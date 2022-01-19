Australian Open: Die wichtigsten Spiele des dritten Tages in Melbourne

52 minutes is all @ashbarty needs to move into the third round, notching a 6-1 6-1 victory over Lucia Bronzetti.



The world No.1 meets Camila Giorgi next ➡#AusOpen · #AO2022

🎥: @wwos · @espn · @Eurosport · @wowowtennis pic.twitter.com/2ffKyaYVD9