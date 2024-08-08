recht sonnig24°
Olympia-Ticker: Kameramann im Velodrom dreht und dreht und dreht sich

Olympiaticker

Der Kameramann im Velodrom dreht und dreht sich +++ Diplome für Segler und Kiterin

08.08.2024, 18:54
Inhaltsverzeichnis
Der Medaillenspiegel
Zeit, dass sich was dreht
Kameramann im Velodrom scheint mir ein bisschen ein langweiliger Job zu sein:
Vogel fällt im Omnium zurück
Bahnfahrer Alex Vogel war gut ins Omnium gestartet. Der 25-jährige Thurgauer lag nach zwei der vier Disziplinen im 6. Zwischenrang. In der dritten Disziplin, dem Ausscheidungsfahren, scheiterte er aber früh und wurde nur 17.

In Führung lag nach halbem Pensum der Belgier Fabio van den Bossche vor dem Dänen Niklas Larsen und dem portugiesischen Weltmeister Iuri Leitão. Um 19.25 Uhr beginnt das abschliessende Punktefahren. (ram/sda)
epa11536934 Alex Vogel of Switzerland (L) competes during the Men&#039;s Omnium Scratch race of the Track Cycling competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome i ...
Bild: keystone
Diplome für Mermod/Siegenthaler und für Elena Lengwiler
Zum Abschluss der olympischen Segelwettbewerbe vor Marseille gibt es für die Schweizer Segeldelegation nochmals zwei Diplome.

Yves Mermod und Maja Siegenthaler erwischten beim Medal Race der 470 einen guten Start und segelten auf der linken Bahnseite zur ersten Wendemarke. Die Taktik zahlte sich aus und das Schweizer Boot lag zwischenzeitlich auf dem dritten Platz. Bei der zweiten Kreuz entschieden sich Mermod/Siegenthaler dann jedoch für die rechte Bahnseite, was in den letzten Tagen oftmals die richtige Wahl war, fielen dort aber zurück. Mit dem 8. Platz im Medal Race fielen Yves Mermod und Maja Siegenthaler auf den 8. Schlussrang zurück, sicherten sich jedoch das angestrebte Diplom.

In der erstmals olympischen Kite-Klasse surfte Elena Lengwiler in einer schwierigen Qualifikation mit nur sechs statt den geplanten 16 Wettfahrten auf den 6. Platz. In den Medal Series musste sie in ihrem Halbfinal darum die vor ihr liegende Amerikanerin Daniela Moroz unbedingt schlagen, um ins Finale zu kommen.

Nach einem guten Start lag die 28-jährige St. Gallerin vorne, fiel jedoch dann bei einer Wende vom Foil und ins Wasser. Mit einer beeindruckenden Aufholjagd gelang es ihr tatsächlich, Moroz in einem Fotofinish noch abzufangen – allerdings erhielt sie wegen einer Berührung einen Strafpunkt und musste den Sieg in ihrem Halbfinale trotzdem der Amerikanerin überlassen. (abu/sda)
epa11536694 Elena Lengwiler (L) of Switzerland and Daniela Moroz of USA compete in the Women&#039;s Kite SF A Race 1 of the Sailing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Marseille Marin ...
Bild: keystone
Alexandre Dällenbach überrascht zum Auftakt
Nicht Anna Jurt, die ehemalige Nachwuchs-Europameisterin, sondern Alexandre Dällenbach, der ehemalige Triathlet, startet vorzüglich in den olympischen Modernen Fünfkampf.

Der Schweizer startete mit 9 Siegen aus den ersten 10 Gefechten ins Fechten, wo jeder gegen jeden antritt. Es folgte eine etwas schwächere Phase und zum Abschluss nochmals ein Aufbäumen: Mit 21 Siegen bei 14 Niederlagen beendete der 33-Jährige mit Wohnort in La Réunion das Fechten mit einer beeindruckenden Sieg-Quote (66,66 %) auf dem 5. Zwischenrang.

Anna Jurt lief es weniger gut. Die 22-jährige Nidwaldnerin mit Wohnsitz Bern verlor öfter als sie siegte (17:18-Bilanz). Sie belegt im Zwischenklassement Platz 17. (abu/sda)
Switzerland&#039;s Modern Pentathlon Athlete Alexandre Daellenbach, poses at the Maison Suisse during a press conference at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Tuesday, August 6, 2024. (K ...
Bild: keystone
Diese Olympiasiegerin liebt Plüschtiere
Mit 17 Jahren hat die chinesische Turmspringerin Quan Hongchang bereits drei olympische Goldmedaillen (eine in Tokio, zwei in Paris) gewonnen. Fast noch lieber als Edelmetall hat sie aber Plüschtiere. Wie ihre Mutter erklärt: «Sie hat schon als kleines Kind die Automaten, bei denen du dir ein Plüschtier krallen kannst, geliebt. Wir hatten allerdings nie Geld dafür.» Kein Problem, heute werden dem Turmspring-Superstar auf der ganzen Welt Plüschtiere nachgeworfen – auch in Paris.

17-year-old double gold-medalist Hongchan Quan really, really loves plushies.
byu/ShinobuUnderBlade inDamnthatsinteresting


Neben Plüschtieren ist Quan Hongchang auch eine grosse Bewundererin von Eileen Gu, ihrer Landsfrau und Snowboard-Olympiasiegerin. In Paris haben sich die beiden nun erstmals getroffen.
Semenya will Präsidentin von World Athletics werden
Die zweimalige Olympiasiegerin Caster Semenya will Präsidentin des Leichtathletik-Weltverbandes World Athletics werden. «Ich arbeite an meiner Kandidatur für die Präsidentschaft, ich fordere gern Leute heraus, die sich nicht um die Rechte von Athleten kümmern», sagte die 33-jährige Südafrikanerin gegenüber der ARD. Die einstmals beste 800-Meter-Läuferin der Welt kämpft seit Jahren gegen die Testosteron-Regeln des Weltverbandes.

Mit Medikamenten sollte die Südafrikanerin ihren hohen natürlichen Testosteronspiegel unter einen bestimmten Schwellenwert senken, damit sie startberechtigt ist. Der Rechtsstreit sorgte für grosses Aufsehen. Semenya sagte, dass es ihr bei der Kandidatur nicht um sie selbst gehe. «Ich verstehe die Bedeutung des Sports. Ich verstehe, dass ich die Sportler an die erste Stelle setzen muss», sagte sie. «Es sollte darum gehen, den Athleten zu dienen. Es sollte darum gehen, sie zu schützen. Es sollte darum gehen, dafür zu sorgen, dass alle Sportler gleich behandelt werden.» (abu/sda)
FILE - Caster Semenya, of South Africa, competes during a heat in the women&#039;s 5000-meter run at the World Athletics Championships on July 20, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Bild: keystone
Fürs grosse Portemonnaie
Olympische Spiele sind nicht nur eine Gelegenheit zum sportlichen Wettkampf, sondern auch zur nationalen Selbstdarstellung. Die Schweiz ist stolz auf ihr Maison Suisse im wunderschönen Garten der Schweizer Botschaft. Viele andere Länder präsentieren sich ebenfalls mit Nationen-Pavillons - eine Art Pariser Weltausstellung im Kleinen, aber nur jener der Schweizer ist für alle frei zugänglich.
Les Bonbons de Klaus
Baustellen-Charme statt Hammer und Sichel und ein Bundesrat als Laufbursche
Die Preise sind teils erstaunlich: Bei der USA, die Quartier im Palais Brongniart, der alten Börse im 2. Arrondissement, bezogen haben, kostet der Tageseintritt 325 Euro. Neben Begegnungen mit US-Athletinnen und -Athleten wird dafür Gratis-Essen und -Trinken, interaktiver Spielspass für die ganze Familie, das Verfolgen der Wettbewerbe auf Bildschirmen und «Zugang zum offiziellen Team USA Shop» versprochen. (abu/sda)
Van Rouwendaal schwimmt in der Seine zu Gold
Niederlande holt die erste Medaille im Marathonschwimmen in der Seine. Sharon van Rouwendaal setzte sich über 10 Kilometer in der Seine in 2 Stunden, 34 Minuten und 2 Sekunden durch. Silber ging an Moesha Johnson aus Australien, Bronze an die Italienerin Ginevra Taddeucci.
video: srf
Vier Triathleten wohl im Krankenhaus
Mehreren Berichten zufolge sollen nach dem olympischen Triathlon, bei dem die Schwimmwettkämpfe in der Seine stattfanden, vier Athleten ins Krankenhaus eingeliefert worden sein. Unter den Betroffenen waren offenbar die Belgierin Claire Michel, eine schwedische Athletin sowie je ein Teilnehmer aus der Schweiz und Norwegen. Das berichten die Agentur Associated Press und «News.com.au».

Alle vier Athleten seien nach ihren Einzelwettkämpfen in der vergangenen Woche erkrankt. Allerdings dementierte die Schweiz einen solchen Vorfall. Der Verband teilte dem «20min.ch» mit: «Keiner der erkrankten Schweizer Triathleten wurde hospitalisiert, und das war auch zu keiner Zeit ein Thema.» Dafür gab es Meldungen aus Neuseeland über erkrankte Sportler. Das Portal RNZ.co.nz vermeldete, dass Silber-Gewinner Hayden Wilde und einer seiner Teamkollegen zwei Tage krankgeschrieben gewesen sind und behandelt werden mussten. Nigel Avery, Chef de Mission von Neuseelands Team laut «20min» sagte, habe man aus taktischen Gründen die Erkrankung nicht bekannt gegeben. (kat/t-online)
epa11526621 Athletes jump into the Seine river at the start of the Triathlon Mixed Relay of the Triathlon competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Pont Alexandre III in Paris, France, 05 A ...
Bild: keystone
Flavor Flav mag auch deutsche Wasserballerinnen
Rap-Ikone Flavor Flav ist vielleicht das berühmteste Maskottchen der Olympischen Spiele
Auch Boxerin Lin im Final
Auch Boxerin Lin Yu-Ting hat dem Druck in der Geschlechter-Debatte weiter standgehalten und ist in den Olympiafinal eingezogen. Einen Tag nach der Algerierin Imane Khelif gewann auch die 28-Jährige aus Taiwan ihren Halbfinal durch einen einstimmigen Punktsieg gegen die Türkin Esra Yildiz. Lin kämpft damit im Federgewicht am Samstag um Gold. Am Dienstag hatte Khelif den Finaleinzug im Weltergewicht perfekt gemacht.

Die Kämpfe von Lin und Khelif werden von einer heftig geführten Startrecht-Kontroverse begleitet. Diese geht weit über den Sport hinaus und erfasst auch höchste politische Kreise. Beide Boxerinnen waren nach bislang nicht näher spezifizierten Geschlechter-Tests vom Verband IBA, der vom Internationalen Olympischen Komitee nicht mehr anerkannt wird, von der WM 2023 ausgeschlossen worden. Beide hätten laut IBA die erforderlichen Teilnahmekriterien nicht erfüllt und «im Vergleich zu anderen weiblichen Teilnehmern Wettbewerbsvorteile» gehabt.

Das IOC nannte es einen «willkürlichen Entscheid ohne ordnungsgemässes Verfahren» und liess Khelif und Lin in Paris teilnehmen. Das im Pass angegebene Geschlecht sei für viele Sportarten massgeblich für die Zulassung zu den Wettbewerben, lautete eine Begründung. (abu/sda/dpa)
Taiwan&#039;s Lin Yu-ting, left, fights Bulgaria&#039;s Svetlana Staneva in their women&#039;s 57 kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP ...
Bild: keystone
Hüberli/Brunner treffen auf Humana-Paredes/Wilkerson
Tanja Hüberli und Nina Brunner bekommen es im Halbfinal des olympischen Beachvolleyball-Turniers (Donnerstag, 17 Uhr) mit Melissa Humana-Paredes/Brandie Wilkerson zu tun. Die Kanadierinnen setzten sich im Viertelfinal in zwei Sätzen gegen die Spanierinnen Daniela Alvarez Mendoza/Tania Moreno durch.

Humana-Paredes/Wilkerson zeigten am Fusse des Eiffelturms einen veritablen Steigerungslauf. Nach zwei Niederlagen zu Beginn des Turniers – unter anderem gegen Esmée Böbner/Zoé Vergé-Dépré – wandten sie das frühe Aus erst mit einem Sieg im letzten Gruppenspiel ab. Im Achtelfinal schalteten sie dann die WM-Dritten Kristen Nuss/Taryn Kloth aus den USA in zwei Sätzen aus. (abu/sda)
Canada&#039;s Brandie Wilkerson, left, and Melissa Humana-Paredes give a celebratory pose after defeating the United States in a beach volleyball match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 202 ...
Bild: keystone
Medal Race mit Mermod/Siegenthaler verschoben
Das Medal Race im Mixed 470 mit den Schweizern Yves Mermod und Maja Siegenthaler musste verschoben werden. Es wurde neu auf den Donnerstag angesetzt. Dann steht auch die Kiterin Elena Lengwiler im Einsatz. Auch sie kam heute in Marseille nicht zum Einsatz. (abu/sda)
epa11530992 Yves Mermod and Maja Siegenthaler of Switzerland in action during the Mixed Dinghy 470 opening series race of the Sailing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Marseille Mar ...
Bild: keystone
Sorry, LeBron. Dieser Jubel gilt nicht dir, sondern dem französischen Schwimmhelden Léon Marchand
Fans started cheering during todays USA vs Brazil game and LeBron thought it was for him, but it was for gold medal French swimmer Léon Marchand in the crowd
byu/GreenSnakes_ insports
Métraux und Valenzuela starten gut
Die Schweizer Golferinnen starten gut ins Turnier. Nach der ersten von vier Runden liegen Morgane Métraux und Albane Valenzuela beide in den Top 15.

Mit leisen Hoffnungen auf eine Medaille sind Morgane Métraux und Albane Valenzuela in das olympische Golfturnier gestartet. Und nach der ersten Runde auf der Anlage Golf National im Südwesten von Paris wurden diese Hoffnungen mindestens nicht kleiner. Morgane Métraux steht bei ihrer Premiere unter den olympischen Ringen nach den ersten 18 Loch bei 70 Schlägen und damit zwei unter Par im geteilten 3. Rang.

Albane Valenzuela war auf ihrer Runde nach zwei Birdies phasenweise auf Rang 3 klassiert. Am 12. und 13. Loch büsste die Genferin jedoch insgesamt drei Schläge ein. Valenzuela, die in Tokio vor drei Jahren Rang 18 und 2016 in Rio de Janeiro Rang 21 belegte, konnte das Defizit jedoch postwendend wieder wettmachen und die Par-Runde abschliessen. (abu/sda)
epa11533599 Morgane Metraux of Switzerland on the third hole during the first round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Women Individual Stroke Play of the Golf competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Game ...
Bild: keystone

Der Medaillenspiegel

Liebe Userinnen und User
Wir werden in Liveticker-Artikeln die Kommentarfunktion nicht mehr öffnen. Dies, weil sich die Gegebenheiten jeweils so schnell verändern, dass bereits gepostete Kommentare wenig später keinen Sinn mehr ergeben. In allen andern Artikeln dürft ihr weiterhin gerne in die Tasten hauen.
Vielen Dank fürs Verständnis, Team watson
Der Kameramann im Velodrom dreht und dreht sich +++ Diplome für Segler und Kiterin
