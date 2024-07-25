freundlich25°
Olympia-Ticker: Ponti posiert mit Nadal und Alcaraz

Ponti posiert mit «Nadalcaraz» +++ Schweizerinnen reisen mit Métro

Am 26. Juli werden die Olympischen Spiele in Paris offiziell eröffnet. Bis zum 11. August werden 329 Medaillensätze vergeben. Hier findest du die wichtigsten Kurznews zu Olympia 2024.
25.07.2024, 15:2525.07.2024, 16:23
Ein Hoch auf die Métro
Die Strassen von Paris sind vor allem in der Innenstadt chronisch verstopft. Im Gegensatz zu den grossen Boulevards und Ring-Autobahnen ist hier auch die Einrichtung einer separaten Olympia-Spur schwierig bis unmöglich. Da die Schweizer Beachvolleyballerinnen Tanja Hüberli/Nina Brunner und Esmée Böbner/Zoé Vergé-Dépré bei den Fahrten ins Training beim Eiffelturm die Erfahrung machten, dass dies sehr lange dauert, entschieden sie sich für das Treffen mit den Medien für die U-Bahn. Mit der Métro erreicht man das Maison Suisse in der Schweizer Botschaft ohne Umsteigen in gut 20 Minuten
epa10899403 The entrance to a metro station in Paris, France, 04 October 2023. Recent videos on social media have exposed the presence of bedbugs in various public transportation vehicles, including t ...
Bild: keystone
Ponti mit dem Jackpot
Rafael Nadal gehört zu den begehrtesten Sujets im olympischen Dorf. Jeder kennt den spanischen Tennis-Superstar, jeder möchte gerne ein Foto oder ein Autogramm. Und der 38-jährige Mallorquiner zeigt sich geduldig und zugänglich. Geradezu den Jackpot geknackt hat Noè Ponti. Der Tessiner Bronze-Schwimmer von Tokio 2021 verewigte sich gleich mit Nadal und Carlos Alcaraz, dessen legitimen Nachfolger und French-Open-Sieger von vor zwei Monaten. Ponti zeigte sich strahlend mit den beiden auf Instagram. In Paris spielen Nadal und der 17 Jahre jüngere Alcaraz Einzel und zusammen Doppel.
Bild
Bild: instagram noè ponti
Nicht die besten Voraussetzungen: Australisches Team-Auto beschädigt, Athleten-Gepäck geplündert
An Aussie Olympic team vehicle was broken into. Athletes’ bags were ransacked
byu/Emotional_Pizza_1222 inolympics
Weltrekord für Lim Sihyeon
Noch vor der offiziellen Eröffnung ist an den Olympischen Spielen von Paris der erste Weltrekord gefallen. Die südkoreanische Bogenschützin Lim Sihyeon schraubte die Bestmarke im Einzel-Recurve auf 694 Punkte und übertraf damit die Leistung ihrer Landsfrau Chaeyoung Kang, die den Weltrekord seit Juni 2019 innehatte, um zwei Punkte.

Den bisherigen olympischen Rekord, den mit San An in Tokio 2021 eine weitere Koreanerin aufgestellt hatte, übertrumpfte Lim Sihyeon gar um 14 Punkte.

In der Platzierungsrunde vom Donnerstag ging es bei den Bogenschützinnen darum, sich für die K.o.-Phase zu qualifizieren, die in der ersten Olympiawoche beginnt. (nih/sda)
epa11495422 Lim Sihyeon of South Korea poses after establishing a new World Record in the Women Individual Ranking Round of the Archery competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Invalides i ...
Bild: keystone
Djokovic und Nadal auf Kollisionskurs
Beim olympischen Tennisturnier können der topgesetzte Novak Djokovic (ATP 2) und Rafael Nadal in der 2. Runde aufeinandertreffen. Der Serbe trifft in der Startrunde auf den 36-jährigen australischen Doppelspezialisten Matthew Ebden. Ebden führte in diesem Jahr die Doppelweltrangliste an, belegt dort aktuell den 3. Platz, verfügt indessen über kein Einzel-Ranking mehr. Rafael Nadal (ATP 161), Finalist letzte Woche in Bastad, bekommt es zum Auftakt mit dem Ungarn Marton Fucsovics (ATP 83) zu tun.
Serbia&#039;s Novak Djokovic and Spain&#039;s Rafael Nadal pose before their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 11, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo ...
Bild: keystone
Stan Wawrinka trifft in seinem Erstrundenspiel auf den Russen Pavel Kotow. Wawrinka und Kotow trafen schon im Frühling am Grand-Slam-Turnier in Roland-Garros aufeinander. Damals siegte Kotow 7:6, 6:4, 1:6, 7:6. Sollte sich Wawrinka gegen Kotow durchsetzen können, wären der als Nummer 16 gesetzte Chilene Nicolas Jarry und dann Olympiasieger Alexander Zverev die möglichen nächsten Gegner.

Viktorija Golubic, die einzige Schweizerin, trifft gleich zum Auftakt auf die Weltranglisten-Fünfte Jessica Pegula. (nih/sda)
Swiss tennis athletes Viktorija Golubic, left, and Stanislas Wawrinka, right, pose at the Maison Suisse during a press conference, prior to the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Wednesday, ...
Bild: keystone
Der Eiffelturm ist einfach ein echtes Spektakel
Some images of the Eiffel Tower tonight 🫣
byu/Wonderful-Excuse4922 inolympics
Angelique Kerber macht nach Paris Schluss
Nicht nur Andy Murray, auch die Deutsche Angelique Kerber (36) beendet an den Sommerspielen in Paris ihre Karriere.

Ihren Entscheid gab Angelique Kerber am Tag vor der Eröffnungsfeier auf ihrem Instagram-Kanal bekannt.

Angelique Kerber gewann drei Grand-Slam-Turniere: das Australian Open 2016, Wimbledon 2018 und das US Open 2016. Vor acht Jahren war sie die Nummer 1 der Welt. Heuer gewann sie beim Comeback nach anderthalb Jahren Pause bloss noch 7 von 21 Einzeln, besiegte aber immerhin in Indian Wells mit der Lettin Jelena Ostapenko eine Top-10-Spielerin.

In der Weltrangliste belegt Kerber aktuell Platz 216. (nih/sda)
ARCHIV - 17.04.2024, Baden-Württemberg, Stuttgart: Tennis: WTA-Tour - Stuttgart, Einzel, Damen, 1. Runde. Raducanu (Großbritannien) - Kerber (Deutschland). Angelique Kerber in Aktion. Kerber geht ohne ...
Bild: keystone
Schweizer Fahnenträgerin und -träger bekannt
Mountainbiker Nino Schurter und Schützin Nina Christen werden die Schweizer Fahne bei der Eröffnungszeremonie am Freitag auf der Seine durch Paris tragen. Damit entschied sich Swiss Olympic für zwei Olympiasieger: Schurter triumphierte 2016 in Rio de Janeiro und gewann 2008 Bronze sowie 2012 Silber, Christen gewann 2021 in Tokio Gold und Bronze. (nih)
Nina Christian Nino Schurter Paris 2024 Olympia FahnentrÃ¤ger ErÃ¶ffnungsfeier
Bild: swiss olympic
Swiss Olympic gibt Fahnenträger heute bekannt
Wer trägt am Freitagabend die Schweizer Fahne an der Eröffnungsfeier der Olympischen Spiele in Paris? Die Antwort verkündet Swiss Olympic am Donnerstagvormittag. Wie schon 2021 in Tokio werden auch in Paris pro Nation eine Athletin und ein Athlet die ehrenvolle Aufgabe gemeinsam übernehmen. Vor drei Jahren in Japan führten Mujinga Kambundji und Max Heinzer die Schweizer Delegation ins Stadion. Die Eröffnungsfeier von Paris findet nicht in einem Stadion, sondern im Zentrum der Metropole statt. Die Delegationen werden auf Schiffen auf der Seine runterschippern. (nih/sda)
Die Schweizer Fahnenträger bei Olympia
29 Bilder
<strong>Olympische Sommerspiele 2022 in Peking:</strong> Wendy Holdener (Ski alpin) und Andres Ambühl (Eishockey).
Zur Slideshow
Grosse Überraschung: Iraks Fussballer drehen das Spiel gegen die Ukraine
Der Irak hat sein erstes Gruppenspiel bei den Olympischen Spielen gegen die Ukraine überraschend mit 2:1 gewonnen. Valentyn Rubchynskyi hatte die Ukraine kurz nach der Pause mit 1:0 in Führung gebracht (53. Minute), Axman Hussein glich nur vier Minuten später per Elfmeter aus. In der 75. Minute sorgte Ali Jassim mit dem Treffer zum 2:1 für die Entscheidung.

Die Iraker führen die Tabelle nun gemeinsam mit Marokko an. Die Marokkaner hatten Argentinien kurz zuvor ebenfalls mit 2:1 besiegt. (nih/t-online)
Kanadischer Spionage-Akt?
Wegen eines Vorfalls während des Trainings der neuseeländischen Fussballerinnen kam es in Saint-Étienne zu einer Festnahme eines nicht akkreditierten Mitglieds des kanadischen Olympia-Teams. Es wurde vermutet, dass der Mitarbeiter von Canada Soccer eine Drohne benutzt hat, um den Auftaktgegner vom Donnerstag auszuspionieren. Das Kanadische Olympische Komitee zeigte sich «geschockt und enttäuscht» und entschuldigte sich beim neuseeländischen Team. Der Fall wird nun aufgearbeitet. (hah/sda)
Frankreichs Rugby-Team trotz holprigem Start im Viertelfinal
Gastgeber Frankreich steht am olympischen Rugby-7-Turnier bereits in den Viertelfinals. Angeführt von Starspieler Antoine Dupont, der extra für die Sommerspiele in Paris von der 15er-Variante auf «Rugby Sevens» umschulte, sicherten sich die Franzosen mit einem 19:12 gegen Uruguay vorzeitig das Weiterkommen, nachdem sie Stunden zuvor mit einem 12:12 gegen die USA überraschend holprig in die Gold-Mission gestartet waren.

Am Donnerstagnachmittag folgt für die Franzosen das dritte und letzte Gruppenspiel gegen den zweimaligen Olympiasieger Fidschi. Die Viertelfinals finden bereits am Donnerstagabend statt, die Halbfinals und der Final werden am Samstag, am Tag nach der Eröffnungsfeier, ausgetragen. Auch die Mitfavoriten Argentinien, Neuseeland und Fidschi haben sich (mit zwei Siegen) vorzeitig für die Runde der letzten acht qualifiziert.

Nach einem langen Unterbruch von 88 Jahren ist Rugby erst seit 2016 wieder Bestandteil des olympischen Programms, allerdings in der abgespeckten Variante mit sieben Spielern und zweimal sieben Minuten Spielzeit. (sda)
epa11493921 Antoine Dupont of France during warm-up for the Men Pool C match France vs USA of the Rugby Sevens competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Stade de France in Saint Denis, Fran ...
Bild: keystone
Gastgeber Frankreich startet souverän ins Fussball-Turnier
Frankreich gab sich mit einem 3:0 gegen die USA keine Blösse. Alexandre Lacazette, der künftige Bayern-München-Spieler Michael Olise und Loïc Badé trafen in der letzten halben Stunde.
Der Hexenschuss war keine Gefahr für Olympia
Tanja Hüberli, mit Nina Brunner die grösste Schweizer Hoffnung auf eine Medaille im Beachvolleyball, musste nach einem Hexenschuss nur kurz um die Olympia-Teilnahme bangen. Nun ist aber alles wieder gut.
Swiss beach volleyball athlete Tanja Hueberli poses at the Maison Suisse during a press conference, prior to the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (KEYSTONE/Anthon ...
Bild: keystone
Eine falsche Bewegung beim Krafttraining, ein Schmerz, der in den Rücken fährt: Anfang Monat beunruhigte die Meldung, dass Tanja Hüberli und Nina Brunner auf die Elite16-Turniere in Gstaad und Wien verzichten mussten. Nun ist alles wieder im Lot, Hüberli gibt Entwarnung.

Beim Termin im «Maison Suisse» ist die 1,90 m grosse Schwyzerin sehr relaxt. «Ich hatte eigentlich nie Angst, dass es für Olympia nicht aufgeht», erzählt sie von ihrem Hexenschuss. Sie habe es einfach eine Zeitlang ruhiger angehen lassen und dann vorsichtig wieder mit dem Training anfangen müssen. «Es hat geknackt und dann machte alles zu.» (hah/sda)
Niederlage für Argentinien und Wirren im ersten Olympia-Wettkampf
Argentinien verzeichnet einen Fehlstart ins olympische Fussball-Turnier. Das Weltmeister-Land von 2022 verliert gegen Marokko nach vermeintlich spätem Ausgleich und zweistündiger Konfusion 1:2.



Cristian Medina gelang in der 106. Minute mit dem vehementen letzten Angriff das vermeintliche 2:2 für die Argentinier, das schliesslich doch nicht zählte. Weil mehrere marokkanische Fans nach dem Tor den Platz stürmten und argentinische Spieler unter anderem mit Flaschen bewarfen, war die Partie nach dem Treffer stundenlang unterbrochen. Dass das Tor wegen Abseits zurückgenommen wurde, drang erst durch, als die Spieler rund zwei Stunden später im leeren Stadion für ein Anspiel und den formellen Schlusspfiff noch einmal kurz auf den Platz zurückkehrten.

Die Wirren um den ersten Fussball-Match der Sommerspiele zwei Tage vor der offiziellen Eröffnungsfeier bescherten damit nicht nur den Argentiniern, sondern auch den Olympia-Organisatoren einen Fehlstart.

Argentinien, 2004 in Athen und 2008 in Peking jeweils Olympiasieger im Fussball, geriet in Saint-Étienne mit den Weltmeistern Nicolas Otamendi und Julian Alvarez in der Startelf bis zur 51. Minute 0:2 in Rückstand. Giuliano Simeone, der 21-jährige Sohn von Atlético Madrids Trainer Diego Simeone, verkürzte in der 68. Minute.

Spanien gewann zehn Tage nach dem Gewinn des EM-Titels sein erstes Spiel gegen Usbekistan 2:1. Der 21-jährige Marc Pubill, Verteidiger von Almeria, erzielte in der 29. Minute das erste Tor des Olympia-Turniers, San Sebastians Sergio Gomez nach einer Stunde den Siegtreffer. (hah/sda)
Mandelentzündung zwingt Jannik Sinner zum Forfait
Das olympische Tennis-Turnier in Paris geht ohne Jannik Sinner über die Bühne. Der Weltranglisten-Erste aus Italien muss seine Teilnahme krankheitsbedingt absagen. Sinner hatte seine Anreise nach Frankreich zuletzt hinausgeschoben. Nun, zwei Tage vor der Auslosung, gab der 22-jährige Südtiroler Forfait für die Sommerspiele.

«Nach einer guten Trainingswoche auf Sand begann ich mich unwohl zu fühlen. Ich habe mich ein paar Tage lang ausgeruht, und bei einem Besuch stellte der Arzt eine Mandelentzündung fest und riet mir dringend davon ab, zu spielen», schrieb Sinner auf Instagram. Dass er die Spiele verpasse, sei eine grosse Enttäuschung, «denn sie waren eines meiner Hauptziele für diese Saison. Ich habe mich auf die Ehre gefreut, mein Land bei diesem sehr wichtigen Ereignis zu vertreten.» (abu/sda)

US-Open-Siegerin Coco Gauff trägt Flagge gemeinsam mit LeBron James
Nach Basketballer LeBron James gab die USA auch bekannt, wem die Ehre zuteilwird, die US-Flagge bei der Eröffnungsfeier gemeinsam mit dem 39-Jährigen zu tragen. Es wird die 20-jährige Tennisspielerin Coco Gauff sein. Die US-Open-Siegerin von letztem August nimmt erstmals an Olympischen Spielen teil.
Schon fünf Corona-Fälle bei Australiens Wasserballerinnen
Die australischen Wasserballerinnen haben kurz vor dem Beginn der Olympischen Spiele in Paris mit der Ausbreitung des Coronavirus zu kämpfen. Das Australische Olympische Komitee (AOC) hat drei weitere Fälle bekannt gegeben, sodass die Zahl der Infizierten auf fünf gestiegen ist. Am Dienstag war bekannt geworden, dass zwei namentlich nicht genannte Spielerinnen positiv auf das Virus getestet wurden.

Die gesamte australische Olympia-Mannschaft sei auf Corona getestet worden, die positiven Fälle würde sich laut AOC aktuell auf die Wasserballerinnen beschränken. Die betroffenen Personen würden Masken tragen, sich möglichst isolieren und stark frequentierte Bereiche des olympischen Dorfes meiden, sagte Australiens Chefin de Mission, Anna Meares. (nih/sda)
epa11147629 Sofie Pontre (L) of USA in action against Alice Williams (R) of Australia during the Women&#039;s Water Polo Quarterfinal match between USA and Australia at the FINA World Aquatics Champio ...
Bild: keystone
Das perfekte Bild gibt es ni…
240723 -- PARIS, July 23, 2024 -- The moon is pictured with the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower, July 23, 2024, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS in Paris, France ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Deutsche Fahnenträgerin und -träger bekannt
Wie bei den USA (LeBron James) wird auch bei den Deutschen ein Basketballer die Fahne bei der Eröffnungsfeier tragen. Die Ehre wird Weltmeister Dennis Schröder zuteil. Neben dem 30-jährigen NBA-Profi wird Judoka Anna-Maria Wagner – zweifache Bronze-Gewinnerin vor drei Jahren in Tokio – die deutsche Delegation mit der Fahne anführen. (nih)
LeBron James trägt die US-Flagge
Bei der Eröffnungsfeier der Olympischen Spiele in Paris rühren die USA mit grosser Kelle an. Niemand anders als NBA-Superstar LeBron James steht als Fahnenträger im Einsatz. Der 39-Jährige strebt seine dritte Olympia-Goldmedaille an. Dazu müssen sich James und Co. aber noch steigern: Am Montag gewannen sie nur knapp 92:88 gegen Weltmeister Deutschland. Zuvor hatte es in einem Test gegen den Südsudan gar bloss zu einem hauchdünnen 101:100-Sieg gereicht. LeBron James persönlich war acht Sekunden vor der Schlusssirene für die entscheidenden Punkte verantwortlich. (ram)
United States&#039; forward LeBron James waves to the crowd after the end of an exhibition basketball game between the United States and South Sudan, at the o2 Arena in London, Saturday, July 20, 2024 ...
Bild: keystone
Liebe Userinnen und User
Wir werden in Liveticker-Artikeln die Kommentarfunktion nicht mehr öffnen. Dies, weil sich die Gegebenheiten jeweils so schnell verändern, dass bereits gepostete Kommentare wenig später keinen Sinn mehr ergeben. In allen andern Artikeln dürft ihr weiterhin gerne in die Tasten hauen.
Vielen Dank fürs Verständnis, Team watson
Mehr zu Olympia 2024:
Die Austragungstätten der Olympischen Spiele in Paris 2024
1 / 37
Die Austragungstätten der Olympischen Spiele in Paris 2024
Arena Champ-de-Mars (Paris Zentrum): Judo und Ringen. Kapazität: 8356 Zuschauer.
quelle: imago/usa today network / imago images
Wohl Bombenalarm in Paris – kurz vor den ersten Partien der Olympischen Spiele

Die Olympischen Spiele beginnen zwar offiziell erst am Freitag, doch für den heutigen Mittwoch sind bereits mehrere Partien des Fussballturniers angesetzt.

Zur Story