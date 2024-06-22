Kieran left his phone in a portaloo. These Germany fans found it, took a selfie, then handed it into the police. He has his phone back.



What a country.



Can we find these fans?



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 ❤️ 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/eUIgVygUGg