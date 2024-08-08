Kameramann im Velodrom scheint mir ein bisschen ein langweiliger Job zu sein:
17-year-old double gold-medalist Hongchan Quan really, really loves plushies.
byu/ShinobuUnderBlade inDamnthatsinteresting
🌟🔥"Finally met Eileen Gu in person!" "This is the 1st time my face has felt this hot!" 😳💗At the post-match press conference, Quan Hongchan was overjoyed to see Frog Princess Eileen! The two were adorably close, with Quan hugging Eileen and not letting go~ 🥰🤗 #EileenGu… pic.twitter.com/lwaIjVRaeK— Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) August 2, 2024