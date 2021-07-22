Navigation
sonnig 19°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

    Das steht heute auf dem Programm

    2 bis 11 Uhr: Softball Startrunde (Frauen)
    9.30 bis 15.30 Uhr: Fussball Gruppenphase (Männer)

    Olympiaticker

    Simone Biles erhält eigenes Emoji +++ Kambundji und Heinzer als erstes Fahnenträger-Duo

    In Messenger teilen In Whatsapp teilen Via E-Mail teilen
    Link zur Diskussion Zu Favoriten hinzufügen
    22.07.21, 11:41

    Mehr «Sport»

    Thun in Quarantäne – Saisonauftakt verschoben +++ Ski-Fahrer Bissig verletzt …

    Link zum Artikel

    Erstmals durchsichtige Trikots – Amateurfussballer entblössen sich für guten …

    Link zum Artikel

    Dopingexperte Mario Thevis: «In Tokio werden wenige gedopte Athleten am Start …

    Link zum Artikel

    Seattle verzichtet im Expansion Draft auf Nino Niederreiter – holt dafür Joey …

    Link zum Artikel

    Verrückte Tüftler mit kuriosen Vehikeln markieren die Geburt des Motorsports

    Link zum Artikel

    Der Länder-Vergleich – diese Grafiken zeigen, wie hocheffektiv die Impfungen …

    Link zum Artikel

    Meistgelesen

    Link zum Artikel
    1

    Warum die Drohungen mit dem Covid-Zertifikat zum Eigentor werden können

    Link zum Artikel
    2

    Hoi Suff-SMS-Sandro! Hau ab, Suff-SMS-Sandro!

    Link zum Artikel
    3

    Das wahrscheinlich bizarrste Geiseldrama der Geschichte Schwedens – erzählt …



    Liveticker: Olympia-Tagesticker, 22.07.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Simone Biles erhält «GOAT»-Emoji
    Weltpremiere für Simone Biles: Die Social-Media-Plattform Twitter hat dem Kunstturn-Superstar aus den USA ein eigenes Emoji verliehen. Es ist eine Ziege, die einen Turnanzug und eine Goldmedaille trägt. Dieses Symbol ist eine Anspielung auf den Status der Rekord-Weltmeisterin als «GOAT: Greatest Of All Time» («Grösste aller Zeiten»). Biles trat zuletzt immer häufiger in einem Trikot mit silbernen Steinen im Form eines Ziegenkopfes an. Ihren ersten Auftritt hat die viermalige Olympiasiegerin von Rio de Janeiro im Qualifikations-Wettbewerb am Sonntag. Im Optimalfall könnte Biles in Tokio sechs Goldmedaillen gewinnen. (pre)
    Ägypten ärgert stark favorisierte Spanier
    Spanien ist auf dem Papier wohl das stärkste Team am olympischen Fussball-Turnier. Mit sechs Spielern aus dem EM-Kader und weiteren Hochkarätern sind sie nach Tokio gereist. Unter anderem Pedri und Marco Asensio zählen zu den Hoffnungsträgern. Wie an der Europameisterschaft gegen Schweden startet «La Furia Roja» auch an Olympia enttäuschend ins Turnier. Gegen Ägypten kommt der haushohe Favorit nicht über ein torloses Unentschieden hinaus. (nih)
    Australiens Fussballerinnen posieren mit Flagge der Aborigines
    Beim Mannschaftsfoto vor dem ersten Spiel in Tokio haben die Australierinnen die Flagge der Aborigines anstelle der offiziellen Landesflagge gezeigt. Damit wollten sie den Ur-Einwohnern des Landes ihren Respekt ausdrücken, wie Samantha Kerr nach dem Spiel erklärte. Mit Lydia Williams und Kyah Simon sind zwei Eingeborene im Team. (nih)
    Nach Kritik: IOC will Kniefall-Bilder bei Olympia zeigen
    Die Bilder von knienden Sportlerinnen und Sportlern bei Olympia werden nach dem Einlenken des IOC künftig auch in Kurzvideos auf den offiziellen Kanälen der Organisatoren in den Sozialen Medien gezeigt.

    Weil am ersten Tag der Wettbewerbe von Tokio der Kniefall von fünf Frauenfussball-Teams vor ihren Spielen in den Zusammenschnitten der Partien fehlte, hatte es Kritik am Internationalen Olympischen Komitee gegeben. «Das IOC zeigt die Spiele auf seinen eigenen und selbst betriebenen Plattformen, und solche Momente werden auch einbezogen», teilte das IOC mit und ändert damit anscheinend seine Praxis.

    Am Mittwoch hatten die Frauen-Teams aus Grossbritannien, Chile, den USA, Schweden und Neuseeland aus Protest gegen Rassismus kurz vor dem Anpfiff gekniet. Das IOC hatte zuletzt nach langen Diskussion die Regel 50 der olympischen Charta gelockert, die politische Gesten und Aussagen auf dem Spielfeld und bei Medaillen-Zeremonien verbietet. Protest-Aktionen wie der Kniefall oder die erhobene Faust sind vor Beginn eines Wettbewerbs nun möglich, danach auf Siegerpodien aber weiter untersagt.

    Die jeweils zuständigen Verbände besitzen zudem ein Vetorecht. So hat der Schwimm-Weltverband Fina allen Athleten jegliche politische Gesten oder Zeichen des Protests am Beckenrand verboten. (nih/sda)
    Kambundji und Heinzer Schweizer Fahnenträger
    Die Schweizer Delegation wird am Freitag an der Eröffnungsfeier der Olympischen Spiele von Mujinga Kambundji und Max Heinzer als Fahnenträger-Duo ins Stadion geführt.

    Swiss Olympic bestimmte die Sprinterin und den Fechter für die ehrenvolle Aufgabe. Erstmals gibt es bei Olympia gemischte Fahnenträger-Duos. Damit will das Internationale Olympische Komitee (IOC) ein Zeichen für mehr Geschlechtergleichheit setzen.

    Ralph Stöckli, der Delegationsleiter, begründete die Auswahl mit dem Vorleben des Anspruchs auf Spitzenleistungen. Mujinga Kambundji sei «eine Sympathieträgerin mit grosser Ausstrahlung, die es geschafft hat, sich in einer Weltsportart an der Spitze zu etablieren.» Zu Max Heinzer sagte Stöckli: «Er lebt den olympischen Traum auf faszinierende Art und Weise vor. Max vertritt die Athletinnen und Athleten aus kleineren Sportarten, die den Spitzensport als Beruf ausüben und ist ein Vorbild für viele von ihnen.»

    Die Fahnenträgerin bezeichnet es als «riesige Ehre». Sie habe extra ihre Reiseplanung angepasst und sieht es als «grosse Motivation für meine bevorstehenden Wettkämpfe.» Ihr Fahnenträger-Partner war zunächst überrascht, da er noch keine olympische Medaille gewonnen habe. Doch auch er habe sich sehr gefreut und sieht es auch als Ehre für den Degenfechtsport. (nih/sda)
    Die Schweizer Leichtathletin Mujinga Kambundji waehrend der Medienkonferenz vor dem Leichtathletik Meeting Luzern, am Montag, 28. Juni 2021 in Luzern. Das Meeting Spitzenleichtathletik Luzern findet am Dienstag, 29. Juni statt. (KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler)
    Der Schweizer Fechter Max Heinzer posiert waehrend dem Training, am Donnerstag, 27. Mai 2021, im Fechtclub Bern, in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex)
    Von einer Legende zur nächsten – Pele huldigt Marta
    Am Mittwoch hat Marta direkt im ersten Spiel der Brasilianerinnen an den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio genetzt. Beim 5:0 gegen China gelangen der 35-Jährigen zwei Treffer. Dafür bekam sie nun ein grosses Lob von einem der besten Fussballspieler aller Zeiten. Pele schrieb: «Du bist so viel mehr als eine Fussballerin. Du hilfst mit deinem Talent dabei, eine bessere Welt zu schaffen, in der Frauen einen besseren Platz haben
    Tony Hawk kann es nicht lassen
    Skateboarderinnen und Skateboarder können in Tokio zum ersten Mal vom olympischen Gold träumen. Nicht mehr dabei ist der 53-jährige Tony Hawk. Dennoch ist die Skater-Legende vor Ort und lässt es sich nicht nehmen, die Anlage zu testen.
    Olympischer Eid wird angepasst – für mehr Toleranz und Gleichberechtigung
    Das Internationale Olympische Komitee (IOC) hat kurz vor Beginn der Olympischen Spiele in Tokio den an der Eröffnungsfeier gesprochenen Eid «beträchtlich» angepasst. Damit solle die Wichtigkeit von Solidarität, Inklusion, Nichtdiskriminierung und Gleichberechtigung betont werden, hiess es in der Mitteilung des IOC. Künftig lautet die traditionelle Formel, die bei der Eröffnung der Spiele gesprochen wird:

    Je nachdem, wer spricht, heisst es: «Im Namen der Athletinnen und Athleten», «Im Namen aller Kampfrichterinnen und Kampfrichter» oder «Im Namen aller Trainerinnen und Trainer und Offiziellen.»

    «Wir geloben, an diesen Olympischen Spielen teilzunehmen und die Regeln zu respektieren und einzuhalten, im Geiste des Fairplay, der Inklusion und der Gleichberechtigung. Gemeinsam stehen wir solidarisch und verpflichten uns zu einem Sport ohne Doping, ohne Betrug, ohne jegliche Form von Diskriminierung. Wir tun dies für die Ehre unserer Teams, in Respekt vor den Grundprinzipien des olympischen Geistes und um die Welt durch Sport zu einem besseren Ort zu machen.» (nih/sda/dpa)
    epa09279191 Visitors check their commemorating photos with the Olympic Rings monument near the New National Stadium, or the Olympic Stadium for the Opening Ceremony, Closing Ceremony and Althetics event, in Tokyo, Japan, 17 June 2021, after the Japanese government decided to lift the COVID-19 state of emergency as scheduled to end on 20 June 2021, in nine prefectures including Tokyo. The government also decided to keep restrictions to avoid a rebound of infections before the Tokyo Olympic Games. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
    Positiver Corona-Test: Russischer Europameister nicht in Tokio
    Der russische Schwimm-Europameister Ilja Borodin verpasst die Olympischen Spiele in Tokio wegen eines positiven Corona-Tests.

    Borodin, der bei der EM in Budapest im Mai Gold über 400 m Lagen gewonnen hatte, ist im russischen Vorbereitungscamp in Wladiwostok positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet worden. Der 18-Jährige habe keine Symptome, berichtet die russische Staatsagentur Tass und beruft sich auf den Vizepräsidenten des russischen Schwimm-Verbands, Viktor Awdijenko.

    Das Fehlen Borodins bei Olympia sei «ein grosser Verlust», sagte Awdijenko. Gemäss dem russischen Verband sind alle anderen Schwimmer und Betreuer der olympischen Delegation negativ getestet worden. (nih/sda/dpa)
    epa09223728 Russia's Ilya Borodin poses with his gold medal at the awarding ceremony of the men's 400m individual medley final of the LEN European Aquatics Championships at Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, 23 May 2021. EPA/Tamas Kovacs
    Bencic und Golubic im Einzel mit machbaren Aufgaben – im Doppel wird es schwer
    Belinda Bencic und Viktorija Golubic haben zum Auftakt in das am Samstag beginnende olympische Einzel-Turnier in Tokio machbare Aufgaben erhalten. Die als Nummer 9 gesetzte Bencic (WTA 12) trifft in der 1. Runde auf die Amerikanerin Jessica Pegula (WTA 27), Golubic (WTA 50) auf die Kolumbianerin Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (WTA 79).

    Im Erfolgsfall wartet auf Bencic in der 2. Runde die Siegerin der Partie zwischen der Japanerin Misaki Doi und der Mexikanerin Renata Zarazua, Golubic bekäme es wohl mit der einheimischen Topfavoritin Naomi Osaka (WTA 2) zu tun.

    Im Doppel wartet auf die beiden Schweizerinnen gleich zu Beginn ein harter Prüfstein. Die japanischen Gegnerinnen Shuko Aoyama und Ena Shibahara sind Doppel-Spezialistinnen und die Nummer 2 der Setzliste.(nih/sda)
    epa06508330 Swiss Fed Cup team players Viktorija Golubic (L) and Belinda Bencic (R) attend the draw ceremony of the Tennis Fed Cup World Group first round tie between the Czech Republic and Switzerland in Prague, Czech Republic, 09 February 2018. Switzerland will face the Czech Republic in their Fed Cup World Group first round tie on 10 and 11 February 2018 in Prague. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK
    Team aus Guinea reist nicht zu den Olympischen Spielen nach Tokio
    Guinea wird nicht an den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio teilnehmen. Das teilte das Sportministerium des westafrikanischen Landes mit. Als Grund wurden die steigende Zahl der Corona-Infektionen und die Sorge um die Gesundheit der Athletinnen und Athleten genannt. Die Delegation hätte aus fünf Aktiven bestanden.

    Guinea ist das zweite Land nach Nordkorea, das keine Sportler nach Japan entsendet. Damit sinkt die Anzahl teilnehmende Nationen auf 204. (nih/sda/dpa)
    epa09351551 Staff members gather around the National Stadium, the main venue of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, ahead of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Games in Tokyo, Japan, 18 July 2021. Just five days before the opening of the Tokyo Games, latest polls show that a major part of the population is concerned about the the Olympics as Tokyo recorded 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth straight day. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
    Direktor von Olympia-Eröffnungsfeier gefeuert
    Einen Tag vor der Eröffnungsfeier der Olympischen Spiele in Tokio ist deren künstlerischer Leiter gefeuert worden. Show-Direktor Kentaro Kobayashi stolperte über einen alten Sketch, in dem er sich über den Holocaust lustig gemacht hatte, wie die Organisatoren der Spiele am Donnerstag erklärten.

    Es habe sich herausgestellt, dass Kobayashi bei einem früheren Auftritt Wörter genutzt habe, «die sich über eine tragische geschichtliche Tatsache lustig gemacht haben», sagte Olympia-Cheforganisatorin Seiko Hashimoto. Das Organisationskomitee habe deshalb entschieden, ihn von seinem Posten zu entbinden.

    Es ist die jüngste in einer Reihe von Pannen. Anfang der Woche war einer der Komponisten für die Eröffnungsfeier wegen Mobbens von behinderten Mitschülern während seiner Schulzeit zurückgetreten. Im Februar hatte der damalige Olympia-Cheforganisator Yoshiro Mori wegen frauenfeindlicher Äusserungen sein Amt niederlegen müssen.

    Im März musste der damalige Kreativdirektor für die Eröffnungs- und Abschlussfeier gehen, weil er geplant hatte, ein Plus-Size-Model als «Olympig» – olympisches Schwein – bei der Eröffnungsfeier ins Stadion einschweben zu lassen. (sda/afp)
    Deutsche Kanuten müssen Ersatzboot einfliegen
    Der Schweizer BMX-Fahrer David Graf parkiert sein Rad in Tokio nicht in einem Keller und schon gar nicht draussen, sondern in der Wohnung. Mit der mütterlichen Fürsorge für sein Arbeitsgerät ist er in Sportlerkreisen nicht alleine. Kein Athlet lässt sein Material gerne aus den Augen. Auf Flugreisen müssen sie es aber tun, und die deutschen Kanuten erlebten dabei prompt ein böses Erwachen. Der Viererkajak der favorisierten K4-Crew erlitt auf der Reise nach Tokio einen Totalschaden, sehr zum Schock der betroffenen Athleten. Das Boot gebe es mit dieser Bauweise auf der ganzen Welt nur zweimal, klagte Tom Liebscher. Das zweite Stück befindet sich Duisburg. Den Deutschen Gold-Anwärtern blieb also nur eins: so schnell wie möglich alles in die Wege zu leiten, damit das zweite Boot rechtzeitig in Japan eintrifft.
    Kurze Nacht für PCR-Test-Profi Bencic
    Ein kurze Nacht hatten Belinda Bencic, Viktorija Golubic und viele andere Athleten von Swiss Olympic nach ihrer Reise von Zürich nach Tokio. Obwohl der Swiss-Flug am Dienstag um ca. 17.00 Uhr Ortszeit auf dem Flughafen Narita landete, erreichten die Tennisspielerinnen erst gegen 2.00 Uhr morgens das olympische Dorf. Grund dafür ist das lange, teils umständliche Einreise-Prozedere, das selbstredend auch einen COVID-Test beinhaltet. «Ich habe 76 PCR-Tests in diesem Jahr absolviert», sagte Bencic. «Ich bin ein Profi.» Ein paar weitere werden in den nächsten Tagen folgen.
    Parmelin reist zur Eröffnungsfeier nach Tokio
    Bundespräsident Guy Parmelin vertritt die Schweiz am Freitag an der Eröffnungsfeier der Olympischen Spiele in Tokio. Einen Tag später ist ein Treffen mit IOC-Präsident Thomas Bach vorgesehen, wie das Wirtschaftsdepartement (WBF) am Mittwoch mitteilte. Wegen der Corona-Pandemie ist nur sehr wenig Publikum an der Eröffnungsfeier zugelassen. Vertreten sein werden unter anderen Staats- und Regierungschefs und für den Sport zuständige Ministerinnen und Minister. Wegen der Pandemie haben viele Staatsoberhäupter ihren Japan-Besuch abgesagt.

    Laut einem Sprecher der japanischen Regierung in Tokio werden voraussichtlich führende Vertreter aus rund 15 Ländern erwartet. Als einer der wenigen Staatschefs hat sich Frankreichs Präsident Emmanuel Macron angekündigt. Paris wird 2024 Austragungsort der Sommerspiele sein. Auch die Frau von US-Präsident Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, und der mongolische Regierungschef Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene stehen auf der Besucherliste. (pre/sda)
    Swiss President Guy Parmelin speaks during a press conference after a meeting with United States President Joe Biden Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Geneva, Switzerland. The meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled in Geneva for Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Cyril Zingaro)
    Kragenbär beim Softball gesichtet
    Einem pelzigen Fan wäre es beinahe gelungen, das aufgrund der Corona-Krise erlassene Zuschauerverbot zu unterlaufen. Kurz vor Beginn des ersten Spiels sorgte ein Kragenbär innerhalb des Stadions von Fukushima für Aufregung. Der Bär war demnach am Dienstag zum ersten Mal gesehen worden, wie er gemächlich durch das Azuma Baseball Stadium flanierte. Als er in der Nacht zum Mittwoch wenige Stunden vor Beginn des Wettkampfs zwischen den japanischen und australischen Softball-Spielerinnen erneut im Stadion herumwanderte, wurden nach Angaben der Zeitung «Sports Hochi» alle Wachleute zur Suche nach dem Tier mobilisiert. Vergeblich – der Bär blieb unauffindbar. Ungeachtet des unerwünschten Gastes ging das Softball-Spiel ohne Zwischenfälle vonstatten. (sda)
    Workers prepare the field at Yokohama Baseball Stadium in preparation for softball competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

    Mehr zu Olympia:

    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    Diese Fussballstars sind an Olympia 2020 dabei

    1 / 25
    Diese Fussballstars sind an Olympia 2020 dabei
    quelle: imago / bildbyran / imago / bildbyran
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    2000 Kilometer quer durch Griechenland

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    52'000 Neuinfektion in den USA + Belästigung in britischen Quarantäne-Hotels
    2
    Hört auf, mir zu sagen, was ich anziehen soll
    3
    Warum die Drohungen mit dem Covid-Zertifikat zum Eigentor werden können
    4
    Hoi Suff-SMS-Sandro! Hau ab, Suff-SMS-Sandro!
    5
    Wie «Querdenker» die Not der Flutopfer ausnutzen
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Corona-Data: Steigende Fallzahlen – R-Wert bei 1,44
    2
    Deshalb haben wir uns geimpft. Und ihr so?
    3
    Das Modell der Hausfrau stirbt in der Schweiz aus – und das schafft Probleme
    4
    Wer sich nicht impfen lässt, soll die Kosten bei einer Erkrankung selber zahlen
    5
    «Alten und Reichen vorbehalten»: Wie jungen Familien der Traum vom Häuschen entglitten ist
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Bekannte Corona-Leugner von Anonymous brutal vorgeführt
    2
    Reto Spiess: «Meine Liebe zu Jolanda ist eher noch stärker geworden»
    3
    9 Beweise, dass dein ganzes Leben eine Lüge ist
    4
    Die magische Show des Floyd Landis, die ein einziger, grosser Schwindel ist
    5
    Sportlerpics auf Social Media: Beat Feuz wird zum zweiten Mal Vater

    Sportlerpics auf Social Media: Beat Feuz wird zum zweiten Mal Vater

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel