    EM-Tagesticker

    Eriksen tröstet seine Kollegen per WhatsApp +++ So bereitet sich Ginter auf Ronaldo vor

    17.06.21, 22:02

    Auch Weghorst und De Ligt legen nicht nach – von Österreich kommt weiter wenig

    Osaka erklärt für Wimbledon Forfait +++ Pfadi Winterthur zum 10. …

    Nati-Boss Tami nach Italien-Pleite: «Der Coiffeur-Besuch bekam zu viel Gewicht»

    «Von der Hölle in den Himmel» – mit De Bruyne, dem «König von Belgien», …

    Dieser neue WLAN-Lautsprecher von Ikea und Sonos ist auch ein Bilderrahmen

    Kennst du den Speiseplan eines Schweins?

    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker, 17.06

    Eriksen tröstet seine Mannschaft per WhatsApp
    Christian Eriksen hat sich nach der 1:2-Niederlage seines Teams gegen Belgien schon kurz nach dem Schlusspfiff bei seinen Kollegen gemeldet. «Christian hat uns eine Nachricht in die Whatsapp-Gruppe geschickt. Er schrieb uns, dass wir unglaublich waren», berichtete Stürmer Martin Braithwaite nach der Partie. Unterstützt von gut 23'000 lautstarken Zuschauern boten die Dänen in Kopenhagen fünf Tage nach Eriksens Herzstillstand im ersten EM-Spiel gegen Finnland (0:1) eine starke Leistung. Der beim FC Barcelona unter Vertrag stehende Braithwaite selbst meinte: «Ich spiele zwar für den besten Klub der Welt. Aber ich muss sagen: Die beste Mannschaft der Welt hat heute Abend im Parken gespielt.» (pre/sda)
    epa09279756 Danish fans wearing Christian Eriksen jersey cheer in Copenhagen, Denmark, 17 June 2021, hours before the start of the Group B match of EURO2020 between Denmark and Belgium. EPA/Emil Helms DENMARK OUT
    Die «Tartan Army» in London
    Die vermutlich fröhlichste Armee der Welt ist in London eingefallen. Unzählige Schotten machen die Stadt am Tag vor dem mit Spannung erwarteten Duell gegen England (Freitag, 21 Uhr) unsicher:
    Wie sich Ginter auf Ronaldo vorbereitet
    Ginter vor dem wichtigen Portugal-Spiel vom Samstag über Ronaldo: «Ich habe mit Dortmund das eine oder andere Mal gegen ihn gespielt. Er zählt immer noch zu den besten Stürmern der Welt, hat eine unglaubliche Erfahrung, hat im ersten Spiel zwei Tore gemacht. Da gilt es, höllisch aufzupassen. Aber nicht nur bei ihm, grundsätzlich hat Portugal eine sehr gute Offensive. Wir freuen uns auf ihn und auf alle anderen, die uns da vorne begegnen werden. Ich schaue mir jetzt nicht seine Best-Of-Szenen an. Aber wir werden sehr gut vorbereitet vom Scouting-Team, da werden Stärken und Schwächen aufgelistet und da sind auch Video-Sequenzen dabei. So habe ich das auch gegen Frankreich gemacht, da habe ich auch einige Videos angeschaut. Auch von Dembélé oder Coman, die dann nicht gespielt haben. Man muss sich ja bestmöglich vorbereiten. So werde ich es auch mit Ronaldo und den anderen Portugal-Stars machen.»
    Kroos' Kompliment für Ramos
    Als bekannt wurde, das Sergio Ramos Real Madrid nach 16 Jahren verlassen würde, war Teamkollege Toni Kroos voll des Lobes über Ramos. Kroos twittete: «Der beste! Verteidiger! Aller Zeiten!» Im Camp der deutschen Mannschaft sagte Kroos überdies, Ramos sei sein bester Captain der ganzen Karriere gewesen.» Ob sich Deutschlands Captain Manuel Neuer darüber gefreut hat, ist nicht bekannt.
    Der nächste Cola-Gag
    Der Schotte John McGinn betritt bei der Medienkonferenz am Tag vor dem Hit gegen England das Podest – und fragt, wo denn das Coca-Cola sei.
    Larssons Auto in Flammen
    Schwedens Sebastian Larsson muss sich nach der EM wohl um ein neues Auto kümmern. Wie die regionale Zeitung «Eskilstuna-Kuriren» und die Zeitung «Expressen» berichteten, soll es sich bei einem Auto, das tags zuvor im Zentrum von Eskilstuna in Flammen aufgegangen und ausgebrannt war, um ein Fahrzeug des 36-Jährigen gehandelt haben. Bestätigt wurde dies nicht vom Verband, auch nicht von Larsson oder dessen Mutter, die «Expressen» lediglich mitteilte: «Was ich sagen kann ist, dass es allen gut geht und wir sehr glücklich darüber sind.» Bei dem Auto soll es sich um einen Elektrowagen gehandelt haben. (pre/sda)
    Auch Ronaldo ist coronamüde
    Auch wenn manche TV-Bilder aus den EM-Stadien ein anderes Bild vermitteln: Das Thema Coronavirus ist allgegenwärtig – auch bei Titelverteidiger Portugal. Verteidiger João Cancelo musste nach einem positiven Test durch Diogo Dalot ersetzt werden. Man richte den Fokus aber nur auf die sportlichen Aspekte der Endrunde und nicht auf Covid-19, versicherte Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo dieser Tage. «Es ist ein Thema, das jeden ermüdet. Leider müssen wir damit leben.»
    epa09275477 A handout photo made available by the UEFA shows Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo with a bottle of water during the Portugal Press Conference ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group F match between Hungary and Portugal, at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, 14 June 2021 (issued 16 June 2021). EPA/UEFA HANDOUT Strictly for Editorial Use Only. No use in publications devoted solely to any single team, player and/or match. Use in online, mobile and/or apps must be comparable to that in a newspaper or permitted magazines and books Getty Images provides access to thi HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
    UEFA «unter diesen Umständen glücklich»
    Trotz teils vieler nicht besetzter Plätze in den EM-Stadien ist die UEFA mit den bisherigen Zuschauerzahlen zufrieden. «Wir haben alle Tickets verkauft», sagte UEFA-Turnierdirektor Martin Kallen. «Es ist eine schwierige Situation für jeden Besucher, zu den Spielen zu gehen. Unter diesen Umständen sind wir glücklich damit.» Coronabedingt ist in den elf EM-Stadien nur eine sehr begrenzte Zahl an Zuschauern zugelassen. In Baku dürfen 31'000 Fans ins Stadion, im ersten Spiel in Aserbaidschan zwischen Wales und der Schweiz waren es am letzten Samstag nur 8782. Kallen begründete dies auch mit den schwierigen Reisebedingungen speziell für die Fans aus Grossbritannien. (pre/sda)
    epa09276893 General view inside the stadium prior to the UEFA EURO 2020 group A preliminary round soccer match between Turkey and Wales in Baku, Azerbaijan, 16 June 2021. EPA/Dan Mullan / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Coman wie Sommer mit Vaterfreuden
    Kingsley Coman ist bei den Franzosen der Yann Sommer der Schweiz. Während der hiesige Nationalgoalie nach dem 0:3 gegen Italien wegen der bevorstehenden Geburt seines zweiten Kindes in die Schweiz zurückgereist ist, verabschiedete sich Coman am Donnerstag aus dem gleichen Grund temporär aus dem Camp der Franzosen in Budapest. Die Franzosen haben ihren nächsten Einsatz am Samstag gegen Ungarn. (pre/sda)
    France's Kingsley Coman salutes the fans after the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. France won the match 1-0. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, Pool)
    Italien hofft auf Chiellinis Rückkehr
    Italien gibt nach der Verletzung von Abwehrchef Giorgio Chiellini vorsichtig Entwarnung. Die Italiener gehen nach ersten Untersuchungen davon aus, dass der 36-Jährige wieder spielen wird.

    Chiellini verletzte sich beim 3:0 gegen die Schweiz am linken Oberschenkel und musste nach 24 Minuten ausgewechselt werden. Das nächste Spiel bestreiten die Italiener am Sonntag gegen Wales. Bis zum Achtelfinal (am 26. Juni) bleibt Chiellini noch mehr als eine Woche Erholungszeit. (ram/sda)
    epa09277980 Giorgio Chiellini (C) of Italy leaves the pitch after being injured during the UEFA EURO 2020 group A preliminary round soccer match between Italy and Switzerland in Rome, Italy, 16 June 2021. EPA/Ettore Ferrari / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Miserable Penaltyschützen
    In den bisherigen Partien der EM 2020 wurden fünf Penaltys getreten – und nur einer verwandelt. In der Partie zwischen der Ukraine und Nordmazedonien scheiterte zuerst Ezgjan Alioski (ehe er den Nachschuss zum 1:2 für Nordmazedonien verwertete), später verschoss auch der Ukrainer Ruslan Malinovskiy.

    Vom Penaltypunkt scheiterten auch der Däne Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg und Wales-Star Gareth Bale (Bild). Der einzige, der bislang aus elf Metern verwandelte, war Portugals Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. (ram)
    epa09277371 Gareth Bale (2-R) of Wales misses from the penalty spot during the UEFA EURO 2020 group A preliminary round soccer match between Turkey and Wales in Baku, Azerbaijan, 16 June 2021. EPA/Dan Mullan / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Ob er diesen Trick sonst auch nur mit Cola-Flaschen ausführt?
    Das ist Balsam für die geschundene Coca-Cola-Seele. Nachdem Cristiano Ronaldo und Manuel Locatelli die Getränkeflaschen bei der Pressekonferenz aus dem Weg räumten, öffnet Russlands Nationaltrainer Stanislav Cherchesov eine der beiden Flaschen mit einem geübten Handgriff und nimmt einen grosszügigen Schluck.
    Achtelfinal wir kommen...
    ... zu 57 Prozent. Das sagt eine Berechnung von «The Analyst». Demnach hat die Schweiz auch nach der Niederlage noch eine Chance von 57,29 Prozent, die Gruppenphase zu überstehen und in den Achtelfinal einzuziehen.

    Auch den Rest der Europameisterschaft haben sie simuliert und die Wahrscheinlichkeiten für die verschiedenen Teams berechnet, eine bestimmte Runde zu erreichen. Das Viertelfinale liegt für die Schweiz in einem Viertel der Fälle drin. Der Favorit auf den Europameistertitel ist laut «The Analyst» Frankreich. Dahinter folgen Belgien, Spanien, Portugal und Deutschland mit Wahrscheinlichkeiten zwischen zehn und 13 Prozent. Die Schweiz hat eine Chance von 1,5 Prozent, das Finale im Wembley zu gewinnen.
    Alle Wahrscheinlichkeiten findest du hier.
    Zwei Corona-Fälle bei den Slowaken
    Die Slowakei ist vor ihrem zweiten EM-Spiel am Freitag gegen Schweden in St. Petersburg von zwei Corona-Fällen betroffen. Verteidiger Denis Vavro und ein Betreuer mussten sich nach positiven Tests in Isolation begeben.

    Sie würden eng mit den russischen Gesundheitsbehörden zusammenarbeiten und hätten sofort das Protokoll der UEFA angewendet, damit sich das Virus nicht weiter im Team verbreiten könne, versicherte der slowakische Coach Stefan Tarkovic.

    UEFA-Turnierdirektor Martin Kallen sagte während einer Medienrunde am Donnerstag, man gehe vom planmässigen Anpfiff des Spiels aus. «Im Moment mache ich mir keine Sorgen», sagte der Schweizer. (nih/sda/dpa)
    Slovakia's players attend a training session on the eve of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group E match between Sweden and Slovakia, at FC Zenit Training Centre in St. Petersburg, Thursday, June 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
    Coca-Cola zittert – Shootingstar Locatelli macht den Ronaldo
    Wie schon Cristiano Ronaldo stellt auch Manuel Locatelli bei der Pressekonferenz nach dem Spiel gegen die Schweiz die Coca-Cola-Flaschen weg. Ob der Aktienkurs des Getränkeherstellers nun auch so stark sinkt wie nach der Aktion des fünffachen Weltfussballers?

    Schade eigentlich, scheint der Italiener das Erfrischungsgetränk nicht so zu mögen. Die Namen des Mittelfeldspielers und des Unternehmens hätten doch super zusammengepasst: «Coca-Telli» oder doch lieber «Loca-Cola»?
    Video
    Doppeltorschütze Locatelli – der Gegenentwurf zum Klischee des modernen Fussballers
    von Niklas Helbling
    Italien spielt so souverän – da setzt sogar Nordmazedonien auf das «Gelati-Training»
    Um 15:00 treffen die Nordmazedonier auf die Ukraine. Die Vorbereitungen darauf laufen bereits. Die Kugel muss dabei ins Hütchen – wie das im Spiel angewendet werden kann, bleibt der Fantasie überlassen.
    Jetzt wo Eden Hazard wieder fit ist, wird Yannick zu «Camerasco»
    Im ersten Spiel gegen Russland durfte Yannick Carrasco von Beginn an spielen. Dabei dürfte es eine Rolle gespielt haben, dass Eden Hazard noch angeschlagen war. Nun ist der Real-Spieler wieder fit und könnte wieder in die Startelf rücken. Carrasco sucht sich schon einmal ein zweites Standbein und wechselt hinter die Kamera.
    Klostermann mit Muskelverletzung
    Der Deutsche Lukas Klostermann zog sich im Training einen Muskelverletzung im rechten Oberschenkel zu. Der Verteidiger von Leipzig dürfte der Mannschaft von Joachim Löw damit im zweiten EM-Gruppenspiel am Samstag (18.00 Uhr) in München gegen Portugal nicht zur Verfügung stehen. (abu/sda)
    epa09243874 Germany's Lukas Klostermann in action during the International Friendly soccer match between Germany and Denmark in Innsbruck, Austria, 02 June 2021. EPA/FEDERICO GAMBARINI / POOL
    Die Ukraine Favorit und unter Druck
    Die Ukraine steht nach der knappen Niederlage gegen die Niederlande unter Zugzwang. Sie muss gegen den Aussenseiter Nordmazedonien gewinnen, um in der Gruppe C nicht den Anschluss zu verlieren.

    Der frühere Lugano-Stürmer, der nun mit Leeds in der Premier League brilliert, brachte es auf den Punkt. «Diese Spiel ist wie ein Final für uns – aber auch für die Ukraine», sagte Ezgjan Alioski. Nordmazedonien war mit dem ersten Auftritt an einem grossen Turnier zufrieden und schöpft daraus trotz des 1:3 gegen Österreich Mut. Man könne die kommenden Aufgaben voller Selbstvertrauen angehen, fand Nationaltrainer Igor Angelovski.
    epa09248196 North Macedonia's Ezgjan Alioski reacts during the international friendly soccer match between North Macedonia and Kazakhstan in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 04 June 2021. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI
    Zu verlieren haben die Nordmazedonier, die über die Playoffs der Nations League die Endrunde erreichten, nichts. Sie sind auch in ihrem zweiten Spiel klarer Aussenseiter. Die Ukraine verpasste einen Punkt gegen den Gruppenfavoriten Niederlande am 1. Spieltag nur knapp, nachdem sie ein 0:2 aufgeholt hatte. Nun ist der Druck allerdings deutlich gestiegen. In Amsterdam durfte man, am Donnerstag in Bukarest muss man. Drei Punkte sind Pflicht. (abu/sda)
    epa09269199 Ukraine's Mykola Matviyenko reacts during the UEFA EURO 2020 preliminary round group C match between the Netherlands and Ukraine in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 13 June 2021. EPA/Koen van Weel / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Einer von Eriksens Rettern erzählt, wie er die Situation erlebt hat
    Als Christian Eriksen letzten Samstag beim Spiel von Dänemark gegen Finnland kollabierte, war auch ein deutscher Notfallmediziner mit dabei, der minutenlang um das Leben des Fussballer kämpfte. Dopingkontrolleur und Intensivmediziner Jens Kleinefeld erzählt gegenuber NTV, wie er die Szenen erlebt hat.

    Kleinefeld schildert, dass bereits nach wenigen Minuten Herzmassage der Defibrillator eingesetzt und einmalig der Elektroschock ausgelöst wurde. «Etwa 30 Sekunden später hat der Spieler die Augen geöffnet und ich konnte direkt mit ihm sprechen. Das war ein sehr bewegender Moment, weil bei solchen medizinischen Notfällen im Alltag die Erfolgsaussichten doch deutlich geringer sind.»

    Eriksen habe ihn angesehen und Kleinefeld habe gefragt: «Na, bist du wieder bei uns?» Und Eriksen habe geantwortet: «Ja, ich bin wieder bei euch. Und: Verdammt, ich bin doch nur 29 Jahre alt.» Der Notfallmediziner weiter: «Da wusste ich, das Gehirn ist nicht geschädigt und er ist vollständig wiederhergestellt.»
    People wrote well wishes at a graffiti for Danish player Christian Eriksen on a wall at the fanzone in Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday, June 14, 2021. Eriksen remains in hospital after he collapsed on the pitch during the European Championship game against Finland on Saturday and needed CPR from medical staff before regaining consciousness. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
    Christian Eriksen wird ein Defibrillator eingesetzt
    Am Donnerstagmorgen gab der dänische Fussballverband via Twitter ein Update bezüglich Christian Eriksens Gesundheitszustand. Nach dem Zusammenbruch im Spiel gegen Finnland wird dem Mittelfeldspieler ein Defibrillator eingesetzt. Dies sei nach einem Herzstillstand, hervorgerufen durch Herzrhythmusstörungen, nötig, wie der Teamarzt des Nationalteams mitteilt.

    Eriksen habe die Lösung akzeptiert und der Plan sei von nationalen und internationalen Spezialisten unterstützt worden. Der dänische Fussballverband bittet darum, «Christian und seiner Familie die Privatsphäre und Ruhe in der nächsten Zeit zu gewähren.»

    Yann Sommer wegen Vaterfreuden abgereist
    Yann Sommer hat unmittelbar nach dem 0:3 gegen Italien im zweiten EM-Gruppenspiel in Rom das Schweizer Team in Richtung Deutschland verlassen. Der 32-jährige Torhüter wird in den nächsten Tagen zum zweiten Mal Vater, seine Frau befindet sich im Spital.

    Wann Sommer zur Nationalmannschaft zurückkehren wird, ist offen. Die Schweiz spielt zum Abschluss der Vorrunde am Sonntag in Baku gegen die Türkei. (abu/sda)
    Switzerland's goalkeeper Yann Sommer looks disapointed during the Euro 2020 soccer tournament group A match between Italy and Switzerland at the Olympic stadium, in Rome, Italy, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)
    Mario Fernandes glimpflich davongekommen
    Mario Fernandes, brasilianisch-russischer Verteidiger in Russlands Nationalmannschaft, erlitt in der ersten Halbzeit des mit 1:0 gewonnenen EM-Spiels gegen Finnland in St. Petersburg eine gefährliche Verletzung. Der 30-Jährige fiel nach einem Zweikampf auf Rücken und Genick. Er wurde mit Verdacht auf eine Rückenmarkverletzung in ein Spital gebracht. Untersuchungen bestätigten die Befürchtungen nicht. Der Spieler werde nun von den Teamärzten beobachtet und danach nach Moskau gebracht werden. Mario Fernandes spielt seit 2012 für ZSKA Moskau. (zap/sda/apa)
    Ein Sieg, und es geht hoch hinaus
    Über die Spielsperre gegen Marko Arnautovic ist man in Österreich nicht begeistert. Aber Österreichs früherer Nationalgoalie Helge Payer relativierte als Experte im ORF-Studio die Bedeutung der Sperre, die Arnautovic im Match gegen die Niederlande wird absitzen müssen. Wichtig sei, sagte Payer, dass Arnautovic im Match gegen die Ukraine wieder werde mittun können und danach im Achtelfinal und im Viertelfinal. Und im Halbfinal, wenn man diesen «hoffentlich» auch erreiche. Zur Erinnerung: Österreich hat in der Geschichte der EM erst ein Spiel gewonnen. Es war das 3:1 gegen den Debütanten Nordmazedonien im ersten Gruppenspiel. (zap/sda)
    Video
    Alabas Würgegriff gegen Arnautovic – warum er seinem Teamkollegen an die Gurgel ging
    von Philipp Reich
    Türkei gegen Wales
    In diesem Moment spielt die Türkei gegen Wales.
    Hier geht's zum Liveticker ⬇
    Wales schlägt die Türkei dank zwei Bale-Assists – und schnuppert am Achtelfinal
    Orientieren wir uns an der letzten Begegnung der beiden, erwartet uns ein Spektakel. Beim letzten Aufeinandertreffen gewann die Türkei im August 1997 in der WM-Qualifikation mit 6:4. Stürmerstar Hakan Sükür erzielte dabei vier Tore der Türken. Der heutige Wales-Trainer Robert Page spielte auf der anderen Seite als Innenverteidiger.

    Da staunen die Fussballer – Kühltürme weg in 3,2,1

    Sie können es einfach nicht besser

    Nach der Klatsche der Nationalmannschaft gegen Italien dreht die Fussballschweiz am Rad. Dabei ist die Niederlage nichts anderes als ein Realitätscheck und ein Beweis für mangelnde Qualität in der Mannschaft.

    Die deutliche 0:3-Niederlage der Schweizer Nationalmannschaft gegen Italien wirft hohe Wellen. Allenthalben wird der Rücktritt von Vladimir Petkovic gefordert, der Einsatz und Siegeswille der Spieler wird in Frage gestellt und die unsäglichen Diskussionen ums Singen der Hymne, das mit der fussballerischen Leistung auf dem Rasen rein gar nichts zu tun hat, flammen wieder auf.

    Die Niederlage gegen Italien hat ihren Ursprung nicht in protzigen Autos oder blondierten Haaren, sondern in mangelnder …

