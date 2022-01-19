Navigation
Nebelfelder -1°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    • Sport
    • Liveticker

    • Australian Open: Die wichtigsten Spiele des dritten Tages in Melbourne

    Australian Open, 2. Runde, ausgewählte Resultate
    Frauen:
    Anisimova – Bencic (22) 6:2, 7:5
    Asarenka (24) – Teichmann 6:1, 6:2
    Barty (1) – Bronzetti 6:1, 6:1
    Krejcikova (4) – Wang
    Sakkari (5) – Zheng
    Badosa (8) – Trevisan 6:0, 6:3
    Switolina (15) – Tan 6:3, 5:7, 5:1 w.o.
    Giorgi (30) – Martincova 6:2, 7:6
    Männer:
    Zverev (3) – Millman
    Nadal (6) – Hanfmann 6:2, 6:3, 6:4
    Berrettini (7) – Kozlov 6:1, 4:6, 6:4, 6:1
    Hurkacz (10) – Mannarino
    Shapovalov (14) – Kwon 7:6, 6:7, 6:7, 7:5, 6:2
    Carreno Busta (19) – Griekspoor 6:3, 6:7, 7:6, 3:6, 6:4
    Sonego (25) – Otte 2:6, 6:2, 6:3, 6:1
    Hier geht's zu den ausführlichen Resultaten
    Liveticker

    Angeschlagene Bencic ausgeschieden ++ Nadal ohne Satzverlust ++ Teichmann chancenlos

    19.01.2022, 08:4019.01.2022, 08:43
    Mehr «Sport»
    «Nicht zu entschuldigen» – in Dortmund brennt nach dem Pokal-Aus gegen St. Pauli der Baum
    2
    Liveticker
    Angeschlagene Bencic ausgeschieden ++ Nadal ohne Satzverlust ++ Teichmann chancenlos
    Josi kassiert vierte Niederlage in Serie – Niederreiter mit Assists bei Kantersieg
    Unvergessen
    Nie rast einer schneller über eine Weltcup-Piste als Johan Clarey am Lauberhorn
    2
    Bern verliert auch viertes Derby gegen Fribourg – Ajoie jagt Negativrekord
    5
    Native Ad
    Volltreffer! 14 Personen, die ganz genau gezielt haben
    17
    Native Ad
    Segle durch das Zeitalter der Entdeckungen und hol dir das Wissens-Zertifikat!
    62
    Wilmaa

    Liveticker: 19.1.2022 Australian Open Tagesticker

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Angeschlagene Bencic scheitert an Anisimova
    Belinda Bencic scheitert am Australian Open in der 2. Runde. Die als Nummer 22 gesetzte Olympiasiegerin verliert 2:6, 5:7 gegen die Amerikanerin Amanda Anisimova (WTA 60). Damit ist die Schweiz in Melbourne erstmals seit 1995 weder im Männer- noch im Frauen-Tableau in der 3. Runde vertreten. Bencic musste sich im zweiten Satz im unteren Rückenbereich behandeln lassen und war in ihren Bewegungen sichtlich eingeschränkt. Die Saisonvorbereitung der 24-jährigen Ostschweizerin war durch eine Covid-19-Erkrankung mit relativ hohem Fieber kurz vor Weihnachten gestört worden.

    Im Spiel kämpfte Bencic aber nicht nur mit den Schmerzen im Rücken, sondern auch mit böigem Wind und einer formstarken Gegnerin. Sie startete zwar mit einem Break und dem Gewinn der ersten sechs Punkte optimal in die Partie, bekundete jedoch in der Folge grosse Mühe mit ihrem Aufschlag (zwei Asse, sechs Doppelfehler). Auch im zweiten Satz ging Bencic mit einem Break 3:2 in Führung. Nachdem sie die folgenden zwei Games verloren hatte, liess sie die Physiotherapeutin auf den Platz kommen. Tatsächlich gab sie nie auf und wehrte bei eigenem Aufschlag noch zwei Matchbälle ab, die Wende gelang ihr aber nicht mehr.
    Belinda Bencic of Switzerland receives treatment from a trainer during her second round match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker) Belinda Bencic
    Bild: keystone
    Bencic kann weitermachen und gleicht aus
    Bencic holt sich ihr Aufschlagspiel zum 4:4 zu null, nachdem sie zuvor beim Aufschlag stets Mühe bekundet hat. Die Behandlungspause scheint zumindest kurzfristig etwas genützt zu haben. Noch immer ist der Weg in die 3. Runde aber extrem weit.
    Belinda Bencic of Switzerland serves to Kristina Mladenovic of France during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Brownbill) Belinda Bencic
    Bild: keystone
    Bencic gibt Break-Vorsprung aus der Hand
    Belinda Bencic kann sich steigern und schafft gegen Anisimova das Break zum 3:2, doch die Amerikanerin schlägt sogleich zurück und holt sich ihrerseits zwei Games in Folge. Die Schweizerin ist körperlich zudem angeschlagen und muss sich behandeln lassen. Offenbar zwickt es im unteren Rückenbereich.
    Bencic verliert den 1. Satz klar
    Belinda Bencic muss gegen Amanda Anisimova den ersten Satz klar mit 2:6 abgeben. Die Schweizerin ist gegen die Amerikanerin von der Grundlinie stets im Hintertreffen und muss sich teilweise gar dominieren lassen, weil die Gegnerin schlicht mit viel mehr Power spielt. Bencic muss sich dringend etwas einfallen lassen.
    Belinda Bencic of Switzerland plays a backhand return to Kristina Mladenovic of France during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Brownbill) Belinda Bencic
    Bild: keystone
    Bencic kassiert das nächste Break
    Die Schweizer Hoffnungsträgerin gerät gegen Anisimova immer wieder unter Druck und kommt bislang nicht wirklich auf Touren. Bencic kassiert ein zweites Break und muss nun bereits gegen den Satzverlust servieren.
    epa09690162 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in action against Kristina Mladenovic of France during the first round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 17 January 2022. EPA/JASON O'BRIEN
    Bild: keystone
    Bencic beginnt mit Break und Rebreak
    Mittlerweile hat auch die Zweitrunden-Partie von Belinda Bencic begonnen. Die Schweizer Olympiasiegerin schafft gegen die Amerikanerin Amanda Anisimova gleich im ersten Game ein Break, muss aber wenig später auch gleich ihr erstes Aufschlagspiel abgeben. Alles in der Reihe also im ersten Satz.
    epa09690163 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland reacts against Kristina Mladenovic of France during their first round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 17 January 2022. EPA/JASON O'BRIEN
    Bild: keystone
    Nadal bleibt ohne Satzverlust
    Rafael Nadal hat auch die 2. Runde ohne Satzverlust überstanden. Gegen die deutsche Weltnummer 126 Yannick Hanfmann setzte sich der 20-fache Grand-Slam-Sieger souverän mit 6:2, 6:3, 6:4 durch. Hanfmann wehrte sich zwar nach Kräften gegen die Niederlage und wehrte im dritten Satz zunächst vier Matchbälle ab, nach 2:42 Stunden machte Nadal dann aber den letztlich verdienten Zweitrundensieg perfekt. Der 35-jährige Spanier dominierte von der Grundlinie und konnte in den entscheidenden Momenten immer wieder das Tempo anziehen.
    Serbe profitiert von Djokovic-Drama
    Ausgerechnet ein Serbe ist der grösste Profiteur der Einreise-Farce um Novak Djokovic, die in dessen Ausweisung gipfelte. Miomir Kecmanovic, die Nummer 77 der Welt, hätte in der 1. Runde gegen seinen fast sicher übermächtigen Landsmann spielen müssen. Nun steht der 22-Jährige aus Belgrad nach Siegen gegen einen Lucky Loser und den ungesetzten Amerikaner Tommy Paul erstmals bei einem Grand-Slam-Turnier in der 3. Runde.
    Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia plays a backhand return to Tommy Paul of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard) Miomir Kecmanovic o
    Bild: keystone
    Barty gibt nur zwei Games ab
    Topfavoritin Ashleigh Barty ist bei den Australian Open weiter furios unterwegs. Die Lokalmatadorin und Weltranglistenerste zeigte auch in der 2. Runde eine starke Leistung und setzte gegen die italienische Qualifikantin und Grand-Slam-Debütantin Lucia Bronzetti mit einem 6:1, 6:1 in nur 52 Minuten das nächste Ausrufezeichen. In Runde drei wartet das Duell mit der an Nummer 30 gesetzten Italienerin Camila Giorgi. Seit dem Sieg von Christine O'Neil 1978 hat keine Australierin beim Grand-Slam-Heimspiel mehr triumphiert.
    Teichmann gegen Asarenka chancenlos
    In der 2. Runde war für Jil Teichmann (WTA 34) am Australian Open Endstation: Die Schweizer Linkshänderin unterlag der als Nummer 24 gesetzten Belarussin Viktoria Asarenka deutlich 1:6, 2:6.

    Teichmann fand gegen die zweifache Australian-Open-Siegerin und ehemalige Weltnummer 1 nie richtig ins Spiel. Sie gewann in den ersten beiden Games nur zwei Punkte und geriet sogleich mit einem Break in Rückstand. Selber konnte sie der Osteuropäerin - trotz fünf Breakchancen - nie den Aufschlag abnehmen. Diese hingegen war brutal effizient und nützte alle ihre vier Möglichkeiten.

    Nach nicht einmal eineinviertel Stunden war Teichmanns Abenteuer in Melbourne zumindest im Einzel zu Ende. Immerhin hatte sie erstmals am Australian Open die 2. Runde erreicht. (sda)
    epa09694130 Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in action during her second round match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2022. EPA/JASON O'BRIEN
    Bild: keystone
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    twint icon
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen

    Die besten Bilder der Australian Open 2022

    1 / 22
    Die besten Bilder der Australian Open 2022
    quelle: keystone / dave hunt
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Dieser Aufschlag sorgt am French Open für Aufsehen

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Meistgelesen
    1
    Kiribati zwei Jahre coronafrei – erster Flieger bringt 36 Infizierte + Grammys verschoben
    2
    Ausserordentliche Sitzung des Bundesrates – diese Punkte werden heute diskutiert
    3
    Er verbrannte seine letzten Jeans und trägt nur Kleidung aus dem 19. Jahrhundert
    4
    Hätte die Ukraine gegen Russland eine Chance? Diese Waffe fürchtet Putin
    5
    «Hört mit dem Scheiss auf!» Mexikanischer Moderator rastet komplett aus
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Support für Djokovic in Melbourne ++ Mutter äussert sich ++ Ohne Impfung kein French Open
    2
    Corona-Data: Aktuelle Fallzahlen auf einem Blick
    3
    Basel holt deutschen U21-Nationalspieler +++ Rom soll erneut an Xhaka interessiert sein
    4
    PICDUMP 399 – tscheggsch? Ich auch nicht ... 🤷‍♀️
    5
    «Fühlte mich gefangen in meinem Körper»: Der seltene Fall einer schweren Impfnebenwirkung
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Klares Urteil: Novak Djokovic verliert vor Gericht und wird aus Australien abgeschoben
    2
    Der tiefe Fall des Novak Djokovic: Sein Handeln ist empathielos, egoistisch und elitär
    3
    Timo Meier schreibt dank 5 Toren in einem Spiel NHL-Geschichte
    4
    21 Tiere, die in flagranti erwischt wurden – aber so richtig
    5
    «Macht man einfach nicht» – Tennis-Legende Navratilova mit klaren Worten zum Fall Djokovic
    Basel holt deutschen U21-Nationalspieler +++ Rom soll erneut an Xhaka interessiert sein

    Im neuen Jahr beginnt in Europa traditionell wieder das Winter-Transferfenster. In den Topligen des Kontinents, also in England, Deutschland, Italien, Spanien und Frankreich, dauert dieses vom 1. Januar bis zum 31. Januar.

    Zur Story