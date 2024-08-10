Spanien dominiert im Fussball den Sommer 2024. Nach Real Madrid in der Champions League und Spanien an der Euro in Deutschland setzt sich Spaniens Nachwuchs auch bei Olympia durch.



Die spanischen Talente besiegten im Prinzenpark-Stadion Gastgeber Frankreich 5:3 nach Verlängerung. Spanien holte zum zweiten Mal nach 1992, damals an den Heimspielen in Barcelona, die olympische Goldmedaille.



Der Final verlief spektakulär. Frankreich ging früh in Führung. Innerhalb von zehn Minuten schoss Spanien Mitte der ersten Halbzeit drei Tore. Dieses 3:1 blieb bis zur 79. Minute bestehen. Nicht mehr viel deutete auf eine französische Aufholjagd hin. Dann fiel er aber doch, der Anschlusstreffer. Und in der 93. Minute, nach einem VAR-Entscheid, kamen die von Thierry Henry gecoachten Franzosen durch einen von Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) verwandelten Foulpenalty zum Ausgleich.



Zum Matchwinner avancierte in der Verlängerung Sergio Camello. In der 100. Minute brachte der Profi von Rayo Vallecano die Spanier mit einem Lupfer wieder in Führung; in der 121. Minute setzte er mit dem 5:3 auch noch den Schlusspunkt. (abu/sda)

Bild: keystone