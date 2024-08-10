Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting wins gold in the women’s 57kg boxing division at the Paris Olympics pic.twitter.com/6UPhWh8284— Taipei Times (@taipei_times) August 10, 2024
PHIL WIZARD MAKES GOLDEN MAGIC 🥇— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 10, 2024
Canada’s Phil Kim, aka Phil Wizard, is the first-ever Olympic champion in B-Boys breaking 🇨🇦#MedalMoments presented by @petrocanada pic.twitter.com/dbGDE1vbKc
Olympic cycling event suspended after horror crash results in Kwesi Browne leaving Velodrome National on a stretcher https://t.co/eSZYTVEKde— Mail Sport (@MailSport) August 10, 2024
ANA BARBOSU 🇹🇩 IS THE NEW OLYMPIC FLOOR BRONZE MEDALIST 🥉😭 pic.twitter.com/YyM00L50BO— GYMeme (@ROUWAGdeArkan) August 10, 2024
Tom Cruise in the house watching USA go for Gold in Women’s Soccer. pic.twitter.com/so9NLLPFhA— NWSL Chris (@lennonfoto) August 10, 2024
Swiss golfer (Morgane Metraux) almost kills a bunch of Swiss fans. Friendly fire! pic.twitter.com/PLoAaZXC7v— Nick Walker (@nw3) August 10, 2024
Shot Put champion Yemisi Ogunleye singing gospel after winning Gold at the Olympics 🎶🙌#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/X5Hja4LTMg— Eurosport (@eurosport) August 9, 2024
Das Gutenachtlied kommt heute aus dem Stade de France von Olympiasiegerin Yemisi Ogunleye.— SPORT & POLITICS (@JensWeinreich) August 9, 2024
Ziemlich einmalig. Kann man nur mögen.
Sleep well! pic.twitter.com/xjGztFUmeC
Great Olympic moment 🚨 after a heated exchange and a yellow card at the volleyball gold medal match the MC jumps in with John Lennons imagine. All is well again… #Olympia2024 #Paris2024 #BeachVolleyball pic.twitter.com/hbDY82fg4D— Adam Lewis (@Adam_Lewis412) August 9, 2024
𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞 : Ami 🇯🇵 remporte la première médaille d'or du breaking aux Jeux Olympiques !#Paris2024, c'est à suivre sur Eurosport via Max, Canal+ et nos autres partenaire pic.twitter.com/kbodHGD29C— Eurosport France (@Eurosport_FR) August 9, 2024
« Please choose a stronger password » pic.twitter.com/LeL7wCsa2h— Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) August 8, 2024
Zum zweiten Mal nach 2016 ist Sharon van Rouwendaal in Paris Olympiasiegerin im Freischwimmen über 10 Kilometer geworden. Etwas mehr als zwei Stunden lang war die Niederländerin in der Seine unterwegs. Im Finish distanzierte sie die Australierin Moesha Johnson und Ginevra Taddeucci aus Italien um einige Sekunden.