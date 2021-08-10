Navigation
    Lionel Messi ist in Paris angekommen – Pressekonferenz erst am Mittwoch

    Lionel Messi waves after arriving at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Lionel Messi finalized agreement on his Paris Saint-Germain contract and was flying to France on Tuesday to complete the move that confirms the end of a career-long association with Barcelona. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

    «Ici c'est Paris» – Messi weiss, was sich in Sachen T-Shirt gehört. Bild: keystone

    Messi ist beim Medizincheck – Pressekonferenz auf Mittwoch angesetzt

    10.08.21, 17:12

    Liveticker: 10.08. Messi vor Wechsel zu PSG

    17:09
    Der nächste Transfer-Tipp von PSG
    Wer ist da wohl in Paris angekommen? Cristiano Ronaldo ist es nicht, der hat den «Ballon d'Or» nur fünfmal gewonnen. Keine Angst, bald werden wir es wissen, die Sanduhr läuft.
    16:50
    Messi beim Medizincheck
    Mit dem Konvoy eines Staatsmannes ist Lionel Messi mittlerweile ins «Hôpital Americain den Neuilly» gebracht worden, wo er den Medizincheck absolviert. Auch hier ist alles voller PSG-Fans. Unfassbar, diese Euphorie in Paris.
    16:43
    Messis Familie im Hotel angekommen
    Während Lionel Messi zum Medizincheck ins «Hôtel Americain» gefahren wird, ist seine Familie bereits in der Unterkunft angekommen. Im edlen Hotel Le Royal Monceau unweit des Arc de Triomphe steigen die Messis ab.
    16:38
    Messi-PK am Mittwochmorgen
    Heute wird Lionel Messi von Paris St-Germain noch nicht offiziell vorgestellt. Die Pressekonferenz steigt erst morgen um 11 Uhr.
    16:31
    Die Analyse zum Messi-Transfer
    Was der Mega-Wechsel dieses Sommers für den Spieler, die beiden Klubs und die spanische Liga bedeutet, findest du hier:
    Messi in Paris angekommen – was der Mega-Transfer für ihn und die beiden Klubs bedeutet
    von Lukas Grybowski / watson.de
    16:28
    Die Bilanz eines verrückten Fussball-Sommers
    16:26
    So geht es jetzt weiter
    Messi wird zunächst in die Privatklinik «Hôpital américain» in der Nähe von «La Défense» gefahren, wo er den Medizincheck absolvieren wird. Danach geht es weiter in die sogenannte «Factory», wo der Verwaltungssitz des Vereins untergebracht ist. Dort wird Messi einen Zweijahresvertrag mit Option auf Verlängerung unterschreiben. Die Sicherheitsleute sind bereits vor Ort. Eine Pressekonferenz ist für Mittwoch geplant.
    16:06
    Neymar freut sich
    Nach ihrer gemeinsamen Zeit beim FC Barcelona kommt es zur Wiedervereinigung von Lionel Messi und Neymar. Pikant: Lange galt es als ausgemacht, dass der Brasilianer damals für die Weltrekordablöse von 222 Millionen Euro zu PSG wechselte, weil er es im Schatten des Zauberflohs nicht mehr aushielt.

    Auf Instagram freut sich Neymar nun darauf, wieder mit Messi kicken zu dürfen:
    15:55
    Messi zeigt sich den Fans
    Das Fenster eines Flughafengebäudes öffnet sich – und da steht er: Lionel Messi. Mit einem T-Shirt mit dem Aufdruck «Ici c'est Paris» winkt er fröhlich den Fans, die sofort laut «Messi, Messi» rufen.
    15:54
    Da ist er!
    Lionel Messi waves after arriving at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Lionel Messi finalized agreement on his Paris Saint-Germain contract and was flying to France on Tuesday to complete the move that confirms the end of a career-long association with Barcelona. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
    15:53
    Hier logiert die Familie zunächst
    Im Hotel Le Royal Monceau unweit des Arc de Triomphe ist man bereit für die Ankunft der neusten Attraktion von Paris. Mit 8,9 ist die Unterkunft bewertet, das günstigste Zimmer kostet knapp 1000 Franken pro Nacht.
    15:46
    Einmal im Leben Messi nah sein
    Viele Fans haben sich aufgemacht, um an diesem Dienstagnachmittag Lionel Messi mit eigenen Augen zu sehen, wie er am Flughafen landet und in ein Auto steigen wird.
    15:43
    PSG macht einen auf Galileo Mystery
    Soeben hat Paris Saint-Germain von einem «neuen Diamanten» im Team getwittert. Keine Ahnung, wer das sein könnte …
    15:41
    Ein gwaggliger Live-Stream
    Der spanische Radiosender «Cadena Ser» streamt direkt vom Flughafen, auf dem Messi gelandet ist.
    15:36
    Er ist da!
    Kurz nach 15.30 Uhr ist die Maschine mit Lionel Messi an Bord in Paris gelandet.
    15:20
    Er kommt!
    15:06
    Sicherheit geht vor
    Die Klinik, in der Messi angeblich seine Medizintests absolvieren wird, ist von Sicherheitskräften abgeriegelt worden.
    14:59
    Schon bald landet der Jet
    Die Landung ist für 15.23 Uhr auf dem Flughafen Le Bourget vorgesehen.
    14:48
    Der Lohn
    Angeblich soll Lionel Messi in Paris rund 35 Millionen Euro netto verdienen. Bei Barcelona kriegte er gemäss der «Marca» mehr als das Doppelte.
    13:57
    Messi ist im Flugzeug
    Dieses Bild hat Messis Ehefrau Antonella Roccuzzo in einer Instagram-Story gepostet:
    13:34
    Die Messis am Flughafen Barcelona
    12:58
    Jorge Messi bestätigt
    Messis Vater Jorge bei «La Sexta» die Details und dass sein Sohn noch heute in Paris unterschreiben werde.
    12:19
    Rückennummer 30
    Lionel Messi wird nicht mehr wie in Barcelona die Rückennummer 10 tragen, sondern die 30. Bei PSG gehört die prestigeträchtige 10 dem Brasilianer Neymar.
    11:50
    Die Details
    Es wird erwartet, dass der Argentinier noch im Verlaufe des Tages die medizinischen Tests absolviert und anschliessend seine Unterschrift unter einen Zwei-Jahres-Vertrag (mit Option auf eine Verlängerung) setzt.
    11:42
    Jetzt ist es «amtlich»
    Das Wechsel-Theater um Lionel Messi scheint beendet zu sein. Jedenfalls meldet die renommierte französische Sportzeitung «L'Equipe» kurz vor Dienstagmittag: Lionel Messi ist sich mit Paris Saint-Germain einig.

    «Die Einigung ist da», schreibt «L'Equipe».

    Zuletzt gab es nochmals Verwirrung:

    Doch noch ein Angebot von Barça oder Vorstellung bei PSG? Weitere Verwirrung um Messi

    Link zum Artikel

    Die Zusammenfassung am Mittag:

    Das Wechsel-Theater um Lionel Messi scheint beendet zu sein. Jedenfalls meldet die renommierte französische Sportzeitung «L'Equipe» kurz vor Dienstagmittag: Lionel Messi ist sich mit Paris Saint-Germain einig.

    Demnach wird Messis Ankunft in Paris etwa um 15 Uhr am Dienstagnachmittag erwartet. «Die Einigung ist da», schreibt «L'Equipe».

    Es werde erwartet, dass der Argentinier noch im Verlaufe des Tages die medizinischen Tests absolviert und anschliessend seine Unterschrift unter einen Zwei-Jahres-Vertrag (mit Option auf eine Verlängerung) setzt.

    Morgen Mittwoch soll der Deal an einer Medienkonferenz im Prinzenparkstadion verkündet werden. Nach Angaben von «Transfer-Guru» Fabrizio Romano bestätigte Messis Vater Jorge bei «La Sexta» die Details und dass sein Sohn noch heute in Paris unterschreiben werde. Gemäss Journalistin Veronica Brunati wird die einstige Nummer 10 des FC Barcelona bei PSG das Trikot mit der Rückennummer 30 erhalten. (ram)

