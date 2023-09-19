freundlich20°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Navigation
    Sport
    Sport-News

    Sportnews: Aleksi Peltonen vorsorglich gesperrt

    Sport-News

    Aleksi Peltonen vorsorglich gesperrt +++ Golubic sorgt für «Schweizer» Duell

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    19.09.2023, 15:23
    Mehr «Sport»
    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    Aleksi Peltonen vorsorglich gesperrt
    Davos' Neuzugang Aleksi Peltonen ist unverschuldet vorsorglich gesperrt worden. Der Sohn von Eishockey-Legende Ville Peltonen leidet an Diabetes und muss deshalb ein nicht erlaubtes Medikament einnehmen. Der Antrag auf eine Ausnahmebewilligung wurde von den Bündnern jedoch nicht rechtzeitig eingereicht. Diese Verzögerung könnte gemäss Swiss Sport Integrity ein administrativer Verstoss gegen die Anti-Doping-Bestimmungen sein, weshalb der 25-jährige Stürmer bis zum Vorliegen eines Urteils gesperrt bleibt. (kat/sda)
    Aleksi Peltonen beim ersten Eistraining des HC Davos, am Montag, 7. August 2023, im Eisstadion in Davos. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller)
    Bild: keystone
    Golubic gewinnt sicher und trifft auf Masarova
    Viktorija Golubic hat beim Turnier in Guangzhou nach der Qualifikation auch die 1. Hauptrunde überstanden. Die Zürcherin gewann gegen die Kanadierin Rebecca Marino (WTA 138) 6:4, 6:3. Ohne grössere Probleme setzte sich Golubic in gut 75 Minuten durch. Sechs gewonnene Games in Folge zwischen dem 3:4 im ersten und dem 3:0 im zweiten Satz sorgten für den Unterschied.

    Im Achtelfinal misst sich Golubic mit einer Gegnerin, die sie gut kennt. Die 24-jährige Baslerin Rebeka Masarova spielte bis zu ihrem Nationenwechsel 2018 zu Spanien für die Schweiz und traf im Trainingszentrum von Biel auch ab und zu auf die knapp sieben Jahre ältere Zürcherin. Derzeit ist Masarova die Nummer 64 der Weltrangliste und damit dort 42 Plätze besser klassiert als Golubic. (ram/sda)
    epa10769770 Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland returns a ball to Alize Cornet of France during the round of 32 match at the WTA Ladies Open tennis tournament, in Lausanne, Switzerland, 26 July 2023. EPA ...
    Bild: keystone
    Spanische Weltmeisterinnen streiken weiter
    Der Einsatz der spanischen Weltmeisterinnen am nächsten Dienstag in der Nations League gegen die Schweiz ist weiterhin nicht gesichert. Die Spielerinnen erklärten, sie befänden sich immer noch im Streik.

    Damit widersprach das Team dem Verband RFEF und der neuen Nationaltrainerin Montse Tomé, die wenige Stunden zuvor versichert hatte, das keine Spielerin die Teilnahme an den Partien gegen Schweden am Freitag und die Schweiz am Dienstag verweigert habe. Nach der Nominierung von 15 Weltmeisterinnen und den Worten von Tomé war man in Spanien davon ausgegangen, der Streik sei beendet.

    In dem kurz vor Mitternacht von der zur besten WM-Spielerin gekürten Aitana Bonmati (Bild) veröffentlichten Communiqué heisst es aber unter anderem: «(...) unser fester Wille, aus berechtigten Gründen nicht nominiert zu werden (...) bleibt in vollem Umfang gültig.» Zwar ist der Verbandschef Luis Rubiales nach dem aufgezwungenen Kuss an Jennifer Hermoso bei der Siegerehrung der Weltmeisterschaft zurückgetreten, aber die Spielerinnen verlangen weitere Veränderungen. (ram/sda/dpa)
    epa10809847 Aitana Bonmati of Spain poses with the Golden Ball after winning the FIFA Women&#039;s World Cup 2023 Final soccer match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia ...
    Bild: keystone
    Bencic gibt in Guadalajara Forfait
    Belinda Bencic musste beim WTA-1000-Turnier im mexikanischen Guadalajara Forfait erklären. Die Olympiasiegerin konnte wegen einer Magen-Darm-Erkrankung nicht zu ihrem Zweitrunden-Match antreten.

    Die als Nummer 5 gesetzte Bencic hätte nach einem Freilos in der 1. Runde in der Nacht auf Dienstag gegen die Amerikanerin Taylor Townsend ins Turnier starten sollen und in Mexiko auch wertvolle Punkte im Hinblick auf die WTA Finals der besten acht Spielerinnen der Saison sammeln wollen. Der nächste Turniereinsatz von Bencic ist kommende Woche in Tokio geplant. (ram/sda)
    22 mexikanische Gerichte to #MakeMexicoGreatAgain
    Amdouni mit Tor-Premiere in Premier League
    Zeki Amdouni erzielte in der Premier League seinen ersten Treffer. Der 22-jährige Schweizer Nationalstürmer in Diensten von Burnley schoss seinen Klub beim 1:1 auswärts gegen Nottingham Forest kurz vor Halbzeit in Führung.

    Der ehemalige Stürmer von Lausanne und Basel traf mit einem herrlichen Volleyschuss von ausserhalb des Strafraums. Dies reichte dem Team aus dem Norden von England jedoch nicht zum Sieg, da Nottingham in der 62. Minute den Ausgleich erzielte. Burnley spielte in der Schlussphase sogar nur noch zu zehnt, konnte aber immerhin den ersten Punkt nach vier Meisterschaftspartien einfahren. (dab/sda)
    Alina Müller von Boston an dritter Stelle gedraftet
    Alina Müller wird ihre Karriere als Profi in den USA fortsetzen. Die 25-jährige Schweizer Stürmerin wird von Boston an dritter Stelle im Draft der neuen PWHL gezogen.

    Die Professional Women's Hockey League ist eine neue professionelle Frauen-Eishockeyliga mit sechs Mannschaften, drei in Kanada (Montreal, Toronto und Ottawa) und drei in den USA (New York, Boston und Minneapolis). Die Saison soll im Januar beginnen und zwischen Mai und Juni enden. Alina Müller wird sich bis Januar in der Women's League bei den ZSC Lions vorbereiten.

    Die Schwester von Lugano-Verteidiger Mirco Müller, die bereits in Boston, aber für das Northeastern College Team spielt, wurde als erste Europäerin ausgewählt. Das ist keine Überraschung, da Alina Müller eine der besten Eishockeyspielerinnen der Welt ist und in der vergangenen Saison mit ihrem College in der NCAA in 38 Spielen 60 Punkte (27 Tore) erzielte.

    Zur Erinnerung: Bei den Olympischen Spielen 2014 in Sotschi hatte sie mit der Schweizer Mannschaft die Bronzemedaille gewonnen, obwohl sie erst 15 Jahre alt war. (dab/sda)
    Schalke monatelang ohne Marius Müller
    Schalke 04 muss mehrere Monate auf den Torhüter Marius Müller verzichten. Der 30-jährige Deutsche, der im Sommer vom FC Luzern zum Bundesliga-Absteiger wechselte, wird wegen eines Sehnenabrisses im Adduktorenbereich am Dienstag operiert.

    Müller, der sich gerade erst den Stammplatz im Schalker Tor erkämpft hatte, verletzte sich am Samstag beim spektakulären 4:3 gegen Magdeburg und wurde in der ersten Halbzeit ausgewechselt. (nih/sda/dpa)
    16.09.2023, Gelsenkirchen, Germany, VELTINS-Arena, FC Schalke 04 vs 1. FC Magdeburg - 2. Bundesliga, Torwart Marius Mueller FC Schalke 04 verletzt Foto Ralf Treese DFB / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY U ...
    Bild: www.imago-images.de
    Stransky verlängert Vertrag beim HCD
    Der HC Davos bindet seinen tschechischen Stürmer Matej Stransky weitere drei Jahre an sich. Der Vertrag mit dem 30-Jährigen wird bis Ende der Saison 2026/27 verlängert.

    Stransky, der 2022 mit Tschechien WM-Bronze gewann, stiess vor zwei Jahren zum HCD und sammelte seither fast 100 Skorerpunkte. Wenige Tage zuvor hatten die Bündner bereits die Verträge mit dem schwedische Duo Joakim Nordström und Klas Dahlbeck vorzeitig verlängert. (nih/sda)
    Der Davoser Postfinance Topscorer Matej Stransky im Eishockeyspiel der National League zwischen den Rapperswil-Jona Lakers und dem HC Davos, am Freitag, 17. Februar 2023, in der St. Galler Kantonalban ...
    Bild: keystone
    Dettwiler ab 2024 in der Moto3
    Mit Noah Dettwiler ist die Schweiz ab 2024 wieder im Grand-Prix-Sport vertreten. Der 18-jährige Solothurner Motorrad-Rennfahrer erhält beim Moto3-Team CIP Green Power GP einen Vertrag über zwei Jahre.

    Gemäss Mitteilung von Dettwilers Management will die französische Equipe ab kommender Saison ein «über zwei Jahre hinweg geplantes Projekt» mit dem Schweizer Nachwuchsfahrer realisieren. Damit bestreitet erstmals seit dem Rücktritt von Tom Lüthi Ende 2021 wieder ein Schweizer Motorradfahrer Rennen in einer der klassischen GP-Kategorien (MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3). Lüthi betreut inzwischen Dettwiler als Manager.

    Die künftige Zusammenarbeit mit dem Team CIP, das auf KTM-Motorräder setzt, wird einen Monat nach Dettwilers WM-Debüt in der Moto3 bekannt. Im August hatte sich der Schweizer Wildcard-Fahrer im Grand Prix von Österreich im 20. Rang klassiert.

    Der Saisonauftakt 2024 erfolgt am 10. März 2024 mit dem Grand Prix von Katar. (nih/sda)
    Etappenorte für die beiden Ausgaben 2024 stehen
    Die Organisatoren der Tour de Romandie Féminin geben die Namen der Ortschaften bekannt, in denen die drei Etappenankünfte der Ausgabe 2024 vom 6. bis 8. September stattfinden werden. Es sind dies: Lausanne, La Tzoumaz, wo die Königsetappe enden wird, und Morges.

    Auch die letzte Unbekannte bezüglich der Etappenorte der nächsten Tour de Romandie der Männer ist beseitigt. Die erste Etappe mit Ziel in Freiburg wird am 24. April in Châteaux-d'Oex starten. Das Rennen findet vom 23. bis 28. April statt, mit einem Prolog in Payerne und einer letzten Etappe in einer Schleife um Vernier. Auch in Les Marécottes, Oron, und Leysin wird um Tagessiege gekämpft werden. (nih/sda)
    Davis-Cup-Krimi in Manchester mit britischem Happy-End
    Nach der Gruppenphase der Davis-Cup-Finals stehen die acht Teilnehmer an der K.o.-Runde fest. Als letztes Team schafft am Sonntagabend Grossbritannien nach abgewehrten Matchbällen die Qualifikation.

    Grossbritannien, das in der Gruppe mit der Schweiz in Manchester Gastgeber war, wehrte vor 13'000 Zuschauern im entscheidenden Doppel vier Matchbälle ab. Nach fast drei Stunden setzte sich das britische Duo Daniel Evans/Neal Skupski gegen Nicolas Mahut/Edouard Roger-Vasselin 1:6, 7:6 (7:4), 7:6 (8:6) durch.

    Wie Grossbritannien schafften auch Italien, Serbien, Tschechien, Niederlande, Kanada, Australien und Finnland den Einzug in die Top 8. Nicht dabei ist vom 21. bis 26. November im andalusischen Malaga hingegen Gastgeber Spanien. (nih/sda)
    Küng mit Podiumsplatz
    Stefan Küng ist für die Europameisterschaften von kommender Woche mit dem Zeitfahren am Mittwoch gerüstet. Der Thurgauer beendete die unterklassige Slowakei-Rundfahrt im 2. Rang. Nach fünf Etappen betrug der Rückstand auf den Franzosen Rémi Cavagna 2:16 Minuten. Der Walliser Antoine Debons belegte mit knapp fünf Minuten Rückstand Platz 13 im 100-köpfigen Feld. (abu/sda)
    Switzerland&#039;s Stefan Kueng strains during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 22.5 kilometers (14 miles) with start in Passy and finish in Comblo ...
    Bild: keystone
    Liebe Userinnen und User
    Wir werden in Liveticker-Artikeln die Kommentarfunktion nicht mehr öffnen. Dies, weil sich die Gegebenheiten jeweils so schnell verändern, dass bereits gepostete Kommentare wenig später keinen Sinn mehr ergeben. In allen andern Artikeln dürft ihr weiterhin gerne in die Tasten hauen.
    Vielen Dank fürs Verständnis, Team watson
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    twint icon
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen

    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen

    1 / 62
    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilenWhatsapp sharer

    So würden sich deine Fussball-Stars in der Badi verhalten

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Meistgelesen
    1
    Aserbaidschan startet Angriffe auf Berg-Karabach – was bislang bekannt ist
    2
    So viel Geld braucht man, um sorglos glücklich zu sein
    3
    5 Militärbunker, die umfunktioniert wurden
    4
    Dieses Thai-Gericht tötet pro Jahr 20'000 Menschen
    5
    Russell Brand: Wenn einer immer seine Sexsucht zum Thema macht, sollte man mal hinhören
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Ziviles Frachtschiff verlässt Schwarzmeerhafen ++ Angriff auf Lwiw mit Kamikaze-Drohne
    2
    Ein Abend full of Fetisch, Achselhaaren und Wokeness
    3
    Der katholische Männerbund schafft den Kulturwandel nur, wenn er sich radikal reformiert
    4
    Die Schweiz ist erschöpft
    5
    Picdump 54 – ein Meme sie zu knechten, sie alle zu binden
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Dieser NHL-Trainer hat noch vor dem ersten Training seinen Job verloren
    2
    Diese 7 moralischen Dilemmata werden dein Hirn martern – und dein Gewissen
    3
    Die Geschichte von «Ausbrecherkönig» Walter Stürm und seinem traurigen Ende
    4
    Vergiss Sex und Drogen! Jetzt fällt der nächste Touristentyp über Amsterdam her
    5
    Kaspar Stockalper – der Geopoli­ti­ker aus Brig
    FCZ Frauen triumphieren im Derby gegen GC – bittere Klatsche für Aarau
    Es war die Runde der deutlichen Siege in der Women's Super League. Nur in einem Spiel ging es enger zu und her.

    Das einzige enge Spiel der dritten Runde in der Schweizer Women's Super League, war das Zürcher Derby zwischen dem Grasshopper Club und den FCZ Frauen. Letztere setzten sich knapp mit 1:0 durch. Das einzige Tor des Spiels erzielte die Österreicherin Viktoria Pinther.

    Zur Story