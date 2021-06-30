Wimbledon: Tag 3 mit Novak Djokovic, Bencic und Teichmann im Liveticker

Djokovic on Day One: Four aces in 46 seconds— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2021
Kyrgios on Day Two: Hold my Pimm's#Wimbledon | @NickKyrgios pic.twitter.com/ijQ2Dc7Ym2
2011: ✅— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2021
2015: ✅
2018: ✅
2021: ✅
History repeats itself for @DjokerNole as the defending champion beats Kevin Anderson again at #Wimbledon to progress to the third round pic.twitter.com/RlkJIYNoIq
The last time these two met at #Wimbledon... pic.twitter.com/JSYei3KebT— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2021
Centurion.@keinishikori records his 100th Grand Slam match-win by beating Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-4, 6-4#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/gCTRWdbCc5— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2021
Upset complete ✅@alizecornet advances to the second round, defeating No.5 seed Bianca Andreescu 6-2, 6-1#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/xpEqo5hD66— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2021
Honey, I shrunk the #Wimbledon trophies 🏆 🧐 pic.twitter.com/MBKYViJPiW— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) June 30, 2021
Streeeeeeeeeetch, @CocoGauff 🧘♀️#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/QVn8z8yIog— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2021
WEDNESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (Centre Court, from 13:30 BST)— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021
Djokovic vs Anderson
Boulter vs Sabalenka
Otte vs Murray#Wimbledon
WEDNESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (No.1 Court, from 13:00 BST)— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021
Svitolina vs Van Uytvanck
Evans vs Lajovic
Jabeur vs V. Williams#Wimbledon
WEDNESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (No.2 Court, from 11:00 BST)— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021
Cornet vs Andreescu
Pouille vs Norrie (to finish)
Auger-Aliassime vs Monteiro
Swiatek vs Zvonareva
Brengle vs Kenin#Wimbledon
What a game, what a beast!! @OscarOtte pic.twitter.com/1mz1BKFy0P— Edward Benson (@ERB_edbenson) June 29, 2021
We're heartbroken for you, Serena.— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021
Our seven-time singles champion is forced to retire from The Championships 2021 through injury#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/vpcW1UN78s