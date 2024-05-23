wechselnd bewölkt13°
Eishockey-WM live: Schweiz – Deutschland in Ticker und TV

Liveticker

Glauser sitzt auf der Strafbank – aber wird diese zurückgenommen?

23.05.2024, 17:38
Spielbeginn 16.20 Uhr

Schweiz
Schweiz
2:0
Deutschland
Deutschland
2:0
IconN. Hischier 17'
IconC. Bertschy 8'
Aufstellung
31'
Dann kommt auch Hischier aus dem Slot zum Abschluss. Da ist aber noch ein deutscher Stock dazwischen, darum fliegt die Scheibe über dem Tor ins Netz.
30'
Scherwey lanciert Haas perfekt, doch der Bieler Stürmer schafft es auf der Backhand nicht, die Scheibe an Grubauer vorbei zu lupfen. Schade, das war die erste grössere Chance der Schweizer in diesem Drittel.
User Input
User-Input von deepsprings
von deepsprings
Weiter so. Drücke aus den Ferien in Thailand alle Daumen
29'
Das Spiel ist mittlerweile etwas zerfahren. Viele Offsides, viele Icings und wenig Spielfluss.
Kanada – Slowakei 3:1
von Adrian Buergler
Nachdem Kanada durch Peter Cehlarik den Anschluss geschafft hat, zieht Kanada kurz nach dem Start des Mitteldrittels wieder davon. Nick Paul trifft auf Vorarbeit von Connor Bedard.
26'
Ansonsten ist das ein eher schwaches Powerplay. Deutschland ist wieder komplett.
24'
Fiala sucht den Abschluss, Ambühl und Hischier stochern nach, aber Grubauer hält den Puck fest.
24'
Icon
2 Minuten Strafe - Deutschland - Fabio Wagner
Niederreiter wird in der Offensivzone unsanft gefällt und holt so die nächste Strafe raus. Hoher Stock lautet das Verdikt gegen Fabio Wagner.
23'
Beinahe hätte Sven Senteler alleine auf Grubauer losziehen können. Der Pass ist etwas zu steil, so kommt es zum Icing und zum Bully in der Schweizer Zone.
User Input
User-Input von Tsherish De Love aka Flachzange
von Tsherish De Love aka Flachzange
Auf gehts, nicht nachlassen!
22'
Die rund 72 Sekunden Powerplay der Schweiz zum Start des Drittels verstreichen relativ ereignislos.
21'
Ab ins Mitteldrittel. Hoffen wir, dass der gute Auftritt der Schweizer weitergeht.
Einige Impressionen aus dem 1. Drittel
epa11363343 Switzerland&#039;s Andres Ambuehl (L) in action against Germany&#039;s goalkeeper Harald Grubauer during the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship 2024 quarter-finals match of Switzerland aga ...
Bild: keystone
Switzerland&#039;s Gaetan Haas, left, and Switzerland&#039;s Christoph Bertschy icelebrate their goal to 1-0 during the Ice Hockey World Championship quarter final match between Switzerland and German ...
Bild: keystone
Switzerland&#039;s Nico Hischier, right, scores to 2-0 against Germany&#039;s Fabio Wagner, center, and Germany&#039;s goalkeeper Harald Grubauer during the Ice Hockey World Championship quarter final ...
Bild: keystone
Das sagt Nico Hischier
«Es ist ein sehr guter Start. Wir wussten, dass wir von Anfang an ready sein mussten. Jetzt geht es noch 40 Minuten weiter. Wir wissen, dass die Deutschen nie Aufgeben werden. Es hat gut getan, das erste Tor zu schiessen, das hat uns Auftrieb gegeben.»
Bild
20'
Icon
Drittelende
Das erste Drittel ist Geschichte. Die Schweiz führt gegen Deutschland souverän mit 2:0. Es ist bislang ein wirklich guter Auftritt. Hinten lassen die Schweizer wenig zu und vorne sind insbesondere die NHL-Stars immer brandgefährlich.
Das 2:0 von Nico Hischier im Video


Und noch eine Perspektive:
20'
Icon
2 Minuten Strafe - Deutschland - Maksymilian Szuber
Szuber schiesst die Scheibe ohne Abfälschung über das Plexiglas. Das gibt eine Strafe, Powerplay für die Schweiz.
19'
Dann ist die Scheibe auch wieder einmal vor Leonardo Genoni zu finden. Der Schweizer Goalie hält sie fest und sorgt für den Spielunterbruch.
17'
Icon
Tor - 2:0 - Schweiz - Nico Hischier
TOOOOR! Wieder wirbeln Hischier, Fiala und Niederreiter. Der Schuss von Siegenthaler provoziert einen Abpraller und Hischier steht da, um diesen zu verwerten. Ein wirklich guter Auftritt der Nati bislang.
13'
Die Schweizer NHL-Linie mit Fiala, Hischier, Niederreiter und Josi zaubert wieder. Fiala kommt im Slot zum Abschluss, er kann die Scheibe aber nicht ganz kontrollieren. So hat der Backhand-Schuss zu wenig Power, um Grubauer zu bezwingen.
Das 1:0 von Christoph Bertschy im Video
9'
Calvin Thürkauf haut aus der Mitte des Angriffsdrittels einfach mal drauf und trifft nur den Pfosten.
8'
Icon
Tor - 1:0 - Schweiz - Christoph Bertschy
TOOOOR! Christoph Bertschy liest das Spiel perfekt, sticht im richtigen Moment dazwischen und zieht los. Der Deutsche Verteidiger Jonas Müller bliebt zu passiv und Bertschy kann schiessen. Auch Grubauer sieht nicht gut aus und lässt sich über der Schulter erwischen. Ein Shorthander ist der perfekte Auftakt für die Schweiz.
7'
Michaelis bringt den Puck in die Mitte und bringt so Genoni in Bedrängnis. Doch der Zuger Goalie bringt die Scheibe unter Kontrolle. Deutschland hat sich kurz installiert.
Kanada – Slowakei 2:0
von Adrian Buergler
Kanada führt im anderen Nachmittagsspiel gegen die Slowakei nach Toren von Jared McCann und Pierre-Luc Dubois bereits mit 2:0.
6'
Thürkauf zieht in Unterzahl los und sucht den Pass auf Bertschy, der ebenfalls mitstürmt. Der Pass misslingt, vermutlich wäre der Schuss die bessere Option gewesen. Da das Tor der Deutschen verschoben ist, kommt es zum Drittel in der Schweizer Offensivzone.
6'
Icon
2 Minuten Strafe - Schweiz - Andres Ambühl
Andres Ambühl übertreibt es mit dem Schubser an der Bande. Viel war es nicht, aber man kann es pfeifen. Obacht, die Deutschen haben das beste Überzahlspiel des Turniers.
3'
Ambühl und Haas wirbeln für die Schweiz gleich weiter – Grubauer lässt aber keine Abpraller zu.
2'
Hischier versucht es aus spitzem Winkel und scheitert am deutschen Goalie.
1'
Icon
2 Minuten Strafe - Deutschland - Kai Wissmann
Da ist schon das erste Powerplay für die Schweiz. Wissmann schlägt Fiala ins Gesicht und muss raus.
1'
Icon
Spielbeginn
Der Puck ist im Spiel, los geht's!
Die Spieler kommen aufs Eis
In wenigen Augenblicken geht es los.
Das sagt Patrick Fischer vor dem Spiel:
«Letztes Jahr war ein schwieriges Ende, aber es hat uns stärker gemacht. Wir haben scharf analysiert und wissen, was wir nun besser machen müssen. Das haben wir an dieser WM schon bewiesen. Wir sind bereit.»
Bild
Zwischendurch noch etwas NHL-News
Die Swiss-Devils mit Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Jonas Siegenthaler und Akira Schmid erhalten einen neuen Trainer.
Die Aufstellung von Deutschland
Eishockey-WM: Die Aufstellung von Deutschland im WM-Viertelfinal gegen die Schweiz.
Bild: screenshot iihf
Die Aufstellung der Schweiz
Leonardo Genoni startet im Tor, Akira Schmid ist Ersatz. Nachdem er im letzten Gruppenspiel gegen Finnland nur noch 13. Stürmer war, ist Philipp Kurashev nun heute gar nicht mehr im Kader und muss den Viertelfinal von der Tribüne aus verfolgen.
Deine Meinung ist gefragt
Wer gewinnt den WM-Viertelfinal?
Wie oft hören wir Richi?
Diesen Song wollen wir heute ganz ganz oft hören!
Je öfter die Hockey-Nati trifft, umso eher lernt der Rest der Welt «unseren» Richi kennen
Der mögliche Stolperstein
Die Nati muss aufpassen, dass sie nicht oft in Unterzahl gerät. Deutschland brillierte in der Gruppenphase mit einer Erfolgsquote von 35,29 Prozent im Powerplay – effizienter war in Überzahl kein anderes Team an diesem Turnier.

Demgegenüber steht das Penaltykilling der Schweiz: Es ist das zweitschlechteste aller 16 WM-Teilnehmer. Acht Gegentore kassierte Patrick Fischers Team in insgesamt 24 Unterzahl-Situationen.
Was vor dem WM-Kracher gegen Deutschland besonders auffällt
Zeit für Revanche
In Ostrava kommt es zum dritten Mal seit 2021 in einem WM-Viertelfinal zum Duell der Erzrivalen Schweiz und Deutschland. Seit Patrick Fischer 2015 Nationaltrainer wurde, haben die Eisgenossen noch kein K.o.-Spiel gegen die Deutschen gewonnen. Dieser Makel soll nun behoben werden.

«Wir konzentrieren uns auf das, was wir beeinflussen können. Wir werden bereit sein», verspricht Fischer.
«Coolness, Siegeswille und Härte» – wie Nati-Trainer Fischer die Deutschen schlagen will
Eismeister Zaugg
Wenn wir in Prag nicht ans Ziel kommen, wann dann?
Mehr zur Eishockey-WM:
