recht sonnig16°
DE | FR
burger
Sport
EM-Tagesticker

EM-Ticker: Türkische Fans feiern den Sieg in Hamburg

EM-Tagesticker

Türkische Party und Kartenrekord +++ Zaccagnis Tor für Italien wichtiger als gedacht

Vom 14. Juni bis 14. Juli steigt in Deutschland die Fussball-Europameisterschaft. Hier findest du die wichtigsten Kurznews zur EM 2024.
27.06.2024, 07:27
Mehr «Sport»
Schicke uns deinen Input
avatar
Jetzt ist klar: Zaccagnis Tor rettete Italien vor dem Ausscheiden
Nach Abschluss der Gruppenphase steht fest: Italiens Ausgleichstreffer gegen Kroatien in der 98. Minute erweist sich im Nachhinein als Schlüssel zum Achtelfinale. Ohne das Tor von Zaccagni wäre Italien nämlich nicht unter den vier besten drittplatzierten Mannschaften gewesen und hätte sich damit endgültig von der Europameisterschaft verabschiedet. Der gestrige Sieg von Georgien sowie die Unentschieden von Slowenien und der Slowakei haben zu einem Szenario geführt, bei dem Italien bei einer Niederlage gegen Kroatien ausgeschieden wäre. Das letzte Team, das als bester Dritter weiterkommt, ist Slowenien mit 3 Punkten und einer +0-Tordifferenz. Italien hingegen wäre mit 3 Punkten und einer Tordifferenz von -1 ausgeschieden

Türkische Party im Hamburg
Im gestrigen Spiel zwischen der Türkei und Tschechien in Hamburg ging es um viel, denn beide Teams kämpften in der Direktbegegnung noch um den Einzug in den EM-Achtelfinal. In der hitzig geführten Partie – es wurden 18 gelbe und eine gelb-rote Karte (gegen den Tschechen Antonin Barak) gezeigt – schoss die Türkei in der vierten Minute der Nachspielzeit den 2:1-Führungstreffer. In keiner anderen EM-Partie musste der Schiedsrichter in Deutschland bis jetzt häufiger eine Karte zücken.

Während es auf dem Platz spätestens ab der Nachspielzeit wild wurde – zwei Flitzer stürmten das Feld und die beiden Mannschaften lieferten sich nach dem Abpfiff Wortgefechte – waren die Fans in Hamburg in Feierlaune. Die türkischen Anhänger tauchten die Stadt in rot-weiss – alleine dem Fanmarsch vor dem Spiel schlossen sich 18'000 türkische Fans an. Nach dem Siegtreffer durch Cenk Tosun tanzten, sangen und feierten die Türken gemeinsam.
EM 2024 : 3. EM-Spiel: Tuerkei gegen Tschechien. Feiernde Fans in Duisburg Marxloh ** NUR FUeR REDAKTIONELLE ZWECKE ** EDITORIAL USE ONLY **&lt;p&gt;EM 2024 : 3. EM-Spiel: Tuerkei gegen Tschechien. Fe ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Freulers Fettnäpfchen in Italien
Die Frage, was die Schweiz aus dem 0:3 gegen Italien an der letzten EM gelernt hat, wird für Remo Freuler am Mittwoch an der Medienkonferenz unerwartet zum Stolperstein. Seine Antwort: «Wir haben seither in der WM-Qualifikation zweimal gegen sie unentschieden gespielt und uns qualifiziert, anders als Italien.» Wenige Tage vor dem Achtelfinal wird die Aussage von einigen italienischen Fans und Medien als Provokation aufgefasst. Die heftigen Reaktionen veranlassen Freuler zu einem Post auf Instagram. Er habe nicht provozieren wollen, erklärte der Mittelfeldspieler auf Italienisch. Italien sei für ihn, der mit einjährigem Unterbruch seit 2016 dort lebt, wie eine zweite Heimat.
Bild
Türken für Mini-Flug kritisiert
Die UEFA bewirbt das Turnier als nachhaltigste EM der Geschichte. Nun reiste die türkische Nationalelf aus Hannover zum letzten EM-Gruppenspiel am Mittwoch nach Hamburg - mit dem Flieger. Umweltschützer kritisieren das scharf. Denn die beiden Städte trennen nur rund etwa 150 Kilometer. René Schwartz, Sprecher der Bürgerinitiative für die Reduzierung der Belastungen des Luftverkehrs in Hamburg und Schleswig-Holstein, bezeichnete den Flug als «absolut inakzeptabel». In Hamburg dürfe man nicht mal mit einem Elektroauto ans Stadion heranfahren, damit die Fans die öffentlichen Verkehrsmittel nutzten, schilderte Schwartz. Es gebe eine Bannmeile für Autos rund um die Spielstätte. Gerade deshalb sei es so absurd, dass die türkische Mannschaft mit dem Flugzeug zum Spiel anreist. (sda/dpa/apa)
epa11430805 Players of Turkey leave the pitch for the halftime during the UEFA EURO 2024 group F soccer match between Turkey and Portugal, in Dortmund, Germany, 22 June 2024. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
Bild: keystone
Familienangelegenheit: Englands Foden verlässt EM-Camp
Phil Foden hat das EM-Trainingscamp der englischen Nationalmannschaft in Blankenhain vorübergehend verlassen. Der 24-Jährige sei wegen «einer drängenden Familienangelegenheit» zurück nach Grossbritannien gereist, teilte der Verband FA am Mittwoch mit. In dem kurzen Statement wurden keine Details genannt. Auch, wann Foden zurück nach Deutschland kommt, blieb vorerst offen.

Später vermeldete die BBC, Foden sei wegen der Geburt seines dritten Kindes abgereist. Im April hatten der englische Nationalspieler und seine Partnerin Rebecca Cooke auf Instagram bekanntgegeben, dass sie ihr drittes Kind erwarten. Sohn Ronnie ist fünf, Tochter True zwei Jahre alt.

Die Three Lions bestreiten am Sonntag (18.00 Uhr) in Gelsenkirchen ihren Achtelfinal. Bislang stand Foden als Linksaussen in allen drei Spielen in der Startaufstellung von Nationaltrainer Gareth Southgate. Der Profi von Manchester City war allerdings an keinem der beiden englischen Tore beteiligt. (abu/sda/dpa)
Varga meldet sich nach Zusammenprall aus dem Spital
Es waren Szenen, die sich kein Fan und keine Mannschaft wünscht. Im EM-Gruppenspiel gegen Schottland prallte der ungarische Nationalspieler Barnabás Varga mit dem gegnerischen Torhüter zusammen und blieb im Anschluss liegen. Teamkollegen brachten ihn in die stabile Seitenlage, weil er sich selbst nicht bewegen konnte. Ordner eilten mit Sichtschutz zur Hilfe. Varga wurde in einer Trage vom Feld gebracht. Stunden später gab es die Nachricht, dass er bei Bewusstsein sei. Nun postete der ungarische Verband das erste Foto aus dem Krankenhaus auf Instagram.

Deshalb hat es also so lange gedauert
Im Spiel gegen Frankreich wurde den Niederländern ein Tor aberkannt, der VAR bestätigte die Entscheidung des Linienrichters, brauchte dazu aber ein Weilchen. Nun wissen wir, weshalb es so lange gedauert hat.
Wir alle während des Spiels England – Slowenien
Bild
Bild: twitter.com
Trainerlegende Streich bei deutscher Choreo im Schweiz-Spiel dabei
@emilkhler02 #euro2024 #deutschland #schweiz #streich #ehrenmann ♬ viva la vida - мσisєs
Diesem Österreich-Sprechchor dürfte kaum ein Fussballfan in diesen Tagen widersprechen
Yakins Respekt vor Donnarumma
Murat Yakin blickt mit grosser Vorfreude auf das Achtelfinal-Duell mit Italien am Samstag in Berlin. «Bis jetzt funktioniert bei uns vieles», sagte der Schweizer Nationalcoach am Dienstag. Vor einem hat der Schweizer Nationalcoach aber grossen Respekt: Goalie Gigi Donnarumma. Gegen den Schlussmann von Paris Saint-Germain sei Präzision gefragt, betonte Yakin. Donnarumma habe beim dramatischen 1:1 gegen Kroatien «unmögliche Bälle gehalten», darunter einen Penalty von Luka Modric. Entsprechend «präzise und effizient» müssten seine Offensivleute im nächsten Match vorgehen. (dab/sda/dpa)
epa11435353 Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 group B soccer match between Croatia and Italy, in Leipzig, Germany, 24 June 2024. EPA/FILIP SINGER
Bild: keystone
Tedesco singt nicht mehr
Für Trainer Domenico Tedesco ist das Spiel mit der belgischen Nationalelf in seiner schwäbischen Heimat ein Highlight. Dass er vor der Partie gegen die Ukraine am Mittwoch in Stuttgart nochmal lautstark die belgische Hymne mitsingen wird, ist aber unwahrscheinlich. Er möge sie. Aber: «Ich habe sie einmal gesungen und wir haben einmal verloren», scherzte der 38-jährige deutsch-italienische Doppelbürger. Vor dem ersten Auftritt der Belgier bei dieser EM gegen die Slowakei (0:1) hatte Tedesco die Hymne mitgesungen - danach setzte es die erste Niederlage im 16. Pflichtspiel seiner Amtszeit ab. (dab/sda/dpa)
epa11431165 German head coach Domenico Tedesco of Belgium reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group E soccer match between Belgium and Romania, in Cologne, Germany, 22 June 2024. EPA/RONALD WITTEK
Bild: keystone
Liebe Userinnen und User
Wir werden in Liveticker-Artikeln die Kommentarfunktion nicht mehr öffnen. Dies, weil sich die Gegebenheiten jeweils so schnell verändern, dass bereits gepostete Kommentare wenig später keinen Sinn mehr ergeben. In allen andern Artikeln dürft ihr weiterhin gerne in die Tasten hauen.
Vielen Dank fürs Verständnis, Team watson
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
twint icon
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
Alle Europameister im Fussball
1 / 18
Alle Europameister im Fussball
EM 2020 in Europa: ITALIEN – England 1:1 n.V., 3:2 n.P.
quelle: keystone / catherine ivill / pool
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
So sieht es aus, wenn zwei Laien ein Fussballspiel kommentieren
Video: watson
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
0 Kommentare
Zum Login
user avatar
Dein Kommentar
YouTube Link
0 / 600
Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
Meistgelesen
1
Eine umstrittene Fahne am Spiel der Schweizer Nati sorgt für Diskussionen
2
«Ein Knochen wie die Schweiz» – das schreiben Europas Medien über unsere Nati
3
*Hawk thua*: Warum diese Frau gerade viral geht
4
Die italienischen Medien haben eine Schwachstelle bei der Schweizer Nati ausgemacht
5
Heute kommt Lohn – juhu! Fails, Fails, Fails, Geld, Geld, Geld!
Meistkommentiert
1
Luganos Durrer definitiv zu Winti +++ Captain Nacho verlässt Real (wohl zu den Saudis)
2
Greenpeace: Coop und Migros verpassen Klimaziele, wenn Tierprodukte nicht reduziert werden
3
Mann in St.Gallen schlägt Pitbull mit Axt tot
4
Es drohen jährlich Milliardendefizite – Keller-Sutter präsentierte das Bundesbudget
5
Picdump 95 – weil es neben der EM auch noch Memes gibt
Meistgeteilt
1
Die A13 sollte im Juli laut Rösti wieder befahrbar sein – SBB setzen zusätzliche Züge ein
2
Handball-Nati-Goalie von Doping freigesprochen +++ Rigorose Dopingtests an Tour de France
3
Nach dem vielen Regen folgt eine penetrante Mückenplage
4
«Oranje-Horrorkabinett»: Elftal nach Österreich-Niederlage unter Beschuss in der Heimat
5
EU startet Beitrittsverhandlungen mit Ukraine
Steht uns eine «Schande von Frankfurt» bevor?
An der EM in Deutschland kommt es zu einem Novum: Noch nie gingen vier Mannschaften mit drei Punkten ins letzte Vorrundenspiel. Aufgrund dieser besonderen Konstellation fürchtet man sich in Frankfurt nun vor der Wiederholung der «Schande von Gijon».

Die letzten Spiele der Vorrunde werden jeweils parallel gespielt. Dies soll taktische Absprachen zwischen Teams vermeiden. In der Gruppe E kommt es nun aber trotz dieser Massnahme zur kuriosen Situation, dass Rumänien und die Slowakei beide sehr gut mit einem Remis leben könnten.

Zur Story