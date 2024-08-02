🚨 ALERTE MEDAILLE 🇫🇷 !— Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) August 2, 2024
🥇 LEON UNIQUE MARCHAND 🥇
😳 4 MEDAILLE D'OR ! 4 ! 😍#AlerteMédaille pic.twitter.com/MHKaXOMoZS
DOUBLE-DOUBLE. 👑— ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) August 2, 2024
OLYMPIC RECORD. 🥇
LEGEND. 🥺
Kaylee McKeown creates Australian history by defending TWO crowns, the 100m and 200m backstroke! #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/zFc3voPORB
UNBELIEVABLE! 🥇— ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) August 2, 2024
The PERFECT race from Cam McEvoy, who has won men's 50m freestyle GOLD! #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/zA159vFayl
2024 Paris Olympics | Mixed 4x400 Relay— Arkansas Track & Field (@RazorbackTF) August 2, 2024
An all-SEC crew for United States breaks world record with 3:07.41 in prelims
Order
Vernon Norwood (LSU)
Shamier Little (Texas A&M)
Bryce Deadmon (Texas A&M)
Kaylyn Brown (Arkansas) pic.twitter.com/9xMczPPJQm
😍 La belle histoire du jour 👉 https://t.co/Am8COMihz3 pic.twitter.com/lcz5d3qIDz— La Provence (@laprovence) August 2, 2024
Never even liked tennis anyway.— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) August 1, 2024
1001 singles matches— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 1, 2024
739 victories
105 top 10 wins
46 ATP titles
41 weeks as World No. 1
29 wins over the Big 3
14 Masters 1000 titles
11 Grand Slam finals
3 Grand Slam titles
2 Olympic Gold medals
1 @andy_murray
Thank you, Sir Andy 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/SQyNgA2hqV
So richtig scheint nur ihr Jugend-Trainer an den ganz grossen Wurf von Chiara Leone geglaubt zu haben.