EM-Ticker: England-Fans ärgern einen der ihren im Schlaf

Schlaf nie ein, wenn England-Fans in der Nähe sind! +++ Baggio überfallen und verletzt

Vom 14. Juni bis 14. Juli steigt in Deutschland die Fussball-Europameisterschaft. Hier findest du die wichtigsten Kurznews zur EM 2024.
21.06.2024, 17:30
Regel Nummer 1: Schlaf nie ein, wenn England-Fans in deiner Nähe sind
England fans sing 'He's got a pint glass on his head'
byu/DontSayIMean insoccer
Schotten feiern deutsche Fans


Kieran hat sein Handy in einem WC vergessen. Diese deutschen Fans haben es gefunden, ein Selfie gemacht und es dann der Polizei übergeben. Er hat sein Handy zurück.

Was für ein Land.

Können wir diese Fans finden?
Roberto Baggio überfallen und verletzt
Für Roberto Baggio verkommt das EM-Spiel zwischen Italien und Spanien zum Horror. Der frühere Weltfussballer muss nach einem Überfall in seinem Haus in Norditalien mit Kopfverletzungen ins Spital.

Italienischen Medienberichten zufolge drangen am Donnerstagabend fünf bewaffnete Männer in die Villa der Baggios nahe Vicenza ein, während der 57-Jährige mit seiner Familie das EM-Spiel Italien gegen Spanien (0:1) im Fernsehen schaute. Einer der Täter soll Baggio mit einem Gewehrkolben geschlagen und am Kopf verletzt haben.

Einer ersten Rekonstruktion zufolge soll der frühere Stürmerstar versucht haben, sich zu wehren und wurde im Handgemenge verletzt. Die Wunde am Kopf musste nach den Berichten mit mehreren Stichen genäht werden. Baggio meldete sich am Freitagvormittag über seinen Manager zu Wort: «Bei solchen Sachen kann einem alles passieren. Und glücklicherweise hat die Gewalt, die ich erlitten habe, nur Stiche bei mir, Prellungen und viel Angst verursacht.» Jetzt müsse er den Schock überwinden, zitierte ihn die Nachrichtenagentur Ansa.

Baggio und seine Familie wurden den Berichten zufolge in einen Raum eingesperrt. Anschliessend durchsuchten die Täter das Haus und stahlen Uhren, Schmuck und Geld. Nachdem die Kriminellen die Villa verlassen hatten, habe Baggio die Tür aufgebrochen und die Carabinieri alarmiert. Ausser dem 56-fachen Internationalen und WM-Zweiten von 1994 sei während des Überfalls niemand weiter verletzt worden. (dab/sda/dpa)
Florence, Italy: Italian former player Roberto Baggio during press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz UEFA European Football Championship in Florence, Italy, June 03 2024 UEFA European Football Champions ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Schär trainiert im Team, Vargas individuell
Fabian Schär ist hart im Nehmen. Trotz eines Nasenbruchs trainiert der Schweizer Verteidiger am Freitag im für die Öffentlichkeit geschlossenen Training normal mit dem Team mit.

Im zweiten Gruppenspiel gegen Schottland zog sich Schär den Bruch nach knapp 20 Minuten bei einem Kopfballduell zu. Der 32-jährige Newcastle-Legionär spielte die Partie nach kurzer Behandlung aber zu Ende. Anders als Frankreichs Star Kylian Mbappé braucht Schär keine Maske, um seine Nase zu schützen. Es sei ohnehin nicht der erste Nasenbeinbruch in Schärs Karriere, sagte ein Mediensprecher der Nationalmannschaft.

Am Training, das nach der Verlegung eines neuen Rollrasens wiederum im Waldau-Stadion stattfand, nahmen auch die zuletzt angeschlagenen Steven Zuber und Denis Zakaria teil, die in den ersten beiden Spielen nicht auf dem Matchblatt standen. Einzig Ruben Vargas absolvierte ein Sonderprogramm. Der 25-jährige Angreifer hatte gegen Schottland einen Schlag auf den Fuss bekommen und war in der 75. Minute vom Platz gehumpelt. Sein Einsatz gegen Deutschland sei aber vorerst nicht gefährdet, hiess es von den Teamverantwortlichen. (lak/sda)
Switzerland&#039;s Fabian Schaer, left, and Scotland&#039;s John McGinn in action during a Group A match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany, Wednes ...
Bild: keystone
Orsato pfeift letztes Gruppenspiel der Schweiz
Das letzte Gruppenspiel der Schweiz gegen Gastgeber Deutschland am Sonntagabend (21.00 Uhr) in Frankfurt wird von Daniele Orsato geleitet. Für den Italiener wird es der zweite Einsatz an dieser EM. In der ersten Runde wurde Orsato beim Duell zwischen Serbien und England eingesetzt, das die Engländer knapp 1:0 für sich entschieden.

Der 48-jährige Orsato ist seit 2010 FIFA-Schiedsrichter und bringt viel Erfahrung mit. Nachdem er 2020 den Champions-League-Final zwischen Paris Saint-Germain und Bayern München leitete, wurde er zum Welt-Schiedsrichter des Jahres gekürt. Für Orsato ist es der fünfte Einsatz an einem Grossturnier nach der EM 2016 (als vierter Offizieller), der WM 2018 (als VAR), der EM 2021 und der WM 2022, an der er unter anderem das Eröffnungsspiel leitete. (lak/sda)
Referee Daniele Orsato gives directions during a Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner ...
Bild: keystone
Nathan Aké kritisiert woke Bewegung
Der niederländische Verteidiger Nathan Aké wurde vor dem Frankreich-Spiel gefragt, was er von weissen Fans halte, die sich als Ruud Gullit verkleideten. «Ich sehe da überhaupt kein Problem», sagte Aké, der ebenfalls dunkelhäutig ist und dessen Frisur an den grossen Gullit erinnert.

«Kann ich ehrlich sein? Diese Dinge ufern aus, wir sollten so etwas weiter zulassen können. Ruud Gullit sagte bereits, er fühle sich geschmeichelt. Hören wir doch auf, aus allem ein Problem zu machen.»
Ruud Gullit fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere Poland v Netherlands, UEFA European Championship, EM, Europameisterschaft 2024, Group D, Football, Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany, 16 Jun 2024 EDITO ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
epa11387293 Netherlands player Nathan Ake (L) participates in a training session of the Dutch national team in Zeist, the Netherlands., 03 June 2024. The Dutch national team is preparing for the UEFA ...
Bild: keystone
DFB-Star überlebensgross in Zürich
Ausgerechnet neben einem der grossen Public Viewings in Zürich, direkt neben dem Prime Tower beim Bahnhof Hardbrücke, hängt seit Anfang Woche ein riesiges Plakat von DFB-Star Florian Wirtz. Es ist Teil einer Werbekampagne von Adidas. Die Firma ging nicht näher auf Fragen zum Plakat ein, etwa ob es eine bewusste Provokation sei im Land des Gegners vom Sonntagabend, sondern antwortete auf Anfrage allgemein:

«Das Plakat ist Teil unserer Markenkampagne ‹You Got This›. Sie bringt Ikonen aus der globalen adidas Fussballfamilie zusammen und soll zeigen, was möglich ist, wenn man mit dem Druck der Erwartungen umgehen kann. Die Kampagne zeigt Stars wie Lionel Messi, David Beckham und eine neue Generation an Spielern, die in diesem Sommer das Trikot ihres Landes tragen werden, unter anderem Florian Wirtz, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Reyna, Ousmane Dembélé und Pedri.»
Florian Wirtz HardbrÃ¼cke ZÃ¼rich Adidas
Bild: watson
So geht also EM-Party auf Deutsch!
Germany fans celebrating with a saxophone player
byu/Hic_Forum_Est insoccer
Ndoye mit Gruss an getroffenen Fan
Im Spiel gegen Schottland verfehlte ein Schuss des Schweizer Nationalspielers Dan Ndoye zwar deutlich das Tor, traf aber etwas anderes: das Gesicht eines Schweizer Fans. Die Aufnahmen machten schnell die Runde. Bei der Pressekonferenz am Donnerstag hatte ein Reporter extra ein Bild des getroffenen Fans ausgedruckt, um Ndoye auf die Szene anzusprechen. Dieser sagte, er habe nicht gewusst, dass sein Ball einen Fan getroffen habe, aber es tue ihm natürlich sehr leid. Anschliessend signierte er das ausgedruckte Bild, das nun seinen Weg zu Ndoyes «Opfer» finden soll.
Switzerland&#039;s Dan Ndoye holds a picture of Swiss fan Beat Steiner, who got hit by a shot of Ndoye during the match against Scotland, during a press conference at the &quot;Stadion auf der Waldau& ...
Bild: KEYSTONE
Oder kommt der Fussball doch nicht nach Hause?
Glaubt man den dänischen Fans, so kommt der Fussball nie mehr nach Hause. «It's never coming home» sangen die dänischen Anhänger vor der heutigen Partie gegen England (18 Uhr).

DAS ist mal ein gutes Omen!
Ach, was wäre die Fussballwelt nur ohne euphorisierte England-Fans. Noch vor dem zweiten Gruppenspiel (Donnerstag, 18 Uhr gegen Dänemark) schwappt eine «It's Coming Home»-Welle durchs Land. Noch nicht besonders hoch, aber das kommt dann schon noch. Unser Liebling bislang: Dieses Video.
Serbien droht mit EM-Rückzug
Nach angeblich feindseligen Gesängen kroatischer und albanischer Fans beim 2:2 dieser beiden Teams an der EM hat Serbien Beschwerde bei der UEFA eingelegt und sogar einen Rückzug vom Turnier ins Spiel gebracht.

«Wir werden von der UEFA verlangen, die Verbände beider Auswahlen zu bestrafen, sonst überlegen wir uns, wie wir weiter vorgehen werden», sagte der Generalsekretär des serbischen Fussball-Verbandes, Jovan Surbatovic, im öffentlich-rechtlichen Rundfunk RTS in Serbien. Sein Verband sei «für einzelne Fälle» bestraft worden, «und unsere Fans haben sich viel besser verhalten als die anderen.» (sda/dpa)
epa11422882 Fans of Croatia cheer during the UEFA EURO 2024 group B match between Croatia and Albania in Hamburg, Germany, 19 June 2024. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
Bild: keystone
Das schönste Trikot – gemäss KI
Mithilfe Künstlicher Intelligenz liess eine deutsche Plattform die Trikots aller 24 EM-Teilnehmer bewerten. «Durch Algorithmen, die auf umfangreichen Bilddatenbanken und Designrichtlinien basieren, kann die KI objektiv beurteilen, welche Trikots die harmonischsten Farben, die besten Muster und den höchsten Wiedererkennungswert haben», heisst es in der Mitteilung. Dies stelle persönliche Vorlieben in den Hintergrund und schaffe eine faire Bewertungsgrundlage.

Das Podest:

1. Italien («Einwandfreie Kombination aus Stil und Klassik»)
epa11413807 Alessandro Bastoni (L) of Italy in action against Arber Hoxha of Albania during the UEFA EURO 2024 group B soccer match between Italy and Albania, in Dortmund, Germany, 15 June 2024. EPA/C ...
Bild: keystone
2. Frankreich («Modernes Design, das sowohl Eleganz als auch nationalen Stolz zeigt»)
epa11392323 Kylian Mbappe of France (R) in action against Maxime Chanot of Luxemburg (L) during the international friendly soccer match between France and Luxembourg, Metz, France, 05 June 2024. EPA/C ...
Bild: keystone
3. Deutschland («Klassisch, einfach und doch stark in seiner Symbolik»)
Germany&#039;s Niclas Fuellkrug celebrates after scoring his side&#039;s fourth goal during a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Friday, ...
Bild: keystone
Die Schweiz finden wir auf Rang 10. Die KI kommentiert: «Kühnes, einfaches Design mit einem markanten Muster.»
Switzerland&#039;s Breel Embolo celebrates after scoring the 1-3 during a Group A match between Hungary and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, June 15, 2024. ...
Bild: keystone
Und am hässlichsten? Ist demnach das Trikot von Rumänien («Helle Farben, jedoch fehlt es an einem starken, einzigartigen Designelement»).
Romania&#039;s Razvan Marin celebrates scoring his side&#039;s 2nd goal during a Group E match between Romania and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Monday, June 17, 2024. ...
Bild: keystone
Archivfund des Grauens
Heute zufällig entdeckt: Dieses Bild von Granit Xhaka und Xherdan Shaqiri aus dem Jahr 2013, für das sich beide Nati-Spieler Linsen mit dem Schweizer Kreuz eingesetzt haben:
INTERVIEW OSTENDORP MIT XHAKA UND SHAKIRI IN MUENCHEN IN ERCANS FITNESS STUDIO AM 24 FEBRUAR 2013 Interview Ostendorp with Xhaka and Shakiri in Munich in ERCANS Fitness Studio at 24 February 2013
Bild: imago sportfotodienst
Wie lange noch, Shaq?
Xherdan Shaqiri war nach seinem Traumtor beim 1:1 gegen Schottland natürlich ein gefragter Interviewpartner. Nachdem er mit den Schweizer Reportern gesprochen hatte, hielten ihm auch ausländische Journalisten ihre Mikrofone hin. Einer fragte Shaqiri, ob er seine Serie fortsetzen werde und auch an der WM 2026 treffen werde. Als Antwort gab es ein Lachen und den Satz:

«Hopefully, but this is very far away to think about, my friend!»
Switzerland&#039;s Xherdan Shaqiri waves to the crowd after the draw (1-1) during a Group A match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, Ju ...
Bild: keystone
Biernachschub für die Schotten
Auch die schottischen Fans haben am Mittwoch vor dem Spiel ihrer Nationalmannschaft gegen die Schweiz in Köln einen Fanmarsch veranstaltet. Ein Kölner wurde dabei zu Helden der Schotten: Der Deutschlandfan, der sich auf einem Balkon befindet, versorgt die Menge mit Bierflaschen und wird dafür frenetisch bejubelt.

