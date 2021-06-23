Navigation
    Zeit Heim Resultat Gast
    Flagge Flagge

    EM-Tagesticker

    Franzosen-Fans reisen nach Bukarest statt Budapest ++ Forsberg mit zweitschnellstem EM-Tor

    23.06.21, 19:15

    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker, 23.06.2021

    Budapest oder Bukarest, Hauptsache Ungarn
    Die Reise durch Europa wird für Einige zur geografischen Knacknuss. So etwa für die sechs französischen Fans, die am letzten Samstag eigentlich nach Budapest wollten, aber in Bukarest landeten. Erst als sie mit ukrainischen Fans, die für den Match gegen Österreich Vorort waren, auf die Partie anstiessen, wurde ihnen das Missgeschick bewusst. Weshalb so spät? Die Franzosen erklärten einem lokalen Journalisten: «Vom Flughafen her sind wir anderen Fussballfans gefolgt. Wir haben uns gedacht, die Ungarn werden den Weg zum Stadion schon kennen. Wir wären nie auf die Idee gekommen, dass das Ukrainer sind.» (pre/sda)
    France fans cheer prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Hungary and France, at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, Pool)
    Forsberg mit dem zweitschnellstem EM-Tor der Geschichte
    Das 1:0 für Schweden durch Emil Forsberg gegen Polen nach 81 Sekunden war das zweitschnellste EM-Tor der Geschichte. Nur der Russe Dmitri Kirichenko war bislang schneller. Er traf an der EM 2004 beim russischen 2:1-Sieg gegen den späteren Europameister Griechenland bereits nach 67 Sekunden.

    Die schnellsten EM-Tore aller Zeiten:
    1. Dmitri Kirichenko nach 67 Sekunden – Russland gegen Griechenland 2:1, 20. Juni 2004
    2. Emil Forsberg nach 81 Sekunden – Schweden gegen Polen, 23. Juni 2021
    3. Youssuf Poulsen nach 99 Sekunden – Dänemark gegen Belgien, 17. Juni 2021
    4. Robert Lewandowski nach 100 Sekunden – Polen gegen Portugal 1:1, 30. Juni 2016
    5. Robbie Brady nach 120 Sekunden – Frankreich gegen Irland 2:1, 26. Juni 2016
    6. Sergei Aleinkov nach 127 Sekunden – Sowjetunion gegen England 3:1, 18. Juni 1988
    Spaniens Nervenversagen vom Punkt
    Im abschliessenden Gruppenspiel gegen die Slowakei hat Spanien früh die Chance, in Führung zu gehen. Doch Alvaro Morata scheitert aus elf Metern. Kaum zu glauben: Es war der fünfte verschossene Penalty der «Furia Roja» in Folge. (ram)
    Der Fehlschuss heute:
    Wijnaldum im Achtelfinal mit spezieller Captainbinde
    Der niederländische Captain Georginio Wijnaldum wird während des Achtelfinals in Budapest am Sonntag eine Binde mit der Aufschrift «One Love» am Arm tragen. Damit wollen der Mittelfeldspieler und seine Mannschaft ein Zeichen setzen. «Wir sind gegen jede Form von Ausgrenzung und Diskriminierung. Wir hoffen, auf diese Art und Weise jeden, der sich irgendwo auf der Welt diskriminiert fühlt, zu unterstützen», sagte Wijnaldum. Auch der deutsche Captain Manuel Neuer hatte in der Vorrunde jeweils eine Regenbogenbinde am Arm getragen. (nih/sda/dpa)
    Georginio Wijnaldum of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between North Macedonia and Netherlands, at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, June 21 2021. (Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via AP)
    Reden ist Silber, Schweigen ist Gold
    Im gestrigen Spiel zwischen England und Tschechien mussten Mason Mount und Ben Chilwell zuschauen, da sie sich isolieren mussten. Der Grund lag in einem Gespräch, das sie mit ihrem Chelsea-Teamkollegen Ben Gilmour nach dem Spiel gegen dessen Schotten führten. Gilmour wurde positiv getestet und zur Sicherheit mussten die beiden Engländer ebenfalls in die Quarantäne.

    Der irische Experte Roy Keane versteht nicht so ganz, weshalb die Nationalspieler sich so lange mit einem Gegner unterhalten: «Wieso sollte man sich für 20 Minuten mit einem Gegenspieler unterhalten? Es ergibt keinen Sinn. Ich spreche fast nie mehr als fünf Minuten mit derselben Person.» Auf die Frage seines Kollegen, ob denn seine Frau mehr als fünf Minuten mit ihm sprechen könne, antwortete Keane: «Niemals
    Schläfrige Engländer
    Diese Statistik untermalt das Gefühl der Zuschauer, das die Engländer bisher nicht den attraktivsten Fussball spielen. Wenn die «Three Lions» in Ballbesitz sind, bewegt sich der Ball mit durchschnittlich 0.98 Meter pro Sekunde – der tiefste Wert aller Teams an dieser Europameisterschaft.
    EM-Aus für Luuk de Jong
    Für den Niederländer Luuk de Jong ist die EM wegen einer Knieverletzung vorbei. Der Stürmer vom FC Sevilla zog sich am Dienstag im Training eine Innenbandverletzung zu.

    Trainer Frank de Boer stehen damit nur noch 24 Spieler zur Verfügung. Kurz vor Beginn des Turniers erklärte Mittelfeldspieler Donny van de Beek von Manchester United wegen einer Verletzung Forfait. Mit Topverteidiger Virgil van Dijk und Torwart Jasper Cillessen hatten bereits zuvor zwei wichtige Spieler passen müssen.

    Die Niederlande schloss die Gruppe C mit dem Punktemaximum als Erster ab. (sda/dpa)
    epa09290684 Luuk de Jong of the Netherlands warms up prior to the UEFA EURO 2020 preliminary round group C soccer match between North Macedonia and the Netherlands in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 21 June 2021. EPA/Peter Dejong / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Wird das Spiel nun nach Gelsenkirchen verlegt?
    Nachdem die UEFA der Stadt München verboten hat, das Stadion in Regenbogenfarben zu erhellen, werden dafür in vielen anderen deutschen Städten die Regenbogenfahnen wehen. Aufgrund der Wetterlage könnte es sogar über dem Stadion einen Regenbogen geben. Vielleicht sollte das Spiel vorsorglich noch in das Stadion des FC Schalke verlegt werden. Dort kann man das Dach schliessen...
    Ungarns Ministerpräsident Orban reist nicht nach München
    Ungarns Ministerpräsident Viktor Orban wird das Spiel der ungarischen Nationalmannschaft gegen Deutschland (21 Uhr) nicht live in München mitverfolgen. Wie die Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA) berichtet, habe der 58-Jährige die Reise in die bayrische Hauptstadt kurzfristig abgesagt. Konkrete Gründe dafür wurden nicht genannt.
    epa09273364 Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends the UEFA EURO 2020 group F preliminary round soccer match between Hungary and Portugal in Budapest, Hungary, 15 June 2021. EPA/Laszlo Balogh / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Um das Gruppenspiel in der Gruppe F waren heftige Diskussionen entbrannt. Die Münchner Regierung hätte die Arena zu Ehren des Pride-Monats gerne in Regenbogenfarben erstrahlen lassen, doch der europäische Fussballverband UEFA hatte den Antrag abgelehnt. (abu)
    Aller guten Dinge sind 12?
    Für Schottland ist die Europameisterschaft bereits nach der Gruppenphase beendet. Die «Bravehearts» scheiden auch bei ihrem elften Versuch an einem grossen Turnier vorzeitig aus. Vielleicht schaffen sie die Achtelfinalqualifikation ja beim nächsten Mal.
    Rekordtorjäger Luka Modric
    Nach seinem Tor am Dienstagabend gegen Schottland ist Luka Modric der älteste Spieler, der an einer EM für Kroatien getroffen hat. 13 Jahre nach seinem ersten EM-Tor, das ihn zum jüngsten Torschützen seines Heimatlandes an Europameisterschaften machte, brach er also auch diesen Rekord.
    Lewandowski weckt die Hoffnung
    Polen braucht gegen das bereits qualifizierte Schweden einen Sieg. Die Hoffnungen ruhen auf Robert Lewandowski. Doch die Mannschaft muss zeigen, dass sie mehr ist als ein Star unter Stümpern.

    Die anfängliche Skepsis schwappte schon in Untergangsstimmung über, da schaltete sich der Weltfussballer ein. Robert Lewandowski blieb beim 1:2 der Polen gegen die Slowakei wirkungslos, gegen Spanien lag seine Mannschaft zur Pause 0:1 zurück. Und dann erzielte er das 1:1.

    «Die Hoffnung beim Volk ist wieder geweckt», schrieb die «Gazeta Wyborcza» vor dem letzten Gruppenspiel gegen Schweden. Die Sportzeitung «Przeglad Sportowy» sah ein «Erwachen» und befand: «Das ist nicht nur Polen, das ist Polen mit Lewandowski

    Um den benötigten Sieg gegen die bereits qualifizierten Schweden zu erlangen, müssen die Polen die Statistik widerlegen. Sie gehen als Gruppenletzte in die Partie, haben von den letzten neun Spielen nur eines gegen Andorra gewonnen und sind gegen Schweden seit einem 2:0 am dritten Geburtstag von Lewandowski 1991 in sieben Spielen sieglos geblieben. Zudem hat Schweden an dieser EM noch kein Gegentor kassiert.

    Ein Lewandowski alleine reicht nicht. Polens Nationalmannschaft muss beweisen, dass sie mehr ist als das, was ihr die «Gazeta Wyborcza» subtil unterstellte: ein Star unter Stümpern. (nih/sda)
    epa09290359 Polish national soccer team player Robert Lewandowski (2L) during a training session at the Polsat Plus Arena Gdansk, in Gdansk, northern Poland, 21 June 2021. Poland will face Sweden in their UEFA EURO 2020 group E preliminary round soccer match on 23 June 2021 in St. Petersburg, Russia. EPA/JAN DZBAN POLAND OUT
    Spanien droht das frühe Aus
    Packt am Mittwoch ein Titelkandidat bereits die Koffer? Spanien wankt. Im letzten Gruppenspiel gegen die Slowakei droht das frühe Aus.

    Das Spiel harzt, die Alarmglocken schrillen: Früher als gedacht steht für Spanien an der EM alles auf dem Spiel. Verzettelt sich der Europameister von 2008 und 2012 in der abendlichen Hitze von Sevilla auch gegen die Slowakei in brotlosem Ballgeschiebe, muss der Mitfavorit die Segel streichen. Spaniens Aussenverteidiger Cesar Azpilicueta wählte im Vorfeld drastische Worte: «Es ist eine Partie um Leben und Tod. Nur ein Sieg zählt für uns.»

    Kurioserweise würde den Spaniern auch ein drittes Unentschieden in die Achtelfinals verhelfen. Doch auf dieses Szenario dürfen sie sich nicht verlassen. Dass der Slowakei ihrerseits ein Unentschieden reicht, hilft der Mannschaft von Trainer Luis Enrique kaum. Es lässt den Gegner höchstens etwas defensiver spielen. Umso mehr muss die Furia Roja zeigen, dass sie mehr kann, als sich nur den Ball zuzuspielen.

    Die heimischen Fans und Medien sind nach den ungenügenden Auftritten gegen Schweden (0:0) und Polen (1:1) bereits vergrault. «Eine düstere Atmosphäre herrscht über der EM-Tour der Selección», befand «El País». Hoffnung macht indes die Rückkehr des schmerzlich vermissten Captains Sergio Busquets, dessen positiver Corona-Test die EM-Vorbereitung empfindlich gestört hatte. Es dürfte nicht die einzige personelle Rochade sein, für die Torproduktion sind schliesslich andere zuständig. Die Ausbeute der bislang eingesetzten Offensivkräfte: 1 Tor in 180 Minuten. (nih/sda)
    Spain's Pedri, center, reacts after the Euro 2020 soccer championship group E match between Spain and Poland at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, Pool)
    SFV-Auswahl gegen Gruppensieger der Gruppe F
    Das Schweizer Nationalteam bestreitet den EM-Achtelfinal als klarer Aussenseiter. Zwar entscheidet sich erst am späten Mittwochabend, wie der Gegner der Mannschaft von Vladimir Petkovic tatsächlich heisst, er tritt aber mit sehr grosser Wahrscheinlichkeit als Gruppensieger der Gruppe F gegen die Schweiz an.

    Damit trifft die SFV-Auswahl in der K.o.-Runde auf Titelverteidiger Portugal, Weltmeister Frankreich oder Nachbar Deutschland. Eine andere Konstellation wäre nur in dem Fall möglich, wenn die Slowakei Spanien und Schweden Polen schlägt und gleichzeitig Frankreich mit vier Toren Unterschied gegen Portugal gewinnt. Dann hiesse der Schweizer Achtelfinalgegner Belgien.(abu/sda)
    epa09289208 Switzerland's forward Haris Seferovic (L), head coach Vladimir Petkovic(C) and midfielder Granit Xhaka celebrate winning the UEFA EURO 2020 group A preliminary round soccer match between Switzerland and Turkey in Baku, Azerbaijan, 20 June 2021. EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Warum trinken, wenn man das Bier auch verschütten kann?
    Weg mit dem Bierbecher! So reagierten die englischen Fans beim Public Viewing im Boxpark Croydon in Südlondon auf den Führungstreffer der «Three Lions» von Raheem Sterling gegen Tschechien.
    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020

    1 / 60
    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020
    quelle: keystone / raul caro
    So sieht es aus, wenn zwei Laien ein Fussballspiel kommentieren

