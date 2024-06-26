Foden verlässt England-Camp aus familiären Gründen +++ Varga postet aus Spital

gewitterhaft23°
EM-Tagesticker

EM-Ticker: Foden verlässt England-Camp aus familiären Gründen

EM-Tagesticker

Zum 3. Mal Vater: Foden verlässt England-Camp +++ Türken fliegen wegen 150 Kilometern

Vom 14. Juni bis 14. Juli steigt in Deutschland die Fussball-Europameisterschaft. Hier findest du die wichtigsten Kurznews zur EM 2024.
26.06.2024, 18:00
Türken für Mini-Flug kritisiert
Die UEFA bewirbt das Turnier als nachhaltigste EM der Geschichte. Nun reiste die türkische Nationalelf aus Hannover zum letzten EM-Gruppenspiel am Mittwoch nach Hamburg - mit dem Flieger. Umweltschützer kritisieren das scharf. Denn die beiden Städte trennen nur rund etwa 150 Kilometer. René Schwartz, Sprecher der Bürgerinitiative für die Reduzierung der Belastungen des Luftverkehrs in Hamburg und Schleswig-Holstein, bezeichnete den Flug als «absolut inakzeptabel». In Hamburg dürfe man nicht mal mit einem Elektroauto ans Stadion heranfahren, damit die Fans die öffentlichen Verkehrsmittel nutzten, schilderte Schwartz. Es gebe eine Bannmeile für Autos rund um die Spielstätte. Gerade deshalb sei es so absurd, dass die türkische Mannschaft mit dem Flugzeug zum Spiel anreist. (sda/dpa/apa)
epa11430805 Players of Turkey leave the pitch for the halftime during the UEFA EURO 2024 group F soccer match between Turkey and Portugal, in Dortmund, Germany, 22 June 2024. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
Bild: keystone
Familienangelegenheit: Englands Foden verlässt EM-Camp
Phil Foden hat das EM-Trainingscamp der englischen Nationalmannschaft in Blankenhain vorübergehend verlassen. Der 24-Jährige sei wegen «einer drängenden Familienangelegenheit» zurück nach Grossbritannien gereist, teilte der Verband FA am Mittwoch mit. In dem kurzen Statement wurden keine Details genannt. Auch, wann Foden zurück nach Deutschland kommt, blieb vorerst offen.

Später vermeldete die BBC, Foden sei wegen der Geburt seines dritten Kindes abgereist. Im April hatten der englische Nationalspieler und seine Partnerin Rebecca Cooke auf Instagram bekanntgegeben, dass sie ihr drittes Kind erwarten. Sohn Ronnie ist fünf, Tochter True zwei Jahre alt.

Die Three Lions bestreiten am Sonntag (18.00 Uhr) in Gelsenkirchen ihren Achtelfinal. Bislang stand Foden als Linksaussen in allen drei Spielen in der Startaufstellung von Nationaltrainer Gareth Southgate. Der Profi von Manchester City war allerdings an keinem der beiden englischen Tore beteiligt. (abu/sda/dpa)
Varga meldet sich nach Zusammenprall aus dem Spital
Es waren Szenen, die sich kein Fan und keine Mannschaft wünscht. Im EM-Gruppenspiel gegen Schottland prallte der ungarische Nationalspieler Barnabás Varga mit dem gegnerischen Torhüter zusammen und blieb im Anschluss liegen. Teamkollegen brachten ihn in die stabile Seitenlage, weil er sich selbst nicht bewegen konnte. Ordner eilten mit Sichtschutz zur Hilfe. Varga wurde in einer Trage vom Feld gebracht. Stunden später gab es die Nachricht, dass er bei Bewusstsein sei. Nun postete der ungarische Verband das erste Foto aus dem Krankenhaus auf Instagram.

Deshalb hat es also so lange gedauert
Im Spiel gegen Frankreich wurde den Niederländern ein Tor aberkannt, der VAR bestätigte die Entscheidung des Linienrichters, brauchte dazu aber ein Weilchen. Nun wissen wir, weshalb es so lange gedauert hat.
Wir alle während des Spiels England – Slowenien
Trainerlegende Streich bei deutscher Choreo im Schweiz-Spiel dabei
@emilkhler02 #euro2024 #deutschland #schweiz #streich #ehrenmann ♬ viva la vida - мσisєs
Diesem Österreich-Sprechchor dürfte kaum ein Fussballfan in diesen Tagen widersprechen
Yakins Respekt vor Donnarumma
Murat Yakin blickt mit grosser Vorfreude auf das Achtelfinal-Duell mit Italien am Samstag in Berlin. «Bis jetzt funktioniert bei uns vieles», sagte der Schweizer Nationalcoach am Dienstag. Vor einem hat der Schweizer Nationalcoach aber grossen Respekt: Goalie Gigi Donnarumma. Gegen den Schlussmann von Paris Saint-Germain sei Präzision gefragt, betonte Yakin. Donnarumma habe beim dramatischen 1:1 gegen Kroatien «unmögliche Bälle gehalten», darunter einen Penalty von Luka Modric. Entsprechend «präzise und effizient» müssten seine Offensivleute im nächsten Match vorgehen. (dab/sda/dpa)
epa11435353 Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 group B soccer match between Croatia and Italy, in Leipzig, Germany, 24 June 2024. EPA/FILIP SINGER
Bild: keystone
Tedesco singt nicht mehr
Für Trainer Domenico Tedesco ist das Spiel mit der belgischen Nationalelf in seiner schwäbischen Heimat ein Highlight. Dass er vor der Partie gegen die Ukraine am Mittwoch in Stuttgart nochmal lautstark die belgische Hymne mitsingen wird, ist aber unwahrscheinlich. Er möge sie. Aber: «Ich habe sie einmal gesungen und wir haben einmal verloren», scherzte der 38-jährige deutsch-italienische Doppelbürger. Vor dem ersten Auftritt der Belgier bei dieser EM gegen die Slowakei (0:1) hatte Tedesco die Hymne mitgesungen - danach setzte es die erste Niederlage im 16. Pflichtspiel seiner Amtszeit ab. (dab/sda/dpa)
epa11431165 German head coach Domenico Tedesco of Belgium reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group E soccer match between Belgium and Romania, in Cologne, Germany, 22 June 2024. EPA/RONALD WITTEK
Bild: keystone
Georgien-Star Kwarazchelia hofft auf Trikot von Ronaldo
Die EM-Partie gegen Portugal ist für Georgiens Fussballstar Chwitscha Kwarazchelia ein absoluter Höhepunkt. «Ich bin ein wenig nervös. Ich habe immer davon geträumt, gegen Cristiano Ronaldo zu spielen», sagte der Offensivspieler von Napoli vor dem abschliessenden Gruppenspiel gegen die Portugiesen am Mittwoch in Gelsenkirchen. Seinen grössten Wunsch neben einem Sieg verriet er auch. «Ich hoffe, dass ich hinterher das Trikot von Ronaldo bekommen kann.» (dab/sda/dpa)
Georgia&#039;s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia controls the ball during a Group F match between Georgia and the Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (A ...
Bild: keystone
Deutsche fordern Füllkrug im Sturm
Vor dem EM-Achtelfinal stellt sich in Deutschland die Stürmerfrage: Soll Julian Nagelsmann wie bisher den noch glücklosen Kai Havertz von Anfang an auf dem Platz schicken oder doch Niclas Füllkrug, der als Joker schon zwei Tore auf dem Konto hat? Für die deutschen Fans ist klar: Der BVB-Stürmer den Vorzug erhalten. In einer Umfrage der Zeitung «Bild», an welcher rund 138'000 Personen teilnahmen, sprachen sich satte 90 Prozent für Füllkrug aus. (dab)
Germany&#039;s Niklas Fuellkrug celebrates after scoring his side&#039;s first goal during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Sun ...
Bild: keystone
Die Niederländer machen auch Berlin zur Festhütte


Nationalspieler mit unterschiedlichem Programm
Die Vorbereitung auf den EM-Achtelfinal gegen Italien hat begonnen. Am Dienstag absolviert das Schweizer Nationalteam aber noch ein Spezialtraining.

Anstelle der üblichen Trainingseinheiten stand ein Testspiel gegen den U19-Nachwuchs des VfB Stuttgart im Programm. Im Schweizer Team kamen Spieler zum Einsatz, die in der Gruppenphase nicht oder nur wenig Spielzeit erhalten hatten. Die Leistungsträger wurden im Sinne der Belastungssteuerung geschont. Die Partie über zweimal 30 Minuten endete mit einem 3:0-Sieg der Schweizer.

Das Team von Trainer Murat Yakin trainiert noch bis Freitag im Stuttgarter Waldau-Stadion. Nach dem Abschlusstraining reist die Mannschaft nach Berlin, diesmal mit dem Flugzeug. Nach Köln und Frankfurt reisten die Schweizer jeweils mit dem Zug an und mit einer Ausnahme auch wieder auf gleichem Weg zurück.

Am Samstag (18.00 Uhr) bestreiten die Schweizer den Achtelfinal gegen Italien im Olympiastadion, wo zwei Wochen später auch der Final ausgetragen wird. (nih/sda)
Die Sprungkraft hat Giorgio Chiellini auch nach seiner Karriere noch
Alle Europameister im Fussball
1 / 18
Alle Europameister im Fussball
EM 2020 in Europa: ITALIEN – England 1:1 n.V., 3:2 n.P.
quelle: keystone / catherine ivill / pool
So sieht es aus, wenn zwei Laien ein Fussballspiel kommentieren
Video: watson
So kommen Schweizer Fans zu Tickets für den EM-Achtelfinal gegen Italien
Der Run auf die Tickets für die Partie gegen den Europameister ist riesig. Wir verraten Ihnen, wie und zu welchem Preis, Sie bei diesem Fussballfest dabei sein können.

Die Schweizer Fans haben am letzten Sonntag beim 1:1 gegen Deutschland in Frankfurt für eine grossartige Stimmung gesorgt. Nun folgt der nächste Schweizer Auftritt gegen ein grosses Fussballland: Die Schweizer treffen am Samstag im WM-Achtelfinal in Berlin auf Italien.

Zur Story