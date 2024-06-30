wolkig, aber kaum Regen19°
EM-Tagesticker

EM-Ticker: Sogar Benjamin Huggel wird von den Nati-Fans gefeiert

EM-Tagesticker

Experte Huggel wird von den Nati-Fans gefeiert +++ Kebab als Belohnung für die Nati-Stars

Vom 14. Juni bis 14. Juli steigt in Deutschland die Fussball-Europameisterschaft. Hier findest du die wichtigsten Kurznews zur EM 2024.
30.06.2024, 08:10
Kebab als Belohnung für die Nati-Stars
Nach dem Spiel ist vor dem Essen: Das gilt auch für die Schweizer Nati. Schliesslich gilt es, die in den 90+ Minuten verlorene Energie schnellstmöglich wieder reinzuholen. Normalerweise steht gesunde, leicht verträgliche Kost auf dem Speiseplan, nach dem sensationellen Viertelfinal-Einzug gegen Italien gab es für die Nati-Cracks aber wie schon nach dem 1:1 im letzten Gruppenspiel gegen Deutschland einen wohlverdienten Kebab. Allzu ungesund ist dieser jedoch nicht, wie Nati-Koch Francesco Baraldo Sano gegenüber watson bereits verriet: «Unser Döner ist leichter, ohne Zwiebeln und mit laktosefreiem Joghurt.» Bleibt nur zu hoffen, dass der Kebab auch allen geschmeckt hat
Sogar Huggel wird von den Nati-Fans gefeiert
Nach dem 2:0-Sieg gegen Italien war im Schweizer Sektor Party pur angesagt. Zuerst feierten die Fans minutenlang mit der Mannschaft und als diese im Bauch des Berliner Olympiastadions verschwand, musste schliesslich SRF-Experte und Ex-Nati-Spieler Benjamin Huggel herhalten. Mitten in der Live-Übertragung des SRF skandierten die Fans lautstark seinen Namen und sorgten dafür, dass Moderator Rainer Maria Salzgeber seinen Experten kurzerhand zu einer Welle mit den Fans aufforderte. Huggel erfüllte die Pflicht – nicht ohne ein bisschen peinlich berührt zu sein.
Das bisschen Wasser …
Dänische Fans juckt es nicht, dass der Achtelfinal gegen Deutschland wegen Blitz, Donner und Regen unterbrochen werden muss:
Belgiens Rückzieher mit dem Komiker
Ein Video des belgischen Fussballverbandes sorgte vor dem Achtelfinal vom Montag gegen Frankreich in den sozialen Medien für Aufregung und wurde schliesslich zurückgezogen. Im kurzen Clip warf der Komiker Pablo Andres die Frage auf: «Wer wird Mbappé am Schienbein attackieren?» Im Chor sangen der belgische Mittelfeldspieler Amadou Onana und Andres selbst: «Onana».

«Das Video sollte humorvoll sein, aber es wurde missverstanden und wir haben beschlossen, es zu löschen», sagte Pressesprecher Stefan Van Loock der belgischen Tageszeitung «Het Nieuwsblad». Nützt natürlich nichts, hier ist es:
Alaba bringt Rangnick Kuchen
Am Samstag konnten die österreichischen Spieler ihrem Nationaltrainer zu dessen 66. Geburtstag gratulieren. Ralf Rangnick erhielt unter anderem einen Kuchen und ein von allen Spielern signiertes Bild, das den Deutschen in Jubelpose unmittelbar nach dem Sieg gegen die Niederlande zeigt. Auch ein Ständchen wurde vorgetragen.

Laut «Non-playing Captain» David Alaba hat die kleine Feier Spass gemacht. «Er hat ein paar Worte an uns gerichtet, das war sehr schön und auch ein bisschen emotional», erzählte der verletzte Verteidiger, der am Montag seinen 32. Geburtstag gefeiert hatte.
Milliardär belohnt georgische EM-Spieler mit Millionenprämie
Für die Spieler der georgischen Fussball-Nationalmannschaft wird ihr EM-Märchen immer traumhafter. Bei ihrer ersten EM-Teilnahme überhaupt schaffte das zweitkleinste Land der Endrunde als Gruppendritter direkt den Einzug in den Achtelfinal, wo am Sonntag Spanien wartet. In der Heimat werden Superstar Chwitscha Kwarazchelia und Co. bereits jetzt als Nationalhelden gefeiert. Doch damit nicht genug: Der georgische Oligarch und ehemalige Premierminister Bidsina Iwanischwili hat der Mannschaft für den Einzug in die K.o.-Runde eine Prämie von umgerechnet knapp zehn Millionen Euro versprochen. Das macht fast 400'000 Euro für jeder Spieler.

Und die Georgier haben die Chance, die Prämie gar noch zu verdoppeln. Der Ehrenvorsitzende der Regierungspartei Georgischer Traum – gleichzeitig der reichste Mann Georgiens – hat im Falle eines Sieges über Spanien die nochmals gleiche Summe für die Mannschaft in Aussicht gestellt. Eine gehörige Motivationsspritze für das Team von Trainer Willy Sagnol.
Billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, leader of the created by him the Georgian Dream party greets demonstrators during a rally in support of &quot;Russian law&quot; in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Monday, April 2 ...
Bild: keystone
Garstige Bedingungen bei Deutschland-Spiel erwartet
Nicht nur in der Schweiz, auch in Deutschland dürfte das Wetter heute Abend nicht besonders fussballfreundlich sein. In Dortmund, wo Deutschland um 21 Uhr gegen Dänemark spielt, werden vor allem gegen Ende der Partie heftige Gewitter erwartet. «Eine Verlängerung wäre aus meteorologischer Sicht nicht zu empfehlen», so Tobias Reinartz vom Deutschen Wetterdienst gegenüber «Sportschau.de». In Dortmund hatte es bereits in der Gruppenphase bei der Partie zwischen der Türkei und Georgien heftig gestürmt.
Heavy rain falls as Turkish fans sit in the stands ahead of a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Andree ...
Bild: keystone
Matthäus kürt seinen Spieler der Vorrunde
Der deutsche Rekordnationalspieler Lothar Matthäus hat in seiner RTL-Kolumne schwärmende Worte für BVB-Star Marcel Sabitzer gefunden. «Mein Spieler des Turniers heisst bisher Marcel Sabitzer. Ich habe ihn beim 3:2 der Österreicher gegen Holland live in Berlin gesehen. Seine Geschwindigkeit, Leichtigkeit, seine Raffinesse, wie er seine Mitspieler einsetzt, wie er nach hinten arbeitet, mit welchem Tempo er nach vorne spielt – so habe ich ihn bei Dortmund kaum gesehen», erklärte Matthäus.

Sabitzer steche aus einer «beeindruckend spielenden österreichischen Mannschaft heraus». Matthäus weiter: «Sie stehen vor Frankreich und den Niederlanden und waren auch beim 0:1 gegen die Franzosen nicht die schlechtere Mannschaft. Dieses Team funktioniert und setzt um, was Holländer und Franzosen nicht umsetzen: Geschwindigkeit mit und ohne Ball. Das ist der Stil von Ralf Rangnick. Auffällig: Auch die Spieler aus der österreichischen Liga, die international nicht so erfahren sind, überzeugen. Das macht Spass.»
epa11437269 Marcel Sabitzer (C) of Austria celebrates with teammates after scoring his team&#039;s third goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 group D match between Netherlands and Austria, in Berlin, German ...
Bild: keystone
England-Youngster nach Velounfall gezeichnet
Pfeile werfen klappte für Anthony Gordon deutlich besser als Fahrrad fahren. Problemlos brachte der 23-jährige Stürmer im englischen Trainingscamp das übliche Darts-Duell mit einem Journalisten hinter sich. Ein gemeinsamer Erholungstrip der «Three Lions» auf dem Velo in der Idylle Thüringens in dieser Woche endete für Gordon nicht so glimpflich. «Ich bin bergab gefahren und wollte ein Video für meine Familie machen. Plötzlich lag ich auf dem Boden. Ich habe einige Schrammen, aber es ist nicht allzu schmerzhaft», erklärte Gordon. Bei dem Unfall hatte er am Kinn und an den Armen sichtbare Spuren davongetragen.

Offenbar hatte sich der Profi von Newcastle United nicht genau genug mit den Bremsen des Fahrrads beschäftigt. «Die E-Bikes sind deutlich schneller als die normalen Fahrräder. Die Vorderbremse ist normalerweise rechts in England. Darum habe ich die Bremse links gedrückt – ich wurde nicht langsamer, sondern habe abrupt gestoppt», berichtete Gordon, der es ein paar Tage später schon wieder mit Humor nehmen konnte.
Das sagt Murat Yakin vor dem Achtelfinal
Deutlich mehr Gelbe Karten in EM-Vorrunde
Bei der Fussball-EM sind bislang deutlich mehr Gelbe Karten gezeigt worden als im vergleichbaren Zeitraum bei der vergangenen Endrunde 2021.

Die Schiedsrichter sprachen in den bisherigen 36 Partien 166 Verwarnungen aus, wie Roberto Rosetti, Schiedsrichterchef der Europäischen Fussball-Union, am Freitag sagte. Im Schnitt sind das 4,6 Gelbe Karten pro Partie. In der Vorrunde des Turniers 2021 waren es nur 98 Gelbe Karten gewesen, im Schnitt 2,7 pro Partie.

Sehr auffällig seien die vielen taktischen Fouls, um vielversprechende Angriffe des Gegners zu unterbinden, sagte Rosetti. Mit Gelb bestraft wurden in der Vorrunde 35 dieser taktischen Fouls, 2021 waren es acht gewesen. «Die Schiedsrichter sind sehr wachsam» bei diesen Dingen, sagte der frühere Top-Schiedsrichter. Die Gesamtzahl der Fouls (808/22,4 pro Spiel) bewegt sich auf dem Niveau der Endrunde von 2021 (806/22,4).

Sehr zufrieden sei die UEFA mit der Anwendung der neuen Regel, laut der nur noch die Captains der Mannschaften mit den Schiedsrichtern diskutieren dürfen. «Die Rückmeldungen sind extrem positiv, es funktioniert», sagte Rosetti. Spieler und Trainer seien «absolut glücklich» mit dieser Regel. Viele grosse Nationalverbände hätten sich bereits nach der Umsetzung der Regel erkundigt. (nih/sda/dpa)
epa11433176 Referee Daniele Orsato shows a yellow card during the UEFA EURO 2024 group A soccer match between Switzerland and Germany, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 23 June 2024. EPA/CHRISTOPHER NEUN ...
Bild: keystone
Die meistverkauften Nati-Trikots
Die Schweizer Nati hat in der EM-Vorrunde überzeugt. Nun steht am Samstagabend der Viertelfinal gegen Italien an. Die Euphorie in der Fussball-Schweiz ist gross, das zeigt sich auch bei den Trikotverkäufen. Wie die SRF-Sendung «10vor10» berichtet, ist das Trikot von Granit Xhaka dabei am beliebtesten, gefolgt von Goalie Yann Sommer, Verteidier Manuel Akanji und Offensivkünstler Xherdan Shaqiri. Auf Rang 5 landet Ruben Vargas.
Switzerland&#039;s Granit Xhaka, center, and his teammate Manuel Akanji during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Sunday, ...
Bild: keystone
