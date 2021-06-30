Navigation
    • Tour de France: Küng wird im Zeitfahren nur von Pogacar geschlagen

    Liveticker

    Küng muss sich im Zeitfahren nur Titelverteidiger Pogacar geschlagen geben

    30.06.21, 17:19

    Liveticker: 30.06.201 Tour de France EZF

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Van Aert auf Rang 4
    Wout van Aert belegt im Ziel Rang 4. Er büsst auf Pogacar eine halbe Minute ein und auf den zweitplatzierten Küng 12 Sekunden.
    epa09313570 Belgian rider Wout Van Aert of the Jumbo Visma team in action during the 5th stage of the Tour de France 2021, an individual time trial over 27.2 km from Change to Laval Espace Mayenne, France, 30 June 2021. EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
    Pogacar wird heute gewinnen
    Tadej Pogacar ist im Ziel – mit einer neuen Bestzeit, die keiner mehr knacken wird. 18 Sekunden nimmt der Slowene Stefan Küng ab. Ein grandioses Zeitfahren des Thurgauers, der wohl nur vom letztjährigen Tour-Sieger geschlagen werden wird.
    Van der Poel bei 2. Zwischenzeit
    22 Sekunden beträgt der Rückstand von MvdP auf Pogacar bei der zweiten Zwischenzeit. Zwischenrang 5 für den Niederländer, der alles gibt, um das Maillot Jaune zu verteidigen.
    Van Aert jetzt hinter Küng
    Bei der zweiten Zwischenzeit liegt Stefan Küng 4 Sekunden vor Wout van Aert. Der Belgier hat also Zeit eingebüsst. Wäre da nur nicht dieser Pogacar …
    Staunen über Pogacar
    «E Figur wie de Pantani und fahrt Ziitfahre wie de Ullrich», schreibt mir ein Kollege soeben über Tadej Pogacar. Hat was.
    Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrates on the podium of the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182.9 kilometers (113.65 miles) with start in Lorient and finish in Pontivy, France, Monday, June 28, 2021. (Philippe Lopez/Pool Photo via AP)
    Van der Poel gibt Gelb nicht kampflos her
    Mathieu van der Poel ist stark gestartet: Der Niederländer im Maillot Jaune liegt bei der ersten Zwischenzeit gleichauf mit Wout van Aert, 7 Sekunden hinter Tadej Pogacar.
    epa09313600 Dutch rider Mathieu Van Der Poel of the Alpecin-Fenix team in action during the 5th stage of the Tour de France 2021, an individual time trial over 27.2 km from Change to Laval Espace Mayenne, France, 30 June 2021. EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
    Pogacar bei 2. Zwischenzeit
    Tadej Pogacar hat seinen Vorsprung ausgebaut. Der Slowene liegt bei der zweiten Zwischenzeit 17 Sekunden vor Stefan Küng – ein Vorsprung, den er bis ins Ziel kaum mehr einbüssen wird.
    Van Aert schneller als Küng
    7 Sekunden büsst Wout van Aert auf Tadej Pogacar ein – und ist somit bei der ersten Zwischenzeit 3 Sekunden schneller als der im Ziel führende Stefan Küng.
    Pogacar legt los wie die Feuerwehr
    Tour-Vorjahressieger Tadej Pogacar will es heute wissen: Bei der ersten Zwischenzeit ist der Slowene mindestens zehn Sekunden schneller als alle vor ihm gestarteten Fahrer.
    epa09310522 Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar of the UAE-Team Emirates at the start of the 4th stage of the Tour de France 2021 over 150.4 km from Redon to Fougeres, France, 29 June 2021. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT-TESSON
    Van der Poel ist unterwegs
    Das Maillot Jaune ist nun auf der Strecke: Mathieu van der Poel hat als letzter Fahrer dieses 27 Kilometer lange Zeitfahren in Angriff genommen.
    Netherland's Mathieu Van Der Poel, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium of the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182.9 kilometers (113.65 miles) with start in Lorient and finish in Pontivy, France, Monday, June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)
    Thomas im Ziel
    Vorgestern hatte sich Geraint Thomas bei einem Sturz die Schulter ausgerenkt, heute büsst er rund eine Minute auf Stefan Küng ein – und somit 35 Sekunden auf Primoz Roglic, einen Konkurrenten des Walisers in der Gesamtwertung.
    Roglic auf Rang 4
    Primoz Roglic verliert im Ziel 26 Sekunden auf Stefan Küng. Bestimmt eine Leistung, mit welcher der Slowene im Gesamtklassement einen Schritt nach vorne machen wird.
    Van Aert ist unterwegs
    Neben Stefan Küng wurde Wout van Aert am häufigsten als Sieger genannt. Der Belgier ist soeben gestartet.
    Auch Asgreen geschlagen
    Stefan Küng kann mit seiner Zeit auch den Angriff von Kasper Asgreen abwehren. Der Däne liegt 18 Sekunden zurück auf Zwischenrang 3.
    Pogacar ist gestartet
    Vorjahressieger Tadej Pogacar ist nun unterwegs.
    Vingegaard bleibt hinter Küng
    Stefan Küng bleibt auf dem Leaderthron. Jonas Vingegaard büsst im Ziel 8,7 Sekunden auf ihn ein – Zwischenrang für den Dänen.
    Küng nun Zuschauer
    Seine Arbeit ist getan, nun kann Stefan Küng nur noch abwarten, ob es reicht mit dem Traum vom Tour-Etappensieg oder nicht. Der Vorteil der Gegner: Sie können sich an Küngs Zeit orientieren. Ihr Nachteil: Küng war schon verdammt schnell …
    Thomas heute kein Konkurrent
    Geraint Thomas büsst bei der ersten Zwischenzeit 25 Sekunden auf die Bestzeit ein. Damit ist jetzt schon klar: Der von einer Schulterverletzung geplagte Ex-Tour-Sieger kann heute nicht in den Kampf um den Etappensieg eingreifen.
    Asgreen ist geschlagen
    Kasper Asgreen liegt nun 18 Sekunden hinter Stefan Küng zurück. Er wird für den Schweizer keine Gefahr mehr sein.
    Vingegaard jetzt hinter Küng
    Bei der zweiten Zwischenzeit hat Jonas Vingegaard etwas Zeit eingebüsst. Er liegt dort fünf Sekunden hinter Stefan Küng. Gleich kommt Kasper Asgreen bei der Zwischenzeit vorbei, der bei der ersten Zeitnahme ebenfalls knapp schneller war als Küng.
    Und hier noch …
    … die Auflösung, ob Stefan Küng den drei Minuten vor ihm gestarteten Pierre Rolland überholen konnte oder nicht:
    (Für die Geschichte hinter diesem Eintrag etwas nach unten scrollen)
    Roglic bei 1. Zwischenzeit
    Primoz Roglic hat bei der ersten Zwischenzeit Rückstand auf Stefan Küng – der Slowene büsst fünf Sekunden auf ihn ein und sechs Sekunden auf den dort Führenden Kasper Asgreen.
    Zwei Dänen schneller als Küng
    Dänemark ist offenbar eine Nation von guten Zeitfahrern: Jonas Vingegaard und Kasper Asgreen sind bei der ersten Zwischenzeit etwas schneller als Stefan Küng. Allerdings trifft es «etwas» gar nicht so schlecht, die drei sind innerhalb von einer Sekunde.
    Thomas ist unterwegs
    Geraint Thomas ist gestartet. Den Waliser muss man heute mit Sicherheit auf der Rechnung haben, er ist ein hervorragender Zeitfahrer. Die Frage ist, wie er mit seinen Verletzungen zurecht kommt, die er bei einem Sturz erlitten hat.
    Porte im Ziel
    Richie Porte, im Gesamtklassement nach Stürzen schon mit dreieinhalb Minuten Rückstand, ist im Ziel. Der letztjährige Gesamtdritte belegt Rang 3 im Zwischenklassement, auf Küng büsst er 36 Sekunden ein. Stefan Bissegger liegt auf Zwischenrang 6.
    Roglic ist unterwegs
    Primoz Roglic ist gestartet. Für ihn geht es heute in erster Linie darum, Zeit auf andere Konkurrenten in der Gesamtwertung gutzumachen.
    Wer kommt noch?
    Der vermutlich grösste Gegner Küngs wird Wout van Aert sein. Dem Belgier winkt bei einer Topzeit das Maillot Jaune, als Gesamtvierter liegt er 31 Sekunden hinter Leader Mathieu van der Poel zurück.

    Wem ebenfalls viel zuzutrauen ist dem Dänen Kasper Asgreen und einigen Fahrern, die den Gesamtsieg im Visier haben: Titelverteidiger Tadej Pogacar, der Vorjahreszweite Primoz Roglic, der einstige Tour-Sieger Geraint Thomas, Wilco Keldermann und auch Julian Alaphilippe.
    Küng mit neuer Bestzeit
    Stefan Küng ist im Ziel und er übernimmt überlegen die Führungsposition. Der Thurgauer im Trikot des Zeitfahr-Europameisters ist am Ende 36 Sekunden schneller als der Italiener Mattia Cattaneo.
    Küng bald im Ziel
    Stefan Küng befindet sich auf den letzten zwei Kilometern. Er rast einer neuen Bestzeit entgegen – die hoffentlich dann von keinem anderen Fahrer mehr unterboten wird.
    Küng bei 2. Zwischenzeit
    Stefan Küng fliegt dem Ziel entgegen: Bei der zweiten Zwischenzeit nach rund 17 von 27 Kilometern pulverisiert der Thurgauer die bisherige Bestzeit, Küng ist 24 Sekunden schneller als Mikkel Bjerg!
    Cattaneo übernimmt die Spitze
    Führungswechsel: Der Italiener Mattia Catteneo ist sechs Sekunden schneller im Ziel als Mikkel Bjerg.
    Mattia Cattaneo from Italy of Deceunick-Quick-Step competes during the first stage, a 10.9 km time trial, of the 84th Tour de Suisse UCI ProTour cycling race, in Frauenfeld, Switzerland, June 6, 2021. (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP)
    Küng bei 1. Zwischenzeit
    Stefan Küng glückt der Auftakt ins Zeitfahren hervorragend. Bei der ersten Zwischenzeit liegt er 9 Sekunden vor dem Amerikaner Neilsson Powless und 20 Sekunden vor dem im Ziel führenden Dänen Mikkel Bjerg.
    Der starke Bergfahrer Pierre Rolland befürchtet, dass ihn der drei Minuten nach ihm gestartete Stefan Küng überholen wird. «Wird die Schweiz wieder Frankreich fressen?», fragt Rolland auf Twitter – worauf der Schweizer ihm mitteilt: «Ich habe auf jeden Fall Hunger.»
    Rolland hat deshalb seine Startnummer für das Zeitfahren angepasst. Auf ihr steht nun «Catch Me If You Can»:
    Enttäuschung bei Bissegger
    «Ich hatte keine Chance. Wenn die Strasse so nass ist, macht es keinen Spass», sagt ein enttäuschter Stefan Bissegger im Ziel. Er schätze, die schlechteren Bedingungen hätten ihn etwa eine halbe Minute gekostet.
    Switzerland's Stefan Bissegger competes during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time-trial over 27.2 kilometers (16.9 miles) with start in Change and finish in Laval Espace Mayenne, France, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
    Stefan Küng ist gestartet
    Der Zeitfahr-Europameister hat die Startrampe verlassen. Die Strasse scheint wieder trockener zu sein als noch vor einer knappen Stunde bei Stefan Bissegger – gute Voraussetzungen für Stefan Küng.
    Dänische Doppelführung
    Die Strasse hat wieder etwas abgetrocknet. Stefan Bisseggers Teamkollege Magnus Cort kann das ausnutzen, er büsst nur 6 Sekunden auf Mikkel Bjerg ein und sorgt für eine dänische Doppelführung.
    Die Gesamtwertung
    In den ersten Tagen stürzten zahlreiche Favoriten, so dass das Gesamtklassement bereits unerwartete Konturen hat. Titelverteidiger Tadej Pogacar liegt als Sechster 39 Sekunden hinter Mathieu van der Poel im Maillot Jaune. Pogacar hat jedoch schon fast eine Minute Vorsprung auf seinen slowenischen Landsmann Primoz Roglic, der im letzten Jahr Zweiter wurde und als Hauptgegner im Kampf um den Triumph in Paris gilt. Roglic wird um 16.12 Uhr starten, Pogacar um 16.40 Uhr.

    Gut möglich, dass Weltmeister Julian Alaphilippe heute wieder in Gelb schlüpfen wird. Der Zweitklassierte startet als Vorletzter um 16.48 Uhr. Der Franzose liegt nur 8 Sekunden hinter van der Poel und gilt als besserer Zeitfahrer – für einige ist Alaphilippe sogar einer für den Tagessieg heute.
    Bissegger im Ziel
    21 Sekunden verliert Stefan Bissegger auf Mikkel Bjerg. Das heisst: Zwischenrang 2 hinter dem Dänen. Mit Sicherheit gibt das am Ende ein gutes Resultat – aber bestimmt wird Bissegger auch ein wenig enttäuscht sein, dass es nicht zu noch mehr gereicht hat.
    Bissegger bei der 2. Zwischenzeit
    Nun beträgt der Rückstand auf den Führenden Mikkel Bjerg 19 Sekunden. Das ist Platz 2 – aufgrund der schlechteren Wetterbedingungen liegt leider nicht mehr drin für den 23-jährigen Thurgauer.
    Wechselnde Strassenverhältnisse
    Der österreichische Ex-Profi Bernhard Eisel sitzt für Eurosport auf einem Töff und begleitet so ausgewählte Fahrer. Er berichtet von unterwegs:

    «Mal ist es nass, mal trocken, es ändert sich von Kilometer zu Kilometer. Das macht es so schwierig für die Fahrer.»
    Taktische Besprechung bei Stefan Bissegger
    Wann soll der Thurgauer aus der Aero-Position gehen und den eigentlichen Lenker halten? Ging bei der Kurve vorhin jedenfalls beinahe schief …
    Stefan Küng kurz nach halb vier
    Um 15:31:30 Uhr startet der zweite Schweizer Mitfavorit auf den Etappensieg, Stefan Küng.

    Das Zeitfahren dauert bis ca. 17.25 Uhr, als Letzter wird der Tour-Gesamtführende Mathieu van der Poel um 16:50 Uhr die Startrampe verlassen.
    Bissegger bei der 1. Zwischenzeit
    Trotz des Beinahe-Sturzes zeigt Stefan Bissegger eine starke Leistung. Bei der ersten Zwischenzeit büsst er auf den dort führenden Mikkel Bjerg rund 9 Sekunden ein.
    Fast ein Crash!
    Glück im Unglück für Stefan Bissegger: Nach rund fünf Kilometern rutscht er in einer Kurve, kann dank Glück und Können einen Sturz gerade noch verhindern. Möglicherweise hat ihn dabei ein Töff irritiert.
    Schlechtes Wetter
    Etwa eine halbe Stunde vor Bisseggers Start hat leichter Regen eingesetzt. Schlechte Voraussetzungen für eine Topzeit.
    Jetzt gestartet: Stefan Bissegger
    Der junge Thurgauer zählt heute zu den Topfavoriten – sagt der Prognose-Computer der Tour de France voraus.
    Der Stand im Ziel
    Knapp die Hälfte der Fahrer ist gestartet, viele sind bereits im Ziel. In Führung liegt der Däne Mikkel Bjerg, der 33:01 Minuten unterwegs war und es somit auf eine Durchschnittsgeschwindigkeit von 49,428 km/h brachte.

    Bjerg führt vor dem Australier Luke Durbridge und dem Franzosen Anthony Perez, die beide rund 41 Sekunden auf die Bestzeit einbüssten.
    epa09313020 Danish rider Mikkel Bjerg of the UAE-Team Emirates approaches the finish line during the 5th stage of the Tour de France 2021, an individual time trial over 27.2 km from Change to Laval Espace Mayenne, France, 30 June 2021. EPA/Christophe Ena / POOL
    Die Strecke
    27,2 Kilometer lang ist die Strecke zwischen dem Start in Changé und dem Ziel Laval. Sie ist mehrheitlich flach, was den Zeitfahr-Spezialisten entgegenkommt.

    Mehr Radsport:

