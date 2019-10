Der Freistoss-König – nicht mehr lange und Messi überflügelt CR7 auch in dieser Statistik

Most direct free-kick goals scored since the start of the 2016/17 season in Europe's top five leagues:



🇦🇷 Lionel Messi (16)

🇷🇸 Alexander Kolarov (6)

🇦🇷 Paulo Dybala (6)

🇫🇷 Nabil Fekir (6)

🇲🇰 Enis Bardhi (6)



In a league of his own. pic.twitter.com/jQGnNS6GEr