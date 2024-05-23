Eishockey-WM live: Schweiz – Deutschland in Ticker und TV

🚨Nico Hischier is in the building!👏 Swiss are up 2-0 at the end of the first.#SUIGER#MensWorlds @SwissIceHockey pic.twitter.com/KWdmd0XXyQ— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 23, 2024
Nico Hischier's tremendous tournament continues as he makes it 2-0 Switzerland.— Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) May 23, 2024
Jonas Siegenthaler and Kevin Fiala with assists. #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/fXDisXxgzX
🚨Christoph Bertschy with a shot faster than lightning! 👀 Team Swiss has one!#SUIGER#MensWorlds @SwissIceHockey pic.twitter.com/KdSt3Yeh6s— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 23, 2024
Oh jeez that was close 😳 #SUIGER#MensWorlds @SwissIceHockey pic.twitter.com/CDs6HRq6mC— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 23, 2024
Woke up this morning, got ourselves a coach.— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) May 23, 2024
Welcome home, Sheldon.
📰: https://t.co/YZFwRIYOf9 pic.twitter.com/quEtiKcMa7
📊🏒 Unser Lineup fürs Viertelfinale gegen Deutschland.— Swiss Ice Hockey (@SwissIceHockey) May 23, 2024
Notre sélection pour le quart de finale contre l'Allemagne.
La nostra formazione per il quarto di finale contro la Germania.
ℹ️ Not dressed: Berra, Bader, Jäger, Kurashev#SIHF #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/fu2zhtmJXi