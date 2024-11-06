Die erste Fahrer-Personalie war schon seit Ende April geklärt. Die Verantwortlichen der Zürcher Equipe gaben frühzeitig das auf mehrere Jahre ausgelegte Engagement von Nico Hülkenberg bekannt. Wer an der Seite des derzeit noch in Diensten des amerikanischen Teams Haas stehenden Deutschen antreten wird, steht noch nicht fest.
After open and constructive discussions with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, we mutually concluded that conditions to continue together could not be met so we agreed that it is time to part ways. We would like to thank both for the contribution they have made to the team in the… pic.twitter.com/Gaqmu5trt7— Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber (@stakef1team_ks) November 6, 2024