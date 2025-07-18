recht sonnig25°
DE | FR
burger
Sport
EM-Tagesticker

EM 2025: Murat Yakin, Manuel Akanji und Co. mit Botschaft für die Nati

Yakin, Akanji und Co. mit Grussbotschaft für Nati + Wenn beim Interview das Handy klingelt

18.07.2025, 13:0818.07.2025, 13:08
Sportredaktion
Sportredaktion
Mehr «Sport»
Schicke uns deinen Input
avatar
Yakin, Akanji und Co. wünschen der Nati Glück

«Scheiss auf die Pressekonferenz, du bist im Halbfinal!»
England-Goalie Hannah Hampton verhalf ihrem Team in den Halbfinal. In der Pressekonferenz nach dem Spiel sorgte sie dann für Lacher:
Das Fanprogramm für den Viertelfinal der Nati
Am heutigen Freitagabend trifft die Schweiz im EM-Viertelfinal auf Spanien. Das Spiel im Berner Wankdorf beginnt um 21 Uhr, für die Fans geht's aber schon viel früher los. Ab 14.30 Uhr öffnet die Fanzone auf dem Bundesplatz, ab 16 Uhr ist mit einem Konzert der Rapperin KT Gorique für musikalische Unterhaltung gesorgt, der Fanmarsch zum Stadion beginnt dann um 17.30 Uhr. Auch die spanischen Fans starten ihren Marsch um diese Zeit, jedoch in der Kramgasse. In rund 90 Minuten geht es dann zum Stadion, um 19 Uhr wird dieses geöffnet.

Esther Gonzalez ist wieder fit
Spanien wird morgen gegen die Schweiz auf EM-Toptorschützin Esther Gonzalez setzen können. Wie der Blick berichtet, konnte die Stürmerin am Donnerstag das Abschlusstraining absolvieren. Die letzten zwei Trainings konnte die Spanierin aufgrund Adduktorenproblemen nicht bestreiten. (riz)
Sundhage kündigt System-Anpassung an
«Korrekt, der Moment ist gekommen, um das System anzupassen. Spanien wird viel Ballbesitz haben. Wir müssen geduldig sein und gemeinsam spielen. Alle Linien müssen verbunden sein. Nach gewissen Situationen muss man sich neu fokussieren. Wir wissen, dass wir Tempo haben. Wenn der letzte Pass ankommt, wissen wir, dass wir Kontergelegenheiten haben. Mit den eigenen Fans im Rücken, könnte das der Wendepunkt sein.»
Kostenlose Periodenprodukte an der EM
Die EM wird von mehr weiblichen Fans besucht als Fussballspiele der Männer. Dem tragen die UEFA und ihr Sponsor Lidl Rechnung, indem sie Binden, Tampons und andere Hygieneprodukte in den Garderoben der Spielerinnen und auf allen Damentoiletten kostenlos auflegen. «Nimm, was du brauchst», steht dazu einladend geschrieben.
Das klang erstmal etwas anders
«Stuart, unser Koch, kümmert sich um meine Mutter», erzählte die Engländerin Lotte Wubben-Moy im Team-Podcast. Doch es handle sich dabei nicht um ihre Mutter in dem Sinne, fügte sie an, sondern: «Die Sauerteigmutter.» Die Arsenal-Verteidigerin erklärte, dass sie gerne backe und ihre Sauerteigkultur deshalb mitgenommen habe, weil diese jeden Tag gefüttert werden müsse, damit sie nicht kaputtgehe. (Anm. d. Red.: Ich weiss selbst nicht so ganz, worum es hier geht.)

Keine Freinacht in Zürich
Weniger feierfreudig als beispielsweise Winterthur und Bern zeigt sich der Zürcher Stadtrat. In Zürich wird es am Freitag keine Freinacht geben – selbst wenn die Schweizerinnen ins Halbfinal einziehen. Eine Freinacht gebe es erst, wenn die Frauen-Nati am nächsten Mittwoch das Halbfinale gewinnt, wie es bei der Stadt auf Anfrage hiess. Dieses findet im Letzigrund statt. (nih/sda)


Bei Halbfinal-Einzug gibt es in Winterthur Freinacht
Falls die Schweizer Frauen-Nati am Freitag in Bern das Viertelfinalspiel gegen Spanien gewinnt, wird in Winterthur gefeiert: Die zuständige Stadträtin Katrin Cometta (GLP) hat entschieden, dass es dann eine Freinacht gibt.

Falls die Schweizerinnen ins Halbfinale kommen, wird in der Nacht von Freitag auf Samstag die ordentliche Schliessungsstunde in den Lokalen aufgehoben, wie die Stadt am Donnerstag mitteilte. So sollen die Winterthurerinnen und Winterthurer den historischen Einzug der Frauen ins Halbfinale gebührend feiern können.

Um Anwohnende zu schonen, gilt für Gartenwirtschaften und Strassencafés aber die reguläre Schliessungszeit um Mitternacht. (sda)
Wie stehst du im watson-Tippspiel zur Heim-EM da? Hier findest du es raus
Mehr zur EM 2025:
Es geht in die Schlussphase: Alle Resultate zur Frauen-EM in der Schweiz
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
Alisha Lehmann im Wandel der Zeit
1 / 31
Alisha Lehmann im Wandel der Zeit

Die Karriere der Schweizer Fussball-Nationalspielerin und Instagram-Berühmtheit.
quelle: keystone/imago/instagram/watson
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
Wir machen das Nonsense-Quiz mit der Schweizer Frauen Fussball-Nati
Video: watson
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
Meistgelesen
1
«Nach 40 Dienstjahren haben sie mich wie einen Müllsack vor die Türe gestellt»
2
Das sind 8 der schönsten Campingplätze der Schweiz
3
Tomorrowland-Mainstage komplett abgebrannt – Festival wird trotzdem stattfinden
4
Du wirst nie erraten, was sich hinter diesem Titel verbirgt
5
Überraschungsangebot aus England – das sind Granit Xhakas Optionen
Meistkommentiert
1
Pléa verlässt Gladbach +++ Verstärkungen für Basel und Sion
2
US-Kongress beschliesst Streichung von Staatsgeld für Medien
3
Nächste Rüstungsohrfeige: Trump gibt Luftabwehr-Systeme der Ukraine statt der Schweiz
4
Coop stoppt Gratis-Entsorgung von Shampoo- und Milchflaschen – und die Migros?
5
Als «Huhn» beschimpft: Doris Leuthard stellt SVP-Politiker Imark ein Ultimatum
Meistgeteilt
1
Extremsportler Felix Baumgartner stirbt beim Paragliden in Italien
2
Israelischer Angriff trifft Kirche in Gaza ++ Irans Regime gesteht Sicherheitsmängel ein
3
US-Kongress beschliesst Streichung von Staatsgeld für Medien
4
Darum ist «Donkey Kong Bananza» kein Nintendo-Meisterwerk geworden
5
Schwere Form von Long Covid: Informatikprofessor verlässt die ETH Zürich
Materialschlacht an der Tour de France – was ein Team alles dabei hat
Ein Velo, ein Helm und ein paar Kleider. Wenn du denkst, dass das alles ist, was eine Fahrer an der Tour de France braucht, dann sprintest du nicht auf den legendären Champs-Élysées, sondern auf dem Holzweg.
Das belgische Lotto-Team gehört bei der Ausgabe 2025 zu den kleinsten der 23 Mannschaften der Tour der France. Auf Instagram zeigt die Equipe mit dem sprintstarken Arnaud de Lie, was sie alles nach Frankreich mitgenommen hat – und das ist eine ganze Menge.
Zur Story