    Wechselgerüchte lassen Ronaldo kalt +++ Gareth Bale macht sie alle nass

    14.06.21, 20:21

    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker 14.6.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Beschränkungen in St. Petersburg
    Die örtlichen Behörden in St. Petersburg haben aufgrund der Pandemie Massenevents mit mehr als 3000 Personen verboten. In der Millionenstadt fand am Wochenende an der Blutskirche ein grosses Public Viewing statt, bei dem tausende von Menschen Russlands Spiel gegen Belgien (0:3) verfolgten. Zu grosse Ansammlungen sollen nun bis auf Weiteres ausbleiben. (nih/sda/dpa)
    Wechselgerüchte lassen Ronaldo kalt
    Cristiano Ronaldo lässt sich von Spekulationen um seine Zukunft nicht aus der Ruhe bringen. «Wenn ich 18 oder 19 wäre, würde ich wahrscheinlich nachts nicht schlafen können und über meine Zukunft nachdenken», meinte der Captain von EM-Titelverteidiger Portugal vor dem Auftakt am Dienstag gegen Ungarn. Er sei aber eben schon 36 Jahre alt. Was auch immer komme, werde gut sein. «Der Fokus liegt jetzt auf der Nationalmannschaft. Es ist meine fünfte Europameisterschaft, ich will da gut reinkommen», betonte er. Der fünfmalige Weltfussballer spielt seit 2018 für Juventus Turin. Sein Vertrag läuft noch eine Saison. (nih/sda)
    Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021 the day before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Hungary and Portugal. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
    Ein Russe pfeift das Schweizer Spiel gegen Italien
    Das zweite Gruppenspiel der Schweiz gegen Italien am Mittwoch in Rom wird vom Russen Sergej Karasew geleitet. Der 42-Jährige aus Moskau wird assistiert von seinen Landsmännern Igor Demeschko und Maxim Gawrilin.

    Karasew pfiff schon einmal eine EM-Partie der Schweiz. Mit einem gerechtfertigten Penaltypfiff nach einem Trikot-Zupfer von Stephan Lichtsteiner trug er 2016 in Frankreich dazu bei, dass die Schweiz beim 1:1 gegen Rumänien nach 18 Minuten ins Hintertreffen geriet. (nih/sda)
    Switzerland players practice during a team training session, at Rome's Tre Fontane sports center, Sunday, June 13, 2021 in view of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Switzerland. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    Für einmal macht Gareth Bale seine Mitspieler nass:
    Tolisso und die etwas anderen Poster
    Corentin Tolisso hat an den Wänden seines Zimmers im EM-Camp in Clairefontaine zwölf Poster von behinderten Kindern als Inspiration aufgehängt. In einem Video des Verbandes zeigte der 26-jährige Franzose diese nun. «Viele Kinder haben in ihren Zimmern Poster von Fussballern hängen. Das hatte ich auch. Heute habe ich andere Idole», sagte Tolisso. Während seiner Verletzung zwischen Februar und Mai habe er oft Video-Konferenzen mit behinderten Kindern aus von ihm unterstützten Projekten gehabt. Das habe ihm Kraft gegeben.

    Mit den Kindern von den Postern stehe er regelmässig in Kontakt: «Wir reden über Fussball, Musik und einiges mehr.» Mit einigen vereinbart er ein Zeichen, um sie nach Toren und Erfolgen zu grüssen, ein anderer gebe ihm via Instagram nach jedem Spiel ausführlich Rückmeldung zu seiner Leistung. «Ich hoffe, dass das erst der Anfang unserer Freundschaft ist», sagte Tolisso, dessen Mutter einst zwei Einrichtungen mit behinderten Kindern leitete, in einer Videobotschaft: «Und wir wollen die EM für euch gewinnen.» (pre/sda)
    epa09231992 French national soccer team player Corentin Tolisso attends his team's training session in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, 27 May 2021. The French team is preparing for the upcoming UEFA EURO 2020 soccer championship. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
    Schweden dürfen bald auf Kulusevski und Svanberg hoffen
    Die schwedischen Fussball-Nationalspieler Dejan Kulusevski (21) von Juventus Turin und Mattias Svanberg (22) vom FC Bologna stehen sechs Tage nach ihren positiven Coronatests kurz vor der Rückkehr zum EM-Team. Damit wird auch die sechsköpfige «Reserve-Blase» aufgelöst, die sich in Göteborg für den Fall der Fälle auf einen EM-Einsatz vorbereitet hatte. Das EM-Auftaktspiel gegen Spanien (heute Abend, 21.00 Uhr) in Sevilla werden Kulusevski und Svanberg definitiv verpassen. Weiter geht es für Schweden am Freitag gegen die Slowakei in St. Petersburg. (pre)
    Xhaka und Akanji sind erblondet
    Die Schweizer Nationalmannschaft hat vor dem zweiten Gruppenspiel gegen Italien offenbar zwei neue Spieler erhalten. Am Montag standen im Training in Rom im Stadio «Tre Fontane» jedenfalls zwei blonde Spieler auf dem Platz, die bisher nicht dabei gewesen waren. Oder doch? Nach kurzer Verwirrung wurde die Sache geklärt: Granit Xhaka und Manuel Akanji hatten sich am Sonntag die Haare blond färben lassen.

    Wie der SFV-Kommunikationschef Adrian Arnold erklärte, habe ein Coiffeur am Tag nach dem 1:1 gegen Wales im Römer Hotel mehreren Schweizer Spielern die Haare geschnitten. «Granit Xhaka und Manuel Akanji haben sich blond färben lassen, bei Nico Elvedi gab es ein paar blonde Strähnen.» Der Coiffeur habe selbstverständlich einen PCR-Test vorgelegt und alle Corona-Schutzmassnahmen beachtet, so Arnold.

    Stellt sich bloss die Frage nach dem Warum. Arnold: «Die Spieler wollten offenbar ein Zeichen setzen.» Bleibt zu hoffen, dass Xhaka & Co. gegen Italien nicht bloss wegen neuer Frisur und neuer Haarfarbe auffallen. (sda)
    Dänische Spieler kritisieren UEFA wegen Eriksen
    Dänemarks Spieler haben zwei Tage nach dem denkwürdigen Spiel gegen Finnland (0:1) in Kopenhagen die UEFA kritisiert. Christian Eriksen, der in der Partie zusammengebrochen ist, geht es den Umständen entsprechend gut.

    «Wir Spieler wurden in eine Position gebracht, die ich nicht für fair halte», sagte Torhüter Kasper Schmeichel am Montag im EM-Quartier des dänischen Teams in Helsingör. Nachdem klar gewesen war, dass Eriksen seinen Herzstillstand überlebt hat und bei Bewusstsein in ein Spital gebracht wurde, habe die UEFA beide Teams vor die Wahl gestellt: Entweder wird das Spiel noch am selben Abend oder am Sonntagmittag fortgesetzt. «Man hätte warten sollen, um einen Entscheid zu treffen», sagte der Keeper von Leicester City.

    Auch Martin Braithwaite übte Kritik. «Keine der beiden Möglichkeiten war gut. Wir haben die am wenigsten schlechte gewählt. Viele Spieler waren nicht in der Lage zu spielen», sagte der Stürmer vom FC Barcelona. Captain Simon Kjaer, der Erste Hilfe geleistet hatte und sich später auf dem Platz um Eriksens Partnerin kümmerte, liess sich in der zweiten Halbzeit auswechseln.

    Die Spieler bedankten sich aber auch für die grosse Unterstützung. «Wir haben diese von überall gespürt. Das wissen wir sehr zu schätzen», sagte Braithwaite. «Dänemark steht dafür, dass es bei Widrigkeiten zusammensteht. Und ich habe keine Zweifel, dass die Menschen am Donnerstag im Parken Stadion etwas Besonderes sehen werden.» Dann bestreiten die Dänen in Kopenhagen ihr zweites Spiel gegen Belgien. (sda)
    Players exercise at the training ground during a training session of Denmark's national team in Helsingor, Denmark, Monday, June 14, 2021. It is the first training of the Danish team since the Euro championship soccer match against Finland when Christian Eriksen collapsed last Saturday. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
    Lingard feierte mit Papagei im Pub
    Jesse Lingard wurde trotz einer guten Saison mit West Ham United (9 Tore/6 Vorlagen bei 16 Einsätzen) nicht für das englische EM-Kader nominiert. Den 1:0-Sieg seiner «Three Lions» gegen Kroatien sah sich der offensive Mittelfeldspieler deshalb in einem Pub an. Und das mit einem tierischen Partner: Wie der Mittelfeldspieler auf Twitter postete, sass er inklusive Papagei auf der Schulter in einer Londoner Bar. Dazu schrieb er: «Come on England!» (pre)
    Opfert Löw für die Dreierkette Sechser Kimmich?
    Der deutsche Bundestrainer Joachim Löw will beim EM-Auftakt gegen Weltmeister Frankreich alles dem Erfolg unterordnen. Wie deutsche Medien berichten, könnte er dafür Joshua Kimmich auf einer ungewohnten Position auflaufen lassen. Statt im defensiven Mittelfeld wird der Bayern-Motor rechts vor der Dreierkette erwartet. Vor Captain Manuel Neuer sollen Rückkehrer Mats Hummels in der Zentrale sowie Matthias Ginter rechts und Antonio Rüdiger links das brandgefährliche französische Offensiv-Trio um Wunderknabe Kylian Mbappé stoppen. Auf den Aussenbahnen würden dann Kimmich sowie Turnier-Neuling Robin Gosens spielen. Toni Kroos und Ilkay Gündogan sollen im Mittelfeld die Räume dicht machen und für schnelles Umschaltspiel sorgen, vorne könnte Löw auf Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry und Kai Havertz setzen. Leroy Sané müsste dann zusehen. (pre)
    Germany's Joshua Kimmich, center, talks with teammates on the pitch before the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Denmark at the Tivoli Stadion Tirol in Innsbruck, Austria, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Frederico Gambarini/Pool via AP)
    Dänischer Verband gibt weiteres Update zu Eriksen
    Dänemarks Mittelfeldspieler Christian Eriksen geht es den Umständen entsprechend weiterhin gut. «Sein Zustand ist der gleiche wie gestern: stabil und gut», sagte der dänische Verbandssprecher Jakob Höyer am Montag. Nach Angaben des Mannschaftsarztes Morten Boesen hatte der 29-jährige Eriksen bei seinem Zusammenbruch am Samstag im Spiel gegen Finnland (0:1) einen Herzstillstand erlitten. Die genauen Ursachen dafür sind noch unbekannt.

    Am Montag äusserten sich auch erstmals Eriksens Teamkollegen seit den dramatischen Ereignissen vom Samstag. «Wir haben die Unterstützung von überall gespürt. Das wissen wir sehr zu schätzen», sagte Stürmer Martin Braithwaite vom FC Barcelona. «Dänemark steht dafür, dass es bei Widrigkeiten zusammensteht. Und ich habe keine Zweifel, dass die Menschen am Donnerstag im Parken Stadion etwas Besonderes sehen werden.» Dann bestreiten die Dänen in Kopenhagen ihr zweites Spiel gegen Belgien. (sda)
    Darum stand Sancho nicht im England-Kader
    Raheem Sterling statt Jack Grealish? Rechtsverteidiger Kieran Trippier links hinten? Jadon Sancho und Ben Chilwell nicht einmal im Kader? Der Aufschrei auf der Insel war gross, als am Sonntag Englands Startelf gegen Kroatien durchsickerte. Doch das Ergebnis – ein verdienter 1:0-Erfolg in Wembley – gab Trainer Gareth Southgate am Ende Recht.

    «Es ist einfach unglücklich, dass wir nur 23 von 26 Spielern nominieren können», meinte Southgate nach der Partie. Warum neben dem verletzten Abwehrchef Harry Maguire, Sancho und Chilwell über die Klinge springen, erklärte der englische Nationaltrainer kurz und knapp so: «Wir mussten bestimmte Positionen abdecken.» Für den offensiven Flügel hatte er den eingewechselten Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish und Bukayo Saka in der Hinterhand. Alle drei erhielten den Vorzug vor Sancho, für den die EM kaum unglücklicher hätte beginnen können. (pre)
    epa09266770 Jadon Sancho (R) of England and Andrej Kramaric (C) of Croatia inspect the pitch prior to the UEFA EURO 2020 group D preliminary round soccer match between England and Croatia in London, Britain, 13 June 2021. EPA/Carl Recine / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Mbappé äussert sich zum Zoff mit Giroud
    Bei EM-Favorit Frankreich machte sich kurz vor dem EM-Start schlechte Stimmung breit. Olivier Giroud warf seinem Sturmkollegen Kylian Mbappé indirekt vor, dass er von ihm zu wenig erhalte. Der Superstar fühlte sich daraufhin persönlich angegriffen und wollte seinen Standpunkt wütend auf der Pressekonferenz darstellen. Nationaltrainer Didier Deschamps hielt Mbappé jedoch von der PK fern.

    «Der Trainer erklärte mir, dass es nicht der richtige Zeitpunkt sei und wir das unter uns klären. Deshalb bin ich heute erst hier», sagte Mbappé nun auf der Pressekonferenz der Franzosen am Sonntag. Der PSG-Star ging auch ins Detail und erklärte, was ihn an der Aussage von Giroud so sauer gemacht hätte: «Das Gefühl, über das er da gesprochen hat, habe ich auch 365 Mal im Spiel. Das Problem ist nur: Er hat nichts zu mir gesagt. Ich habe es nur über die Presse erfahren. Mir wäre es lieber gewesen, wenn wir das persönlich in der Kabine besprochen hätten.»

    Kurz vor dem Auftakt in die EM wollte Mbappé den Zoff mit Giroud jedoch nicht überbewerten. «Wir müssen keine grosse Story draus machen. Diese kleine Mikro-Episode wird unsere Konzentration auf das Wesentliche nicht stören», so der Angreifer vor dem dienstäglichen Auftaktspiel gegen Deutschland. (pre)
    Turbulente Woche für die Spanier
    EM-Mitfavorit Spanien hat turbulente Tage hinter sich. Die positiven PCR-Tests von Captain Sergio Busquets und Diego Llorente sorgten für Unruhe. Der dreifache Europameister scheint aber mit einem blauen Auge davongekommen zu sein. Die Bilder ähnelten einer Generalstabsübung, als am Freitagmorgen eine militärische Sondereinheit dem spanischen Trainingscamp in Las Rozas vor den Toren Madrids einen Besuch abstattete. Ziel der Operation war die Impfung der «Seleccion», die am Montag in Sevilla gegen Schweden in ihr EM-Abenteuer startet.

    43 Dosen wurden laut dem englischen «Guardian» verabreicht, die bereits einmal Geimpften erhielten ihre zweite Dosis Pfizer, die restlichen Spieler und Staff-Mitglieder eine Dosis Janssen, bei dem nur eine Spritze nötig ist. In den Wochen vor dem Turnier hatte die spanische Regierung eine bevorzugte Impfung der Fussballer noch abgelehnt, was innerhalb des Verbandes für Ärger sorgte. Nun drängte die Zeit.

    Die Impfung der Nationalmannschaft war der Höhepunkt einer turbulenten Woche, in der die Chancen auf ein erfolgreiches Abschneiden der Spanier an einem seidenen Faden hing. Ausgelöst wurde das Chaos durch den positiven Corona-Test bei Captain Sergio Busquets am Sonntag, der die Verantwortlichen zum Handeln zwang. Trainer Luis Enrique bot am Montag weitere fünf Spieler auf, die sich parallel zum A-Team fit halten sollten. Diese Gruppe wurde in der Folge durch Keeper Kepa Arizabalaga ergänzt sowie elf Spieler aus der U21, die am Dienstag anstelle des A-Teams gegen Litauen antrat – und 4:0 siegte.

    Der nächste Schock folgte nach der Partie, als auch Diego Llorente ein positives Ergebnis erhielt, das sich später allerdings als falsch erwies. In der «Seleccion» selbst war an einen regulären Trainingsbetrieb nicht mehr zu denken. Die Spieler wurden in zwei separate Blasen eingeteilt, diejenigen, welche dieselbe Position besetzen getrennt – für den Fall der Fälle. (sda)
    epa09268007 Head coach of Spain Luis Enrique (R) and members of his staff during a training session in Seville, Spain, 13 June 2021. Spain will face Sweden in their UEFA EURO 2020 group E preliminary round soccer match on 14 June 2021. . EPA/Julio Munoz / POOL
    Schweizer Nati in Basiscamp in Rom angekommen
    Nach dem EM-Auftakt in Baku hat sich die Schweizer Nationalmannschaft in ihrem Basiscamp nahe Rom installiert und eine erste Trainingseinheit absolviert.

    Die Dinge seit dem Transfer aus Aserbaidschan unmittelbar nach dem 1:1 gegen Wales liefen plangemäss. Während für die am Samstag von Beginn weg eingesetzten Spieler die Regeneration im Fokus stand, trainierten die Ersatzleute ein erstes Mal auf dem Gelände «Tre Fontane», auf dem üblicherweise die Frauen der AS Roma zu Werke gehen.

    «Die Stimmung ist gut. Jeder denkt positiv, wir wollen weiterhin punkten und ziehen alle an einem Strang», vermeldete Yvon Mvogo nach der Einheit. Zugleich drückte der Goalie die Erleichterung darüber aus, dass es dem Dänen Christian Eriksen nach dessen Zusammenbruch im Spiel gegen Finnland wieder besser geht.

    Im idyllischen Sheraton Golf Parco de' Medici, das rund 20 km südwestlich der Stadt liegt und diverse Unterhaltungsmöglichkeiten bietet, haben die Schweizer ihr Basiscamp für den weiteren Turnierverlauf aufgeschlagen. Sie werden auch dahin zurückkehren, wenn sie die Vorrunde überstehen – wobei die Erholung angesichts der langen Reisewege eine umso zentralere Rolle spielt.

    Trainieren wollten die Schweizer während den Aufenthalten im Camp ursprünglich in Trigoria auf dem Gelände der Männer der AS Roma. Dieses wird in diesem Sommer aber renoviert. Der nächste Ernstkampf steht am Mittwochabend in Rom gegen Italien auf dem Programm. (nih/sda)
    Switzerland players practice during a team training session, at Rome's Tre Fontane sports center, Sunday, June 13, 2021 in view of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Switzerland. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    Eriksen stand im Kontakt mit Mitspielern
    Dänemarks Teamarzt Morten Boesen hat an einer Medienkonferenz heute Nachmittag über den Gesundheitszustand von Christian Eriksen informiert. «Ich habe heute einige Male mit Christian gesprochen. Er ist stabil und es geht ihm den Umständen entsprechend gut», durfte Boesen vermelden. Demnach sei Eriksen auch mit Mitspielern in Kontakt gestanden.

    Der Mittelfeldspieler müsse zur Beobachtung weiter im Spital bleiben, sagte der Arzt weiter. «Ich möchte die Gelegenheit nutzen, um mich bei meinem ganzen medizinischen Team bedanken, und überhaupt bei allen, die im Einsatz standen. Auch den Spielern, die uns auf dem Platz abgeschirmt haben, damit wir konzentriert arbeiten konnten.»

    Mehr zur EM

