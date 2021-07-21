Navigation
    Sport-News: David Alaba bei Real Madrid offiziell vorgestellt

    Sport-News

    Alaba bei Real Madrid offiziell vorgestellt +++ Teichmann muss Forfait geben

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.

    21.07.21, 16:32

    Liveticker: Sport-News, 21.07.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Teichmann muss Forfait geben
    Jil Teichmann tritt beim WTA-Turnier in Palermo nicht zum Zweitrunden-Match gegen die Rumänin Elena-Gabriela Ruse an. Die Seeländerin musste wegen einer Oberschenkelverletzung verzichten. Durch das Forfait verpasste Teichmann, sich an der Rumänin für die Erstrunden-Niederlage in der vorletzten Woche in Hamburg zu revanchieren. Die als Qualifikantin ins Hauptfeld gekommene Ruse feierte in der Hanse-Stadt danach ihren ersten Titel auf der WTA-Tour.

    Teichmann hatte in dieser Saison immer wieder mit Verletzungen zu kämpfen. Ende Mai musste sie in Strassburg gegen die Kasachin Julia Putinzewa schon nach zwei Games wegen Problemen mit dem linken Fuss aufgeben. (pre/sda)
    Jil Teichmann quitte le court battue. Pas de cadeau de Zanevska pour son anniversaire.
    Alaba bei Real Madrid offiziell vorgestellt
    David Alaba ist Wochen nach seinem verkündeten Abgang aus München offiziell bei Real Madrid vorgestellt worden. Der Österreicher tritt beim spanischen Rekordmeister gleich mehrfach in die Fussstapfen des abgewanderten Captains Sergio Ramos. Wie die Königlichen bei der offiziellen Präsentation des österreichischen Nationalspielers bekannt gaben, wird der 29-Jährige die Trikotnummer 4 von Ramos übernehmen. Bei Bayern München trug Alaba, der in Madrid für fünf Jahre unterschrieb, die Rückennummer 27.

    Das ist in Spanien allerdings nicht möglich, da Spieler aus der ersten Mannschaft nur aus den Zahlen 1 bis 25 wählen dürfen. «Am Dienstag ist der Klub auf mich zugekommen und hat mir die Nummer 4 angeboten. Es gab nicht so viele Optionen, aber ich weiss natürlich, wofür diese Nummer steht: Sie steht für Stärke, für Leadership», sagte Alaba bei seiner Vorstellung.

    Es sei ein «grosser Tag» seiner Karriere. «Ich freue mich sehr, bin sehr stolz und geehrt. Hala Madrid!», sagte er. Alaba bestätigte, dass es mehrere Angebote gab, allerdings sei das «hier der grösste Klub der Welt». Auf welcher Position er spielen will, verriet Alaba nicht, er sei «flexibel einsetzbar». (pre)
    Fünf NHL-Cracks am Prospect Camp
    Das Schweizer Nationalteam eröffnet am kommenden Sonntag mit dem Prospect Camp in Cham die neue Saison. Zu den 23 von Nationaltrainer Patrick Fischer aufgebotenen Spielern im Alter von 20 bis 24 Jahren wird auch noch ein Quintett aus der NHL dazustossen. Nico Hischier, Jonas Siegenthaler (beide New Jersey Devils), Philipp Kurashev (Chicago Blackhawks), Denis Malgin (Toronto Maple Leafs) und Damien Riat (Washington Capitals) nutzen die Gelegenheit, ihm Rahmen ihres Sommertrainings in der Schweiz mit der Nationalmannschaft sechs Trainingseinheiten und zwei interne Testspiele zu bestreiten. (abu/sda)
    Arsenal sagt US-Tour ab
    Arsenal hat seine geplante Reise in die USA während der Saisonvorbereitung wegen einigen Corona-Fällen kurzfristig abgesagt. Alle Betroffenen würden sich derzeit isolieren und zeigten keinerlei Symptome, liess der Premier-League-Klub aus London verlauten. Welche Spieler oder Mitarbeiter positiv getestet wurden, gab Arsenal nicht bekannt.

    Die Gunners, bei denen der Schweizer Nationalmannschafts-Captain Granit Xhaka vor dem Absprung zur AS Roma stehen soll, wollten noch in dieser Woche in die USA fliegen, um in Orlando bei einem Vorbereitungsturnier gegen den Ligakonkurrenten Everton, Italiens Meister Inter Mailand und den FC Millonarios aus Kolumbien zu testen. (abu/sda)
    Unspunnen-Sieger Bösch an Krebs erkrankt
    Der vor einem Jahr zurückgetretene Spitzenschwinger Daniel Bösch ist an Krebs erkrankt. Wie der 33-Jährige gegenüber dem Blick bestätigt, muss er sich wegen eines Tumors in eine sechsmonatige Chemotherapie begeben. «Ich werde, wie schon immer in meinem Leben, den Kampf annehmen und mein Bestes geben. Die Nachricht von meiner Krankheit traf mich wie ein Blitz aus heiterem Himmel. Es fühlte sich an, als hätte mir jemand den Boden unter den Füssen weggezogen», lässt sich Bösch zittieren.

    Über die Details seiner Krebserkrankung gab Bösch keine Angaben. 2011 gewann der Ostschweizer das Unnspunnen-Schwinget. (abu)
    Der St. Galler Daniel Boesch im sechsten Gang, am Thurgauer Kantonalschwingfest, am Sonntag, 5. Mai 2019, in Frauenfeld. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller)
    IOC will ausländische Zuschauer bei Winterspielen in Peking
    Das Internationale Olympische Komitee (IOC) setzt für die Winterspiele in Peking im Februar 2022 auf die Rückkehr von Fans in die Arenen. «Wir wollen dort gern auch ausländische Zuschauer haben. Wir brauchen und wir wollen Zuschauer haben», sagte Juan Antonio Samaranch junior, der Chef der IOC-Koordinierungskommission für die Spiele, an der IOC-Session in Tokio.

    Der eigentlich für Mai geplante Start des Ticketverkaufs für die Spiele in China wurde auf September verschoben. Bei den Sommerspielen in Tokio, die am Freitag eröffnet werden sollen, sind wegen der Corona-Pandemie Zuschauer ausgeschlossen. (abu/sda/dpa)
    epaselect epa09344207 A worker stands in front of the National Ski Jumping Centre, one of the venues for Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, during a media tour in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China, 14 July 2021. The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is scheduled to take place from 04 to 20 February 2022, and the Paralympics from 04 March to 13 March 2022. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
    Startniederlagen auch für Stricker und Riedi
    Beim Swiss Open in Gstaad bedeutet die 1. Runde auch für die letzten zwei der fünf Schweizer Endstation. Dominic Stricker verliert gegen den Franzosen Arthur Rinderknech 4:6, 4:6. Leandro Riedi gegen den Argentinier Federico Delbonis 3:6, 3:6.

    Stricker fand gegen den stark aufschlagenden Rinderknech nicht das nötige Rezept, um die Niederlage abzuwenden. Der Berner besass nur im ersten Satz (im vierten Game) zwei Möglichkeiten zum Servicedurchbruch. Dem am Freitag 26 Jahre alt werdenden Franzosen genügte so in beiden Sätzen je ein Break zum Sieg.

    Riedi ist im Ranking gegenwärtig auf Platz 748 zu finden. Die Partie gegen Delbonis, die Nummer 46 der Welt, war, dank einer Wildcard, die erste des Zürchers im Hauptfeld eines ATP-Turniers. Riedi zeigte dabei gute Ansätze. Nach Fehlstarts in beiden Sätzen vermochte er sich zu steigern und mit dem routinierten Argentinier über weite Strecken gut mitzuhalten – gegen einen Kontrahenten, der im ersten Halbjahr auf seiner bevorzugten Unterlage Sand stark gespielt hat. In Hamburg hatte Delbonis in der vergangenen Woche die Halbfinals erreicht, beim French Open die Achtelfinals. Im ersten Satz hatte Riedi beim Stand von 2:4 sogar zweimal die Möglichkeit, sich das verlorene Aufschlagspiel zurückzuholen.

    Das Turnier in Gstaad geht nach dem Scheitern von Stricker und Riedi in der Einzel-Konkurrenz ohne Schweizer Beteiligung weiter. Am Montag hatten auch Marc-Andrea Hüsler, Sandro Ehrat und Johan Nikles ihre Erstrunden-Partien verloren. (sda)
    epa09355360 Dominic Stephan Stricker of Switzerland reacts after losing against Arthur Rinderknech of France during their round of 16 match at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, 20 July 2021. EPA/ANTHONY ANEX
    Challenge League: Saisonauftakt mit zwei Spielabsagen
    Der Start in die Challenge-League-Saison verläuft nicht wie geplant. Die Spiele Schaffhausen – Kriens und Neuchâtel Xamax – Aarau werden verschoben, Thun gegen Yverdon beginnt später als vorgesehen.

    Die Partie Schaffhausen – Kriens vom Sonntag musste aufgrund von Corona-Fällen in der Krienser Mannschaft auf ein noch unbestimmtes Datum verlegt werden. Wie die Liga mitteilte, wurde ein Teil des Personals des SC Kriens vom Kanton Luzern bis spätestens 27. Juli unter Quarantäne gestellt. Obwohl geimpfte und kürzlich von der Krankheit geheilte Spieler weiterhin normal trainieren können, verfügt Trainer Davide Morandi derzeit nicht über das Mindestkontingent an gesunden Spielern für die Partie. Die Neuansetzung erfolgt in den nächsten Tagen.

    Ebenfalls noch nicht neu angesetzt ist das ursprünglich am Freitagabend geplante Spiel Xamax – Aarau. Diese Begegnung kann vorerst nicht stattfinden, weil insbesondere nach dem Anstieg des Wasserpegels im Neuenburgersee in den vergangenen Tagen nicht alle Sicherheits- und Hygiene-Anforderungen erfüllt werden können.

    Das Spiel Thun gegen Aufsteiger Yverdon kann am Freitag stattfinden, allerdings erst um 20.30 und nicht wie vorerst programmiert um 18.00 Uhr. (nih/pre/sda)
    Riedi verliert bei ATP-Premiere trotz guter Gegenwehr
    Beim Swiss Open in Gstaad scheidet Leandro Riedi als vierter Schweizer in der 1. Runde aus. Der 19-jährige Zürcher verliert gegen den Argentinier Federico Delbonis 3:6, 3:6.

    Riedi, der dank einer Wildcard zu seiner Premiere im Hauptfeld eines ATP-Turniers kam, vermochte sich nach Fehlstarts in beiden Sätzen zu steigern und mit dem routinierten Argentinier über weite Strecken gut mitzuhalten – gegen einen Kontrahenten, der als Nummer 46 im Ranking 702 Plätze vor ihm liegt und der im ersten Halbjahr auf seiner bevorzugten Unterlage Sand stark gespielt hat. In Hamburg hatte Delbonis in der vergangenen Woche die Halbfinals erreicht, am French Open die Achtelfinals. Im ersten Satz hatte Riedi beim Stand von 2:4 sogar zweimal die Möglichkeit, sich das verlorene Aufschlagspiel zurückzuholen.

    Riedi spielte im Rahmen eines ATP-Events zuvor erst einmal. In Kitzbühel scheiterte er im vergangenen September in der Qualifikation, nachdem er mit dem Slowaken Andrej Martin einen Spieler aus den ersten 100 der Weltrangliste bezwungen hatte.

    Am Montag hatten in Gstaad auch Marc-Andrea Hüsler, Sandro Ehrat und Johan Nikles ihre Erstrunden-Partien verloren. (nih/sda)
    Leandro Riedi of Switzerland reacts after his after its elimination by Federico Delbonis of Argentina after the 1/16 final round game at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex)
