spielzeit hoffen, wenn er auch an der Euro an die Leistung vom Dienstag anknüpfen kann. Portugal trifft in Deutschland in der Gruppe F auf Tschechien (am 18. Juli), die Türkei und Georgien. (hkl/sda)
Portugal&#039;s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Ireland during a friendly soccer match between Portugal and Ireland at the Aveiro Municipal stadium in Aveiro, Portugal, Tuesday, Jun ...
Bild: keystone
Robert Lewandowski verpasst erstes Spiel
Fünf Tage vor dem ersten EM-Spiel am Sonntag gegen die Niederlande werden Polens Probleme im Sturm immer grösser. Robert Lewandowski verpasst mindestens das erste Spiel.

Starstürmer und Captain Robert Lewandowski (35) zog sich am Montag in seinem 150. Länderspiel und schon früh im Testspiel gegen die Türkei (2:1) einen Muskelfaserriss im Oberschenkel zu. Nach 33 Minuten musste Lewandowski vom Platz. Die Verletzung schliesst einen Einsatz gegen die Niederländer aus. «Wir tun alles, damit Robert (Lewandowski) im zweiten Spiel gegen Österreich spielen kann», so Polens Team-Doktor Jacek Jaroszewski.

Gegen die Türkei verletzte sich nicht nur Lewandowski (Barcelona). Auch sein Sturmpartner Karol Swiderski (Hellas Verona) verletzte sich gegen die Türken – beim Torjubel nach seinem Führungstor zum 1:0. Und der 30-jährige Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus Turin), der ursprünglich als Sturmpartner Lewandoswkis vorgesehen war, musste schon vor wenigen Tagen für die Europameisterschaft Forfait erklären. (abu/sda)
epa11400146 Polish national soccer team player Robert Lewandowski in action during the team&#039;s training session in Warsaw, Poland, 09 June 2024. The Polish national soccer team is preparing for th ...
Bild: keystone
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Alle Europameister im Fussball
1 / 18
Alle Europameister im Fussball
EM 2020 in Europa: ITALIEN – England 1:1 n.V., 3:2 n.P.
So sieht es aus, wenn zwei Laien ein Fussballspiel kommentieren
Morgen beginnt die Fussball-Europameisterschaft 2024 in Deutschland. Wir Schweizer sind natürlich für unsere Nati – aber für welches Team soll dein Herz sonst noch schlagen? Hier findest du es heraus.
Zur Story