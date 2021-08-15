Tom Lüthi nähert sich nach der Sommerpause in kleinen Schritten wieder der erweiterten Spitze an. Im Qualifying zum Grand Prix von Österreich in Spielberg klassiert sich der 34-jährige Berner als Zehnter in der Moto2 erstmals in diesem Jahr, in Rennen oder Qualifying, in den Top 10. Die Aussichten auf eine Verbesserung seines Saison-Bestresultats (14. in Assen) stehen also gut wie lange nicht mehr. Aus der Pole-Position in der zweithöchsten Klasse startet am Sonntag (12.20 Uhr) der Brite Sam Lowes. In der MotoGP steht zum zweiten Mal in Folge der Rookie Jorge Martin zuvorderst. (pre/sda)