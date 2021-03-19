Navigation
    • Sport
    • Fussball

    • Champions League: Die Auslosung der Viertelfinals im Liveticker

    FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 file photo, Bayern's Kingsley Coman scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal. Paying for the worldÄôs most expensive strikers cost Paris Saint-Germain 402 million euros, but Neymar and Kylian Mbapp?© failed to score a single goal during the Final Eight. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, Pool, File)

    Bild: keystone

    Gleich zwei Final-Reprisen in den Viertelfinals: Bayern trifft auf PSG, Real auf Liverpool

    19.03.21, 13:20

    Liveticker: 19.03.2021: CL-Auslosung der Viertelfinalpaarungen

    Niklas Helbling
    Halbfinale 2: Zagreb/Villareal – Arsenal/Prag
    Halbfinale 1: Granada/Manchester United – Ajax/Rom
    Dinamo Zagreb – Villareal CF
    Ajax Amsterdam – AS Rom
    FC Arsenal – Slavia Prag
    Granada CF – Manchester United
    Auch die Europa-League-Viertelfinals werden heute ausgelost
    Hier sind die Teilnehmer

    Bayern - PSG diesmal schon in den Viertelfinals
    Die Affiche des letztjährigen Finals gibt es in dieser Saison in der Champions League bereits in den Viertelfinals: Der deutsche Meister Bayern München trifft in der Runde der letzten acht auf den französischen Champion Paris Saint-Germain.

    Der Weg zur Titelverteidigung bleibt für die Bayern auch danach steinig. Im Halbfinal droht ein Duell mit Manchester City und Ex-Trainer Pep Guardiola; der Leader der Premier League bekommt es in den Viertelfinals mit Borussia Dortmund zu tun.

    In den weiteren Viertelfinals trifft der Aussenseiter FC Porto auf Chelsea, und spielen Real Madrid und der FC Liverpool, die Finalisten von 2018, gegeneinander. (sda)
    Bayern's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting celebrates with his teammates scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the soccer Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    Hier nochmal in der Übersicht
    Spieldaten
    Hinspiele: 6. und 7. April
    Rückspiele: 13. und 14. April
    Halbfinale 2: Real/Liverpool – Porto/Chelsea
    Halbfinale 1: Bayern/PSG – City/BVB
    Real Madrid – FC Liverpool
    Die beiden kriselnden Riesen treffen im Viertelfinale aufeinander. Im CL-Finale 2018 konnte Real Madrid mit 3:1 gewinnen.
    FC Bayern München – Paris Saint-Germain
    Neuauflage des Finales der letzten Saison. Damals konnte sich Bayern mit 1:0 durchsetzen.
    FC Porto – FC Chelsea
    Thomas Tuchel reist mit seinen Mannen nach Portugal und versucht ins Halbfinale einzuziehen.
    Manchester City – Borussia Dortmund
    Die Engländer warten noch immer auf eine Final-Teilnahme. Nun kommt es zum Wiedersehen für Ilkay Gündogan mit seinem alten Klub.
    Hamit Altintop wird die Paarungen ziehen
    Der 38-jährige Türke spielte unter anderem für Bayern München und Real Madrid in der Champions League. Mit der Nationalmannschaft traf er in der Gruppenphase der EM 2008 auf die Schweiz.
    Die Kugeln sind bereit
    Gleich geht's los. Ab den Viertelfinals können alle Teams aufeinander treffen, auch wenn sie aus denselben Ländern kommen. Neben den Viertelfinalduellen werden heute auch die Halbfinalpaarungen ausgelost.

    Drei Engländer unter den letzten 8
    Diese 8 Mannschaften kämpfen noch um den Henkelpott. Mit Manchester City, dem FC Chelsea und dem FC Liverpool haben die Engländer noch drei Teams dabei.
    Die besten Torschütze bisher
    Ausser Ronaldo sind noch alle mit ihren Teams dabei. Derzeit hat Erling Haaland einen deutlichen Vorsprung.

    Jubelndes Lazarett und was in der Champions League sonst noch zu reden gab

    Link zum Artikel

    Mehr zu den CL-Teilnehmern

    Die Mehrfach-Torschützen in der Champions League

    Keine Fussball-Fans im Büro, bitte!

