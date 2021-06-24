Navigation
    EM-Tagesticker

    Gnabry freut sich auf das Duell mit England +++ Unschlagbares Mittelfeld-Duo der Franzosen

    24.06.21, 21:22

    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker, 24.06.2021

    Serge Gnabry freut sich auf das Spiel gegen England
    Im Achtelfinal kommt es zum Klassiker zwischen Deutschland und England. Das Spiel findet im prestigeträchtigen Wembley-Stadion statt. Ein Deutscher hat daran besonders gute Erinnerungen. Serge Gnabry traf mit dem FC Bayern in der Champions League vor zwei Jahren auf Tottenham – der 25-Jährige erzielte beim 7:2 vier Tore. Die Spurs trugen ihre Heimspiele damals aufgrund des Umbaus ihrer eigentlichen Spielstätte im Wembley aus.
    Ach, so fühlt sich also ein Tag ohne Fussball an 😢
    Seit dem Eröffnungsspiel am 11. Juni boten sich den Fussballfans täglich mehrere Spiele. Nach 13 Tagen ununterbrochenem Spektakel gibt es heute zum ersten Mal wieder einen fussballfreien Tag. Da stellt sich die Frage: Was kann man machen, wenn kein Fussball läuft?
    Die Gegner zittern vor dem französischen Mittelfeld-Duo
    Mit diesem Mittelfeld-Duo scheint die französische Nationalmannschaft unschlagbar zu sein. Paul Pogba und N'Golo Kanté standen bisher in 30 Spielen gemeinsam auf dem Rasen – die «Bleus» verloren keine einzige dieser Partien.
    Wegen Delta-Variante: Tausende Zuschauer zum Coronatest aufgeboten
    Wegen drei Coronavirus-Infizierten müssen sich in Dänemark tausende Zuschauer des EM-Spiels zwischen dem Gastgeber und Belgien auf das Coronavirus testen lassen. Die Testreihe wurde verordnet, weil bei den drei Fans die Delta-Variante nachgewiesen wurde. «Die drei infizierten Menschen haben unabhängig voneinander darauf hingewiesen, dass der Ort der Infektion das Spiel gewesen ist», sagte die Chefin der dänischen Behörde für Patientenschutz.

    Nach Angaben der Behörden gibt es in Dänemark inzwischen 29 Infektionsfälle im Zusammenhang mit den drei EM-Spielen auf dänischem Boden. Dänemark empfiehlt wegen der Delta-Variante auch den Kontakten von Kontaktpersonen sich in Selbstisolation zu begeben. (nih/sda/afp)
    epa09298133 (FILE) - Fans of Denmark cheer prior to the UEFA EURO 2020 group B preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and Belgium in Copenhagen, Denmark, 17 June 2021 (re-issued on 24 June 2021). At least three people who attended the UEFA EURO match between Denmark and Belgium on 17 June 2021 have been tested positive for the delta variant of the coronavirus COVID-19 disease, Danish health officials confirmed on 23 June 2021. About about 4,000 soccer fans have been urged by the Danish Health Ministry to be tested. EPA/Friedemann Vogel (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Ed Sheeran gibt Engländern ein Ständchen
    Der britische Sänger Ed Sheeran hat die englische Nationalmannschaft an ihrem freien Tag mit einem exklusiven Konzert überrascht. Sheeran besuchte das Team von Trainer Gareth Southgate am Mittwoch im Trainingslager St George's Park, wo sich die Engländer derzeit auf das Achtelfinal gegen Deutschland vom Dienstag vorbereiten. Unter freiem Himmel und beim Grillen spielte Sheeran im Kreis der überraschten und begeisterten Spieler ein Akustik-Konzert. «Es war grossartig, dass er da war», schwärmte Liverpool-Profi Jordan Henderson. (nih/sda)
    Der britische Musiker Ed Sheeran bei seinem Konzert am Freitag, 3. August 2018, in Stadion Letzigrund in Zuerich. (KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza) === EDITORIAL USE ONLY; SWITZERLAND AND LIECHTENSTEIN ONLY === (KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza)
    Folgenschwere Spielbesuche
    Die finnischen Behörden machen Fans der Nationalteams für einen sprunghaften Anstieg der täglichen Neuinfektionen im Land verantwortlich. Die Zahl der Erkrankten ist von etwa 50 pro Tag auf mehr als 100 angestiegen, wie aus offiziellen Daten hervorgeht. «Das sind Leute, die die Spiele besucht haben», sagt der für die Spitäler am zentralen Grenzübergang zuständige Mediziner der Nachrichtenagentur Reuters. Einem Mitarbeiter des finnischen Gesundheitsinstituts zufolge wurden die meisten Infektionen bei Personen festgestellt, die am 22. Juni in 15 Bussen von den EM-Spielen aus St. Petersburg nach Hause gereist waren. (nih/sda)
    Fans of Finland sing the national anthem of their country before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Finland and Belgium at Saint Petersburg stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, June 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool)
    Musikalisches Wales
    Wales hofft vor seinem EM-Achtelfinal gegen Dänemark auf einen speziellen Motivationsschub. Die Mannschaft um Superstar Gareth Bale rief die Schulen in der Heimat über Twitter dazu auf, an einer Gesangsaktion teilzunehmen. Die Schülerinnen und Schüler sollen die Nationalhymne des Landes «Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau» an diesem Freitag mit «Stolz» singen und der Mannschaft Videoclips davon zusenden. Vor der Partie am Samstag in Amsterdam sollen die Beiträge zusammengestellt und gezeigt werden. Wales gibt sich an dieser EM speziell musikalisch. Im Team gilt zum Beispiel die Regel: Wer zu spät kommt, der muss singen. (nih/sda)
    Fussball-EM auch im Weltall
    Das abschliessende EM-Gruppenspiel in der Gruppe F interessierte über die Erdatmosphäre hinaus. Selbst an Bord der Raumstation ISS, 408 km von der Erde entfernt, wurde eifrig mitgefiebert. Der französische Astronaut Thomas Pesquet schickte als Beweis via Twitter ein Foto von sich vor einer TV-Leinwand schwebend auf die Erde.

    Sein Kommentar: «Wir hatten nicht die einfachste Gruppe dieser EM. Das macht das Schauen aber nur interessanter.» Eine grosse Rivalität unter den Besatzer der Raumstation wird indessen kaum mehr aufkommen. Neben zwei russischen Kosmonauten ist Pesquet der einzige Europäer an Bord der ISS. Und Russland schaffte es bekanntlich nicht über die Gruppenphase hinaus. (abu/sda)
    Die Serie A ist am erfolgreichsten
    In den bisherigen 36 EM-Spielen haben die Spieler aus der Serie A am meisten überzeugt. Von den 86 gefallenen Toren (ohne Eigentore) haben die Spieler aus der italienischen Liga 25 – also 29 Prozent – erzielt. In 36 Spielen wurde zudem zehn Mal ein Italien-Akteur als bester Spieler der Partie gewürdigt.
    Am zweitmeisten Tore stellt die Deutsche Bundesliga, gefolgt von der englischen Premier League. (abu)
    Daniel Koch: Teilzulassung von Fans «sichere Sache»
    Der medizinische Berater der EM, Daniel Koch, verteidigt die Pläne für eine Zulassung von 60'000 Zuschauern zu den Halbfinals und dem Final in London.

    «Leute im Stadion zu haben, bedeutet nicht automatisch ein höheres Risiko», sagt der frühere Corona-Berater des BAG bei einer Medienrunde der UEFA am Donnerstag.

    Die Menschen würden «unter Sicherheitsvorkehrungen ins Stadion gehen und unter Sicherheitsvorkehrungen reisen». Die (Teil-)Zulassung von Zuschauern in Stadien sei es nicht, die aktuell die Unterschiede in der Entwicklung der Pandemie ausmacht, so der Berner weiter.

    Ob es einen Unterschied mache, ob 60'000 oder 20'000 Besucher in einer Arena seien, hänge immer auch von der lokalen Situation und den dort geltenden Massnahmen ab. «Die Situation in Europa war lange nicht so gut wie jetzt», sagte Koch. «Auch in England.» Zudem seien es eher die Regionen um Manchester oder Glasgow, die Probleme hätten.

    Es sei «zu einfach, auf das Virus oder Events zu schauen und zu sagen: Da ist die Gefahr!» Die Ursachenforschung für die jeweilige Corona-Lage der Länder sei komplexer. «Was wir im Moment in Europa sehen, ist: Die Stadien teilweise zu füllen, ist eine sichere Sache», sagte Koch.

    Die britische Regierung und die UEFA hatten sich am Dienstag darauf geeinigt, für die Halbfinals und das Endspiel der EM im Londoner Wembley-Stadion 75 Prozent der Zuschauer-Kapazität auszuschöpfen. Damit dürfen mehr als 60'000 Fans zu den Partien am 6., 7. und 11. Juli kommen. Zuvor war die Zahl der Zuschauer auf 40'000 begrenzt worden. (nih/sda)
    FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, a view of the entrance to Wembley stadium, ahead of the Euro 2020 soccer championship in London. The British government says more than 60,000 fans will be allowed into the semifinals and final of the European Championship at Wembley Stadium. No details have been provided yet on how fans from overseas can attend without having to quarantine after flying into London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
    So stehen die Schweizer Chancen gegen Frankreich
    Fussball-Analyst Ben Mayhew hat berechnet. Und zwar die Viertelfinal-Chancen aller Teams, die an der EM im Achtelfinal stehen. Die Chancen auf einen Schweizer Sieg gegen Frankreich stehen demnach bei 28,7 Prozent. Deutlichster Favorit in den Achtelfinals ist Italien mit einer Siegchance von 77,9 Prozent gegen Österreich. Im Klassiker zwischen Deutschland und England sieht Mayhew die Engländer mit 54,3 Prozent leicht bevorteilt.
    Frankreich sorgt sich um die Linksverteidiger
    Frankreich beklagte im Spiel gegen Portugal (2:2) den Ausfall beider Linksverteidiger. Zunächst musste Bayern Münchens Lucas Hernandez zur Pause ausgewechselt werden und sieben Minuten nach seiner Einwechslung auch Ersatz Lucas Digne.

    Nationaltrainer Didier Deschamps macht sich vor dem Achtelfinal gegen die Schweiz am Montag mehr Sorgen um Digne: «Er hat ein muskuläres Probleme. Für ihn wird es schwierig.» Die Auswechslung von Hernandez, der mit Knieproblemen kämpft, sei vorab eine Vorsichtsmassnahme gewesen. Mit Ousmane Dembélé musste bereits einer aus dem 26-Spieler-Kader von Frankreich für den Rest des Turniers Forfait erklären. (sda)
    France's manager Didier Deschamps, left, greets France's Lucas Digne (18) after he was taken out of the game during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh, Pool)
    Ronaldo und Benzema tauschen Trikot schon zur Pause
    Das eigene Trikot nach dem Spiel mit dem eines Gegners zu tauschen hat im Fussball lange Tradition. Doch Karim Benzema und Cristiano Ronaldo wollten beim Duell zwischen Frankreich und Portugal offenbar nicht so lange warten. Die zwei Superstars tauschen ihr Leibchen schon beim Gang in die Kabine zur Pause aus. (abu)
    Hätte Rui Patricio doch mal auf Pepe gehört
    Auch Portugal steht im Achtelfinal, das Unentschieden gegen Frankreich reicht dem Titelverteidiger, um als einer der vier besten Gruppendritten in die K.o.-Phase zu kommen. Es hätte gegen den Weltmeister aber auch zum Sieg reichen können – wenn denn Goalie Rui Patricio auf seinen Verteidiger Pepe gehört hätte.

    Der 1:1-Ausgleich der Franzosen von Karim Benzema fällt vom Elfmeterpunkt. Er schiesst in die linke Ecke, Rui Patricio springt in die andere Richtung. Dabei hätte der portugiesische Verteidiger Pepe kurz davor seinem Goalie noch angezeigt, wohin Benzema schiessen wird – und recht behalten. Entsprechend nervte sich der 38-Jährige nach dem Gegentor auch, dass sein Ratschlag nicht erhöhrt wurde. (abu)
    Massentest nach drei Delta-Befunden in Kopenhagen
    Bei drei Stadionzuschauern des EM-Spiels zwischen Dänemark und Belgien ist die Delta-Variante des Coronavirus nachgewiesen worden. Der dänische Gesundheitsminister Magnus Heunicke und die Behörde für Patientensicherheit forderten deshalb 4000 Zuschauer aus sechs bestimmten Stadionblöcken dazu auf, einen PCR-Test machen zu lassen. Die EM-Partie hatte am Donnerstag im Kopenhagener Stadion Parken stattgefunden, Belgien hatte die Begegnung mit 2:1 gewonnen. (pre/sda)
    epa09280085 Fans of Denmark cheer prior to the UEFA EURO 2020 group B preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and Belgium in Copenhagen, Denmark, 17 June 2021. EPA/Friedemann Vogel / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Die Nati zu Besuch im Vatikan
    Die Schweizer Nationalmannschaft und ihr Staff waren am Mittwoch zu Besuch bei der Päpstlichen Schweizer Garde im Vatikan. Auf Einladung des Kommandanten der Garde erhielten Granit Xhaka und Co. einen Einblick in die Räumlichkeiten und das Innenleben der Garde, selbstverständlich unter Einhaltung der an der EM geltenden Corona-Vorschriften. Nebst der berühmten Waffenkammer zeigten die Gardisten der SFV-Delegation ihre Wohn- und Arbeitsräume. Als Dank überreichten Trainer Vladimir Petkovic und Captain Xhaka dem Kommandanten ein von den Spielern unterzeichnetes Nationaltrikot. Den päpstlichen Segen gab es für die SFV-Auswahl vor dem EM-Achtelfinal indes nicht. (pre/sda)
    Budapest oder Bukarest, Hauptsache Ungarn
    Die Reise durch Europa wird für Einige zur geografischen Knacknuss. So etwa für die sechs französischen Fans, die am letzten Samstag eigentlich nach Budapest wollten, aber in Bukarest landeten. Erst als sie mit ukrainischen Fans, die für den Match gegen Österreich Vorort waren, auf die Partie anstiessen, wurde ihnen das Missgeschick bewusst. Weshalb so spät? Die Franzosen erklärten einem lokalen Journalisten: «Vom Flughafen her sind wir anderen Fussballfans gefolgt. Wir haben uns gedacht, die Ungarn werden den Weg zum Stadion schon kennen. Wir wären nie auf die Idee gekommen, dass das Ukrainer sind.» (pre/sda)
    France fans cheer prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Hungary and France, at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, Pool)
    Forsberg mit dem zweitschnellstem EM-Tor der Geschichte
    Das 1:0 für Schweden durch Emil Forsberg gegen Polen nach 81 Sekunden war das zweitschnellste EM-Tor der Geschichte. Nur der Russe Dmitri Kirichenko war bislang schneller. Er traf an der EM 2004 beim russischen 2:1-Sieg gegen den späteren Europameister Griechenland bereits nach 67 Sekunden.

    Die schnellsten EM-Tore aller Zeiten:
    1. Dmitri Kirichenko nach 67 Sekunden – Russland gegen Griechenland 2:1, 20. Juni 2004
    2. Emil Forsberg nach 81 Sekunden – Schweden gegen Polen, 23. Juni 2021
    3. Youssuf Poulsen nach 99 Sekunden – Dänemark gegen Belgien, 17. Juni 2021
    4. Robert Lewandowski nach 100 Sekunden – Polen gegen Portugal 1:1, 30. Juni 2016
    5. Robbie Brady nach 120 Sekunden – Frankreich gegen Irland 2:1, 26. Juni 2016
    6. Sergei Aleinkov nach 127 Sekunden – Sowjetunion gegen England 3:1, 18. Juni 1988
