Foden verlässt England-Camp aus familiären Gründen +++ Varga postet aus Spital

🚨🏴 Phil Foden has temporarily left the England camp at Euro 2024 and returned to the UK for a pressing family matter, the FA have confirmed. pic.twitter.com/ibnthvfgea— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2024
Who made this? 😂 pic.twitter.com/eCRc7astEG— Tim Bolton (@TimBolton1981) June 25, 2024
»Die Deutsche Bahn is so im Oasch!«— James Zabel 📸 (@James_Zabel) June 25, 2024
Österreich-Fans sind einfach meine Spirit-Animals. 😂😂😂🫶🫶🫶🇦🇹🇦🇹🇦🇹@a_nnaschneider
pic.twitter.com/qA88goMiPm
BERLIN TURNS ORANJE! 🟠🇳🇱#NothingLikeOranje #CreateHistory pic.twitter.com/w5VhEOzSud— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 25, 2024
Unbelievable. 🥹🧡#NothingLikeOranje #CreateHistory pic.twitter.com/ufViZusezK— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 25, 2024
Time to recharge ⚡️ #natimiteuch #lanatiavecvous #lanaticonvoi #lanaticunvus #euro2024 pic.twitter.com/ef74oTdvOf— 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) June 24, 2024
Chiellini’s reaction to Italys late equaliser 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/K7jY9ZEAFx— Italian Football News 🇮🇹 (@footitalia1) June 25, 2024
Die Schweizer Fans haben am letzten Sonntag beim 1:1 gegen Deutschland in Frankfurt für eine grossartige Stimmung gesorgt. Nun folgt der nächste Schweizer Auftritt gegen ein grosses Fussballland: Die Schweizer treffen am Samstag im WM-Achtelfinal in Berlin auf Italien.