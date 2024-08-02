vereinzelte Gewitter23°
DE | FR
burger
Sport
Olympiaticker

Olympia-Ticker: Vierte Goldmedaille für Überschwimmer Léon Marchand

SRF 2 - HD - Live

Olympiaticker

Vierte Goldmedaille für Überschwimmer Léon Marchand +++ McKeown schwimmt Olympia-Rekord

02.08.2024, 20:53
Mehr «Sport»
Inhaltsverzeichnis
Der Medaillenspiegel
Schicke uns deinen Input
avatar
Léon Marchand tut es schon wieder!
Der französische Ausnahmeschwimmer Léon Marchand holt die vierte Goldmedaille an den Olympischen Spielen in Paris. Über 200 Meter Lagen lässt er der Konkurrenz keine Chance und sicherte sich nicht nur Gold, sondern stellte auch gleich einen neuen olympischen Rekord auf. Für den Weltrekord reichte es nicht ganz.


McKeown ist Doppelolympoasiegerin
Die Australierin Kaylee McKeown holt Gold über 200 m Rücken. Nach dem Sieg über 100 m Rücken ist es bereits der zweite Sieg in Paris. Bei ihrem Sieg über 200 Meter stellt McKeown einen neuen Olympiarekord auf. Silber holt sich Regan Smith aus den USA, Bronze geht an die Kanadierin Kylie Masse.

Gold über 50 Meter Feistil geht an Australien
Der australische Schwimmer Cameron McEvoy kürt sich zum Olympiasieger über 50 Meter Freistil.
McEnvoy lässt Benjamin Proud aus Grossbritannien hinter sich. 0.05 Sekunden beträgt der Vorsprung auf den Zweitplatzierten. Bronze geht an Florent Manaudou aus Frankreich. (kat)


Litwinowitsch holt Trampoli-Gold
Der unter neutraler Flagge antretende Ivan Litwinowitsch holt Gold im Trampolin. Silber geht an den Chinesen Zisai Wang (CHN), Bronze holt sich dessen Landsmann Langyu Yan (CHN). (kat)
Auch der zweite Halbfinallauf geglückt
Nach Plätzen drei und vier im ersten Halbfinallauf zeigen die Schweizer BMX-Fahrer auch im zweiten Halbfinal eine gute Leistung. Butti kommt auf Platz 4 ins Ziel.
epa11517675 (L-R) Pietro Bertagnoli of Italy, Cedric Butti of Switzerland, Rico Bearman of New Zealand, Gonzalo Nahuel Molina of Argentina and Kristens Krigers of Latvia compete in Men quarterfinals o ...
Bild: keystone
Werro und Rosamilia bleibt nur der Hoffnungslauf
Während Rachel Pellaud als Drittplatzierte im Halbfinal über 800 Meter steht, schaffen ihre Schweizer Teamkolleginnen Audrey Werro und Valentina Rosamilia die direkte Qualifikation nicht und müssen in die Hoffnungslauf (kat).
Audrey Werro of Switzerland reacts after the women&#039;s 800 meters semifinal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (KEYS ...
Bild: KEYSTONE
Auch BMX-Frauen starten in den Hlabfinal
Etwas weniger gut als ihre männlichen Kollegen starten die Frauen ins BMX-Racing Halbfinal. Aeberhard stürzt im ersten Lauf, Claessens fährt auf Rang fünf. (kat)
Zoe Claessens (2) of Switzerland compete during the women&#039;s cycling BMX semifinal race at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Friday, August 2, 2024. (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)
Bild: keystone
Start nach Mass für Novak Djokovic
Der Serbe Novak Djokovic gewinnt den ersten Satz des Olympia-Halbfinals gegen den Italiener Lorenzo Musetti mit in einer Stunde mit 6:4.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot to Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during their men&#039;s singles semifinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, at the Roland Garros sta ...
Bild: keystone
Schweizer BMX-Fahrer mit geglücktem Halbfinal-Auftakt
Die Schweizer BMX-Fahrer Cedric Butti und Simon Marquart starten gut in den BMX-Racing-Halbfinal. Sie sichern sich die Ränge 3 und 4.
epa11517682 Cedric Butti of Switzerland competes in Men quarterfinals of BMX racing in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium in Versailles, France, 01 August 2024. EPA ...
Bild: keystone
«Bulldogge und Urgrossvater» lassen sich feiern
Es gibt sie fast nur im Doppelpack: Röösli und Gulich verbringen durch ihre gemeinsame Leidenschaft fürs Rudern so viel Zeit miteinander wie sonst nur Familien. «Es ist tagein, tagaus eine Teamarbeit», bestätigte Gulich. «Wir trainieren fast das ganze Jahr zusammen und gehen gemeinsam durch dick und dünn.»

Apropos dick und dünn: Röösli nennt Gulich scherzhaft eine Bulldogge. «Weil er einfach in jedem Rennen Vollgas gibt», erklärte Röösli. «Das macht ihn zu diesem genialen Sportler.» Umgekehrt bezeichnet Gulich seinen Teamkollegen gerne als Urgrossvater. Schliesslich ist Röösli bereits 1993 geboren, was Gulich, Jahrgang 1999, immer wieder gerne hervorhebt.




Es war offensichtlich: Die beiden Ruderer genossen die Feier im Maison Suisse, das mit 500 Besuchern ausgebucht war. Unter ihnen waren auch viele Angehörige, denen wie immer der grösste Dank galt. «Sie tragen uns. Nicht nur heute, sondern auch in Zeiten, in denen es uns nicht so gut ging», sagte Röösli. Jetzt könne man
Pellaud steht im Halbfinal
Die Schweizerin Rachel Pellaud erreicht im Vorlauf über 800 m Rang drei und qualifiziert sich somit direkt für den Halbfinal. Auf der Zielgeraden überholt sie noch Nakaayi aus Uganda und sicherte sich mit diesem Schlussspurt einen Platz unter den ersten drei. (kat)
epa10822127 Rachel Pellaud of Switzerland in action during a 4x400 Metres Relay Women heat of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, 26 August 2023. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT
Bild: keystone
USA mit neuem Weltrekord, Schweiz out
Die Schweizer 4x400 m Mixed Staffel stellte im Vorlauf zwar einen neuen Schweizer Rekord auf, die Zeit reichte aber nicht für ein Weiterkommen. Enorm viel Gas gab das Team aus den USA. Bereits im Vorlauf resultierte eine Zeit von 3:07,41 Minuten – das ist Weltrekord. Auch Frankreich und Belgien qualifizieren sich für den Final.



Tennis: Bronze für Kanada
Kanada holt im Tenniis Bronze im Mixed-Doppel. Das Duo Dabrowski/Auger-Aliassime gewinnt das Spiel um Platz drei gegen die Niederländer Schuurs/Koolhof in zwei Sätzen mit 6:3 und 7:6. (kat/sda)
epa11520010 Gabriela Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada greet Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands after winning the Mixed Doubles Bronze medal match between Canada and the Ne ...
Bild: keystone
Bronze und je ein Ring
Die französischen 49er-Seglerinnen Sarah Steyaert und Charline Picon haben nach dem Gewinn von Olympia-Bronze vor der Küste von Marseille gleichzeitig ein aussergewöhnliches Angebot erhalten. Als das Duo an Land zurückkehrte, knieten ihre jeweiligen Partner nieder und machten ihnen einen Heiratsantrag. Die 37-jährige Steyaert und die zwei Jahre ältere Picon - bekannt als «Team Mama», da beide Mütter sind - sagten beide «oui». (sda/dpa)

Frankreichs Teddy Riner holt drittes Einzel-Gold
Der Franzose Teddy Riner gewinnt als erster Judoka zum dritte Mal Olympia-Gold in der höchsten Gewichtsklasse. Im Final schlägt er den Südkoreaner Kim Min-Jong 16 Sekunden vor dem Golden Score.

Der 2,02 m grosse und 140 kg schwere Riner war 2012 in London und 2016 in Rio bereits Einzel-Olympiasieger. In Tokio vor drei Jahren musste er sich mit Bronze begnügen, nachdem er im Halbfinal eine von nur drei Niederlagen in den letzten 15 Jahren kassiert hatte. (kat/sda)
epa11519688 Teddy Riner of France (blue) celebrates winning over Kim Minjong of South Korea (white) in their Men +100kg Final bout of the Judo competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Cham ...
Bild: keystone
Beachvolley-Krimi: Brasilien bezwingt die Niederlande
Grosses Kino im Beachvolleyball-Vorrunden-Duell zwischen der Niederlande und Brasilien. Die Südamerikanerinnen gewinnen den Entscheidungssatz nach packendem Finish mit 19:17. (sda)
PARIS - Dutch Beach volleyball, Beachvolleyball players Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon in action against Carolina Solberg Salgado and Barbara Seixas de Freitas of Brazil at the Olympic Games, Olympische ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Südkorea verteidigt Gold
Genau wie bei der ersten Austragung in Tokio 2021 geht Gold im Mixed-Bogenschiessen auch dieses Jahr an Südkorea. Das Duo Lim/Kim setzt sich vor Deutschland und den USA durch. (sda)
epa11519372 Sihyeon Lim (L) and Woojin Kim (R) of South Korea celebrate winning the Mixed Team Gold Medal match South Korea vs Germany of the Archery competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at t ...
Bild: keystone
Marokko steht im Halbfinal
Marokkos Fussballer stehen souverän im Olympia-Halbfinal. Die Nordafrikaner bezwingen die USA mit 4:0 dank Toren von Rahimi, Akhomach, Hakimi und Maouhoub. (kat)
Marokko, Olympia.
Bild: IMAGO/Rémy Perrin
China mit überlegenem Badminton-Gold
Die Chinesen Si Wei Zheng und Ya Qiong Huang setzen sich im Mixed-Doppel-Final gegen die Koreaner Won Ho Kim und Na Eun Jeong überlegen durch. Zu Olympiagold benötigte China nur 41 Minuten. Am Schluss stand es 21:8 und 21:11.
China&#039;s Zheng Si Wei, left, and Huang Ya Qiong celebrate a point as they play against South Korea&#039;s Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun during their mixed doubles badminton final match at the 2024 S ...
Bild: keystone
Gold für Grossbritannien im Teamspringen – Wundenlecken bei den Schweizern
Grossbritannien gewinnt das olympische Teamspringen, den Nationenpreis, vor den USA und Frankreich.

Die Briten Ben Maher auf Dallas Vegas Batilly, Harry Charles auf Romeo und Scott Brash auf Jefferson handelten sich bloss zwei Strafpunkte ein. Die USA (4), Frankreich (7) und die Niederlande (7) totalisierten am Ende weniger als zwei Abwürfe. Die Schweizer Springreiter hatten sich am Donnerstag in der Qualifikation sechs Abwürfe geleistet.

Den hochklassigen Team-Final als Zuschauer miterleben zu müssen, dürfte bei den Schweizer Springreitern nochmals Wunden aufgerissen haben - zumal eines der qualifizierten Teams, Mexiko, gar nicht erst zum Final antrat (Was? Sogar Mexiko hat uns in der Qualifikation geschlagen?).

Dass die hochdekorierten Schweizer Springreiter am Nationalfeiertag in der Qualifikation ausschieden, geht als eine der grössten negativen Schweizer Überraschungen in die Geschichte dieser Sportart ein. Und das mit drei Reitern (Steve Guerdat, Pius Schwizer, Martin Fuchs), die alle schon die Nummer 1 der Welt gewesen sind.

Am Sonntag dürfen die vier Schweizer Springreiter im Garten der ehemaligen Residenz der französischen Könige, auf den Anlagen des Schlosses Versailles wieder trainieren. Nach diesem Training wird entschieden, welche drei Reiter im Einzel antreten dürfen. Der Genfer Edouard Schmitz mit Gamin, der Ersatzreiter vom Donnerstag, könnte für Schwizer, dem gleich drei Abwürfe unterliefen, eingewechselt werden. (sda)
FRA, Olympische Sommerspiele Paris 2024, Reiten Teamfinale Springreiten / 02.08.2024, Chteau de Versailles, Paris, FRA, Olympische Sommerspiele Paris 2024, Reiten Teamfinale Springreiten im Bild BRASH ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Joel Girrbachs Einbruch
Joel Girrbach (31), der erste Schweizer Golfer der Neuzeit bei Olympischen Spielen, lässt am zweiten Tag nach. Auf der zweiten Hälfte der zweiten Runde unterlaufen ihm vier Bogeys.

An einem regulären Tour-Turnier hätte Joel Girrbach den Cut verpasst. Dabei gelang ihm am Freitag nach der gelungenen ersten Runde (2 unter Par) ein Blitzstart. Bei Halbzeit näherte sich Girrbach mit dem Skore von 5 unter Par den ersten 10 an (als Elfter). Auf der zweiten Platzhälfte unterliefen ihm aber vier Bogeys. Zweimal landeten Girrbachs Abschläge im Wasser und einer flog ins hohe Gras (Rough). Und einmal patzte Girrbach aus kurzer Distanz auf dem Grün. (nih/sda)
Joel Girrbach, of Switzerland, reacts after putting on the 5th green during the second round of the men&#039;s golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, at Le Golf National in Sain ...
Bild: keystone
«Sechseckiger Schwede» im Final
Truls Möregardh bleibt die Sensation des olympischen Tischtennis-Turniers. Nach dem 4:2 gegen den Brasilianer Hugo Calderano steht der 22-Jährige mit dem sechseckigen Schläger im Final - als erster Schwede seit Jan-Ove Waldner im Jahr 2000.

«Ich stehe noch immer unter Schock», meinte Möregardh nach seinem Triumph. Erstmals seit 2008 stehen nicht zwei Chinesen im olympischen Einzel-Final. Der 22-Jährige, in Paris als 19. gesetzt, spielt am Sonntag gegen den Chinesen Fan Zhendong, die Nummer 2 des Turniers. Der topgesetzte Chinesen Wang Chuqin war in der 2. Runde an Möregardh gescheitert.
240801 -- PARIS, Aug. 1, 2024 -- Truls Moregard of Sweden competes during the men s singles quarterfinal match of Table tennis, Tischtennis against Omar Assar of Egypt at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Carlos Alcaraz erster Finalist
Carlos Alcaraz steht im olympischen Tennisturnier als erster Einzel-Finalist fest. Der Spanier lässt dem Kanadier Félix Auger-Aliassime keine Chance.

Der Weltranglisten-Dritte Alcaraz setzte sich auf der Anlage in Roland Garros, wo er vor zwei Monaten das French Open gewonnen hatte, 6:1, 6:1 durch.

Im Final am Sonntag trifft Alcaraz entweder auf den topgesetzten Serben Novak Djokovic oder aufstrebenden Italiener Lorenzo Musetti. (nih/sda)
epa11518667 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their Men&#039;s Singles semifinal match of the Tennis competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the ...
Bild: keystone
Slowakische Schwimmerin muss nach Notfall beatmet werden
Ein medizinischer Notfall hat die Vorläufe der Schwimmerinnen über 200 Meter Lagen überschattet. Die slowakische Schwimmerin Tamara Potocká brach nach dem Wettbewerb, den sie als Siebte abschloss, am Beckenrand zusammen.

Bilder aus der Schwimmhalle zeigen die Sportlerin inmitten einer Traube von Sanitätern, die Potocká auf eine Trage legten und aus der Halle transportierten. Wie die ARD berichtet, musste die Schwimmerin kurzzeitig beatmet werden.

Zu Tamara Potockás aktuellem Gesundheitszustand gibt es derzeit keine weiteren Informationen. (t-online)
Members of the medical team carry Slovakia&#039;s Tamara Potocka during a women&#039;s 200-meter individual medley heat at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashl ...
Bild: keystone
Achter Schlussrang für Schneiter/De Planta
An den Segel-Wettbewerben in Marseille kommen Sébastien Schneiter und Arno De Planta im «Medal Race» auf Platz 6. Im Schlussklassement resultiert Platz 8. Gold ging an die Spanier Diego Botin und Florian Trittel, die weiteren Medaillen schnappten sich die Niederländer Bart Lambriex und Floris van de Werken sowie Isaac McHardie und William McKenzie aus Neuseeland.

In 6 der 12 Qualifikationsrennen resultierten für Schneiter/De Planta die Ränge 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 und 6. Daneben gab es aber auch vier Klassierungen ausserhalb der Top 14. Fehler schlichen sich ein: Die Schweizer mussten während der olympischen Regatten mehr Straf-Schlaufen drehen als während der gesamten dreijährigen Qualifikationsphase. Wegen der fehlenden Konstanz in den Regatten resultierte für die Schweizer letztlich eine Schlussklassierung, die das grosse Potenzial nicht widerspiegelte. (nih/sda)
epa11512937 Sebastien Schneiter and Arno De Planta of Switzerland in action on their 49er FX skiff during the Men&#039;s Skiff 12th race of the Sailing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in ...
Bild: keystone
Kambundji im Vorlauf sehr souverän
Mujinga Kambundji qualifiziert sich mit einem starken Vorlauf souverän für den Halbfinal über 100 m. Mit 11,05 Sekunden rennt die 32-Jährige in ihrem Lauf auf Platz 2. Um sich für den Final zu qualifizieren, bräuchte es aber eine Steigerung. Kambundji lief in den Vorläufen die zwölftschnellste Zeit. Für den Final qualifizieren sich die besten acht.

Kambundji könne sich aber noch steigern, wie sie nach dem Rennen verriet: «Der Start war nicht ganz so gut, wie ich wollte. Hinten raus konnte ich aber gut aufholen und bin dann am Ende kontrolliert fertig gelaufen, als ich gesehen habe, dass wir etwas Vorsprung haben. Morgen soll es dann schneller gehen.»
Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland, center, in action next to Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, left, and Shashalee Forbes of Jamaica, right, during the women&#039;s 100 meters semi-final of the World Athlet ...
Bild: KEYSTONE
Frey und Kora scheitern im Vorlauf
Géraldine Frey und Salome Kora überstehen die Vorläufe über 100 m nicht. Sowohl Frey als auch Kora verpassen in ihrem Lauf eine Platzierung unter den besten drei und qualifizieren sich damit nicht für die Halbfinals. Mit 11,34 bzw. 11,35 Sekunden blieben beide unter ihren Möglichkeiten. Frey erklärte ihren 5. Platz unter anderem mit einem schlechten Start, während Kora beim SRF sagte: «Ich habe ehrlich gesagt null Erklärung, es war eigentlich ein gutes Rennen. Der dritte Platz wäre eigentlich drin gelegen.»

Jetzt liegen die Schweizer Hoffnungen auf Mujinga Kambundji.
Geraldine Frey of Switzerland reacts after competing the women&#039;s 100m round 1 heat 5 at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Friday, August 2, 2024. (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)
Bild: keystone
Ponti in seiner Paradedisziplin im Vorlauf souverän
Noè Ponti zieht über 100 m Delfin souverän in die Halbfinals ein. Einzig Kristof Milak aus Ungarn und der Kanadier Josh Liendo sind in den Vorläufen schneller als der Tessiner.

Ponti, vor drei Jahren in Tokio in seiner Paradedisziplin sensationell Olympia-Dritter, absolvierte die zwei Bahnlängen im olympischen Becken in 50,65. Damit blieb er eine halbe Sekunde über seinem Schweizer Rekord. Doch der 23-jährige Tessiner, am Mittwoch Olympia-Fünfter über die doppelte Distanz, weiss, dass er erst am Abend in den Halbfinals so richtig gefordert sein wird.

Die Bestzeit am Morgen stellte Milak auf, der im gleichen Vorlauf wie Ponti schwamm und in 50,19 anschlug. Der Amerikaner Dressel, 2021 Olympiasieger über 100 m Delfin vor Milak, benötigte als Vorlauf-Sechster 50,83. (sda)
Noe Ponti (SUI) competes in the Men&#039;s 200m Butterfly Final during the swimming events at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics at La Defense Arena, in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (KEYSTONE/ ...
Bild: keystone
Dieser Hund hilft Simone Biles und Co. auf Gold-Mission
Damit sich die Athletinnen und Athleten wohlfühlen, hat die US-Delegation im Kunstturnen einen Golden Retriever zuhilfe gezogen. Es handelt sich dabei um einen Therapiehund namens Beacon, der Simone Biles und Co. bei den Ausscheidungskämpfen vor den Olympischen Spielen unterstützt hatte, indem er unter anderem ihre Nerven beruhigte. Bisher scheint dieser Wirkung zu zeigen: Neben Gold im Teammehrkampf der Frauen und Bronze bei den Männern, gewannen Simone Biles und Sunisa Lee auch im Einzelwettkampf Gold und Bronze.
Bild
Surf-Kampfrichter wegen Fotos suspendiert
Ein australischer Schiedsrichter ist von den Olympischen Sommerspielen in Paris suspendiert worden. Zum Verhängnis wurde Benjamin Lowe ein zunächst harmlos wirkendes Foto in den sozialen Medien: Der Juror (im Bild rechts) hatte sich gemeinsam mit Australiens Olympia-Surfer Ethan Ewing und dem Nationaltrainer Bede Durbidge ablichten lassen.

Das Foto wurde auf Instagram mit der Überschrift «Diese drei Straddie-Jungs machen ihre Sache bei den Olympischen Spielen» geteilt. Die drei Männer stammen alle von North Stradbroke Island, einer Insel im australischen Bundesstaat Queensland. Wer das Bild ursprünglich in den sozialen Medien veröffentlichte, bleibt unklar.
Bild
Bild: x.com
Der Internationale Surf-Verband (ISA) entliess Lowe – eigentlich ein angesehener Juror der World Surf League – von seinen Aufgaben bei den Olympischen Spielen und begründete die Entscheidung mit dem Schutz der Integrität und der Fairness des laufenden Wettbewerbes: «Es ist unangemessen, dass ein Kampfrichter auf diese Weise mit einem Athleten und seinem Team interagiert.» Die Entscheidung stehe im Einklang mit dem Verhaltenskodex des Internationalen Olympischen Komitees, teilte der Verband weiter mit. (t-online)
Windsurfer Colombo unverhofft in den Medal Series
Eine Erfolgsmeldung gab es von Elia Colombo: Bei seiner Olympia-Premiere belegt der 28-jährige Windsurfer nach der Qualifikation den 10. Rang – und sicherte sich damit die Teilnahme an den Medal Series vom Freitag. Der Erfolg hing allerdings an einem dünnen Faden: Ein Laufsieg in der letzten Wettfahrt brachte den Tessiner in die Nähe der Top 10 und erst dank eines gewonnenen Protests gegen den spanischen Konkurrenten überholte er diesen und sicherte sich schliesslich die Teilnahme an den abschliessenden Medal Series.

Das Wettkampf-Format der Windsurfer ist so gehalten, dass die Medaillen von den Top 10 in einem Viertelfinal, einem Halbfinal und einem Final ausgesegelt werden. Elia Colombo hat als Zehnter also weiterhin alle Medaillenchancen. (nih/sda)
epa11512975 Elia Colombo of Switzerland in action during the Men&#039;s Windsurfing opening series race of the Sailing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Marseille, France, 31 July 2024. ...
Bild: keystone
Zheng beendet Swiateks Erfolgsserie und trifft im Final auf Vekic
Iga Swiatek ist auf dem Weg zu einem weiteren grossen Triumph in Roland Garros gescheitert. Die Weltranglisten-Erste muss sich im Olympia-Halbfinal der Chinesin Zheng Qinwen geschlagen geben.

Das 2:6, 5:7 gegen die Nummer 7 im Ranking bedeutete für die Polin das Ende einer langen Erfolgsserie auf der Anlage im Südwesten von Paris. Seit der Niederlage im Viertelfinal des French Open vor drei Jahren gegen die Griechin Maria Sakkari hatte Swiatek das wichtigste Sandplatz-Turnier dreimal in Folge und, die vier Siege dieser Tage unter den fünf Ringen eingerechnet, 25 Einzel am Stück gewonnen.
Zheng Qinwen of China celebrates after defeating Iga Swiatek of Poland in their women&#039;s semifinals match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug.1, 2024, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris ...
Bild: keystone
Gegen Zheng schien Swiatek nach dem klar verlorenen ersten Satz den Kopf ein weiteres Mal noch aus der Schlinge ziehen zu können. Doch nach der 4:0-Führung im zweiten Durchgang passte bei der Polin nicht mehr allzu viel zusammen. Die Chinesin gewann ihrerseits vier Games in Folge und schaffte beim Stand von 5:5 den entscheidenden Servicedurchbruch.

Zheng tritt im Final am Samstag als Favoritin an. Gegnerin ist die kroatische Weltnummer 21 Donna Vekic, die gegen Anna Karolina Schmiedlova nur vier Games abgab. (nih/sda)
Donna Vekic of Croatia celebrates a point against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine during the women&#039;s single quarter-final tennis competition at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, We ...
Bild: keystone
Sechseck-Tischtennis-Sensation geht weiter
Das Tischtennis-Märchen von Truls Möregardh geht weiter. Der junge Schwede zieht mit einem 4:1-Sieg gegen den Ägypter Omar Assar in den Halbfinal ein. Das besondere an Mörgeardhs Lauf: Er hat nicht nur den absoluten Turnierfavoriten rausgeschmissen, sondern spielt auch mit einem sechseckigen Schläger.

Mehr dazu hier:
Underdog mit sechseckigem Schläger wirft sensationell Weltnummer 1 aus China raus
Alle vier Schweizer BMX-Racer in den Halbfinals
Den Schweizer BMX-Racern glückt der Olympia-Auftakt wunschgemäss. Nicht nur Zoé Claessens und Cédric Butti, auch Nadine Aeberhard und Simon Marquart ziehen in die Halbfinals der besten 24 ein.

Am meisten zu kämpfen hatte Marquart. Der Weltmeister von 2022, der durch Verletzungen etwas ausgebremst wurde, musste nach den drei Viertelfinal-Läufen als einziger des Schweizer Quartetts eine Zusatzschlaufe über das «Last Chance»-Rennen der Wackelkandidaten nehmen. In diesem kämpfte er sich nach einem einen schlechten Start mit geschickten Manövern in den letzten beiden Kurven noch auf den 3. Platz. Fürs Weiterkommen war ein 4. Rang nötig.

Zoé Claessens, mit 23 Jahren die grösste Medaillenhoffnung von Swiss Cycling in dieser Disziplin, qualifizierte sich ohne Kräfteverschleiss – wie Cédric Butti bei den Männern – als Achte für die Halbfinals, die ein Jahr jüngere Nadine Aeberhard als Elfte. (abu/sda)
From left, Axelle Etienne of France, Aiko Gommers of Belgium, Nadine Aeberhard of Switzerland, Molly Simpson of Canada and Zoe Claessens of Switzerland, compete in the women&#039;s BMX racing event, a ...
Bild: keystone
Murrays Karriere endet im olympischen Doppel-Viertelfinal
Andy Murrays Tennis-Karriere ist in den Viertelfinals des olympischen Doppels zu Ende gegangen. Der 37-jährige ehemalige Weltranglisten-Erste und dreifache Grand-Slam-Sieger unterlag mit dem Briten Daniel Evans den Amerikanern Taylor Fritz und Tommy Paul 2:6, 4:6.

Mit fünf abgewehrten Matchbällen in der 1. Runde und zwei abgewehrten Matchbällen im Achtelfinal hatte der seit einigen Jahren mit einer künstlichen Hüfte spielende Murray sein sportliches Ende in den letzten Tagen noch hinausgezögert. Gegen die als Nummer 3 gesetzten Amerikaner Fritz/Paul bedeutete der zweite Matchball nach einem weiteren Aufbäumen schliesslich Endstation.



Murray hatte seinen anstehenden Rücktritt vor den Spielen angekündigt. Der Schotte, der in seinem Zenit zu den Big Four mit Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal und Novak Djokovic gehörte und einer der beliebtesten Spieler auf der ATP Tour war, erklomm 2016 die Weltranglisten-Spitze und hatte diese während insgesamt 41 Wochen inne. (abu/sda)

Djokovic zieht in den Halbfinal ein
Novak Djokovics Traum von Olympia-Gold lebt weiter. Der Serbe schlägt im Viertelfinal den Griechen Stefanos Tsitsipas in zwei Sätzen mit 6:3 und 7:6. Während der erste Satz eine klare Sache war, schaffte Djokovic im zweiten Durchgang eine spektakuläre Wende. Dort lag er zwischenzeitlich mit 0:4 und später mit 2:5 zurück, rettete sich aber doch ins Tiebreak. Dort sicherte er sich trotz auftretenden Knieproblemen den Sieg.

Im Halbfinal trifft Djokovic auf den Italiener Lorenzo Musetti. Dieser bezwang im Viertelfinal den deutschen Titelverteidiger Alexander Zverev mit 7:5 und 7:5. Im anderen Halbfinal treffen Topfavorit Carlos Alcaraz und der Kanadier Felix Auger-Aliassime aufeinander.
epa11516648 Novak Djokovic of Serbia gestures to the crowd as he plays against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece (unseen) during their Men&#039;s Singles quarterfinal match of the tennis competitions in th ...
Bild: keystone
Joel Girrbach mit überzeugendem Einstand
Joel Girrbach hat sich am ersten Tag des hochkarätig besetzten olympischen Golfturniers über Erwarten gut geschlagen. Der 31-jährige Thurgauer liegt nach der ersten von vier Runden mit 2 unter Par im geteilten 21. Rang.

Girrbach, der auf diese Saison in die PGA European Tour aufgestiegen ist, begann mit drei Birdies auf den ersten sechs Löchern und spielte nur zweimal über Par. Nach dem ersten Viertel gehört er im 60-köpfigen Weltklasse-Feld um die Saison-Dominatoren Xander Schauffele und Scottie Scheffler damit zum oberen Drittel. An der Spitze steht der Japaner Hideki Matsuyama mit 8 unter Par. Die Amerikaner Schauffele und Scheffler brachten sich als Zweiter und geteilter Sechster im Zwischenklassement in eine günstige Position. (abu/sda)
epa11516002 Joel Girrbach of Switzerland hits from the third fairway during the first round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Men&#039;s Individual Stroke Play golf competition at Le Golf National in Gu ...
Bild: keystone

Der Medaillenspiegel

Liebe Userinnen und User
Wir werden in Liveticker-Artikeln die Kommentarfunktion nicht mehr öffnen. Dies, weil sich die Gegebenheiten jeweils so schnell verändern, dass bereits gepostete Kommentare wenig später keinen Sinn mehr ergeben. In allen andern Artikeln dürft ihr weiterhin gerne in die Tasten hauen.
Vielen Dank fürs Verständnis, Team watson
Mehr zu Olympia 2024:
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
twint icon
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
Die Austragungstätten der Olympischen Spiele in Paris 2024
1 / 37
Die Austragungstätten der Olympischen Spiele in Paris 2024
Arena Champ-de-Mars (Paris Zentrum): Judo und Ringen. Kapazität: 8356 Zuschauer.
quelle: imago/usa today network / imago images
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
Hast du in der Badi früher «die Katze» gemacht? Dann zieh dir mal diese Norwegerin rein
Video: watson
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
Hast du technische Probleme?
Wir sind nur eine E-Mail entfernt. Schreib uns dein Problem einfach auf support@watson.ch und wir melden uns schnellstmöglich bei dir.
1 Kommentar
Zum Login
user avatar
Dein Kommentar
YouTube Link
0 / 600
Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
1
Meistgelesen
1
Wo gibt es Feuerwerk und Party? Eine Auswahl der grössten 1. August-Feiern in der Schweiz
2
Weltrekord für die US-Mixed-Staffel +++ Pellaud steht im Halbfinal
3
Yo! Fails!
4
Turnerinnen aus Grossbritannien feiern Bronze – aber zu früh
5
Tausende bei Beerdigung von Hamas-Anführer +++ Hisbollah-Chef: «Neue Phase erreicht»
Meistkommentiert
1
Nati-Star Rodriguez hat neuen Verein +++ BVB holt weiteren deutschen Nationalspieler
2
Genügend Stimmen: Kamala Harris nun offiziell Kandidatin der Demokraten
3
Nemo und die Multikulti-Nati: Wie «woke» kann Nationalstolz sein?
4
Marcel Dettling über JSVP-Eskapaden: «Das war Rechtsextremismus-Theater»
5
PICDUMP 100 (!) – mit 3500 Memes!
Meistgeteilt
1
Zum Schweizer Nationalfeiertag: Darum feiern wir den 1. August
2
Schweizer Modebranche schlägt Alarm: «So etwas hat es noch nie gegeben»
3
2023 einen Geschlechtstest nicht bestanden – Wirbel um algerische Olympia-Boxerin
4
So zelebrierte die Schweiz ihren Nationalfeiertag anno dazumal
5
Trump wischt Kritik an Vance weg: Vizes haben «bei der Wahl keinen Einfluss»
Wegen Gold-Schützin Leone muss ein Aargauer Politiker nun von Paris nach Hause laufen
Der Erfolg der Schweizer Schützin Chiara Leone bei den Olympischen Spielen in Paris überraschte gar ihren Trainer. Dass sie Olympia-Gold gewinnen konnte, liegt auch an einer 14-stündigen Auto-Fahrt ihrer Eltern – und bringt einen Aargauer Regierungsrat in die Bredouille.

So richtig scheint nur ihr Jugend-Trainer an den ganz grossen Wurf von Chiara Leone geglaubt zu haben.

Zur Story