Stefan Bissegger kann am olympischen Strassenrennen nicht teilnehmen. Der Thurgauer muss wegen Schmerzen in der Rückenmuskulatur auf den Start verzichten. Als Ersatz tritt Marc Hirschi an.



Bissegger machen die Schmerzen als Folge der hohen Belastung seit dem Ende der Tour de France vor einer Woche zu schaffen. Für das olympische Zeitfahren, das er am Samstag auf Platz 6 abgeschlossen hatte, konnte sich der 25-jährige Thurgauer überwinden. Einer längeren Belastung vermag er jedoch nicht standzuhalten. Die Strecke des Strassenrennens am kommenden Samstag ist 273 Kilometer lang.



Der gleichaltrige Hirschi bestreitet zum zweiten Mal ein olympisches Strassenrennen. Der Berner hatte bereits vor drei Jahren an den Spielen in Tokio im Einsatz gestanden. Für den bis am Sonntag an der Tschechien-Rundfahrt beschäftigt gewesenen Hirschi wurde der sogenannte Late-Athlete-Replacement-Prozess eingeleitet. Er wird in Paris mit Stefan Küng das Schweizer Duo bilden. (sda)