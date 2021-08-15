Navigation
    Sport-News: Tom Lüthi fährt in Österreich in die Top-10

    Sport-News

    Lüthi fährt erstmals dieses Jahr in Top-10 +++ Real Madrid siegt bei Ancelottis Rückkehr

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.

    15.08.21, 13:20

    Liveticker: Sport-News, 15.08.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Tom Lüthi erstmals in diesem Jahr in den Top Ten
    Tom Lüthi fährt beim Grand Prix von Österreich als Neunter in der Moto2 erstmals seit gut zehn Monaten in die Top Ten. Von Position 10 aus gestartet, verlor der 34-jährige Berner beim Start einige Ränge, kämpfte sich dann aber koninuierlich nach vorne und liess unter anderen auch den WM-Dritten und Sieger vor einer Woche Marco Bezzecchi hinter sich.

    Letztmals war Lüthi im letzten Oktober in Le Mans als Fünfter besser klassiert, in dieser Saison kam er zuvor nicht über einen 14. Platz hinaus. Den Sieg holte sich der WM-Zweite Raul Fernandez vor einem weiteren Rookie, dem Japaner Ai Ogura. (abu/sda)
    Kalex rider Thomas Luthi of Switzerland waves after the Moto2 race at the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen, northern Netherlands, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
    Real Madrid siegt bei Ancelottis Rückkehr
    Carlo Ancelotti kommt bei seiner Rückkehr zur Real Madrid zu einem erfolgreichen Debüt. Der 62-jährige Italiener gewann in der 1. Runde der spanischen Meisterschaft mit seinem neuen Team bei den Basken von Alaves mit 4:1.
    epa09414368 Real Madrid's Brazilian striker Vinicius Junior (L) celebrates with team mates after scoring against Deportivo Alaves during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Deportivo Alaves and Real Madrid at Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Basque Country, Spain, 14 August 2021. EPA/Adrian Ruiz-Hierro
    Die Entscheidung fiel zu Beginn der zweiten Halbzeit, als zweimal Karim Benzema und Nacho zur 3:0-Führung trafen. Der von Bayern München gekommene David Alaba kam als Linksverteidiger zu seinem ersten Einsatz für die Madrider. Der Österreicher lieferte die Vorlage zum 4:1 von Junior Vinicius in der Nachspielzeit.
    PSG ohne Messi auf Kurs
    Der entthronte Serienmeister Paris Saint-Germain liegt dank dem zweiten Sieg im zweiten Spiel bereits fünf Punkte vor Lille. Auch ohne die noch pausierenden Königstransfers Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos und Gigi Donnarumma bekundeten die Pariser beim 4:2 zuhause gegen Strasbourg keine grösseren Schwierigkeiten. Mauro Icardi traf bereits in der dritten Minute zur Führung, Kylian Mbappé und Julian Draxler erhöhten noch in der ersten halben Stunde. Nach den Anschlusstreffern zum 2:3 machte Pablo Sarabia in der 86. Minute auf Vorlage von Mbappé alles klar.

    Vor der Partie wurde Lionel Messi bei einer erneuten Vorstellung von den gut 49'000 Fans im Stadion lautstark gefeiert. Mit dem Debüt des sechsfachen Weltfussballers ist laut Trainer Mauricio Pochettino erst im September zu rechnen. (pre/sda)
    Roglic startet Mission Titel-Hattrick mit Sieg
    Primoz Roglic untermauert zu Beginn der 76. Spanien-Rundfahrt seine Favoritenrolle mit einer beeindruckenden Leistung. Der Vorjahressieger aus Slowenien gewinnt in Burgos überlegen den Prolog und sichert sich damit das rote Leadertrikot. Zweieinhalb Wochen nach seinem Olympiasieg im Zeitfahren liess Roglic keine Zweifel daran, dass auch an der Vuelta mit ihm zu rechnen ist. Im 7,1 km langen Einzelzeitfahren nahm der Captain vom Team Jumbo-Visma der Konkurrenz bereits wichtige Sekunden ab.

    Am nächsten kam ihm der Spanier Alex Aranburu, der lange die Bestzeit hielt und sich am Ende um sechs Sekunden geschlagen geben musste. Roglic strebt in den kommenden drei Wochen durch Spanien seinen dritten Vuelta-Gesamtsieg in Folge an. Einen erfreulichen Auftritt zeigte auch Gino Mäder. Der 24-jährige Berner vom Team Bahrain-Victorious büsste als 31. 24 Sekunden auf den Tagessieger ein. Johan Jacobs, der zweite Schweizer Teilnehmer der diesjährigen Vuelta, wurde mit 31 Sekunden Rückstand 56. (pre/sda)
    Fehlstart von Meister Lille
    Der Fehlstart von Frankreichs Meister OSC Lille in die neue Ligue-1-Saison ist perfekt. Die Mannschaft des neuen Trainers Jocelyn Gourvennec verliert das erste Heimspiel gegen Nice gleich mit 0:4. Wenige Tage nach dem 3:3 bei Metz gerieten die Nordfranzosen bereits nach 57 Sekunden durch den dänischen Doppeltorschützen Kasper Dolberg in Rückstand. Nach fünf Minuten lag Lille bereits 0:2 hinten, zur Pause stand es 0:3 aus Sicht der Nordfranzosen. Die Schweizer Nice-Legionäre Dan Ndoye und Jordan Lotomba kamen erst in den letzten 25 Minuten zum Einsatz, zum Zeitpunkt ihrer Einwechslung stand das Schlussresultat bereits fest.(pre/sda)
    Betschart/Hüberli holen EM-Titel
    Knapp zwei Wochen nach dem tränenreichen Ausscheiden in den Achtelfinals der Olympischen Spiele in Tokio haben Nina Betschart und Tanja Hüberli das Strahlen wieder gefunden. Auch im EM-Final gegen die jungen Niederländerinnen Katja Stam/Raïsa Schoon liessen sich die 25-jährige Zugerin und ihre drei Jahre ältere Partnerin aus dem Kanton Schwyz nicht mehr von der Erfolgsstrasse abbringen. Letztlich setzten sich Betschart/Hüberli gegen die überraschenden EM-Debütantinnen in einer einseitigen Partie 21:15, 21:12 durch.

    Damit bleibt der EM-Titel in Schweizer Hand, nachdem im letzten Jahr Joana Heidrich und Anouk Vergé-Dépré im lettischen Jurmala triumphiert hatten. Nach dem Gewinn der Bronzemedaille an den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio verzichteten die beiden jedoch auf die Titelverteidigung in Österreichs Hauptstadt. In Abwesenheit einiger Topteams nutzten die als Nummer 3 gesetzten Betschart/Hüberli die Gunst der Stunde und gewannen verdient den Titel.

    Eine besondere Genugtuung ist die Goldmedaille für Hüberli, nachdem sie zuvor schon zweimal in einem EM-Final gestanden hatte, diese aber 2014 an der Seite von Tanja Goricanec und 2018 zusammen mit Betschart jeweils gegen ein niederländisches Duo verlor. (pre/sda)
    Del Ponte verbessert Schweizer Rekord über 100 m
    Nach Hürdensprinter Jason Joseph verbessert beim Leichtathletik-Meeting in La Chaux-de-Fonds auch Ajla Del Ponte über 100 m ihren eigenen Schweizer Rekord. Die Olympia-Fünfte sprintet in 10,90 Sekunden zum Sieg und ist damit eine Hundertstel schneller als beim Rekordlauf im Vorlauf in Tokio. Wie Joseph profitierte auch die 25-jährige Tessinerin von idealen Bedingungen mit Höhenlage, hohen Temperaturen und einem Rückenwind von genau zwei Metern. (pre/sda)
    Ajla Del Ponte, franchit la ligne d'arrivee lors de la finale du 200 metres femmes a l'occasion du 41eme meeting d'athletisme Resisprint International le samedi 14 aout 2021 au centre sportif de la Charriere a La Chaux-de-Fonds. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)
    Tom Lüthi erstmals in den Top 10
    Tom Lüthi nähert sich nach der Sommerpause in kleinen Schritten wieder der erweiterten Spitze an. Im Qualifying zum Grand Prix von Österreich in Spielberg klassiert sich der 34-jährige Berner als Zehnter in der Moto2 erstmals in diesem Jahr, in Rennen oder Qualifying, in den Top 10. Die Aussichten auf eine Verbesserung seines Saison-Bestresultats (14. in Assen) stehen also gut wie lange nicht mehr. Aus der Pole-Position in der zweithöchsten Klasse startet am Sonntag (12.20 Uhr) der Brite Sam Lowes. In der MotoGP steht zum zweiten Mal in Folge der Rookie Jorge Martin zuvorderst. (pre/sda)
    epa09173309 Swiss Moto2 rider Thomas Luethi (C), of Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team in action during the Spanish Motorcycling Grand Prix at Jerez racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain, 02 May 2021 EPA/JULIO MUNOZ
    Hürdensprinter Joseph torpediert Schweizer Rekord
    Der Hürdensprinter Jason Joseph unterbietet beim Leichtathletik-Meeting in La Chaux-de-Fonds seinen eigenen Schweizer Rekord deutlich. Der 22-jährige Baselbieter läuft die 110 m Hürden in 13.12 Sekunden und damit satte 17 Hundertstel schneller als beim alten Rekord.

    Bei den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio, wo Joseph über den verpassten Final enttäuscht war, hätte diese Zeit für den 4. Platz gereicht. In Europa war in diesem Jahr keiner schneller als in der Höhenluft des Neuenburger Jura. (pre/sda)
    Jason Joseph, reagit lors du 110 metres haies hommes a l'occasion du 41eme meeting d'athletisme Resisprint International le samedi 14 aout 2021 au centre sportif de la Charriere a La Chaux-de-Fonds. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)
    Betschart/Hüberli spielen um den EM-Titel
    Nina Betschart und Tanja Hüberli stehen bei den Beachvolleyball-Europameisterschaften in Wien im Final. Das Schweizer Duo setzt sich im dramatischen Halbfinal gegen die Deutschen Karla Borger/Julia Sude nach abgewehrten Matchbällen mit 21:9, 22:24, 16:14 durch.

    Im Final am Samstagabend spielen die Zentralschweizerinnen gegen die jungen Niederländerinnen Katja Stam/Raïsa Schoon, die in den letzten Wochen zweimal gegen Schweizer Duos verloren haben: bei den Olympischen Spielen gegen die späteren Bronze-Gewinnerinnen Joana Heidrich/Anouk Vergé-Dépré und in der EM-Vorrunde gegen Esmée Böbner/Zoé Vergé-Dépré. Im Halbfinal sorgten Stam/Schoon mit dem Sieg gegen die Olympia-Vierten Anastasija Kravcenoka/Tina Graudina aus Lettland für eine kleine Überraschung. (pre/sda)
    Thornton für ein Jahr zu den Panthers
    Joe Thornton startet in Florida einen weiteren Versuch, seinen ersten Stanley-Cup-Sieg zu erreichen. Der 42-jährige kanadische Center mit Davoser Vergangenheit unterschrieb für ein Jahr bei den Florida Panthers, die in den letzten NHL-Playoffs in der 1. Runde am Titelverteidiger und späteren Sieger Tampa Bay scheiterten. Thornton hat bisher 23 Saisons in der NHL bestritten. Zuletzt erzielte er für die Toronto Maple Leafs 20 Skorerpunkte (5 Tore) in 44 Partien. (pre/sda)
    Wie im Olympiafinal: Bencic trifft auf Vondrousova
    Belinda Bencic (WTA 11) beginnt das erste Turnier nach den Olympischen Spielen in der kommenden Woche gegen ihre Finalgegnerin von Tokio. Die Gold- und Silbermedaillen-Gewinnerin trifft in der 1. Runde des WTA-1000-Turniers von Cincinnati auf Marketa Vondrousova (WTA 42).

    Gegen die Tschechin holte sich Bencic mit einem Dreisatzsieg den Olympiasieg. Danach verzichtete sie auf das Turnier von Montreal. In Cincinnati würde sie in der 2. Runde auf eine Amerikanerin treffen, auf die formstarke Danielle Collins (WTA 28) oder Shelby Rogers (WTA 43). Im Achtelfinal wäre die Kanadierin Bianca Andreescu (WTA 8) als erste gesetzte Gegnerin möglich. Neben Bencic steht auch Jil Teichmann (WTA 65) direkt im Hauptfeld. Die Linkshänderin erhielt eine Wildcard und startet gegen die Rumänin Sorana Cirstea (WTA 40). (pre/sda)
    epa09382621 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland reacts after winning a point against Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic during the women's singles tennis gold medal final match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EPA/LAURENT GILLIERON
    Tubel, König, Gott – Murat Yakin über seine Bilderbuch-Karriere

    Vom gehänselten Türkenbub zum Schweizer Nationaltrainer – die Bilderbuch-Karriere von Murat Yakin und was er dazu sagt.

    Seinen ersten Profivertrag bei GC musste Mutter Emine unterschreiben, weil Murat Yakin noch nicht volljährig war. Was danach folgte, war ein atemberaubender Aufstieg zum Nationalspieler, Glamourboy und Vorzeige-Secondo. Mit 31 gab er verletzungsbedingt seinen Rücktritt. Aber es war klar: Yakin wird es dank seiner herausragenden strategischen Fähigkeiten auch als Trainer weit bringen. Und nun ist er seit letztem Montag Nationaltrainer. Wir blicken mit dem 46-Jährigen auf eine schillernde …

