Olympia-Ticker: Judo-Star Uta Abe ist nur noch ein Häufchen Elend

Olympiaticker

Judo-Star ein Häufchen Elend +++ Stadelmann ohne Exploit +++ Segler bei den Leuten

28.07.2024, 21:08
Der Medaillenspiegel
avatar
Judoka kann nicht mehr aufhören zu weinen
Für Uta Abe aus Japan enden die Olympischen Spiele schon im Achtelfinal. Das ist eine riesige Überraschung, denn in Tokio gewann sie Gold und in Paris trat sie als vierfache Weltmeisterin an. Nach der Niederlage gegen die spätere Olympiasiegerin Diyora Keldiyorova schüttelt es Uta Abe minutenlang durch.
video: srf
Marchand gewinnt mit Olympiarekord
Der französische Schwimmstar Leon Marchand triumphiert über 400 m Lagen. Er deklassierte die Konkurrenz und gewann mit über fünf Sekunden Vorsprung. Silber ging an den Japaner Tomoyuki Matsushita, Bronze an Carson Foster aus den USA.

Marchand stellte bei seinem Sieg einen neuen olympischen Rekord auf. Er verfehlte den von ihm gehaltenen Weltrekord um weniger als eine halbe Sekunde.
epa11504080 Leon Marchand of France celebrates winning the Men 400m Individual Medley final of the Swimming competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France ...
Bild: keystone
Stadelmann gelingt kein Exploit
Badminton-Spielerin Jenny Stadelmann lag gegen die spanische Badminton-Ikone Carolina Marin schon sehr klar zurück. Nach dem 11:21 im Startsatz stand es im zweiten Durchgang 3:11 und 14:19 aus Sicht der Ostschweizerin. Stadelmann kämpfte sich aber zurück, bis zu 19:20, ehe die Olympiasiegerin von Rio 2016 nach dem dritten Matchball doch jubeln konnte.

Lange war der Schweizer Nummer 1 allerdings die nötige Konstant abgegangen, um die klar beste Spielerin Europas noch mehr zu fordern. Am Dienstag wartet eine lösbarere Aufgabe für Stadelmann. Sie misst sich mit der Irin Rachael Darragh. (ram/sda)
Jenjira Stadelmann of Switzerland plays a shot against Carolina Marin of Spain in the women&#039;s singles badminton group stage match at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Sunday, July ...
Bild: keystone
Schneiter/de Planta bei den Leuten
Die Schweizer 49er-Segler Sébastien Schneiter und Arno de Planta finden sich nach dem ersten Tag der Olympia-Regatta vor Marseille im Mittelfeld der Rangliste wieder. Sie belegen nach drei von zwölf Wettfahrten den 9. Zwischenrang. Das Medal Race erreichen die besten zehn.

Das Genfer Duo zeigte zu Beginn eine starke Leistung. Trotz schwieriger Windverhältnisse sicherten sich Schneiter/De Planta im ersten Lauf den 2. Rang. Der zweite und der dritte Lauf verliefen dann weniger nach ihrem Gusto. Nach Fehlern mussten sie sich mit den Laufrängen 9 respektive 11 (Streichresultat) begnügen. (ram/sda)
epa11503676 Sebastien Schneiter and Arno De Planta of Switzerland in action on their 49er FX skiff during the Men&#039;s Skiff opening series race of the Sailing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic ...
Bild: keystone
Schweizer Staffelplätze vergeben
Zwei Tage nach der Eröffnungsfeier steht das Schweizer Leichtathletik-Team in Paris definitiv fest. Nach dem Meeting in Lausanne wurden die letzten Staffel-Plätze vergeben. Die 4×400-m-Mixedstaffel, die am nächsten Freitag den Vorlauf bestreitet, wird durch Charles Devantay, Ricky Petrucciani und Annina Fahr vervollständigt. Schon vorher standen Lionel Spitz, Giulia Senn und Yasmin Giger als Läufer und Läuferinnen fest.

Für die 4×400-m-Frauenstaffel werden nach Senn und Giger auch Catia Gubelmann, Annina Fahr, Julia Niederberger und Lena Wernli die Reise nach Paris antreten. Somit gehören dem Schweizer Leichtathletik-Team in Paris vor Ort 33 Leichtathletinnen und Leichtathleten an – so viele wie noch nie bei Olympischen Spielen. (ram/sda)
Lionel Spitz and Ricky Petrucciani of Switzerland in action during the men&#039;s 4x400 meters relay qualification at the European Athletics Championships, in the Olympic stadium, in Rome, Italy, Tues ...
Bild: keystone
Wawrinka überlegen weiter
6:1, 6:1 in bloss 50 Minuten – Stan Wawrinka ist mit einer bärenstarken Leistung ins olympische Tennisturnier gestartet. Der Romand liess seinem Gegner Pawel Kotow keinen Stich. Wawrinkas nächster Gegner ist entweder der als Nummer 16 gesetzte Chilene Nicolas Jarry (ATP 24) oder der Australier Alexei Popyrin (ATP 46).
Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland celebrates his victory against Pavel Kotov of Russia (not pictured) during the men&#039;s single first round tennis match at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics in Paris, ...
Bild: keystone
Duell Nadal – Djokovic perfekt
In der 2. Runde des olympischen Tennisturniers kommt es zu einem Leckerbissen. Rafael Nadal trifft auf Novak Djokovic.

Nach dem Serben, der am Samstag mühelos den Australier Matthew Ebden schlug, gewann auch Nadal sein Auftaktmatch. Der Spanier schlug Marton Fucsovics aus Ungarn nach 2:30 Stunden mit 6:1, 4:6, 6:4.

Der 38-jährige Spanier war augenscheinlich nicht ganz fit. In dieser Verfassung wird der an Oberschenkelproblemen laborierende und auch im Doppel an der Seite von Carlos Alcaraz involvierte Nadal gegen den 24-fachen Grand-Slam-Sieger aus Serbien einen schweren Stand haben.
epa11503008 Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during his Men&#039;s Singles first round match against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary at the Tennis competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Rolan ...
Bild: keystone
Golubic scheitert in Runde 1
Für Tennisspielerin Viktorija Golubic sind die Olympischen Spiele nach dem ersten Einsatz vorbei. Die Zürcherin unterlag der favorisierten Jessica Pegula aus den USA 3:6, 4:6.

Golubic konnte die Weltranglisten-Sechste trotz ansprechender Leistung nicht gefährden. Nach 77 Minuten konnte Pegula ihren fünften Matchball verwerten.
Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland reacts during the women&#039;s single first round tennis match against Jessica Pegula of United States (not pictured), at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, on the Court ...
Bild: keystone
Bahnverkehr nach Sabotage wieder weitgehend normal
Nach der folgenschweren Bahn-Sabotage am Tag der Olympia-Eröffnung in Frankreich hat sich der Bahnverkehr nach Angaben der Bahngesellschaft SNCF weitgehend normalisiert. Die Schäden am Streckennetz seien beseitigt.

Die Reparaturarbeiten an seinem durch die Sabotageangriffe beschädigten Streckennetz seien «vollständig abgeschlossen», teilte die französische Bahn am Sonntag mit. Ab Montagmorgen werde es «keine weiteren Verzögerungen» für Reisende geben. Die Lage auf der Hauptstrecke westlich von Paris sei «praktisch normal».
epa11496931 French military personnel patrol outside Gare du Nord station in Paris, France, 26 July 2024. France&#039;s high speed rail network TGV was severely disrupted on 26 July following a &#039; ...
Bild: keystone
Marx im Kajak-Einer ausgeschieden
Alena Marx konnte nicht in den Final der besten 12 im Kajak-Einer vorstossen. Ihre Fahrt im Halbfinal war zu fehlerhaft. Marx büsste mehr als 24 Sekunden auf die Bestzeit von Ricarda Funk aus Deutschland ein. Sie belegte Rang 19 von 22 Starterinnen.
Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, Paris, France 27/7/2024 Womens Kayak Single Heats 1st Run Switzerlands Alena Marx Alena Marx 27/7/2024 PUBLI ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
«Ich versuchte, schnell zu sein und alles zu geben, aber es ging nicht so auf, wie ich es geplant habe», sagte die Bernerin im SRF-Interview. «Es ist schon enttäuschend. Ich benötige nun etwas Zeit, bevor ich mich auf das nächste Rennen hier bei Olympia konzentriere.» Marx hat zwei weitere Chancen: Am Mittwoch im Canadier-Einer und am Sonntag im Kajak-Cross.
Im Vielseitigkeitsreiten winken Medaillen
Die Schweizer Vielseitigkeitsreiter überzeugen am zweiten Tag des Concours Complet. Vor dem abschliessenden Springen am Montag liegen sowohl das Team wie auch Felix Vogg im Einzel auf Zwischenposition 4.

Der 34-jährige Vogg zeigte im Gelände rund um das Schloss Versailles einen herausragenden Ritt. Er schob sich Vogg von Platz 5 auf Rang 4 vor. Auf den Drittplatzierten hat er nur 0,1 Punkte Rückstand, auf den Führenden Deutschen Michael Jung sind es 4,3 Punkte.
28th July 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS Paris, France, Day 3 Equestrian team and individual cross country at Versailles palace, Felix Vogg of Switzerland clears a fence duri ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Ebenfalls ohne Fehler, jedoch nicht unter der gesetzten Limite kamen Mélody Johner und Robin Godel durch. Im Einzel hat das Duo – im 30. und 26. Rang liegend – nichts mehr mit den Medaillen zu tun. Die Chancen auf Edelmetall sind allerdings in der Teamwertung nach wie vor intakt. Die Schweiz liegt auf Zwischenposition 4 in Lauerstellung. (ram/sda)
Frühes Out für Degenfechter Bayard
Es ist nur ein kurzer Auftritt von Alexis Bayard an den Olympischen Spielen in Paris. Der 28-jährige Walliser scheidet im Turnier der Degenfechter gleich bei seinem ersten Auftritt aus. In den Sechzehntelfinals unterlag Bayard dem Belgier Neisser Loyola 9:15.

Die Entscheidung zugunsten des in der Weltrangliste um drei Positionen schlechter klassierten Loyola fiel im Mitteldrittel, als der gebürtige Kubaner fünf Treffer in Folge landete und aus einem 4:5 ein 9:5 machte. Mit Bayard, der nur dank einer Wildcard in Paris antreten konnte, scheidet der letzte Schweizer Fechter aus. Pauline Brunner scheiterte am Samstag ebenfalls in den Sechzehntelfinals. (sda/kat)
Switzerland&#039;s Alexis Bayard, left, and Israel&#039;s Yuval Shalom, right, compete during the round of 16 of the Epee MenÕs Senior Individual competition of the Fencing Euro 2024 in Basel, Switzer ...
Bild: keystone
Bissegger muss passen, Hirschi springt ein
Stefan Bissegger kann am olympischen Strassenrennen nicht teilnehmen. Der Thurgauer muss wegen Schmerzen in der Rückenmuskulatur auf den Start verzichten. Als Ersatz tritt Marc Hirschi an.

Bissegger machen die Schmerzen als Folge der hohen Belastung seit dem Ende der Tour de France vor einer Woche zu schaffen. Für das olympische Zeitfahren, das er am Samstag auf Platz 6 abgeschlossen hatte, konnte sich der 25-jährige Thurgauer überwinden. Einer längeren Belastung vermag er jedoch nicht standzuhalten. Die Strecke des Strassenrennens am kommenden Samstag ist 273 Kilometer lang.

Der gleichaltrige Hirschi bestreitet zum zweiten Mal ein olympisches Strassenrennen. Der Berner hatte bereits vor drei Jahren an den Spielen in Tokio im Einsatz gestanden. Für den bis am Sonntag an der Tschechien-Rundfahrt beschäftigt gewesenen Hirschi wurde der sogenannte Late-Athlete-Replacement-Prozess eingeleitet. Er wird in Paris mit Stefan Küng das Schweizer Duo bilden. (sda)
Bickel mit gutem Wettkampf
Die Kunstturnerin Lena Bickel zeigt in der Qualifikation einen sehr soliden Wettkampf und beendet ihr Pensum mit 51,131 Punkten. Die 19-jährige Tessinerin steigerte sich im Vergleich zur letztjährigen WM in Antwerpen, wo sie den Olympia-Quotenplatz holte, um 0,499 Punkte. Am Boden übertrat Bickel zweimal, wodurch sie einen Abzug von 0,4 Punkten erhielt. Über die 13,366 Punkte am Sprung freute sie sich sichtlich.

Nach der 1. Subdivision reihte sie sich im Mehrkampf als Sechste ein. Für die Teilnahme am Final der besten 24 dürfte es Bickel nicht reichen. (sda/kat)
FRA, Paris, Olympischen Spiele Paris 2024, 28.07.2024, Geräteturnen Damen Qualifikation, Bercy Arena Lena Bickel Schweiz, Startnummer 388 lächelt glücklich nach ihrem Sprung *** FRA, Paris, Olympic Ga ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Künzi überzeugt trotz Niederlage
Tobias Künzi hat im ersten Spiel bei seiner Olympia-Premiere wie erwartet einen schweren Stand, rechtfertigt aber seine Selektion. Der Aargauer Badminton-Spieler unterliegt der Weltnummer 6 Li Shi Feng aus China 13:21, 13:21.

Der 26-jährige Künzi zeigte gegen den Chinesen eine sehr couragierte Leistung und forderte dem Favoriten alles ab. Mehrfach gelangen ihm mehrere Punkte hintereinander durch Gewinnschläge, und wenn er gegen den Medaillenanwärter nicht ein paar Fehler zu viel begangen hätte, wäre gerade im zweiten Satz noch mehr möglich gewesen. Dass er aber derart auf Augenhöhe mitspielen und etliche Ballwechsel gar dominieren konnte, hatte nicht erwartet werden dürfen.

Für den dritten Schweizer Mann an Olympischen Spielen nach Thomas Wapp (1996) und Christian Bösiger (2008) folgt am Dienstagabend gegen den Nigerianer Anuoluwapo Juwon Opeyori das zweite Gruppenspiel und vermutlich die letzte Partie des Turniers. (sda/kat)
Swiss badminton athlete Tobias Kuenzi poses at the Maison Suisse during a press conference, prior to the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex)
Bild: keystone
Djakovic auch über 200 m Crawl ausgeschieden
Am Tag nach seinem Ausscheiden über 400 m Crawl setzt es für Antonio Djakovic auch über die halbe Distanz eine grosse Enttäuschung ab. Der Anfang Woche erkrankte Zürcher schlug in seinem Vorlauf in 1:47,46 nur als Siebter und Letzter an.

In der Gesamtrangliste reichte es dem EM-Dritten Djakovic nur zum 17. Rang, womit er den Vorstoss in die Halbfinals um eine Position und um weniger als einen Zehntel verpasste. Dem 21-Jährigen bleibt einzig noch die sehr geringe Hoffnung, dass sich einer der vor ihm qualifizierten Schwimmer vor den Halbfinals am Abend zurückzieht, dann könnte er nachrücken. (sda/kat)
Antonio Djakovic (SUI) reacts after competing in the Men&#039;s 400m Freestyle Heats during the swimming events at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics at La Defense Arena, in Paris, France, Saturday, July ...
Bild: keystone
Ahumada und Schäuble gewinnen Vorlauf souverän
Raphaël Ahumada und Jan Schäuble qualifizieren sich im Leichtgewichts-Doppelzweier souverän für den Halbfinal. Die Europameister übernahmen in ihrem Vorlauf von Beginn weg die Führung und gewannen mit grossem Vorsprung vor dem spanischen und dem französischen Boot. Der 23-jährige Waadtländer und der 24-jährige Hergiswiler rudern am Mittwoch um den Einzug in den Olympia-Final. (sda/kat)
epa11501848 Jan Schaeuble and Raphael Ahumada of Switzerland compete in the Lightweight Men Double Sculls heats of the Rowing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Vaires-sur-Marne Naut ...
Bild: keystone
Mityukov fehlt ein Hundertstel zur Halbfinalteilnahme
Mit Roman Mityukov sticht am Sonntag in Paris auch der vermeintlich grösste Schweizer Trumpf im Olympia-Becken nicht. Der Genfer klassiert sich über 100 m Rücken nur im 17. Rang – wie eine Stunde zuvor schon Antonio Djakovic.

Mityukov benötigte 53,94 Sekunden, womit er um einen Hundertstel zu langsam war, um eine Runde zu überstehen. Solches strebt der 24-Jährige über 200 m Rücken an. In seiner Paradedisziplin holte er an Weltmeisterschaften schon zweimal eine Medaille.

Ebenfalls ausgeschieden über 100 m Rücken ist Thierry Bollin. Der Berner reihte sich mit der Zeit von 54,21 als 26. ein. (kat/sda)
ARCHIVBILD ZUM VORSCHAUTEXT SCHWIMMEN --- Roman Mityukov startet im Final ueber 200m Ruecken an den European Aquatics Europameisterschaften im Schwimmen am Mittwoch, 19. Juni 2024, in Belgrad, Serbien ...
Bild: keystone
Binta Ndiayes scheitert im Achtelfian
Binta Ndiaye scheidet bei ihrer Olympia-Premiere in den Achtelfinals aus. Die Waadtländer Judoka muss in der Klasse bis 52 kg gegen die Israelin Gefen Primo eine unnötige Niederlage hinnehmen.

Im Duell mit der Weltranglisten-Siebten sah es lange Zeit gut aus für Ndiaye. Sie startete besser als ihre Kontrahentin. Sie diktierte die Gangart, sie war der WM-Dritten von 2021 überlegen. Eine kleine Unachtsamkeit entschied dann aber gegen das 19-jährige Talent aus der Romandie. Primo genügte eine kleine Wertung, ein Waza-Ari, um als Gewinnerin von der Tatami zu gehen.

Die Tochter einer Schweizerin und eines Senegalesen war überzeugend ins Turnier gestartet. Ihre erste Gegnerin, die Argentinierin Sofia Fiora, hatte sie nach lediglich 70 Sekunden mit Ippon bezwungen. (kat/sda)
Switzerland&#039;s Binta Ndiaye reacts after winning her fight against Arentina&#039;s Sofia Fiora during the Judo Women 52 kg Elimination Round of 32 at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics in Paris, Franc ...
Bild: keystone
Auch Lisa Mamié im Vorlauf out
Lisa Mamié scheidet in den Vorläufen über 100 m Brust aus. Die Zürcherin klassiert sich in 1:07,65 nur im 23. Rang. Zum Einzug in die Halbfinals der Top 16 hätte Mamié, die im Juni in Belgrad über die zwei Bahnlängen Silber geholt hatte, eine Zeit von 1:06,88 benötigt. (kat/sda)
Lisa Mamie is pictured during a training session ahead of the swimming events at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics at La Defense Arena, in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (KEYSTONE/Patrick B. Kraem ...
Bild: keystone
Gulich und Röösli müssen in die Hoffnungsrunde
Andrin Gulich und Roman Röösli verpassen an den Olympischen Spielen im Zweier die direkte Halbfinalqualifikation. Die Weltmeister belegen in ihrem Vorlauf nur Rang 4 und müssen in die Repechage.

Im am stärksten besetzten Vorlauf ging den Schweizern auf den letzten Metern die Kraft aus. Lange Zeit führend, mussten sie nicht nur den Spaniern und Neuseeländern den Vortritt lassen. Auch Irland zog in einem Fotofinish noch an Gulich/Röösli vorbei - am Ende fehlten zwei Hundertstel. So müssen der Zürcher und der Luzerner am Montag überraschend den Umweg über die Repechage nehmen.

«Das Rennen war gut, die Zeit war sehr gut, die viertschnellste über alle Läufe gesehen», sagte Gulich nach dem Rennen im SRF-Interview. «Schade, dass es nicht für die direkte Qualifikation gereicht hat.» Sie seien gut gestartet, hätten das Rennen kontrolliert, fügte Röösli an. «Am Schluss müssen wir mit der Konzentration im Boot bleiben, weniger auf die anderen schauen, dann kommt es gut. Es ist auch eine Chance, dies im Hoffnungslauf zu üben und etwas auszuprobieren.»



(kat/sda)
epa11409747 Roman Roeoesli and Andrin Gulich of Switzerland in action during the MenÄôs double sculls heat race of the Rowing World Cup in Poznan, Poland, 14 June 2024. EPA/Jakub Kaczmarczyk POLAND O ...
Bild: keystone
Zweiter Dopingfall in Paris
Die nigerianische Boxerin Cynthia Ogunsemilore ist der zweite Dopingverdachtsfall bei den Olympischen Spielen in Paris. Ein am Donnerstag vorgenommener Test habe ein positives Ergebnis auf das verbotene Diuretikum Furosemid ergeben, teilte die Internationale Test-Agentur (ITA) mit. Ogunsemilore sei bis zum Abschluss des Verfahrens suspendiert worden. Bei einem Schuldspruch droht ihr eine Sperre von bis zu zwei Jahren.

Für den ersten Dopingfall bei den Sommerspielen in Frankreich hatte der irakische Judoka Sajjad Sehen gesorgt, dem laut ITA-Angaben Anabolika nachgewiesen wurden. (sda/dpa/kat)

Tom Daley tut es wieder
Der britische Wasserspringer wurde in Paris mit einer «Lismete» auf der Tribüne gesichtet.



Es ist nicht das erste Mal: Bereits in Tokio 2021 verbrachte er seine Pausen mit stricken.

Wasserqualität der Seine bleibt brisantes Thema
Die Wasserqualität der Seine bereitet weiter Sorgen. Mehrere Schwimm-Wettkämpfe der Olympischen Spiele in Paris sind nach wie vor gefährdet.

Der neueste Entscheid der Verantwortlichen sorgt für neue Unsicherheit. Am Sonntagmorgen musste das erste Schwimm-Training der Triathletinnen und Triathleten abgesagt werden. Die Organisatoren begründeten dies mit der mangelhaften Wasserqualität.

Die Gesundheit der Athleten habe Priorität. Die Analysen hätten ergeben, «dass die Wasserqualität keine ausreichende Garantie für die Durchführung der Veranstaltung bietet». Grund dafür seien die Regenfälle der vergangenen Tage. Die Organisatoren äusserten sich jedoch zuversichtlich, dass sich die Wasserqualität bis zum ersten Triathlon-Wettbewerb am Dienstag verbessere. (kat/sda)
Beautiful Panorama of Paris Skyline, France Paris Panorama with the Seine and the Eiffel Tower Paris France *** Schönes Panorama von Paris Skyline, Frankreich Paris Panorama mit der Seine und dem Eiff ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Schwimmerin freut sich über Gold von Ex-Freund
Lukas Märtens hat es geschafft: Der Schwimmsportler aus Magdeburg hat am Samstag nicht nur die erste deutsche Medaille bei den Olympischen Spielen in Paris gewonnen, er gewann gleich die Goldmedaille über 400 Meter Freistil. Ein besonderer Moment für den 22-Jährigen, dem bei der Nationalhymne die Tränen kamen. Immer wieder atmete Märtens sichtlich bewegt tief ein und aus.

Doch nicht nur für Märtens war es ein emotionaler Abend in Paris. Auch Isabel Gose, eine Teamkollegin Märtens', kamen die Tränen. Denn Gose und Märtens waren lange ein Paar, trennten sich erst dieses Jahr. Dennoch sind die beiden gut miteinander befreundet.

«Guck dir die Bilder an», sagte sie, während ihr die Tränen kam, «ist schön». Viel mehr konnte sie auch nicht mehr sagen. Stolz auf ihren Ex-Freund ergänzte sie: «Ich bin auf alles Weitere sehr gespannt. Ich krieg gar kein Wort raus, sorry.» Anschliessend durfte sie dann auch das Interview beenden und Märtens zu seiner Goldmedaille gratulieren. (kat/ t-online)
GOSE Isabel Team GER 400m Freistiel der Frauen 1. Tag Schwimm Wettbewerbe in der Defense Arena Paris Olympische Spiele 2024 27.07.2024 Paris *** GOSE Isabel Team GER Womens 400m freestyle 1 day swimmi ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Dänischen Handballern glückt Revanche
Dänemark hat zum Auftakt des Handball-Turniers Frankreich 37:29 geschlagen und sich damit für die Niederlage im EM-Final revanchiert. Nach einer ausgeglichenen ersten Halbzeit, in der die Franzosen phasenweise ein Polster von fünf Treffern aufbauen konnten, übernahmen die Dänen in der zweiten Hälfte mehrheitlich das Spieldiktat.

Angeführt von Mathias Gidsel und Simon Pytlick, die mit je elf Toren glänzten, kam das Team von Nationaltrainer Nikolaj Jacobsen schliesslich zu einem komfortablen Sieg. Frankreich, das zuhause vom vierten Olympia-Gold nach 2008, 2012 und 2021 träumt, wird sich steigern müssen. (ram/sda)
epa11500881 Mathias Gidsel of Denmark (R) in action against goalkeeper Vincent Gerard of France (L) during the Men Handball preliminary round group B match between Denmark and France at the Paris 2024 ...
Bild: keystone
Kerber wirft Osaka raus
Angelique Kerber steht beim letzten Turnier ihrer Karriere in der 2. Runde. Die deutsche Tennisspielerin schlug im Duell zweier mehrfacher Grand-Slam-Siegerinnen die Japanerin Naomi Osaka. Kerber setzte sich mit 7:5, 6:3 durch.
epa11501018 Angelique Kerber of Germany gestures to the crowd after winning against Naomi Osaka of Japan (unseen) in their Women&#039;s singles first round match at the Tennis competitions in the Pari ...
Bild: keystone
Oh, eine Goldmedaille!
Sanguk Oh krönt seine vorher schon erfolgreiche Karriere. Der Südkoreaner wird Fecht-Olympiasieger mit dem Säbel.

Oh schlug im Final den Tunesier Fares Ferjani. Bronze ging nach Italien an Luigi Samele.
epa11500955 Sanguk Oh (L) of South Korea celebrates after beating Fares Ferjani of Tunisia in the Men Sabre Individual gold medal bout in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Grand Palais in Paris, Fr ...
Bild: keystone
Kong gibt Mallo-Breton den Gong
Die Degen-Olympiasiegerin kommt aus Hong Kong und heisst Kong Man Wai Vivian. Sie schlug im Finalgefecht die Französin Auriane Mallo-Breton. Bronze sicherte sich Eszter Muhari aus Ungarn.
epa11500912 Vivian Man Wai of Hong Kong celebrates after beating Auriane Mallo-Breton of France in the gold medal bout of the Women Epee Individual event in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Grand ...
Bild: keystone
Dressel mit achtem Gold
Mit der Staffel über 4x100 m Crawl gewann Caeleb Dressel als Schlussschwimmer sein achtes Gold an Sommerspielen. Silber ging an Australien, Bronze holte sich überraschend Italien.
epa11500895 Caeleb Dressel of USA in action during the Men 4x100 Freestyle Relay final of the Swimming competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France, 27 ...
Bild: keystone
Bei den Frauen triumphierten die Australierinnen vor den USA und China.
Titmus schwimmt zu Gold
Die Australierin Ariarne Titmus ist Olympiasiegerin über 400 m Crawl geworden. Sie schlug Summer McIntosh aus Kanada und die US-Amerikanerin Katie Ledecky.
epa11500721 Ariarne Titmus of Australia celebrates winning the Women 400m Freestyle Final of the Swimming competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France, ...
Bild: keystone
Für Titmus war es die vierte Medaille an Sommerspielen, die dritte goldene. Über 800 und insbesondere 1500 m ist jedoch Ledecky, nunmehr elffache Olympia-Medaillengewinnerin, zu favorisieren. Die 27-jährige Amerikanerin ist auf dem Weg, in den nächsten Tagen zur erfolgreichsten Schwimm-Olympionikin aller Zeiten aufzusteigen.
«Nadalcaraz» gewinnen Auftaktspiel
Das spanische Tennis-Dreamteam Rafael Nadal (rechts) und Carlos Alcaraz ist erfolgreich in die Doppelkonkurrenz gestartet. Es schlug in 1:47 Stunde Maximo Gonzalez und Andres Molteni, das an Nummer 6 gesetzte Duo aus Argentinien, mit 7:6 und 6:4.
epa11500624 Rafael Nadal (R) and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain react during their Men&#039;s Doubles first round match against Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni of Argentina at the Tennis competitions in t ...
Bild: keystone
Erstes Gold für Deutschland
Lukas Märtens hat die Olympischen Spiele aus deutscher Sicht lanciert. Er schwamm über 400 m Crawl souverän zur Goldmedaille. Mit ihm freuen sich der Australier Elijah Winnington und Woomin Kim aus Südkorea über Silber und Bronze.
epa11500775 Gold medalist Lukas Maertens of Germany celebrates after the Men 400m Freestyle Final of the Swimming competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, ...
Bild: keystone
Märtens beendete eine schier endlose Zeit des Wartens für Deutschland. Seit 1988 in Seoul hatte kein deutscher Mann mehr eine olympische Goldmedaille im Schwimmbecken gewonnen. Dem Deutschen Schwimm-Verband sicherte er das erste Gold in einem Olympia-Becken seit Britta Steffens Doppel-Triumph 2008 in Peking.
Happige Strafe für Kanadas Fussballerinnen
Der Spionagevorfall kommt Kanadas Fussballerinnen teuer zu stehen. Den Olympiasiegerinnen von 2021 wurden wegen des unerlaubten Einsatzes einer Drohne zur Beobachtung des gegnerischen Trainings sechs Punkte im laufenden Turnier abgezogen. Durch den Punktabzug steht Kanada in der Gruppe A nun bei minus drei Zählern und hat damit nur noch geringe Chancen auf das Weiterkommen.

Nationaltrainerin Bev Priestman, Assistentin Jasmine Mander und Videoanalyst Joseph Lombardi wurden von der FIFA jeweils für ein Jahr von allen Fussball-Aktivitäten gesperrt. Der kanadische Verband muss zudem eine Strafe von 200'000 Franken bezahlen. (ram/sda/dpa)
July 31, 2023, Melbourne, Australia: Canada coach Bev Priestman speaks to her players during a break in second half Group B soccer action against Australia at the FIFA Women s World Cup in Melbourne, ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Vogg nach der Dressur Fünfter
Für Vielseitigkeitsreiter Felix Vogg sind die Spiele erfreulich angelaufen. Der 34-Jährige liegt im Concours Complet (früher Military) nach der Dressur im starken 5. Zwischenrang. Vogg liess sich im Sattel von Dao de l'Ocean 22,10 Strafpunkte und damit 3,6 Punkte mehr als die Führende Britin Laura Collett notieren.
epa11500537 Felix Vogg of Switzerland riding Dao de L&#039;Ocean during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games equestrian team and individual eventing dressage at Chateau de Versailles, France, 27 July 2024. EP ...
Bild: keystone
Robin Godel und Mélody Johner müssen sich am Sonntag im Geländeritt und am Montag im Springen signifikant steigern, wollen sie noch in den Kampf um die Diplome eingreifen. Godel wird nach der ersten von drei Disziplinen an 20. Stelle geführt, Johner mit grosser Hypothek auf Platz 55. Im Teamranking liegt die Schweiz im 7. Zwischenrang.

Der Medaillenspiegel

