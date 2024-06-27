🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Phil Foden has temporarily left the England camp at Euro 2024 and returned to the UK for a pressing family matter, the FA have confirmed. pic.twitter.com/ibnthvfgea — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2024

Phil Foden hat das EM-Trainingscamp der englischen Nationalmannschaft in Blankenhain vorübergehend verlassen. Der 24-Jährige sei wegen «einer drängenden Familienangelegenheit» zurück nach Grossbritannien gereist, teilte der Verband FA am Mittwoch mit. In dem kurzen Statement wurden keine Details genannt. Auch, wann Foden zurück nach Deutschland kommt, blieb vorerst offen.Später vermeldete die BBC, Foden sei wegen der Geburt seines dritten Kindes abgereist. Im April hatten der englische Nationalspieler und seine Partnerin Rebecca Cooke auf Instagram bekanntgegeben, dass sie ihr drittes Kind erwarten. Sohn Ronnie ist fünf, Tochter True zwei Jahre alt.Die Three Lions bestreiten am Sonntag (18.00 Uhr) in Gelsenkirchen ihren Achtelfinal. Bislang stand Foden als Linksaussen in allen drei Spielen in der Startaufstellung von Nationaltrainer Gareth Southgate. Der Profi von Manchester City war allerdings an keinem der beiden englischen Tore beteiligt. (abu/sda/dpa)