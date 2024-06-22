wechselnd bewölkt, Regen15°
EM-Tagesticker

EM-Ticker: Jans und Odermatt verfolgen das Spiel der Nati im Stadion

EM-Tagesticker

Hoher Besuch für die Nati +++ Kanté mit neuem Endrunden-Rekord

Vom 14. Juni bis 14. Juli steigt in Deutschland die Fussball-Europameisterschaft. Hier findest du die wichtigsten Kurznews zur EM 2024.
22.06.2024, 14:56
avatar
Beat Jans und Marc Odermatt im Stadion zu Gast
Zwar keinen königlichen, aber dennoch hohen Besuch erhält die Schweizer Nationalmannschaft morgen beim Duell gegen Deutschland. Neben Bundesrat Beat Jans wird auch Marco Odermatt das Spiel in Frankfurt verfolgen. Der Skifahrer wurde vom Verband eingeladen und darf das Spiel in einer Loge verfolgen. Odermatt ist nicht zum ersten Mal bei der Nati zu Gast. Bereits im Trainingslager und beim Testspiel gegen Österreich war er zugegen.
Switzerland&#039;s head coach Murat Yakin, right, and Swiss ski racer Marco Odermatt talk prior to an international friendly soccer match between Switzerland and Estonia at the Swissporarena in Lucern ...
Bild: KEYSTONE
Ausschreitungen nach Polens Niederlage gegen Österereich
In der Fanzone am Brandenburger Tor in Berlin ist es nach dem Spiel zwischen Österreich und Polen gestern zu Ausschreitungen gekommen. Laut der Polizei hätten sich etwa 120 Fans der polnischen Mannschaft gegen 19 Uhr in der Zone aufgehalten, 20 von ihnen sollen im weiteren Verlauf Ordner bedrängt haben, heisst es in der Mitteilung. Als die Polizei eintraf, soll es dann zu Ausschreitungen gekommen sein. Es wird von Flaschenwürfen, versuchten Gefangenenbefreiungen und schwere Landfriedensbrüchen, die nicht näher definiert werden, berichtet. Ein Ordner soll von Pyrotechnik getroffen, allerdings nicht verletzt worden sein. Die Polizei reagierte mit Schlagstock, körperlicher Gewalt und Reizstoffen. Ob es sich dabei um Pfefferspray oder Reizgasgranaten handelte, konnte eine Sprecherin auf Anfrage nicht beantworten. Insgesamt kam es zu zehn Festnahmen. Acht Polizisten wurden bei dem Einsatz verletzt. Ein Ordner brach sich den Unterarm. Einer der Fans wurde mit Verdacht auf ein Schädel-Hirn-Trauma in ein Krankenhaus gebracht.
Kanté mit neuem Endrunden-Rekord
Wie schon gegen Österreich wurde Ngolo Kanté auch im Spiel gegen die Niederlande zum Spieler des Spiels gekürt. Gleichzeitig stellte er im gestrigen Spiel mit Frankreich einen neuen Rekord auf. Kein anderer Spieler hat mehr EM- und WM-Partien als Kanté absolviert, ohne zu verlieren. Momentan steht er bei 17 Spielen ohne Niederlage (12 Siege, 5 Unentschieden).

Wer sind die berühmtesten Handy-Kontakte der Nati-Stars?
Nicht jeder Platz in Berlin bietet gute Sicht …
Polnischer Fan nach Sturz in Stadiongraben im Krankenhaus
Bei der 1:3-Niederlage gegen Österreich ist ein polnischer Fan im Olympiastadion in Berlin aus drei Metern Höhe in den Graben des Stadions gefallen. Dies bestätigte ein Sprecher der Berliner Feuerwehr der Deutschen Presse-Agentur. Beim Sturz habe er sich mehrere Verletzungen zugezogen, sei zwischenzeitlich gar bewusstlos gewesen und wurde ins Krankenhaus gebracht. Hinweise auf ein Fremdverschulden gebe es keine, jedoch war zunächst unklar, wie es zu dem Sturz kam. (nih)
UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2024: Polen - Österreich 21.06.2024 Ambulazewagen, Rettungsdienst nach dem Spiel, Fan ist verletzt. UEFA EURO 2024: Polen - Österreich Olympiastadion, Berli ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Die Niederlande-Fans haben ihre Party nach Leipzig verlagert
Deutsche Rentnerin legt sich mit türkischem Fan an
Old German lady angry at Turkish drummer
byu/lehorselessman insoccer
Regel Nummer 1: Schlaf nie ein, wenn England-Fans in deiner Nähe sind
England fans sing 'He's got a pint glass on his head'
byu/DontSayIMean insoccer
Schotten feiern deutsche Fans


Kieran hat sein Handy in einem WC vergessen. Diese deutschen Fans haben es gefunden, ein Selfie gemacht und es dann der Polizei übergeben. Er hat sein Handy zurück.

Was für ein Land.

Können wir diese Fans finden?
Alle Europameister im Fussball
1 / 18
Alle Europameister im Fussball
EM 2020 in Europa: ITALIEN – England 1:1 n.V., 3:2 n.P.
quelle: keystone / catherine ivill / pool
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
So sieht es aus, wenn zwei Laien ein Fussballspiel kommentieren
Video: watson
