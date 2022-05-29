Navigation
wolkig, aber kaum Regen 16°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    • Sport
    • Liveticker

    • French Open: Das wichtigste von Tag 8 bei Roland Garros im Liveticker

    French Open, Achtelfinals:

    Liveticker

    Djokovic kann gegen Schwartzman vorlegen +++ Teichmann am späteren Nachmittag dran

    29.05.2022, 14:15
    Mehr «Sport»
    Liveticker
    Djokovic kann gegen Schwartzman vorlegen +++ Teichmann am späteren Nachmittag dran
    Harte Kritik für ZDF und DAZN nach Fan-Chaos beim Champions-League-Final
    6
    Reals 14. Henkelpott – der Triumph der alten Männer
    Sport-News
    Chicago verliert trotz zwei Shaqiri-Assists +++ Fans zurück in Chinas Fussballstadien
    Sängerin Cabello wegen Fussball-Fans frustriert: «Ich kann es nicht fassen»
    98
    Promotion
    Strandfeeling für zu Hause? KÅSEBERGA!
    Promotion
    Hunger? Wir haben feine Fertig-in-30-Minuten-Frühlingsrezepte.
    Wilmaa
    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    Djokovic gegen Schwartzman auf Kurs
    Novak Djokovic hat in seinem Achtelfinal gegen den Argentinier Diego Schwartzman derzeit alles im Griff. Die serbische Weltnummer 1 diktiert die Ballwechsel nach Belieben und holt sich den 1. Satz deshalb souverän mit 6:1.
    Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
    Bild: keystone
    Bencic-Bezwingerin gewinnt nächstes Marathon-Match
    Leylah Fernandez (WTA 18) heisst die Gegnerin von Martina Trevisan im French-Open-Viertelfinal: Die 19-jährige Kanadierin, die in der 3. Runde Belinda Bencic nach hartem Kampf aus dem Turnier warf, setzt sich gegen Amanda Anisimova (WTA 28) nach 1:54 Stunden mit 6:3, 4:6 und 6:3 durch. Für Fernandez ist es der zweite Viertelfinal-Vorstoss bei einem Grand-Slam-Turnier, nachdem sie beim US Open 2021 gar den Final erreicht hat, dort im Teenager-Duell aber gegen die Britin Emma Raducanu verlor.
    Trevisan zum zweiten Mal im French-Open-Viertelfinal
    Die ungesetzte Italienerin Martina Trevisan (WTA 59)hat als erste Spielerin in Paris den Viertelfinal erreicht. Die 28-Jährige setzte sich in einem hart umkämpften Match über 1:59 Stunden mit 7:6 (12:10), 7:5 gegen die Belarussin Aljaksandra Sasnowitsch durch. Trevisan hatte bereits 2020 die Runde der letzten Acht in Paris erreicht, ansonsten aber auf der WTA-Tour noch kaum für Furore gesorgt. Vor einer Woche gewann sie allerdings in Rabat ihr erstes WTA-Turnier.
    Das läuft heute Sonntag in Paris
    Jil Teichmann spielt am French Open am späten Sonntagnachmittag um den Einzug in die Viertelfinals. Die letzte im Turnier verbliebene Schweizerin tritt wohl nach 16.30 Uhr gegen die Amerikanerin Sloane Stephens (WTA 64) an. Die Partie ist als vierte des Tages auf dem Court Suzanne-Lenglen angesetzt. Teichmann hat zum ersten Mal an einem Grand-Slam-Turnier drei Runden überstanden.

    Bei den Männern liegt der Fokus einmal auf Novak Djokovic und Rafael Nadal, die beide knifflige Aufgaben vor sich haben. Djokovic muss gegen Diego Schwartzman ran, Nadal kriegt es mit Felix Auger-Alliassime zu tun.

    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    twint icon
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen

    Die besten Bilder des French Open 2022

    1 / 38
    Die besten Bilder des French Open 2022
    quelle: keystone / thibault camus
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Fan bekommt Tennisschläger von Djokovic geschenkt. Seine Reaktion ist zum Niederknien.

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    0 Kommentare
    Zum Login
    user avatar
    Dein Kommentar
    YouTube Link
    0 / 600
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Diese 16 Auffälligkeiten werden wir nach «Depp vs. Heard» wohl nicht so schnell vergessen
    2
    Mal wieder die Könige Europas – Real gewinnt zum 14. Mal die Champions League
    3
    London wirft Russland Fake News vor +++ Ukraine meldet mehrere tote Zivilisten
    4
    Apropos Luke Mockridge: Diese 8 Männer wurden gecancelt (oder eben nicht)
    5
    Die Polizei in Uvalde machte fatalen Fehler: Sie glaubte, alle Kinder seien bereits tot
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    BVB holt Offensivspieler Braaf von ManCity +++ Winti angeblich mit Berner einig
    2
    Und NUN: Süsse Tiere! 32 Stück davon! Yeah! Ausrufezeichen!
    3
    Im Aargau fand ein Blowjob-Contest statt – und wir gingen schauen, wer da so alles hinging
    4
    PICDUMP 418 – seid gegrüsst! Es geht los! 👋
    5
    F-35-Gegner haben 100'000 Unterschriften gesammelt
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    9 Anzeichen, dass deine Katze süchtig nach dir ist
    2
    Die verlorene Magie unserer Maulhelden
    3
    Russischer Musiker kritisiert Putin aufs Schärfste – das Publikum reagiert erstaunlich
    4
    Und NUN: 40 Beweise, dass die Briten die lustigsten Menschen der Welt sind
    5
    Wut auf Deutschland wegen langsamer Waffenlieferungen: Eine Analyse in 3 Punkten
    Tsitsipas kommt langsam in Fahrt +++ Favoritinnen-Sterben geht weiter

    » Hier geht's zu den ausführlichen Resultaten

    Zur Story