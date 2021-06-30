Wimbledon: Tag 3 mit Novak Djokovic, Bencic und Teichmann im Liveticker

WEDNESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (Centre Court, from 13:30 BST)



Djokovic vs Anderson

Boulter vs Sabalenka

Otte vs Murray#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021

WEDNESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (No.1 Court, from 13:00 BST)



Svitolina vs Van Uytvanck

Evans vs Lajovic

Jabeur vs V. Williams#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021

WEDNESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (No.2 Court, from 11:00 BST)



Cornet vs Andreescu

Pouille vs Norrie (to finish)

Auger-Aliassime vs Monteiro

Swiatek vs Zvonareva

Brengle vs Kenin#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021

Das Absolvieren der 1. Runde in Wimbledon wird für Belinda Bencic zum Geduldsspiel. Die als Nummer 9 gesetzte Ostschweizerin spielt am Mittwoch nach zwei Männerpartien gegen 16.00 Uhr Schweizer Zeit gegen die Slowenin Kaja Juvan (WTA 102). Das Spiel hatte am Dienstag wegen Regens verschoben werden müssen.Früher dran, nämlich gleich um 12.00 Uhr, ist Jil Teichmann (WTA 55) gegen die Italienerin Camila Giorgi (WTA 62). Für Viktorija Golubic (WTA 66) steht gegen Danielle Collins (WTA 48) bereits die 2. Runde im Programm. Sie dürfte aber kaum vor 20.00 Uhr auf dem Platz stehen. (sda)