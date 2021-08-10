Navigation
    Sport
    Fussball

    Messi posiert mit PSG-Trikot – Pressekonferenz auf Mittwoch angesetzt

    Lionel Messi waves after arriving at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Lionel Messi finalized agreement on his Paris Saint-Germain contract and was flying to France on Tuesday to complete the move that confirms the end of a career-long association with Barcelona. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

    «Ici c'est Paris» – Messi weiss, was sich in Sachen T-Shirt gehört. Bild: keystone

    Messi posiert mit PSG-Trikot – Pressekonferenz auf Mittwoch angesetzt

    10.08.21, 21:57

    Was heute geschah:

    Liveticker: 10.08. Messi vor Wechsel zu PSG

    21:49
    Messi jongliert im PSG-Trikot
    Wie bereits vermutet, wird er bei seinem neuen Klub mit Nummer 30 tragen.
    20:39
    Messi winkt den Fans vom Balkon zu
    Der neue PSG-Liebling scheint die Zuneigung der Fans sichtlich zu geniessen.
    20:30
    In der Garderobe noch keine Spur von Messi
    PSG lässt sich weiter Zeit mit der offiziellen Transfer-Verkündung. Stattdessen kriegen wir ein Video mit einem Flug durch die Kabine zu sehen.
    20:06
    Messi im Hotel angekommen
    Lionel Messi ist jetzt beim Hotel «Le Royal Monceau» eintroffen. Wieder herrscht grosse Messi-Mania – die Fans jubeln ihrem Idol zu und singen Sprechchöre. Die Euphorie ist grenzenlos.
    20:02
    Der Bild-Beweis
    Für alle, die Messi im Video nicht sehen konnten, hier der Nachweis, dass er auch wirklich da war. Unfassbar, was in Paris zurzeit abgeht, die Leute drehen völlig durch.
    19:58
    Messi schaut kurz im Parc des Princes vorbei
    Der argentinische «Zauberfloh» ist nach dem absolvierten Medizincheck beim Stadion «Parc des Princes» gesichtet worden, wo er einmal mehr von zahlreichen Fans bejubelt wurde.

    19:54
    Messi-Trikots ab morgen erhältlich
    Wie der Radiosender «BFM Paris» herausgefunden hat, sind die PSG-Trikots mit der Nummer 30 von Lionel Messi bereits ab morgen um 9.00 Uhr im offiziellen Fanshop des Hauptstadt-Klubs auf den Champs-Elysées erhältlich.
    19:45
    Die offizielle Verkündung soll am späten Abend erfolgen
    19:39
    Und wieder wartet alles auf Messi
    Vor dem Hotel «Le Royal Monceau» haben sich unzählige PSG-Fans versammelt. Sie warten, bis Lionel Messi vom Medizincheck ankommt.
    19:32
    Werden da die Messi-Trikots bedruckt?
    PSG teasert weiter den Messi-Transfer. Dieses Mal dürfen wir durch den Souvenir-Shop fliegen. Viel zu sehen gibt es aber nicht.
    18:55
    Messi hat den Medizincheck bestanden
    Nach über zwei Stunden hat Lionel Messi seinen Medizincheck im «Hôpital Americain» hinter sich gebracht – gemäss dem Transfer-Experten Fabrizio Romano auch mit Erfolg. Nun geht's für Messi ins Hotel «Royal Monceau», wo seine Familie auf ihn wartet und wo noch die «technischen Dinge» erledigt werden müssen. Die offzielle Verkündung des Transfers wird wohl noch heute über die Bühne gehen.
    18:48
    Tuchel «traurig» über Messi-Wechsel
    Vor dem morgigen UEFA Super Cup zwischen Champions-League-Sieger Chelsea und Europa-League-Gewinner Villarreal hat sich «Blues»-Trainer Thomas Tuchel zum Messi-Transfer geäussert. «Lionel Messi ist gut für alle Teams der Welt. Ich bin ein wenig traurig, dass Messi seine Karriere nicht bei Barça beendet. Messi und Barcelona waren eine Einheit. Wie jeder Trainer wird aber auch PSG-Trainer Pochettino viel Arbeit haben», so der frühere Coach von Paris St-Germain.
    18:36
    Messis Platz ist bereits reserviert
    Das nächste kurze Twitter-Video von PSG: Zwischen den Trikots von Neymar und Kylian Mbappé hängt in der Garderobe bereits eine Argentinien-Flagge. Sie ist nicht für Angel Di Maria angedacht.
    18:16
    Doch nicht in die «Factory»
    Planänderung bei PSG und Messi: Nach dem Medizincheck wird der 34-jährige Argentinier offenbar nicht an den PSG-Verwaltungssitz zu Vertragsunterzeichnung gebracht, sondern gleich ins Hotel «Royal Monceau», wo seine Familie bereits eingecheckt hat.
    18:12
    Geduld ist gefragt
    Hunderte PSG-Fans warten vor dem «Hôpital Americain», bis Messi seinen Medizincheck absolviert alle. Alle wollen wenigstens einen kurzen Blick auf den neuen PSG-Superstar erhaschen.
    17:43
    So könnte die PSG-Aufstellung bald aussehen
    Schon unfassbar, was da alles zusammen auf dem Platz steht.
    17:09
    Der nächste Transfer-Tipp von PSG
    Wer ist da wohl in Paris angekommen? Cristiano Ronaldo ist es nicht, der hat den «Ballon d'Or» nur fünfmal gewonnen. Keine Angst, bald werden wir es wissen, die Sanduhr läuft.
    16:50
    Messi beim Medizincheck
    Mit dem Konvoy eines Staatsmannes ist Lionel Messi mittlerweile ins «Hôpital Americain den Neuilly» gebracht worden, wo er den Medizincheck absolviert. Auch hier ist alles voller PSG-Fans. Unfassbar, diese Euphorie in Paris.
    16:43
    Messis Familie im Hotel angekommen
    Während Lionel Messi zum Medizincheck ins «Hôtel Americain» gefahren wird, ist seine Familie bereits in der Unterkunft angekommen. Im edlen Hotel Le Royal Monceau unweit des Arc de Triomphe steigen die Messis ab.
    16:38
    Messi-PK am Mittwochmorgen
    Heute wird Lionel Messi von Paris St-Germain noch nicht offiziell vorgestellt. Die Pressekonferenz steigt erst morgen um 11 Uhr.
    16:31
    Die Analyse zum Messi-Transfer
    Was der Mega-Wechsel dieses Sommers für den Spieler, die beiden Klubs und die spanische Liga bedeutet, findest du hier:
    16:28
    Die Bilanz eines verrückten Fussball-Sommers
    16:26
    So geht es jetzt weiter
    Messi wird zunächst in die Privatklinik «Hôpital américain» in der Nähe von «La Défense» gefahren, wo er den Medizincheck absolvieren wird. Danach geht es weiter in die sogenannte «Factory», wo der Verwaltungssitz des Vereins untergebracht ist. Dort wird Messi einen Zweijahresvertrag mit Option auf Verlängerung unterschreiben. Die Sicherheitsleute sind bereits vor Ort. Eine Pressekonferenz ist für Mittwoch geplant.
    16:06
    Neymar freut sich
    Nach ihrer gemeinsamen Zeit beim FC Barcelona kommt es zur Wiedervereinigung von Lionel Messi und Neymar. Pikant: Lange galt es als ausgemacht, dass der Brasilianer damals für die Weltrekordablöse von 222 Millionen Euro zu PSG wechselte, weil er es im Schatten des Zauberflohs nicht mehr aushielt.

    Auf Instagram freut sich Neymar nun darauf, wieder mit Messi kicken zu dürfen:
    15:55
    Messi zeigt sich den Fans
    Das Fenster eines Flughafengebäudes öffnet sich – und da steht er: Lionel Messi. Mit einem T-Shirt mit dem Aufdruck «Ici c'est Paris» winkt er fröhlich den Fans, die sofort laut «Messi, Messi» rufen.
    15:54
    Da ist er!
    Lionel Messi waves after arriving at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Lionel Messi finalized agreement on his Paris Saint-Germain contract and was flying to France on Tuesday to complete the move that confirms the end of a career-long association with Barcelona. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
    15:53
    Hier logiert die Familie zunächst
    Im Hotel Le Royal Monceau unweit des Arc de Triomphe ist man bereit für die Ankunft der neusten Attraktion von Paris. Mit 8,9 ist die Unterkunft bewertet, das günstigste Zimmer kostet knapp 1000 Franken pro Nacht.
    15:46
    Einmal im Leben Messi nah sein
    Viele Fans haben sich aufgemacht, um an diesem Dienstagnachmittag Lionel Messi mit eigenen Augen zu sehen, wie er am Flughafen landet und in ein Auto steigen wird.
    15:43
    PSG macht einen auf Galileo Mystery
    Soeben hat Paris Saint-Germain von einem «neuen Diamanten» im Team getwittert. Keine Ahnung, wer das sein könnte …
    15:41
    Ein gwaggliger Live-Stream
    Der spanische Radiosender «Cadena Ser» streamt direkt vom Flughafen, auf dem Messi gelandet ist.
    15:36
    Er ist da!
    Kurz nach 15.30 Uhr ist die Maschine mit Lionel Messi an Bord in Paris gelandet.
    15:20
    Er kommt!
    15:06
    Sicherheit geht vor
    Die Klinik, in der Messi angeblich seine Medizintests absolvieren wird, ist von Sicherheitskräften abgeriegelt worden.
    14:59
    Schon bald landet der Jet
    Die Landung ist für 15.23 Uhr auf dem Flughafen Le Bourget vorgesehen.
    14:48
    Der Lohn
    Angeblich soll Lionel Messi in Paris rund 35 Millionen Euro netto verdienen. Bei Barcelona kriegte er gemäss der «Marca» mehr als das Doppelte.
    13:57
    Messi ist im Flugzeug
    Dieses Bild hat Messis Ehefrau Antonella Roccuzzo in einer Instagram-Story gepostet:
    13:34
    Die Messis am Flughafen Barcelona
    12:58
    Jorge Messi bestätigt
    Messis Vater Jorge bei «La Sexta» die Details und dass sein Sohn noch heute in Paris unterschreiben werde.
    12:19
    Rückennummer 30
    Lionel Messi wird nicht mehr wie in Barcelona die Rückennummer 10 tragen, sondern die 30. Bei PSG gehört die prestigeträchtige 10 dem Brasilianer Neymar.
    11:50
    Die Details
    Es wird erwartet, dass der Argentinier noch im Verlaufe des Tages die medizinischen Tests absolviert und anschliessend seine Unterschrift unter einen Zwei-Jahres-Vertrag (mit Option auf eine Verlängerung) setzt.
    11:42
    Jetzt ist es «amtlich»
    Das Wechsel-Theater um Lionel Messi scheint beendet zu sein. Jedenfalls meldet die renommierte französische Sportzeitung «L'Equipe» kurz vor Dienstagmittag: Lionel Messi ist sich mit Paris Saint-Germain einig.

    «Die Einigung ist da», schreibt «L'Equipe».

    Zuletzt gab es nochmals Verwirrung:

    Doch noch ein Angebot von Barça oder Vorstellung bei PSG? Weitere Verwirrung um Messi

    Link zum Artikel

    Die wichtigsten Transfers des Sommers 2021

    1 / 51
    Die wichtigsten Transfers des Sommers 2021
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Die Fussballwelt auf dem Kopf

    Bruder Hakan auch bei der Nati als Assistent? Das sagt Murat Yakin

    Das Brüderpaar Yakin prägt den Schweizer Fussball seit bald drei Jahrzehnten. Gemeinsam bringen es die beiden Basler auf 136 Länderspiele, 27 Mal standen Murat und Hakan Yakin gemeinsam im Dress des Nationalteams auf dem Platz. Gestern wurde der 46-jährige Murat Yakin als neuer Schweizer Nationaltrainer präsentiert.

    Was geschieht nun mit seinem jüngeren Bruder Hakan Yakin? Der 44-jährige einstige Spielmacher war in den vergangenen viereinhalb Jahren Murats Assistenztrainer beim FC Schaffhausen …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel