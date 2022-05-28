Navigation
    French Open: Das wichtigste von Tag 7 bei Roland Garros im Liveticker

    Liveticker

    Medwedew bleibt ohne Satzverlust +++ Swiatek trotz kleinem Umweg souverän

    28.05.2022, 15:29
    avatar
    Teichmann am späten Sonntagnachmittag
    Jil Teichmann spielt am French Open am späten Sonntagnachmittag um den Einzug in die Viertelfinals. Die letzte im Turnier verbliebene Schweizerin tritt wohl nach 16.30 Uhr gegen die Amerikanerin Sloane Stephens (WTA 64) an. Die Partie ist als vierte des Tages auf dem Court Suzanne-Lenglen angesetzt. Teichmann hat zum ersten Mal an einem Grand-Slam-Turnier drei Runden überstanden.
    epa09980617 Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in action during her women's third round match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 27 May 2022. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
    Bild: keystone
    Badosa und Sabalenka ausgeschieden
    Mit Paula Badosa (WTA 3) und Aryna Sabalenka (WTA 7) sind zwei weitere Top-10-Spielerinnen bei den Frauen ausgeschieden. Badosa musste gegen Veronika Kudermetowa beim Stand von 3:6,1:2 mit Oberschenkelproblemen aufgeben. Sabalenka machte in einem Highspeed-Tennis-Duell mit der Italienerin Camila Giorgi nach gewonnenem Startsatz nur noch ein Game und verlor mit 6:4, 1:6 und 0:6. Damit ist die Topgesetzte Iga Swiatek die letzte verbliebene Top-10-Spielerin im Tableau.
    Medwedew bleibt ohne Satzverlust
    Obwohl Daniil Medwedew nach Wimbledon wieder die Weltnummer 1 im Männertennis sein wird, trauten die Experten dem Russen auf dem Sand von Roland-Garros nicht allzu viel zu. Allmählich müssen diese ihre Einschätzung aber revidieren. Medwedew, der die Bälle gerne flach und mit wenig Topspin schlägt, überstand die erste Turnierwoche wie Novak Djokovic und Rafael Nadal ohne Satzverlust. Der letztjährige Viertelfinalist schlug in der 3. Runde den Serben Miomir Kecmanovic 6:2, 6:4, 6:2 und wird es erst im allfälligen Final mit einem der grossen Favoriten zu tun bekommen können.

    Mehr kämpfen um den Einzug unter die letzten 16 musste Medwedews Landsmann Andrej Rublew. Der Russe musste gegen den Chilenen Cristian Garin beim 6:4, 3:6, 6:2 und 7:6-Sieg einen Satz abgeben, setzte sich am Ende dank seines Kampfgeistes aber doch noch durch. Im Achtelfinal trifft Rublew nun auf Janik Sinner, der dem US-Amerikaner Mackenzie McDonald beim 6:3, 7:6, 6:3 keine Chance liess.
    Swiatek trotz Schwächephase auf Kurs
    Iga Swiatek befindet sich am French Open weiter auf Kurs Richtung zweitem Grand-Slam-Titel. Die Roland-Garros-Championne von 2020 schlug in der 3. Runde die Montenegrinerin Danka Kovinic (WTA 95) 6:3, 7:5 und baute ihre Serie der Ungeschlagenheit auf 31 Partien aus.

    Nachdem sie in den ersten beiden Runden nur je zwei Games abgegeben hatte, zeigte Swiatek gegen Kovinic zum ersten Mal leichte Schwächen. Sie führte im zweiten Satz 4:1, musste dann aber aufgrund eine Reihe unerzwungener Fehler eine Zusatzschlaufe einlegen. Dennoch erreichte die Weltranglisten-Erste, die am Dienstag ihren 21. Geburtstag feiert, die zweite Woche in Paris ohne Satzverlust.
    Das läuft heute Samstag in Paris


    Themen

    Die besten Bilder des French Open 2022

    1 / 36
    Die besten Bilder des French Open 2022
    quelle: keystone / martin divisek
    Fan bekommt Tennisschläger von Djokovic geschenkt. Seine Reaktion ist zum Niederknien.

