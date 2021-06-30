Navigation
    Wimbledon: Tag 3 mit Novak Djokovic, Bencic und Teichmann im Liveticker

    Liveticker

    Bencic unterliegt Weltnummer 102 ++ Djokovic in der 3. Runde ++ Kyrgios weiter

    30.06.21, 18:46

    Liveticker: Wimbledon-Tagesticker, 30.06.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Bublik in 79 Minuten durch
    Bloss 1:19 Stunde benötigt Alexander Bublik, um das kasachische Duell gegen Michail Kukuschkin für sich zu entscheiden. 6:4, 6:2, 6:1 heisst es am Ende.
    Tschau Seppi
    Andreas Seppi ist ausgeschieden: Der Südtiroler unterliegt dem Amerikaner Denis Kudla 2:6, 4:6, 2:6.
    Bencic - Juvan 3:6 3:6
    Das war's! Für Belinda Bencic endet das Grand-Slam-Turnier von Wimbledon mit einer grossen Enttäuschung. Die Ostschweizerin bleibt schon in der 1. Runde an der Slowenin Kaja Juvan (WTA 102) hängen.
    Bencic - Juvan 3:6 3:4*
    So langsam wird es richtig ungemütlich für Belinda Bencic. Sie liegt im zweiten Satz mit Break zurück und ihre Gegnerin Kaja Juvan benötigt nur noch zwei Games, um in die 2. Runde einzuziehen.
    epa09313836 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in action against Kaja Juvan of Slovenia during the 2nd round match at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain 30 June 2021. EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
    Bencic – Juvan 3:6*
    Der erste Satz ist weg. Bencic kämpft sich zwar in die Partie, hat bei Stand von 3:5 zwei Breakbälle – doch sie kann sie nicht verwerten und so geht dieser Durchgang nach 41 Minuten an Kaja Juvan aus Slowenien.

    Slowenien vor der Schweiz – das hatten wir heute Nachmittag schon an der Tour de France …
    Video
    Küng nur von Pogacar geschlagen: «Morgen wird jeder meinen 2. Platz vergessen haben»
    Mertens ohne Probleme weiter
    Elise Mertens steht in der 3. Runde. Die Belgierin fertig Lin Zhu aus China in knapp einer Stunde miz 6:2, 6:0 ab.
    epa09310338 Elise Mertens of Belgium in action during the 1st round match against Harriet Dart of Britain at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledo, Britain 29 June 2021. EPA/Clive Brunskill / POOL
    Bencic – Juvan 3:5*
    Da schau her: Belinda Bencic hat diesen Startsatz noch nicht abgeschrieben. Sie kämpft sich zurück, hat nun drei Games in Folge für sich entschieden. Nun schlägt allerdings Kaja Juvan auf.
    Bencic – Juvan 0:5*
    Au weia, klassischer Fehlstart! Den ersten Satz muss sich Belinda Bencic wahrscheinlich abschminken.
    Bencic – Juvan 0:2*
    Bencic ist im ersten Aufschlagspiel ihrer slowenischen Gegnerin sogleich dran, kommt aber doch nicht zu Breakbällen. Bei ihrem ersten eigenen Service-Game muss die Ostschweizerin ihrerseits kämpfen, weil der Aufschlag nicht funktioniert und kassiert sogleich das Break.
    Bald ist Bencic an der Reihe
    Auf Platz 3 hat sich Grigor Dimitrov in vier Sätzen gegen Fernando Verdasco durchgesetzt. Das bedeutet auch: Die Bahn ist frei für den ersten Auftritt von Belinda Bencic beim diesjährigen Wimbledon-Turnier.
    Kyrgios steht in der zweiten Runde
    Nick Kyrgios muss gegen den jungen Franzosen Ugo Humbert lange kämpfen, steht am Ende aber in der zweiten Runde. Der Australier siegt in fünf Sätzen mit 6:4, 4:6, 3:6, 6:1 und 9:7.
    Djokovic ist durch
    Der Titelverteidiger und Topfavorit Novak Djokovic erreicht in Wimbledon völlig ungefährdet die 3. Runde. Nachdem er in der 1. Runde noch einen Satz abgegeben hatte, gewann er nun gegen den Südafrikaner Kevin Anderson (ATP 102) 6:3, 6:3, 6:3.

    Noch bevor zum Beispiel Belinda Bencic ihre 1. Runde beginnen konnte, brachte Djokovic damit bereits seinen zweiten Sieg ins Trockene - dank der Tatsache, dass er immer auf dem Centre Court mit Dach spielen kann. In der Neuauflage des Finals von 2018 konnte ihn Anderson nach vielen Verletzungsproblemen erwartungsgemäss nicht in Schwierigkeiten bringen. Das dürfte in der nächsten Runde gegen den italienischen Veteranen Andreas Seppi (ATP 90) oder den amerikanischen Qualifikanten Denis Kudla (ATP 114) kaum anders sein. (abu/sda)
    Djokovic holt auch den zweiten Satz
    Novak Djokovic ist weiterhin voll auf Kurs. Die serbische Weltnummer 1 holt sich auch den zweiten Satz gegen Kevin Anderson. Der südafrikanische Aufschlagsriese hat gegen die guten Returns Djokovics kein Mittel und muss einmal seinen Aufschlag abgeben. Der Satz geht mit 6:3 an Djokovic.
    epa09313313 Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during the 2nd round match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain 30 June 2021. EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY
    Djokovic trotz Schreckmoment auf Kurs
    Novak Djokovic holt sich gegen Kevin Anderson den 1. Satz ohne Probleme. Zwar rutscht die serbische Weltnummer 1 zweimal aus und hat dabei Glück, dass ihm nichts passiert. Ansonsten spielt der «Djoker» aber gewohnt souverän auf.
    Serbia's Novak Djokovic slips on the grass during the men's singles second round match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
    Djokovics Wiedersehen mit Anderson
    Auf dem Centre Court hat mittlerweile die Partie zwischen Novak Djokovic und Kevin Anderson begonnen. 2018 standen sich die beiden im Final gegenüber, Djokovic siegte damals klar in drei Sätzen.
    Nishikori und Berrettini sind durch
    Mit Kei Nishikori und Matteo Berrettini haben sich zwei Rasenspezialisten für die 2. Runde qualifiziert. Der Japaner Nishikori, der in Wimbledon schon zweimal im Viertelfinal stand, setzte sich gegen den Australier Alexei Popyrin in drei Sätzen druch, der Queens-Sieger Berrettini musste gegen den Argentinier Guido Pella zwar einen Satz abgeben, blieb beim 6:4, 3:6, 6:4 und 6:0 aber trotzdem souverän. (pre)
    Cornet haut Andreescu raus
    Mit der Kanadierin Bianca Andreescu ist die nächste gesetzte Spielerin frühzeitig ausgeschieden. Die Nummer 5 der Setzliste zog gegen Alizé Cornet aus Frankreich deutlich mit 2:6 und 1:6 den Kürzeren. Wimbledon bleibt damit kein gutes Pflaster für Andreescu. An der Church Road konnte sie noch nie ein Hauptfeldmatch gewinnen. (pre)
    Ups, was ist denn da passiert?!
    Teichmann scheitert in der 1. Runde an Giorgi
    Jil Teichmann (WTA 55) ist in Wimbledon in der 1. Runde ausgeschieden. Die 23-jährige Linkshänderin verliert gegen die sieben Positionen schlechter klassierte Italienerin Camila Giorgi klar 2:6, 2:6. Die Niederlage ist dennoch keine Überraschung. Die 23-jährige Seeländerin ist in Wimbledon erst zum zweiten Mal am Start, gewann noch nie einen Match und litt zuletzt auch unter einer Fussverletzung. (pre/sda)
    Jil Teichmann of Switzerland reacts during her first round match against Anastasia Potapova of Russia, at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, London, on Monday, July 1, 2019.(KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer) .
    Teichmann verliert den 1. Satz
    Jil Teichmann kommt im ersten Durchgang gegen Camila Giorgi überhaupt nicht auf Touren und muss ihn diskussionslos der Italienerin überlassen. Diese spielt aggressiver und genauer und hat so in den Ballwechseln meist leichtes Spiel.
    Jil Teichmann of Switzerland during her first round match against Anastasia Potapova of Russia, at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, London, on Monday, July 1, 2019.(KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer) .
    Sieht fast so aus wie bei Djokovic
    Das Programm vom Mittwoch
    Das Absolvieren der 1. Runde in Wimbledon wird für Belinda Bencic zum Geduldsspiel. Die als Nummer 9 gesetzte Ostschweizerin spielt am Mittwoch nach zwei Männerpartien gegen 16.00 Uhr Schweizer Zeit gegen die Slowenin Kaja Juvan (WTA 102). Das Spiel hatte am Dienstag wegen Regens verschoben werden müssen.

    Früher dran, nämlich gleich um 12.00 Uhr, ist Jil Teichmann (WTA 55) gegen die Italienerin Camila Giorgi (WTA 62). Für Viktorija Golubic (WTA 66) steht gegen Danielle Collins (WTA 48) bereits die 2. Runde im Programm. Sie dürfte aber kaum vor 20.00 Uhr auf dem Platz stehen. (sda)
    Wenn du nicht weisst, dass du gewonnen hast
    Fünf Sätze und über zwei Tage verteilt – die Partie zwischen Oscar Otte und dem Franzosen Arthur Rinderknech war eine ziemlich lange Angelegenheit. Da kann es schon einmal passieren, dass du als Spieler selbst den Überblick verlierst. Als der Deutsche im Tiebreak des fünften Satzes seinen Matchball verwertete, realisierte er gar nicht, dass er schon gewonnen hat. Erst als der Schiedsrichter mit seine traditionelle «Game, Set, Match Otte»-Durchsage machte, fiel der Groschen.
    Serena Williams muss aufgeben
    Serena Williams wird in Wimbledon nicht ihren 24. Grand-Slam-Titel und damit den Rekord von Margaret Court egalisieren. Die 39-jährige Amerikanerin musste in der 1. Runde gegen die Belarussin Alexandra Sasnowitsch beim Stand von 3:3 im ersten Satz wegen einer Verletzung am rechten Oberschenkel aufgeben. (abu/sda)
    Die besten Bilder von Wimbledon 2021

    1 / 12
    Die besten Bilder von Wimbledon 2021
    quelle: keystone / kirsty wigglesworth
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Wawrinka beisst sich im Quiz über sich selbst die Zähne aus

