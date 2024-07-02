wechselnd bewölkt20°
EM-Tagesticker

EM-Ticker: Entwarnung bei Granit Xhaka

EM-Tagesticker

Entwarnung bei Captain Xhaka +++ UEFA-Bussen: Schweiz muss tief in die Tasche greifen

Vom 14. Juni bis 14. Juli steigt in Deutschland die Fussball-Europameisterschaft. Hier findest du die wichtigsten Kurznews zur EM 2024.
02.07.2024, 14:44
Entwarnung bei Captain Xhaka
Aufatmen bei der Schweizer Nationalmannschaft. Nachdem Granit Xhaka nach der Partie gegen Italien mit Adduktorenproblemen zu kämpfen hatte, war fraglich, ob er Murat Yakin im Viertelfinal gegen England am Samstag zur Verfügung stehen wird. Nun gab es Entwarnung. SFV-Kommunikationschef Adrian Arnold bestätigte am Dienstagnachmittag an der Medienkonferenz, dass der Einsatz von Granit Xhaka nicht gefährdet sei. Einer MRT-Untersuchung habe gezeigt, dass keine Verletzung vorliege.
Switzerland v Italy - UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2024 Granit Xhaka of Switzerland gestures during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 football match between Switzerland and Italy. Berlin G ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Oranje ist bereit
Heute Abend um 18 Uhr spielt die Niederlande ihren EM-Achtelfinal gegen Rumänien. An Unterstützung mangelt es nicht, wie diese Aufnahme aus München zeigt. (rst)
Die Schweiz gehört in Sachen Bussgeldern zu den europäischen Spitzenreitern
Die UEFA hat an der laufenden Fussball-Europameisterschaft bereits Bussen in der Höhe von insgesamt über 1,2 Millionen Euro ausgesprochen. Die Schweiz gehört dabei zu den Spitzenreitern – vor allem aufgrund von Bierbecherwürfen im Stadion muss der SFV tief in die Tasche greifen.

Englands Prunk-Offensive
Diese Statistik der «BBC» zeigt, wie stark die Offensive um Captain Harry Kane sein könnte. Die Spieler des englischen EM-Kaders haben diese Saison gemeinsam mit Abstand am meisten Tore in ihren Vereinen erzielt. Die Schweiz schafft es in dieser Statistik nicht in die Top Ten, kommt an der Euro bislang aber auf das doppelt so viele Treffer wie die Three Lions (7 vs. 4). (rst)
Welche Mittelmeerinsel unterstützt am Freitag die Deutschen?
Ronaldo, der gefährliche Freistossschütze?
An grossen Turnieren auf jeden Fall nicht. Wie diese Statistik zeigt, hat Ronaldo von 60 Versuchen einen einzigen Freistoss versenkt. Den dafür aber wunderbar, vor 6 Jahren an der WM 2018 in Russland beim 3:3 gegen Spanien. (rst)
Ryanair nutzt den weinenden Ronaldo für Eigenwerbung
Portugals Captain verschoss im Achtelfinal gegen Slowenien in der Verlängerung einen Penalty und vergoss danach bittere Tränen. Im Penaltyschiessen traf Ronaldo mit dem ersten Versuch seiner Mannschaft dann jedoch absolut sicher und verhalf Portugal so zum Einzug in den Viertelfinal. (rst)
Xhaka jagt EM-Rekord
Der Nati-Captian Granit Xhaka überzeugt an dieser EM bisher auf der ganzen Linie und wurde für seine Leistung in den Spielen gegen Ungarn und Deutschland mit dem Man-of-the-Match-Award belohnt. Zusammen mit den Auszeichnungen, die er 2016 (gegen Albanien und Rumänien) und 2021 (gegen Frankreich) erhalten hat, ist Granit Xhaka nun im Besitz von fünf Trophäen für den «Man of the Match» bei einer EM. Damit überholt er Luka Modric, Andrea Pirlo und Zinédine Zidane, die alle drei viermal ausgezeichnet wurden. Die beiden Letztgenannten haben allerdings nur an zwei Europameisterschaften teilgenommen, als es noch keine Achtelfinals gab. Mit Andres Iniesta und Cristinao Ronaldo gibt es nur noch zwei Spieler, die mit sechs Trophäen häufiger ausgezeichnet wurden.

Coman reist vom französischen Nationalteam ab
Kingsley Coman wird zum vierten Mal Vater. Nach dem Sieg Frankreichs gegen Belgien reist der Flügelspieler deswegen nach Schweden zu seiner Partnerin.

Das teilte ein Sprecher des Teams am Montagabend mit. In den vergangenen Tagen hatte es widersprüchliche Berichte darüber gegeben, ob der 28-Jährige noch beim französischen Team sei oder nicht.

Bei der EM-Endrunde in Deutschland setzte Coach Didier Deschamps bisher wenig auf Coman. Der Spieler von Bayern München stand kein einziges Mal in der Startaufstellung. Beim 0:0 gegen die Niederlande im zweiten Gruppenspiel war er in der 75. Minute eingewechselt worden, nachdem er in den Monaten zuvor bereits beim deutschen Rekordmeister mit Verletzungsproblemen zu kämpfen gehabt hatte. Gegen Belgien spielte Coman nicht. (sda/dpa)
epa11429480 Kingsley Coman (L) of France and Adrien Rabiot of France react after the UEFA EURO 2024 Group D soccer match between Netherlands and France, in Leipzig, Germany, 21 June 2024. EPA/FILIP SI ...
Bild: keystone
Ein kleiner Seitenhieb aufgrund der politischen Entwicklungen in Frankreich
Präsident Emmanuel Macron hat für die Nationalversammlung Neuwahlen ausgerufen. Nach dem ersten Wahlgang liegen die Rechtspopulisten von Marine Le Pen mit 29 Prozent Stimmenanteil an der Spitze. (rst)
Kevin De Bruyne ärgert sich über Frage nach Goldener Generation
Nach dem Ausscheiden gegen Frankreich im Achtelfinal wurde Belgiens Captain Kevin De Bruyne von einem Journalisten gefragt, ob es schmerze, dass diese goldene belgische Generation es einmal mehr verpasse, einen Final zu erreichen.

De Bruynes fragte rhetorisch, ob denn Frankreich, England, Spanien und Deutschland nicht auch über eine goldene Generation verfügten? Dann lief er davon. In einem zweiten Video hört man noch, wie Belgiens Captain «stupid» sagt.

Der entsprechende Journalist schrieb in seinem X-Post am Ende, dass diese Nationen halt alle einen Final erreichten. (rst)
Slowenien-Fans provozieren Ronaldo mit Messi-Trikot und -Rufen
Im EM-Achtelfinal haben Sloweniens Fans versucht, Cristiano Ronaldo mit «Messi»-Rufen zu provozieren. Dies geschah schon bei früheren Spielen – vor allem zuletzt in Saudi-Arabien.


Ausserdem zeigte einer der slowenischen Fans im Spiel gegen Ronaldos Portugal ein argentinisches Trikot des Weltmeisters von 2022 und ewigen Rivalen des 39-jährigen Stürmers.
Bild
Bild: twitter.com
Fans warten auf Ronaldo – und kollabieren
Blaulicht und Sirenen spiegelten sich am Montagabend in den Fenstern des Hotels, in dem das portugiesische Nationalteam vor der Achtelfinalpartie am Montagabend in Frankfurt residierte. Somit nächtigte selbstverständlich auch Mega-Star Cristiano Ronaldo nächtigte. Grund genug für hunderte Fans, sich trotz widriger Witterungsbedingungen vor dem Gebäude zu versammeln.

Die Ronaldo-Anhänger hatten den ganzen Tag in der Wärme auf ihr Idol gewartet. Dabei sollen laut einem Reporter vor Ort mehrere Menschen kollabiert sein, woraufhin die Behörden einen Großeinsatz auslösten. Feuerwehr, Rettungsdienst und die in Vorhaltung befindlichen «Sanitäts-Züge» des Katastrophenschutzes waren vor Ort.

Offenbar mussten die Personen nicht nur vor Ort behandelt, sondern auch in ein Krankenhaus gebracht werden. Die Situation soll sich erst nach Abfahrt des Teambusses in Richtung der Frankfurt Arena beruhigt haben. (t-online)
Bellingham droht eine Sperre
Muss England im Viertelfinal gegen die Schweiz auf seinen wichtigsten Spieler verzichten? Wie die BBC berichtet, hat die UEFA eine Untersuchung gegen Jude Bellingham eingeleitet. Grund ist ein «möglicher Verstoss gegen die Grundregeln des anständigen Verhaltens».

Bellingham nach seinem Ausgleichstor zum 1:1 gegen die Slowakei eine obszöne Geste in Richtung gegnerischer Bank gemacht. Nach dem Spiel erklärte er, es habe sich um einen Insider-Joke gehandelt. Sollte die UEFA den Witz nicht ganz so lustig finden, droht Bellingham eine Sperre oder eine Busse.

Im englischen Lager warte man angespannt auf das Urteil, heisst es bei der BBC. Bei ähnlichen Vorfällen kamen Spieler allerdings ohne Sperre und mit einer Geldstrafe davon.
EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - England&#039;s Jude Bellingham gestures after scoring his side&#039;s first goal during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament i ...
Bild: keystone
Frankreich – Belgien an der Tour de France
Auch im Fahrerfeld der Tour de France ist die EM ein grosses Thema. Am Montag war sie es vor allem zwischen Franzosen und Belgiern, wie TV-Bilder vom Rennen verrieten.

Arnaud de Lie erklärte mit seinem belgischen Meistertrikot auf den Schultern dem Franzosen Bryan Coquard auf den ersten Kilometern der 3. Etappe am Montag wie die «Rode Duivels» in den Viertelfinal einziehen: «Mbappé trifft zuerst per Penalty, dann gleicht Kevin de Bruyne mit einem schönen Freistoss ins rechte Lattenkreuz aus, und in der 92. Minute gelingt Openda der Siegtreffer.» (ram/sda/dpa)
Wenn du das Stadion schon vor dem Last-Minute-Ausgleich Englands verlassen hast 🙈
England fan leaving the game early is informed of Jude Bellingham's last minute equaliser
byu/sonofaBilic insoccer
Bis zu 1,64 Millionen sahen Achtelfinal gegen Italien auf SRF
Den 2:0-Sieg der Schweiz gegen Italien im EM-Achtelfinal am Samstagabend verfolgten bis zu 1,64 Millionen Personen auf SRF zwei. Im Durchschnitt über die gesamte Partie waren es 1,36 Millionen am TV. Dieser Wert entspreche einem Marktanteil von 77,4 Prozent, teilte der Sender mit.

Sechs Tage zuvor beim letzten Gruppenspiel gegen Gastgeber Deutschland (1:1) waren die Werte in der Spitze (mit 1,68 Millionen) und durchschnittlich (1,49 Mio.) leicht höher. (abu/sda)
Sascha Ruefer Kommentator SRF Sport 2022
Bild: SRF/Oscar Alessio
Spanien-Youngster spielen um eine Wasserflasche
Spanien ist mit einem 4:1-Sieg gegen Georgien am Ende doch souverän in den EM-Viertelfinal eingezogen. Gute Stimmung herrscht nach dem Schlusspfiff auch bei den Jungstars Lamine Yamal und Nico Williams. Die beiden machen mit Schere-Stein-Papier aus, wer sich zuerst an der Wasserflasche laben darf.

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams played Rock paper scissors after the game
byu/dragon8811 insoccer
Balotelli torkelt durch die Strassen
Musste sich Mario Balotelli den Frust des italienischen EM-Aus gegen die Schweiz wegtrinken? In den sozialen Medien kursiert ein Video, das den Stürmer, der für die EM nicht berücksichtigt wurde, zeigt, wie er durch die Strassen einer italienischen Küstenstadt torkelt.
Mbappé hasst seine Maske
Weil er sich im ersten Vorrundenspiel die Nase gebrochen hat, muss Kylian Mbappé mit einem Schutzmaske auflaufen, auch am Montag im Achtelfinal gegen Belgien. Es sei schwierig damit zu spielen, sagte der französische Stürmer:

«Man sieht nicht so gut, man schwitzt darunter – dann muss man den Schweiss rauslassen. Ich hasse es, es ist wirklich sehr irritierend.» Er habe die Maske schon fünfmal durch eine andere Version ersetzt, «wenn da irgendwas ist, das mich stört und nicht so richtig funktioniert.»
epaselect epa11437154 Kylian Mbappe of France looks on during the UEFA EURO 2024 group D soccer match between France and Poland, in Dortmund, Germany, 25 June 2024. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
Bild: keystone
DFB-Spielerfreundin lästert über Dortmund
Lea Prinz ist Influencerin und die Partnerin von Maximilian Mittelstädt. Prinz besuchte deshalb Deutschlands EM-Achtelfinal gegen Dänemark (2:0) in Dortmund – und war von der Stadt so gar nicht angetan. Ihren Followern teilte sie in einer Instagram-Story mit:
Lea Prinz Maximilian MittelstÃ¤dt Dortmund
Bild: instagram
Einige Stunden und einen kleinen Shitstorm später löschte sie das Foto wieder. «Ein paar Leute» hätten da etwas falsch verstanden, schrieb Prinz. Sie sei etwas «überfordert gewesen», weil es am Bahnhof «chaotisch» gewesen sei.
29.06.2024, Fussball, Euro 2024, Achtelfinale, Deutschland Daenemark, GER, Dortmund, BVB Stadion Bild: v. li. Lea Prinz Freundin von Maximilian Mittelstaedt Germany, 18 *** 29 06 2024, Football, Euro ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
