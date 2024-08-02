Noè Ponti zieht über 100 m Delfin souverän in die Halbfinals ein. Einzig Kristof Milak aus Ungarn und der Kanadier Josh Liendo sind in den Vorläufen schneller als der Tessiner.



Ponti, vor drei Jahren in Tokio in seiner Paradedisziplin sensationell Olympia-Dritter, absolvierte die zwei Bahnlängen im olympischen Becken in 50,65. Damit blieb er eine halbe Sekunde über seinem Schweizer Rekord. Doch der 23-jährige Tessiner, am Mittwoch Olympia-Fünfter über die doppelte Distanz, weiss, dass er erst am Abend in den Halbfinals so richtig gefordert sein wird.



Die Bestzeit am Morgen stellte Milak auf, der im gleichen Vorlauf wie Ponti schwamm und in 50,19 anschlug. Der Amerikaner Dressel, 2021 Olympiasieger über 100 m Delfin vor Milak, benötigte als Vorlauf-Sechster 50,83. (sda)

Bild: keystone