EURO 2020 MASCOT PLANNING MEETING



-alright, team...let's do something creative! groundbreaking! a mascot for everyone!

-a cute animal!

-yeah! OR... a human!

-a wha—

-a human! but, like, a mascot-suit human!

-but i th—

-he'll do skills!

-i thin—

-call him skillzy!



this industry. pic.twitter.com/mqPCZrJN5P