    • Champions League: Auslosung der Achtelfinals mit Bayern München und BVB

    Liveticker

    Welchen Gruppensieger erwartet Barça? Die Auslosung der Champions-League-Achtelfinals

    14.12.20, 08:43

    Auslosung um 12 Uhr
    Die Auslosung der Achtelfinals der Champions League ist für 12 Uhr am UEFA-Hauptsitz in Nyon vorgesehen.

    Um 13 Uhr werden anschliessend die Sechzehntelfinals der Europa League ausgelost. Dort ist mit Meister YB auch ein Schweizer Team engagiert.
    Gruppensieger gegen Gruppenzweiten
    In den acht Duellen trifft jeweils ein Gruppensieger auf einen Gruppenzweiten. Weil der FC Barcelona seine Gruppe nicht gewinnen konnte, ist ein Achtelfinal-Kracher garantiert.
    Keine «bekannten» Duelle
    Wer sich in der Gruppenphase begegnete, trifft in den Achtelfinals nicht erneut aufeinander. Und auch Partien zwischen zwei Teams aus dem gleichen Land sind ausgeschlossen.

    Das heisst, dass etwa für Real Madrid nur vier der acht Gruppenzweiten in Frage kommen: Porto, Atalanta, Lazio und Leipzig. Denn gegen Mönchengladbach spielten die «Königlichen» in der Gruppenphase und Barcelona, Atlético und Sevilla sind ebenfalls aus Spanien.

    Die Wahrscheinlichkeitsrechnung:

    Der BVB ist mit einem neuen Trainer am Start:

    Lucien Favre ist ein Top-Trainer, aber nicht für ein Top-Team

    Link zum Artikel
