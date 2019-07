Die teuersten Teenager der letzten 25 Jahre – so krass sind die Transfersummen explodiert

Pescara 2011/2012 - one of the most spectacular Serie B teams ever.



19-year-old Marco Verratti: 31 games & 9 assists



21-year-old Ciro Immobile: 37 games, 28 goals & 6 assists



20-year-old Lorenzo Insigne: 37 games, 18 goals & 14 assists



Plus Zdenek Zeman on the bench.