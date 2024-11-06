Nebel
Sport-News: Bottas und Zhou müssen Sauber verlassen

Sport-News

Bottas und Zhou müssen Sauber verlassen +++ Embiid für Schupfer bestraft

Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
06.11.2024, 09:37
Team Sauber in Zukunft ohne Bottas und Zhou
Der Formel-1-Rennstall Sauber, das ab der übernächsten Saison Werkteam von Audi sein wird, geht wie erwartet mit einer neuen Fahrerpaarung in die kommende Saison. Der Finne Valtteri Bottas und der Chinese Zhou Guanyu werden nicht weiterverpflichtet.

Die erste Fahrer-Personalie war schon seit Ende April geklärt. Die Verantwortlichen der Zürcher Equipe gaben frühzeitig das auf mehrere Jahre ausgelegte Engagement von Nico Hülkenberg bekannt. Wer an der Seite des derzeit noch in Diensten des amerikanischen Teams Haas stehenden Deutschen antreten wird, steht noch nicht fest.
NBA-Star Joel Embiid nach Schubser bestraft
Joel Embiid steht in dieser NBA-Saison noch keine Minute auf dem Feld. Nun verzögert sich das Comeback des Olympiasiegers bei den Philadelphia 76ers nach einer Handgreiflichkeit.

Embiid ist von der NBA für drei Spiele gesperrt worden. Nach Angaben der Liga schubste der MVP aus dem Jahr 2023 am vergangenen Wochenende im Nachgang des mit 107:124 verlorenen Heimspiels gegen die Memphis Grizzlies einen Journalisten in der Kabine. Der Kolumnist des «Philadelphia Inquirer» hatte zuvor kritisch über Embiid berichtet.

Die Sperre von Embiid greift ab dem Moment, ab dem er gesund und wieder einsatzfähig ist, hiess es in der Mitteilung der NBA. Der Olympiasieger von Paris, der an Knieproblemen leidet, bekommt während der Sperre keinen Lohn. (nih/sda)
Philadelphia 76ers&#039; Joel Embiid looks over the court after an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Bild: keystone
Top-Ten-Final in Genf wohl ohne Fuchs
Martin Fuchs gewinnt in der monatlich publizierten Weltrangliste der Springreiter einen Platz und ist neu Elfter. Damit verpasst er voraussichtlich den Top-Ten-Final mit über einer halben Million Schweizer Franken Preisgeld im Rahmen des CHI Genf am 13. Dezember. Der Zürcher muss darauf hoffen, nachrutschen zu können.

Seinen Platz auf sicher hat Steve Guerdat. Der Olympia-Zweite bleibt hinter Henrik von Eckermann die Nummer zwei der Welt. Der Schwede thront seit 28 Monaten an der Spitze. Guerdat gewann im letzten Jahr das Finale zum dritten Mal. (sda)
Switzerland&#039;s Martin Fuchs, riding Leone Jei, during the Equestrian Jumping qualifiers, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Versailles, France. (AP Photo/Mosa&#039;ab Elshamy)
Bild: keystone
Bencic in Luxemburg im Achtelfinal
Belinda Bencic steht auch beim zweiten Einsatz nach ihrer Babypause im Achtelfinal. Beim ITF75-Turnier in Pétange/Luxemburg gewann die Olympiasiegerin von 2021 locker 6:2, 6:1 gegen Aravane Rezaï (WTA 656). Die 37-jährige Französin iranischer Abstammung hat ihre besten Tage längst hinter sich. Vor 14 Jahren war sie die Nummer 15 der Welt.

Im Achtelfinal trifft Bencic auf die Ukrainerin Veronika Podrets (WTA 536), die sich in zwei Sätzen gegen Bencics BJK-Cup-Teamkollegin Simona Waltert (WTA 173) durchsetzte. (sda)
30.10.2024, Hamburg: Tennis, ITF-75-Turnier, Erste Runde, Bencic (Schweiz) - Awdejewa (Russland), Die Schweizerin Belinda Bencic in Aktion. Foto: Gregor Fischer/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Bild: keystone
Swiatek ausgebremst, Gauff im Halbfinal
Coco Gauff gewinnt ihre zweite Partie an den WTA Finals in Saudi-Arabien gegen Iga Swiatek und steht vorzeitig im Halbfinal. Aryna Sabalenka bleibt damit zum Jahresende die Nummer 1. Coco Gauff feierte in der Indoor-Arena von Riad mit 6:3, 6:4 einen souveränen Sieg.

Mit dem zweiten Erfolg erreichte Gauff beim Jahresend-Turnier der besten acht Spielerinnen vorzeitig den Halbfinal. Swiatek kann diesen mit einem Sieg im dritten Gruppenspiel gegen die bereits ausgeschiedene Jessica Pegula ebenfalls noch erreichen, falls die Wimbledonsiegerin Barbora Krejcikova nicht gegen Gauff gewinnt. (riz/sda)
epa11703185 Coco Gauff of USA in action during her WTA Finals group stage match against Iga Swiatek of Poland in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 05 November 2024. EPA/MARCIN CHOLEWINSKI POLAND OUT
Bild: keystone
Wawrinka wieder früh gescheitert
Stan Wawrinka scheitert beim ATP-Turnier in Belgrad bereits in der 1. Runde mit 4:6, 4:6 gegen den Serben Laslo Djere. Wawrinka bleibt damit bei zehn Erfolgen, der Höhenflug mit dem Halbfinal in Stockholm und dem Achtelfinal in Basel scheint damit bereits wieder zu Ende. Bereits letzte Woche beim Challenger in Bratislava kam er nicht über die 2. Runde hinaus.

In Belgrad wäre der 39-jährige Waadtländer im Achtelfinal nicht wie erwartet auf den topgesetzten Alex de Minaur getroffen, der nach der Absage von Novak Djokovic seinen Platz an den ATP Finals auf sicher hat, sondern den Lucky Loser Duje Ajdukovic (ATP 105). (sda)
Switzerland&#039;s Stan Wawrinka reacts during his round of sixteen match against Ben Shelton of the U.S. at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, Thursday, ...
Bild: keystone
Fünf Millionen Dollar für Trikot von Michael Jordan
Ein Trikot von Ex-Basketballstar Michael Jordan wird bei einer Auktion in New York fast fünf Millionen Dollar ein.

Das Shirt mit der Nummer 23, das Jordan in der Meisterschaftssaison 1996/1997 mit den Chicago Bulls bei mindestens 17 Spielen getragen hatte, sei für 4,7 Millionen Dollar versteigert worden, teilte Sotheby's mit. Wer es erwarb, teilte das Auktionshaus zunächst nicht mit. (riz/sda/apa)
FILE - In this June 14, 1992, file photo, Michael Jordan celebrates the Bulls win over the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Finals in Chicago. Decades after Jordan&#039;s groundbreaking departure fro ...
Bild: AP
Indien bekundet Interesse an Olympischen Spielen 2036
Indien bemüht sich um die Ausrichtung der Olympischen Spiele 2036. Der Indische Olympische Verband (IOA) habe eine entsprechende Absichtserklärung an das Internationale Olympische Komitee (IOC) übermittelt, berichteten die Zeitung «India Today» und weitere Medien in dem bevölkerungsreichsten Land der Welt unter Berufung auf informierte Quellen.

Es ist den Berichten zufolge das erste Mal, dass Indien einen solchen Schritt unternimmt. Beide Seiten führten demnach bereits einen informellen Dialog über eine mögliche Bewerbung. Indiens Ministerpräsident Narendra Modi hatte mehrfach den Wunsch geäussert, die Olympischen Spiele sollten ins Land geholt werden.
Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS Opening Ceremony Paris: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and Table tennis, Tischtennis player A Sharath Kamal with other athletes wave the national fl ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Aarau gleich zweimal Startort
Die Tour de Suisse 2025 der Männer nimmt weiter Form an. Startort für die Etappen zwei und drei wird Aarau.

Nach der Startetappe am Sonntag, 15. Juni, mit Start- und Zielort in Küssnacht verschiebt sich der Tross in den Hauptort des Kantons Aargau. Von dort nehmen die Fahrer die beiden nächsten Etappen mit den Zielorten Schwarzsee (Freiburg) und Heiden (Appenzell Ausserrhoden) in Angriff. Gemäss Mitteilung der Organisatoren ist vorgesehen, dass eine Startschlaufe eingebaut wird, damit die Fans in Aarau die Fahrer zweimal sehen.

Ebenfalls neu bekannt ist der genaue Zielort der vierten Etappe, die nach Start in Heiden im italienischen Veltlin endet. Mit dem Städtchen Piuro wurde ein Ort gewählt, der zwischen den Pässen Splügen und Maloja liegt. Damit ist einzig noch der Startort der sechsten Etappe offen, die in Neuhausen am Rheinfall enden wird. Die genaue Streckenführung wollen die Veranstalter Anfang 2025 bekanntgeben. (abu/sda)
Djokovic sagt Teilnahme an ATP Finals ab
Novak Djokovic nimmt nicht an den ATP Finals in Turin teil. Der 37-jährige Serbe sagt verletzungsbedingt ab.

Via Instagram teilte Djokovic mit, dass er mit einer (nicht näher definierten) Verletzung kämpft, die seine 17. Teilnahme am Turnier der besten acht Spieler der Welt verhindert. Damit finden die ATP Finals ohne den Titelverteidiger statt, der das Turnier am Ende der Saison insgesamt sieben Mal und damit so oft wie kein anderer Spieler gewinnen konnte. Roger Federer kam auf sechs Erfolge.

Djokovic, derzeit Sechster der Jahreswertung, hatte bereits im Oktober seine Teilnahme am Master-1000-Turnier in Paris-Bercy abgesagt. Gründe nannte er damals nicht. (dab/sda)
epa11669366 Novak Djokovic of Serbia during his third place match against Rafel Nadal of Spain at the Six Kings Slam exhibition tennis tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 19 October 2024. EPA/STR
Bild: keystone
Kyshawn George glänzt mit 20 Punkten
In seinem sechsten NBA-Spiel zeigt Kyshawn George seine bisher beste Leistung. Dennoch unterliegen seine Washington Wizards den Golden State Warriors 112:125.

George kam in knapp 38 Minuten Einsatzzeit auf 20 Punkte, 6 Rebounds und 4 Assists. Dabei gelangen ihm gleich sechs Dreipunktewürfe. Der 20-jährige Westschweizer ist der erste Rookie, der in dieser NBA-Saison 20 Punkte in einem Spiel erzielte. Die starke Leistung von George wurde in der heimischen Arena allerdings nicht belohnt. Angeführt von einem in der zweiten Spielhälfte überragenden Stephen Curry kamen die Warriors zum sechsten Sieg im siebten Spiel.

Eine Niederlage gab es auch für Clint Capela und die Atlanta Hawks. Gegen Titelverteidiger Boston Celtics blieb das Team aus Georgia nach gutem Beginn letztlich chancenlos. Capela zeigte beim 93:123 eine bescheidene Leistung und musste sich mit zwei Punkten und fünf Rebounds begnügen. (abu/sda)
Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) gestures with guard Carlton Carrington (8) after making a three point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, ...
Bild: keystone
Sabalenka vorzeitig im Halbfinal
Aryna Sabalenka bleibt in Saudi-Arabien auf Kurs, um erstmals die WTA Finals zu gewinnen und die Nummer 1 der Welt zu bleiben.
epa11697726 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action during her Singles group stage match against Qinwen Zheng of China at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 02 November 2024. EPA/STRINGER
Bild: keystone
Aryna Sabalenka gewann am Jahresend-Turnier der besten acht Spielerinnen in Riad auch ihr zweites Gruppenspiel. Gegen Jasmine Paolini wehrte die Belarussin im zweiten Durchgang zwei Satzbälle ab und setzte sich 6:3, 7:5 durch. Mit einem weiteren Sieg steht Sabalenka als Nummer 1 am Ende der Saison fest, die Halbfinals hat sie schon auf sicher.

Zheng Qinwen wahrte ihre Chancen auf die Halbfinal-Qualifikation mit einem Dreisatzsieg gegen die Kasachin Jelena Rybakina. Die Chinesin spielt nun am Mittwoch gegen Paolini um den zweiten Platz hinter Sabalenka. (hkl/sda)
