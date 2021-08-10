Navigation
klar 11°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    • Sport
    • Sport-News

    • Sport-News: Novak Djokovic verzichtet auf Start in Cincinnati

    Sport-News

    Djokovic verzichtet auch auf Cincinnati +++ Barcelona zehn Wochen ohne Agüero

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.

    In Messenger teilen In Whatsapp teilen Via E-Mail teilen
    Zu Favoriten hinzufügen
    10.08.21, 06:20

    Mehr «Sport»

    Andy Roddick ist für einen Sommer der beste Tennisspieler der Welt – dann …

    Link zum Artikel

    Wahrer Medaillenspiegel: Diese Länder haben wirklich abgeräumt

    Link zum Artikel

    Yakin nimmt erstmals als Nati-Trainer Stellung – das sind seine wichtigsten …

    Link zum Artikel

    Die Unbesiegbaren: Diese Nationen wurden bei Olympia noch nie besiegt

    Link zum Artikel

    Horrorszenario in russischem Spital – 9 Patienten ersticken wegen …

    Link zum Artikel

    «Ich habe das Lieben und Verlieben verlernt …»

    Link zum Artikel

    Meistgelesen

    Link zum Artikel
    1

    Rettung naht! 29 Fails, die dich den Dienstag vergessen lassen

    Link zum Artikel
    2

    «Das ist heikel»: Manche Eltern lassen Kinder absichtlich zu spät einschulen

    Link zum Artikel
    3

    Die Forschung warnt zum x-ten Mal vor der Klimakrise – das sagt die Schweizer …



    Liveticker: Sport-News, 10.08.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Djokovic verzichtet auch auf Start in Cincinnati
    Novak Djokovic nimmt auch am Masters-1000-Turnier von nächster Woche in Cincinnati nicht teil. Der Weltranglisten-Erste gönnt sich nach den Olympischen Spielen zusätzlich Zeit zur Erholung. Djokovic hatte schon für das laufende Masters-1000-Turnier in Toronto abgesagt.

    In Tokio war der Serbe ohne Medaille geblieben und hatte so die Chance auf den sogenannten Golden Slam verpasst. Den Grand Slam, der den Gewinn aller vier Major-Turniere innerhalb eines Jahres beinhaltet, kann er mit einem Sieg beim Ende August beginnenden US Open in New York schaffen. (abu/sda)
    epa09382090 Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during the Men's singles Bronze medal match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain during the Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
    Jon Cooper ist Kanadas Coach bei Olympia
    Der kanadische Verband Hockey Canada hat Jon Cooper zum Coach für die Olympischen Spiele 2022 in Peking ernannt. Der 53-jährige Kanadier ist im Hauptamt Cheftrainer der Tampa Bay Lightning, die er in den letzten zwei Jahren zum Sieg im Stanley Cup geführt hat.

    Cooper war bereits einmal Coach des Nationalteams, als Kanada an der WM 2017 in Köln den Final gegen Schweden im Penaltyschiessen verlor. (abu/sda/afp)
    Gladbach startet mit Minisieg
    Der Einstieg von Adi Hütter als Trainer von Borussia Mönchengladbach glückt zumindest resultatmässig. Der Bundesligist setzte sich in der 1. Cuprunde mühevoll 1:0 gegen den in die 3. Liga abgerutschten Traditionsverein 1. FC Kaiserslautern durch.

    Den einzigen Treffer für Gladbach erzielte Captain Lars Stindl bereits in der 11. Minute. Im Team des ehemaligen YB- und Frankfurt-Trainers spielten Goalie Yann Sommer und Verteidiger Nico Elvedi durch. (jaw/sda)

    FC Lugano einigt sich mit amerikanischen Investoren
    Der Verkauf des FC Lugano scheint nun doch noch zu gelingen. Wie der Super-League-Verein in einer Medienmitteilung schreibt, wurde am Montag «eine Einigung mit einem amerikanischen Käufer» gefunden. Bereits in den nächsten Tagen solle ein Vertrag abgeschlossen werden. Dann werde der Verein wieder informieren.

    Bereits seit Längerem ist bekannt, dass Mehrheitsaktionär Angelo Renzetti, der seit knapp elf Jahren als Präsident amtiert, seine Anteile verkaufen will. Ende Mai schien der Verkauf bereits einmal klar, doch die brasilianischen Interessenten konnten das Geld am Ende nicht aufbringen. Diesmal soll es nun klappen. (zap/sda)
    Der Praesident des FC Lugano, Angelo Renzetti, spricht an einer Medienkonferenz am Dienstag, 22. Juni 2021, in Lugano zur Lage des Clubs. Die angestrebte Aufteilung der Fuehrung im FC Lugano zerschlaegt sich. Die Investoren Thyago Rodrigo de Souza und Giammarco Valbusa werden von der Generalversammlung per sofort aus dem Verwaltungsrat entfernt, wie der Klub mitteilte. (KEYSTONE/Ti-Press/ Pablo Gianinazzi)
    Sergio Agüero mehrere Wochen out
    Der FC Barcelona muss rund zehn Wochen auf seinen Neuzugang Sergio Agüero verzichten. Der von Manchester City gekommene argentinische Stürmer verletzte sich im Training an der rechten Wade. (pre/sda)
    Blatter wegen 2-Millionen-Zahlung einvernommen
    Die Bundesanwaltschaft (BA) hat heute den ehemaligen FIFA-Präsidenten Sepp Blatter wegen einer Zahlung von zwei Millionen Franken im Jahr 2011 an den damaligen UEFA-Chef Michel Platini einvernommen. Ob es zu einer Anklage kommt, wird erst später entschieden.

    Der 85-jährige Blatter war von der BA kurz vor neun Uhr morgens in Zürich aufgeboten worden. Weil er sich immer noch in einem sehr fragilen Gesundheitszustand befinde, sei seine «Einvernahme-Fähigkeit» auf 90 Minuten beschränkt, sagte sein Kommunikationsberater Thomas Renggli. Am Ende dauerte die Sitzung dann doch bis 11.30 Uhr.

    Blatter steht im Verdacht, den damaligen UEFA-Präsidenten Platini 2011 unrechtmässig bereichert zu haben. Die beiden galten vor Jahren als Rivalen um die FIFA-Spitze. Laut Medienberichten vermuten die Schweizer Ermittler, dass die zwei Millionen Franken an Platini gezahlt wurden, damit dieser nicht gegen Blatter für das FIFA-Präsidium kandidiere. (pre/sda)
    epa09407071 Former FIFA President Joseph S. Blatter leaves the Federal Prosecutor's Office in Zurich, Switzerland, 09 August 2021. Sepp Blatter, former President of the International Federation of Association Football FIFA, faced a final hearing with a Swiss prosecutor in a fraud probe surrounding a 2011 FIFA payment to former president of the Union of European Football Associations UEFA president Michel Platini. EPA/WALTER BIERI
    Folge watson Sport auf Facebook
    Die neusten Resultate, die witzigsten Memes, die spannendsten Hintergrundstorys! Ob Fussball, Eishockey, Tennis, Ski oder andere Sportarten – alles ist dabei.

    Schenk uns deinen Like!
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen

    1 / 62
    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    So würden sich deine Fussball-Stars in der Badi verhalten

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    «Das ist heikel»: Manche Eltern lassen Kinder absichtlich zu spät einschulen
    2
    Wie du Verschwörungstheorien entlarvst: 7 Merkmale
    3
    So erlebt die Schweizer Helikopter-Löschequipe die Feuerhölle in Griechenland
    4
    QDH: Huber wechselt nicht zum FC Barcelona und bleibt bei watson
    5
    «Elf Minuten dauerte die Vergewaltigung»: Hunderte demonstrieren in Basel gegen Urteil
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Stadt und Land haben sich entfremdet: Trotzdem wird die SVP scheitern
    2
    US-Militär führt Corona-Impfpflicht für Soldaten ein +++ 3144 neue Fälle in drei Tagen
    3
    Gastrosuisse fordert Verzicht auf Covid-Zertifikat: «Es schafft eine falsche Sicherheit»
    4
    Hallo! Hier ist noch ein Feuerwerk! Aus ... Memes. Ha ha. LG, Picdump
    5
    Im Extremfall bis zu 5,7 Grad wärmer: Das steht im neusten Bericht des Weltklimarats
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    7 Dinge, die deine Katze dir nachmacht
    2
    Gladbach startet mit Minisieg in Cup +++ Barcelona zehn Wochen ohne Agüero
    3
    Corona-Data: Aktuelle Fallzahlen auf einem Blick
    4
    Dafür steht das «T» im Tesla-Logo wirklich
    5
    5 Funktionen, die WhatsApp dringend bräuchte

    Dafür steht das «T» im Tesla-Logo wirklich

    VW steht für Volkswagen, BMW für Bayerische Motoren Werke und «T» für Tesla – mag man meinen. Aber das Logo von Tesla hat einen ganz anderen Hintergrund.

    Fast unscheinbar in einem schlichten Design prangt es auf der Motorhaube: das Logo des Autoherstellers Tesla. Auf den ersten Blick sieht es aus wie ein eher futuristisches «T». Doch im Gegensatz zum T bei Toyota oder H bei Hyundai steht das Symbol nicht für den Namen des Techkonzerns Tesla.

    Auf die Nachfrage eines Twitter-Nutzers, wofür das «T» im Tesla-Logo steht, antwortete Elon Musk, dass es ein Querschnitt eines Elektromotors darstelle.

    Der Designer Daniel Fourie erklärte auf dem …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel