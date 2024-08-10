klar21°
Olympia-Ticker: Lin Yu-ting holt Gold im Boxen

SRF 2 - HD - Live

Olympiaticker

Lin Yu-ting holt Gold im Boxen +++ Horrorsturz im Bahnrad-Wettbewerb

10.08.2024, 22:17
Der Medaillenspiegel
Die USA ziehen davon
Die USA duellieren sich im Basketball-Final mit Frankreich. Im dritten Drittel konnten die US-Amerikaner den Vorsprung auf mittlerweile 70:61 ausbauen.
Lin holt Gold im Boxen
Nach Imane Khelif hat sich mit Lin Yu-Ting auch die zweite im Zentrum einer aufgeheizten Geschlechter-Debatte stehende Boxerin zur Olympiasiegerin gekürt

Einen Tag nach der Algerierin Khelif gewann auch die 28-Jährige aus Taiwan ihren Final und sicherte sich ungeachtet des immensen Drucks die Goldmedaille. Lin setzte sich auf dem Court Philippe-Chatrier im Federgewicht (bis 57 kg) gegen die Polin Julia Szeremeta mit einem einstimmigen Punktsieg durch. Nach der Urteilsverkündung kniete sie im Ring nieder und küsste den Boden.

Am Freitag hatte sich Khelif im Weltergewicht (bis 66 kg) gegen die Chinesin Yang Liu zur Olympiasiegerin gekürt und anschliessend grosse Genugtuung verspürt. Der Erfolg sei auch eine Antwort auf die gegen sie geführte Kampagne, sagte die 25-Jährige: «Das ist meine Antwort, ich bin eine starke Frau.» (kat/sda/dpa)

Frankreich geht in Front
Frankreich ärgert die USA. Die Gastgeber kommen hervorragend aus der Viertelpause. Ein 10:4-Lauf bringt die Führung.
Erster und (vorerst) einziger Breaking-Olympiasieger gekürt
Philip Kim, auch bekannt als B-Boy «Phil Wizard», ist der erste und bis auf Weiteres einzige männliche Olympiasieger im Breakdance. Der 27-jährige WM-Zweite aus Kanada setzte sich bei der olympischen Premiere der Sportart auf dem Place de la Concorde in der Pariser Innenstadt im Final gegen den Franzosen Dany Dann mit 3:0 und total 23:4 Jury-Punkten diskussionslos durch.

Am Samstag hatte sich die Japanerin Ami Yuasa die Goldmedaille im Wettkampf der Frauen geholt. Sie und Kim werden mindestens acht Jahre die einzigen Breakdancer bleiben, die sich Olympiasieger nennen dürfen. In Los Angeles in vier Jahren ist die aus der Hip-Hop-Kultur entstandene Tanzsportart nicht mehr Teil des olympischen Programms. (kat/sda)


Das Finalspiel im Basketball läuft
Im Basketball machen die USA und Frankreich den Sieg unter sich aus. Die Favorisierten US-Amerikaner führen derzeit mit 14:11.
Schwerer Sturz im Bahnrad-Wettbewerb
Die Bahnrad-Wettbewerbe der Olympischen Spiele in Paris sind am Samstagabend von einem schweren Sturz von Kwesi Browne überschattet worden. Der 30-Jährige aus Trinidad und Tobago kam im Keirin-Hoffnungslauf heftig zu Fall und rutsche vom Holzoval. Mediziner eilten zum Athleten und leiteten eine Erstversorgung ein. Browne wurde auf einer Trage liegend und mit einer Halskrause aus dem Velodrome National von Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines geschoben. Dabei hob er die Hände, das Publikum jubelte erleichtert. (kat/t-online)

Bodenturnerin Barbosu bekommt nachträglich Chiles Bronzemedaille
Die Bronzemedaille im Bodenturnen der Frauen an den Olympischen Spielen in Paris muss neu vergeben werden. Der Internationale Sportgerichtshof (CAS) hat einem Einspruch des rumänischen Turnverbandes stattgegeben. Darin wurde angefochten, dass der Antrag auf eine nachträgliche Veränderung der Note für die US-Amerikanerin Jordan Chiles um vier Sekunden zu spät eingereicht worden sei. Durch diesen Entscheid rückt die Rumänin Ana Barbosu mit 13,700 Punkten auf Rang 3 vor. Die Ad-hoc-Kammer des CAS legte fest, dass für Chiles die ursprüngliche Note von 13,666 Punkten wieder gewertet werden muss. Im Boden-Final am letzten Montag hatte das US-Team Einspruch gegen die Wertung von Chiles eingelegt. Nach Prüfung der Videoaufnahmen entschied die Jury, ein Element anzuerkennen und den Schwierigkeitswert nach oben zu korrigieren. Der Entscheid fiel erst nach der Verkündung der Platzierungen. Zu diesem Zeitpunkt hatte Barbosu schon mit der Landesfahne über der Schulter in der Halle ihren 3. Platz gefeiert. (kat/sda)

Lobalu landet auf Rang vier
Im Rennen über 5000m setzt sich der Norweger Ingebrigtsen durch und wird Olympiasieger. Nach seiner Enttäuschung über 1500m, wo er ohne Medaille blieb, holt er sich seine Medaille doch noch. Der Kenianer Kwemoi holt Silber und der US-Amerikaner Fisher wird Dritter. Lobalu, der an den olympischen Spielen nicht unter der Schweizer Flagge startet, wird undankbarer Vierter.
Dällenbach nach Top-Ausgangslage nur 14. im Modernen Fünfkampf
Alexandre Dällenbach verpasst eine Olympiamedaille im Modernen Fünfkampf. Der 33-Jährige fällt im abschliessenden Laser Run noch vom 2. auf den 14. Platz zurück.

Dem ehemaligen Triathleten entglitt die Medaille im Final der besten 18 am Schiessstand. An diesem leistete sich Dällenbach entschieden zu viele Fehlschüsse, um den Podestplatz in seiner schwächsten Disziplin erfolgreich zu verteidigen.

Gold holte sich der favorisierte Ägypter Ahmed Elgendy vor dem Japaner Taishu Sato und dem Italiener Giorgio Malan.



Dällenbach ging als Zweiter des Zwischenklassement mit sechs Sekunden Vorsprung auf den 4. Platz in den abschliessenden Laser Run, der auch das Schiessen beinhaltet und einem Biathlon auf Füssen ähnelt. Bereits beim ersten Halt am Schiessstand leistete er sich zwei Fehlschüsse und fiel aus den ersten drei. In den folgenden zwei Runden verlor er auch noch die Diplomränge aus den Augen.

Davor hatte sich der auf La Réunion lebende Dällenbach eine ausgezeichnete Ausgangslage verschafft. Im Reiten kam er mit einem Abwurf durch, in der Bonusrunde des Fechtens sicherte er sich mit einem gewonnenen Gefecht zwei Extrapunkte, und im Schwimmen verbesserte er sich mit der zweitbesten Zeit aller Finalisten vom 4. in den 2. Zwischenrang. (kat/sda)
Alexandre Daellenbach of Switzerland reacts after crossing the finish line during the men&#039;s individual Fencing Bonus Round final portion of Modern Pentathlon, at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics in ...
Bild: keystone
Medaillengewinnerinnen im Maison Suisse empfangen
Die Bronzemedaillengewinnerinnen Tanja Hüberli und Nina Brunner sind am Samstagabend im Maison Suisse von zahlreichen Fans empfangen worden. Das Innerschweizer Beachvolleyball-Duo hatte am Freitagabend das Spiel um Platz 3 gewonnen.

«Glücklich, überwältigt und ein bisschen müde», seien sie, sagte Hüberli und fügte auf Nachfrage mit einem Schmunzeln an: «Aber nur vom Sport.» Die bittere Halbfinalniederlage sei im ersten Moment schwierig zu verdauen gewesen, sagte Brunner. «Wir haben dann aber ziemlich schnell wieder den Fokus gefunden und uns gesagt: Wir müssen aufstehen und die Chance auf eine Olympiamedaille nutzen.» Dies haben sie auf eindrückliche Weise getan.

Nora Willi, Präsidentin von Swiss Volley, überbrachte Dankesworte seitens Verband, Bundespräsidentin Viola Amherd gratulierte ebenfalls - per Brief, den Hüberli und Brunner überreicht erhielten. (kat/sda)


Fünfter Olympiasieg für die US-Fussballerinnen
Die US-Frauen sind zum fünften Olympiasiegerinnen im Fussball. Das Team um Captain Lindsey Horan gewinnt den Final gegen Brasilien in Parc des Princes 1:0.

Horan erzielte vor 48'000 Zuschauern den goldenen Treffer nach knapp einer Stunde. Die Amerikanerinnen, die bereits zum fünften Mal im achten Olympiaturnier, aber zum ersten Mal seit 2012 wieder triumphierten, blieben damit im ganzen Verlauf ungeschlagen und ohne Verlustpunkte.

Die Brasilianerinnen ihrerseits, bei denen die 38-jährige fünffache Weltfussballerin Marta nach einer Roten Karte im letzten Gruppenspiel nur noch als Joker zum Einsatz kam, hatten in der Gruppenphase bereits gegen Japan (1:2) und Spanien (0:2) verloren. (sda/kat)
epa11543454 Players of USA celebrates winning the Women Gold Medal Match Brazil vs USA of the Soccer competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 10 ...
Bild: keystone
Norwegische Gewichtheberin mit Olympia-Rekord
Die Norwegerin Solfrid Koanda sichert sich im Gewichthebe.Final 81kg Frauen nicht nur die Goldmedaille, sondern auch gleich einen Olympiarekord – im Stossen meistert sie 154 kg, so viel wie keine Frau vor ihr an Olympischen Spielen. Silber geht an die Ägypterin Ahmet, Bronze sichert sich Dajomes Barrera aus Ecuador. (kat)
epa11543178 Eilla Amena Koanda Solfrid of Norway competes in the Women 81kg category of the Weightlifting competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the South Paris Arena in Paris, France, 10 Au ...
Bild: keystone
Fünfkämpfer Dällenbach verliert eine Position
Der Schweizer Alexandre Dällenbach gewinnt in der Bonusrunde des Fechtkampfs gegen den Japaner Sato. Gegen den Koreaner Jun hatte er jedoch das Nachsehen. Jun zieht im Gesamtklassement an Dällenbach vorbei. Der Schweizer liegt neu auf Rang vier.
US-Frauen gehen gegen Brasilien in Führung
Mallory Swanson schiesst die USA gegen Brasilien in der 56. Minute in Führung. Jetzt sind die Brasilianerinnen gefordert.
Chinas Gold-Rush im Wasserspringen und Tischtennis
Die chinesischen Delegationen in den Sportarten Wasserspringen und Tischtennis bleiben in Paris makellos und gewinnen zusammen 13-mal Olympia-Gold.

Mit dem überlegenen Triumph vom 10-m-Turm sorgte Cao Yuan dafür, dass China alle acht olympischen Wettkämpfe der Wasserspringer zu seinen Gunsten entschied. Der 29-jährige Cao krönte sich zugleich mit seinem persönlich vierten olympischen Gold seit 2012 zum erfolgreichsten Ahtleten seiner Sportart seit Greg Louganis. Der ebenfalls mit viermal Olympia-Gold dekorierte Amerikaner war zudem 1984 und 1988 der letzte Wasserspringer gewesen, der an zwei aufeinanderfolgenden Sommerspielen vom Turm triumphiert hatte.

Auch im Tischtennis räumten die Chinesen alles ab - zum sechsten Mal, seit diese Sportart 1988 olympisch geworden ist. Am Samstag gewannen Chinas Frauen den Team-Final gegen Japan 3:0. (kat/sda)
Chen Yuxi of China enters the water as she competes during the women&#039;s 10m platform diving semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee J ...
Bild: keystone
Erstmals Gold für Spanien Frauen im Wasserball
Spanien gewinnt erstmals die Goldmedaille im Olympiaturnier der Frauen im Wasserball. Im Final gegen die Australierinnen siegen die Spanierinnen 11:9. Die Spanierinnen schrieben Geschichte im Schwimmbecken. In der La-Défense-Arena liessen sie im Final den Australierinnen keine Chance. Erst im Finish gelang Australien vom 6:11 zum 9:11 noch Resultatkosmetik. Spaniens Frauen holten 2012 in London und 2021 in Tokio zweimal Silber an Olympischen Spielen. Mit dem Gewinn der Goldmedaille gelang den Spanierinnen ein Husarenstück. Spanien überstand die Vorrunde ohne Niederlage und wurde einzig im Halbfinal von der Niederlande gefordert. Nach einem 14:14 in der regulären Spielzeit gewannen die Spanierinnen das Penaltyschiessen mit 5:4. (kat/sda)
Spain&#039;s Maica Garcia Godoy celebrates after scoring during the women&#039;s gold medal water polo match between Australia and Spain, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris ...
Bild: keystone
Tom Cruise schaut Fussball-Olympia-Final der Frauen
Noch steht es 0:0 im Fussball-Endspiel zwischen dne USA und Brasilien. Auf der Tribüne sitzt mit dem Schauspieler Tom Cruise ein berühmter Gast

Schlussfeier mit neutralen Athleten aus Russland und Belarus
Sportlerinnen und Sportler aus Russland und Belarus, die an den Olympischen Sommerspielen als neutrale Athleten (AIN) ohne Flagge und nationale Symbole antraten, dürfen an der Schlussfeier teilnehmen.

Das gab das Internationale Olympische Komitee (IOC) am Samstag bekannt. Die Schlussfeier findet am Sonntag ab 21.00 Uhr im Stade de France statt.

An der Eröffnungszeremonie am 26. Juli, als die Teilnehmerteams auf Booten die Seine entlang zum Eiffelturm gebracht worden waren, waren die neutralen Athleten noch ausgeschlossen gewesen. (sda/apa)
Métraux schiesst Schweizer Fans ab
Golferin Métraux verpasst die Medaillen deutlich
Die Schweizer Golferin Morgane Métraux war im olympischen Golfturnier lange auf Medaillenkurs. In der vierten Runde büsste sie aber einiges an Terrain ein und landete auf Platz 18, noch hinter Teamkollegin Albane Valenzuela, die sich noch auf Rang 13 steigern konnte. Gold ging an Lydia Ko aus Neuseeland.
Brasiliens Führungstreffer zählt nicht
Ludmilas vermeintlicher Führungstreffer gegen die USA wird aberkannt – Offside. Es ist heiss in Paris. Die Spielerinnen machen eine kleine Trink- und Kühlpause.
China holt Gold im Tischtennis-Doppel
Die Chinesinnen schlagen die Japanerinnen im Tischtennis-Doppel und holen Olympia-Gold. Einfach war der Weg zum Sieg für die Chinesinnen nicht. Das Doppel entschieden sie im Entscheidungssatz mit 12:10 für sich, im Einzel zeigten sie mit einem 3:0 und einem 3:1 jedoch keine Nerven (kat)
China&#039;s Wang Manyu celebrates after a winning set against Japan&#039;s Miwa Harimoto during the women&#039;s gold medal team table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 202 ...
Bild: keystone
Brasilien fordert die USA im Kampf um den Olympiasieg
Die Startviertelstunde des Finals des olympischen Fussballturniers der Frauen gehört den Brasilianerinnen. Die Gegenrinnen der Brasilianerinnen sind die US-Frauen.
epa11542947 Korbin Albert of USA (R) in action during the Women Gold Medal Match Brazil vs USA of the Soccer competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Fra ...
Bild: keystone
Métraux schafft ihr erstes Birdie des Tages
Endlich: Die Schweizerin schafft bei Loch 15 ihr erstes Birdie von heute. Sie stösst damit mit total 3 Schlägen unter Par auf Rang 11 vor.
Morgane Metraux of Switzerland competes during round 4 of the women&#039;s golf event at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Saturday, August 10, 2024. (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)
Bild: keystone
Norwegerinnen vermiesen Französinnen die Gold-Party
Die norwegischen Handballerinnen haben den Olympiafinal gegen Gastgeber Frankreich 29:21 gewonnen. Damit revanchierten sich die Nordländerinnen für den verlorenen WM-Final vom letzten Jahr.

Die Norwegerinnen sind nach 2008 und 2012 zum dritten Mal Olympiasiegerinnen. Zuletzt hatten sie zweimal Bronze geholt, nun hievten sie sich in Paris wieder auf den Thron. Frankreich, das sämtliche Spiele bis zum Final gewonnen hat, muss sich nach Gold vor drei Jahren in Tokio dieses Mal mit Silber begnügen.

In der ersten Halbzeit gestaltete sich die Partie ausgeglichen, in den zweiten 30 Minuten sorgten die Norwegerinnen für den Unterschied. Bronze ging an die Däninnen, die Schweden mit 30:25 bezwangen. (sda/kat)
Norway players celebrate after a goal during the gold medal handball match between Norway and France at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Villeneuve-d&#039;Ascq, France. (AP Photo/ ...
Bild: keystone
Im Frauen-Golf werden bald die Medaillen verteilt
Bei den Golfern geht es langsam aber sicher um die Medaillen. Die Neuseeländerin Ko führt an der Spitze mit 9 Schlägen unter Par. Métraux ist mittlerweile auf den 10. Platz abgerutscht, den sie sich unter anderem mit Landsfrau Valenzuela teilt.
Cao holt überlegen Gold im Wasserspringen
Im Final über sechs Sprünge ist dem Chinesen Cao kein Kraut gewachsen. Er gewinnt mit 547,50 Punkten Gold, zu Silber springt der Japaner Tamai mit 507,65 Punkten, der Brite Williams landet mit 497,35 Punkten auf Rang drei.
epa11542549 Yuan Cao of China in action during the Men&#039;s 10m platform final of the Diving competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Paris Aquatics Centre in Saint Denis, France, 10 Aug ...
Bild: keystone
Métraux schwimmen die Felle davon
Nach 12 von 18 Löchern der letzten Runde steht Golferin Morgane Métraux bei -3 Schlägen. Sie liegt damit drei Schläge hinter den Medaillen.
Morgane Metraux, of Switzerland, talks to her caddie on the 5th hole during the final round of the women&#039;s golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at Le Golf National, in ...
Bild: keystone
Bereits fertig mit dem Turnier ist die zweite Schweizerin, Albane Valenzuela. Dank einer fabelhaften Schlussrunde mit -7 beendet sie das Turnier mit -3 Schlägen. Wohin das führt, entscheiden nun die Konkurrentinnen, die noch auf dem Platz sind.
Deutsche Schwimmerin nach Wettkampf in der Seine krank
Die deutsche Freiwasserschwimmerin Leonie Beck berichtet nach ihrem olympischen Rennen in der Seine von Krankheitssymptomen. Sie habe sich gestern neunmal übergeben, schrieb die 27-Jährige bei Instagram auf Englisch und berichtete zudem von Durchfall. Dazu postete Beck ein Bild, das sie etwas angeschlagen und mit erhobenem Daumen zeigt. Dazu schreibt sie ironisch: «Kann die Wasserqualität in der Seine bestätigen.»
Bild
Bild: Screenshot instagram
Deutsche Olympiasiegerin begeistert mit Gesangseinlage
Überraschend hat die Deutsche Yemisi Ogunleye im Kugelstossen Gold geholt. Kurz darauf begeisterte die 25-Jährige auf musikalische Weise. Die Deutsche gab eine kleine Kostprobe ihres Gesangstalents in Form eines Gospel-Songs.
Jurt steht im Final
Einen Tag nach Alexandre Dällenbach qualifiziert sich auch Anna Jurt für den Final des olympischen Modernen Fünfkampfs. Bei den Frauen geht es am Sonntag kurz nach Mittag um die Medaillen.
epa11478101 Anna Jurt of Hungary competes in the combined mixed relay event of the Modern Pentathlon European Championships in Budapest, Hungary, 14 July 2024. EPA/Tamas Kovacs HUNGARY OUT
Bild: keystone
Nach dem durchzogenen Auftakt am Donnerstag mit dem 17. Zwischenrang im Fechten konnte sich Jurt in den vier Disziplinen am Samstag steigern. Am Ende belegte die 22-jährige Nidwaldnerin mit Wohnsitz Bern den 9. Platz in ihrer Halbfinal-Serie, der gerade noch fürs Weiterkommen reichte.

Für den Final hat Jurt noch Luft nach oben. Am Samstag verzeichnete sie im Reiten zwei Abwürfe, und im Schwimmen blieb sie vier Sekunden über ihrer persönlichen Bestzeit. Zur Qualifikation reichte es auch deshalb, weil die ehemalige Nachwuchs-Europameisterin im abschliessenden Laser-Run (Schiessen und Laufen) ihre Klasse ausspielen konnte. Mit 633 Punkten schnitt sie in dieser Disziplin am besten ihres Heats ab. (sdakat)
Métraux auf der Schlussrunde unter Zugzwang
Morgane Métraux wird im Kampf um eine Medaille im olympischen Golfturnier in der ersten Tranche der Schlussrunde zurückgebunden.

Nach drei ausgezeichneten Tagen und Zwischenführung nach der 2. und 3. Runde startete die Waadtländerin am Samstag mit zwei Bogeys und musste sich am fünften Loch gar ein Triple Bogey (3 über Par) notieren lassen. An diesem Loch hatte Métraux in den ersten beiden Runden jeweils Bogey gespielt.

Nach 9 der 18 Löcher liegt Métraux damit nur noch im geteilten 9. Zwischenrang. Der Rückstand zu den Medaillenrängen beträgt indes nur zwei Schläge. In Führung liegt mit fünf Schlägen Vorsprung die Neuseeländerin Lydia Ko. (sda/kat)
Morgane Metraux, of Switzerland, hits her shot from the 3rd tee during the final round of the women&#039;s golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at Le Golf National, in Sain ...
Bild: keystone
Frankreich gewinnt Volleyball-Gold
Frankreich hat wie in Tokio Gold im Volleyball der Männer errungen. Die Gastgeber setzten sich im Final gegen Polen in drei Sätzen (25:19, 25:20, 25:23) durch.
French players celebrate after winning a gold medal men&#039;s volleyball match against Poland at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Bild: keystone
Damit müssen die Osteuropäer weiter auf ihren zweiten Olympiasieg warten. Die Polen gewannen 1976 in Montreal. (ram/sda)
Métraux missglückt der Auftakt
Loch 5 misslingt Morgane Métraux komplett. Die Schweizerin schlägt den Ball ins Rough, kriegt ihn nicht von dort heraus und braucht letztlich sieben Schläge für das Par-4-Loch.
Morgane MÃ©traux Golf Paris Olympia
Bild: srf
Métraux, die als Führende auf die Abschlussrunde ging, hat es damit zurückgespült. Mit nun -4 Schlägen liegt sie auf dem geteilten 9. Rang. In Führung liegt mit -9 Schlägen die Neuseeländerin Lydia Ko.
Erneut Gold für Garnbret
Im Klettern hat sich Topfavoritin Janja Garnbret durchgesetzt. Die Slowenin wurde zum zweiten Mal nach Tokio Olympiasiegerin. Garnbret verwies in der Kombination aus Boulder und Lead die Amerikanerin Brooke Raboutou und Jessica Pilz aus Österreich auf die weiteren Plätze.
epa11542157 Janja Garnbret of Slovenia celebrates winning in the Women Boulder &amp; Lead, Final Lead of the Sport Climbing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Le Bourget Sport Climbi ...
Bild: keystone
Métraux fällt zurück
Auch das zweite Loch gelingt Morgane Métraux nicht nach Wunsch. Die Westschweizerin hat Mühe beim Putt und muss erneut ein Bogey in Kauf nehmen.
Morgane Metraux, of Switzerland, reacts after making a bogey on the 13th during the second round of the women&#039;s golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, at Le Golf National ...
Bild: keystone
In Führung liegen mit -8 Schlägen Lydia Ko (NZL) und Miyu Yamashita (JPN). Métraux folgt mit -7 Schlägen gleichauf mit der Chinesin Yin Ruoning, die einen Blitzstart in den Tag hingelegt hat, und Rose Zhang aus den USA.
Olympiasiegerin brilliert als Gospelsängerin
Als frisch gekürte Olympiasiegerin im Kugelstossen entzückte Yemisi Ogunleye die versammelte Medienschar mit einem Ständchen. Nach der Bitte, ihr Gesangstalent zu demonstrieren, dankte die 25-jährige Überraschungssiegerin aus Deutschland voller Inbrunst mit einem Gospel-Song Gott.

Es war das Lied, das sie nach eigenen Angaben auch während des beeindruckenden Wettkampfs gesungen hatte. «Mein Herz ist einfach nur erfüllt mit Dankbarkeit», sagte die Tochter eines Nigerianers und einer Deutschen, die sich nach schweren Verletzungen zurückkämpfen und in ihrer Karriere auch mit Rassismus und Mobbing klarkommen musste.
Métraux beginnt mit Bogey
Der vierte und letzte Tag des olympischen Golfturniers beginnt für Morgane Métraux mit einem Schreckmoment. Die Schweizer Co-Leaderin nach drei Runden schlug den Ball am ersten Loch ins Wasser (im Video ab 0:50 Min). Danach rettete sie immerhin das Bogey.

Weil auch die Neuseeländerin Lydia Ko vier Schläge für das Par-3-Loch benötigte, liegen beide weiterhin gemeinsam mit nun -8 Schlägen an der Spitze.
video: srf
Gebt diesem DJ eine Medaille
Im Beachvolleyball-Final der Frauen wird es hitzig. Die Duos aus Brasilien und Kanada zoffen sich am Netz – bis der Stadion-DJ schlichtend eingreift. Er spielt John Lennons Friedenshymne «Imagine» und zaubert so den Spielerinnen ein Lächeln ins Gesicht, während das Publikum lauthals mitsingt. Ein grossartiger Moment:


Gold gewinnen Ana Patricia und Duda aus Brasilien. Sie schlagen das Duo Melissa Humana-Paredes/Brandie Wilkerson 26:24, 12:21, 15:10. Davor hatten sich die Schweizerinnen Tanja Hüberli und Nina Brunner die Bronzemedaille erobert.
Die beiden Schweizer
Matthias Kyburz konnte gegen das Ziel hin ein wenig zulegen. Der eigentliche Orientierungsläufer kommt als 30. mit 5:06 Min. Rückstand ins Ziel.

Tadesse Abraham belegt bei seiner Abschiedstour mit 5:56 Min. Rückstand den 38. Platz.
Tola ist Olympiasieger
Marathon-Gold geht an Tamirat Tola aus Äthiopien. Auf einer schwierigen Strecke stellt der 32-Jährige mit 2:06.26 Stunden einen neuen olympischen Rekord auf.

Silber geht an Bashir Abdi aus Belgien, Bronze an den Keniar Benson Kipruto.
Bild
Tola kurz vor dem Ziel
Noch 2,2 km für Tamirat Tola. Der Äthiopier läuft dem Olympiasieg im Marathon entgegen.

Dahinter scheinen der für Belgien laufende Bashir Abdi und Benson Kipruto aus Kenia Silber und Bronze unter sich auszumachen. Sie haben nach vorne 22 Sekunden Rückstand und gegen hinten sieben Sekunden Vorsprung.
Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia runs during the men&#039;s marathon at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, Pool)
Bild: keystone
Tola alleine voraus
Nach 30 der 42 Kilometer läuft Tamirat Tola aus Äthiopien alleine voraus, er hat elf Sekunden Vorsprung auf den Briten Emile Cairess.

Um die beiden Schweizer Marathonläufer zu finden, muss man in der Rangliste weit nach unten scrollen. Tadesse Abraham liegt knapp drei Minuten zurück auf Rang 38, Matthias Kyburz finden wir auf Position 49.
Favoriten halten sich bedeckt
Ein Drittel des Marathons ist vorüber. Es geht hinaus aus Paris zum Schloss Versailles. Der Italiener Eyob Faniel läuft alleine voraus, das Feld mit allen Favoriten lässt ihn gewähren, die Lücke beträgt 23 Sekunden.
epa11541578 Athletes compete at the start of the Men&#039;s Marathon of the Athletics competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at Hotel de Ville in Paris, France, 10 August 2024. EPA/ANNA SZILAGY ...
Bild: keystone
Ein Marathon zum Zmorge
Um 8 Uhr beginnt der Olympia-Tag in Paris mit dem Marathon der Männer. Der Schweizer Rekordhalter Tadesse Abraham zählt mit 41 Jahren nicht zu den Medaillenanwärtern. Mit dem achtfachen OL-Weltmeister Matthias Kyburz hat noch ein zweiter Schweizer die Olympia-Limite geschafft.
Tadesse Abraham, aus Schweiz, reagiert nach dem Ueberqueren der Ziellinie, waehrend dem traditionellen 10 Meilen Grand Prix von Bern, am Samstag, 18. Mai 2024 in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex)
Bild: keystone
Als Topfavorit auf Gold nimmt Eliud Kipchoge die 42,195 km unter die Füsse. Der 39-jährige Kenianer will mit einem dritten aufeinanderfolgenden Olympiasieg Marathon-Geschichte schreiben.
Ana Patricia/Duda beenden lange brasilianische Durststrecke
Ana Patricia/Duda gewinnen den Final des olympischen Beachvolleyball-Turniers. Die Brasilianerinnen bezwingen das kanadische Duo Melissa Humana-Paredes/Brandie Wilkerson 26:24, 12:21, 15:10. 28 Jahre nach Sandra Pires/Jackie Silva sicherten Patricia/Duda Brasilien das zweite Olympiagold im Beachvolleyball der Frauen. Dieses mussten sich die Südamerikanerinnen aber hart erarbeiten.

Humana-Paredes/Wilkerson, die in der Vorrunde gegen Esmée Böbner/Zoé Vergé-Dépré verloren und im Halbfinal den Goldtraum von Tanja Hüberli/Nina Brunner zerstörten, müssen sich mit Silber begnügen. Es ist dies die erste Olympiamedaille für Kanada bei den Beachvolleyballerinnen. (abu/sda)
epa11541255 Eduarda Santos Lisboa of Brazil (L) celebrates winning the first set during their Women Gold Medal match in the Beach Volleyball competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Eiffel ...
Bild: keystone
Niederländisches Gold-Double im Landhockey
Die Niederlande schaffen in Paris im Landhockey das Gold-Double. Nach den Männern triumphierten auch die «Oranje»-Frauen und holten sich so wie vor drei Jahren in Tokio den Titel.

Im Final siegten die Niederländerinnen gegen China nach einem 1:1 in der regulären Spielzeit im Penaltyschiessen mit 3:1. Am Vortag hatten die Männer gegen Deutschland mit demselben Ergebnis gewonnen. Für die Niederländerinnen war es das fünfte Olympia-Gold, seitdem Frauen-Landhockey 1984 olympisch wurde.

Bronze sicherte sich Argentinien. Nach der regulären Spielzeit stand es gegen Belgien 2:2, im Penaltyschiessen setzten sich die Südamerikanerinnen mit 3:1 durch. (abu/sda/apa)
Team Netherlands poses for a photograph after winning the gold medal in the women&#039;s field hockey at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Colombes, ...
Bild: keystone
Deutschland bodigt auch Spanien
Nach dem dramatischen Sieg über Frankreich im Viertelfinal (35:34 n.V.) gewinnt Deutschland auch im Halbfinal gegen Spanien mit 25:24 ganz knapp. Im Final um Gold treffen die Deutschen auf Dänemark.

Die Deutschen sind in diesem Olympia-Turnier nicht kleinzukriegen. Frankreich führte im Viertelfinal 29:28 mit Anwurf am Mittelkreis sechs Sekunden vor Schluss – und verlor noch. Im Halbfinal ging das Märchen weiter: Deutschland lag gegen die Spanier fast permanent in Führung. Erst im Finish führte plötzlich Spanien 23:22 und 24:23. Vor über 20'000 Zuschauern im Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille – dort, wo vor zehn Jahren Roger Federer und Stan Wawrinka den Davis Cup gewannen – wuchs im Finish aber der deutsche Torhüter Andreas Wolff wieder einmal über sich hinaus. (abu/sda)
epa11540272 Players of Germany celebrate after winning the semi - final game between Germany and Spain of the Handball competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Vil ...
Bild: keystone
Ami Yuasa sichert sich Gold im Breaking
Das B-Girl Ami aus Japan ist die erste Olympiasiegerin im Breaking. Die 25-Jährige, mit bürgerlichem Namen Ami Yuasa, setzte sich im Final gegen das B-Girl Nicka, Dominika Banevic aus Litauen durch.

In den drei Durchgängen während des Battles, das auf dem Place de la Concorde in der Pariser Innenstadt ausgetragen wurde, überzeugte die Japanerin die neun Punkterichter jedes Mal mehr und holte sich einmal sechs und zweimal fünf Stimmen. (abu/sda)

Spanien gewinnt spektakulären Final in der Verlängerung
Spanien dominiert im Fussball den Sommer 2024. Nach Real Madrid in der Champions League und Spanien an der Euro in Deutschland setzt sich Spaniens Nachwuchs auch bei Olympia durch.

Die spanischen Talente besiegten im Prinzenpark-Stadion Gastgeber Frankreich 5:3 nach Verlängerung. Spanien holte zum zweiten Mal nach 1992, damals an den Heimspielen in Barcelona, die olympische Goldmedaille.

Der Final verlief spektakulär. Frankreich ging früh in Führung. Innerhalb von zehn Minuten schoss Spanien Mitte der ersten Halbzeit drei Tore. Dieses 3:1 blieb bis zur 79. Minute bestehen. Nicht mehr viel deutete auf eine französische Aufholjagd hin. Dann fiel er aber doch, der Anschlusstreffer. Und in der 93. Minute, nach einem VAR-Entscheid, kamen die von Thierry Henry gecoachten Franzosen durch einen von Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) verwandelten Foulpenalty zum Ausgleich.

Zum Matchwinner avancierte in der Verlängerung Sergio Camello. In der 100. Minute brachte der Profi von Rayo Vallecano die Spanier mit einem Lupfer wieder in Führung; in der 121. Minute setzte er mit dem 5:3 auch noch den Schlusspunkt. (abu/sda)
Spain&#039;s Sergio Camello celebrates after scoring his team&#039;s fifth goal during the men&#039;s soccer gold medal match between France and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Ol ...
Bild: keystone
Ma Long mit sechstem Gold erfolgreichster Sportler Chinas
Ma Long hat am Freitag seine sechste Goldmedaille bei Olympischen Sommerspielen gewonnen. Der 35-Jährige gewann im Final mit dem als Titelverteidiger angetretenen chinesischen Team 3:0 gegen Schweden. Ma war schon zuvor der erfolgreichste chinesische Tischtennis-Spieler bei Olympia, nun stieg er zum erfolgreichsten Chinesen quer über alle Sportarten auf.

Neben Schweden schaffte auch Frankreich den Sprung auf das Podest. Erstmals waren damit zwei europäische Teams in den ersten drei zu finden. Die Franzosen setzten sich im Spiel um Bronze gegen Japan mit 3:2 durch. (sda/apa)
China&#039;s Ma Long, with his teammate Wang Chuqin, plays against Sweden&#039;s Anton Kallberg and Kristian Karlsson during the men&#039;s gold medal team table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympi ...
Bild: keystone
Andres/Seitz zahlen Lehrgeld bei ihrer Olympia-Premiere
Die Schweizer Bahnfahrerinnen Michelle Andres und Aline Seitz erleben bei ihrer Olympia-Premiere einen Tag zum Vergessen. Im Madison klassieren sie sich auf dem 14. und vorletzten Platz. Olympiasiegerinnen im seit Tokio im Programm stehenden Madison wurde das italienische Duo Chiara Consonni und Vittoria Guazzini.

Bereits bei einer Ablösung in der achten von 120 Runden nahm das Unheil seinen Lauf. Andres kollidierte mit einer anderen Fahrerin, beide Schweizerinnen stürzten. Auch in der Folge bekundeten die 27-jährigen Aargauerinnen sichtlich Mühe mit der Übergabe und verloren mehr als einmal viel Zeit und Schwung. Am Ende reichte es zu keinem Punktgewinn. Lediglich die Kanadierinnen klassierten sich nach frühem Ausscheiden hinter den Schweizerinnen. (abu/sda)
Switzerland&#039;s Aline Seitz and Michelle Andres compete during the women&#039;s madison event at the Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Bild: keystone
Bronze für Deutschlands Frauen
Im Fussballturnier der Frauen gewinnt Deutschland das Spiel um die Bronzemedaille in Lyon gegen Weltmeister Spanien 1:0. Giulia Gwinn erzielte vom Penaltypunkt aus in der 65. Minute das einzige Tor des Spiels. Die deutsche Torhüterin Ann-Katrin Berger parierte in der 99. Minute einen Elfmeter der Spanierinnen.

Für Trainer Horst Hrubesch (73) war es ein glänzender Abschluss. 2016 in Rio holte Hrubesch mit dem Männer-Team Olympia-Silber. Deutschland holte damals in Brasilien sogar Gold. Nun sicherten sich Deutschlands Fussballerinnen zum vierten Mal nach 2000, 2004 und 2008 die Bronzemedaillen. (abu/sda)
epa11540034 Germany&#039;s players celebrate after winning the Women Bronze Medal match bronze medal match between Spain and Germany of the Soccer competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Lyon ...
Bild: keystone
Dällenbach überzeugend für den Final qualifiziert
Alexandre Dällenbach qualifiziert sich auf überzeugende Art und Weise für den Final des olympischen Modernen Fünfkampfs vom Samstag. Einen Tag nach dem 5. Rang im Fechten zum Auftakt belegte der auf der Insel La Réunion lebende ehemalige Triathlet in den vier Disziplinen vom Freitag den 2. Platz in seiner Halbfinal-Serie. Fürs Weiterkommen war eine Klassierung in den Top 9 nötig. Am Samstag werden die Karten neu gemischt, der erste der vier Final-Wettkämpfe beginnt um 17.30 Uhr.

Dällenbach wäre der erste Schweizer Medaillengewinner in dieser Sportart, zu der in Paris zum letzten Mal auch das Reiten gehört. Letztmals war die Schweiz 2008 in Peking im Modernen Fünfkampf an Olympischen Spielen vertreten. Belinda Schreiber liebäugelte damals als krasse Aussenseiterin mit einer Medaille, fiel am Schluss aber vom 3. auf den 11. Platz zurück. (abu/sda)
iJapan&#039;s Taishu Sato and Switzerland&#039;s Alexandre Dallenbach compete in the men&#039;s individual fencing portion of Modern Pentathlon Summer Olympics at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, A ...
Bild: keystone
Der Medaillenspiegel

