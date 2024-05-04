wechselnd bewölkt14°
Sportnews: Iga Swiatek triumphiert nach Marathonfinal in Madrid

Sport-News

Swiatek triumphiert in Madrid + Verstappen gewinnt Sprint + Constantin zieht vor Gericht

Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
04.05.2024, 22:08
avatar
Ungarn und Slowenien kehren in die A-Gruppe zurück
Ungarn und Slowenien kehren auf die Eishockey-WM im nächsten Jahr in die A-Gruppe zurück. Ungarn gewann die B-WM in Bozen dank einem 2:1-Sieg im abschliessenden Spiel gegen das zuvor führende Slowenien. Am Ende konnten aber auch diese jubeln, denn sie belegen vor den punktgleichen Italien und Rumänien den 2. Platz.

Für beide ist es eine Rückkehr in die Elite. Slowenien schaffte den sofortigen Wiederaufstieg, Ungarn spielte zuletzt 2016 in der A-Gruppe. (nih/sda)
«Unser Trainer ist ein Clown» – im Aufstiegskampf zerfetzt sich Ungarns Hockey-Nati selbst
Swiatek mit der Revanche nach Abwehr von drei Matchbällen
In der Neuauflage des letztjährigen Finals gelingt Iga Swiatek in Madrid die Revanche gegen Aryna Sabalenka. Die Polin wehrt dabei drei Matchbälle ab.

Wie vor einem Jahr duellierten sich beim Masters-1000-Turnier in der spanischen Hauptstadt die Nummern 1 und 2 der Tennis-Weltrangliste. Diesmal behielt aber nach einem epischen Kampf die Polin die Oberhand. Sie setzte sich in 3:14 Stunden 7:5, 4:6, 7:6 (9:7) durch.

In der Endphase kam die Belarussin Sabalenka zu drei Matchbällen, alle bei Aufschlag Swiatek, es war aber die Polin, die im finalen Tiebreak ihren zweiten nutzte und so zu ihrem 20. WTA-Titel kam. Sie baut damit auch ihren Vorsprung an der Ranking-Spitze vor der Australian-Open-Siegerin wieder etwas aus. (nih/sda)
Lobalu gewinnt sein erstes Freiluft-Gold
Dominic Lobalu (LC Brühl) holt seinen ersten Schweizer Meistertitel unter freiem Himmel. An der Langstrecken-SM in Interlaken gewann er das 10’000-m-Rennen in hervorragenden 27:36,29 Minuten.

Lobalu zeigte im Alleingang eine beeindruckende Leistung und ist der erste Läufer, der den 10’000er an einer Schweizer Meisterschaft unter 28 Minuten gewonnen hat. Der erfolgreiche Läufer des LC Brühl darf sich über sein zweites SM-Gold freuen, nachdem er an der Hallen-SM im Februar dieses Jahres die 3000 m gewonnen hatte. Mit seiner Siegerzeit unterbot Lobalu die Limite für die EM im Juni in Rom um über 40 Sekunden. Allerdings fehlt dem gebürtigen Südsudanesen nach wie vor die Startberechtigung an internationalen Meisterschaften.

In der ewigen Schweizer Bestenliste liegt Lobalu nun hinter Julien Wanders und Jonas Raess an dritter Stelle.

Im Rennen der Frauen wurde mangels Teilnehmerinnen kein Titel vergeben. Helen Bekele (Stade Genève) erreichte das Ziel nach 33:41,69 Minuten. Weil sie kürzlich noch krank war, fehlte ihr die Kraft, um im Alleingang die EM-Limite zu unterbieten. (nih/sda)
18:58
Max Verstappen gewinnt auch das zweite Sprintrennen dieser Formel-1-Saison. Der Weltmeister im Red Bull siegt auf dem Stadtkurs rund um das Stadion des American-Football-Teams Miami Dolphins unbehelligt vor Charles Leclerc im Ferrari.

Der Niederländer distanzierte in dem über einen Drittel einer Grand-Prix-Distanz führenden Rennen den Monegassen um 3,3 Sekunden. Der Mexikaner Sergio Perez im anderen Red Bull sicherte sich Rang 3 mit 5 Sekunden Rückstand. Verstappen siegte, obwohl sich seine Zufriedenheit über das Fahrverhalten des RB20 wie schon tags zuvor in Grenzen hielt. Zwischenzeitlich beklagte er sich über mangelhaften Abtrieb auf der Hinterachse.

Die Fahrer des Teams Sauber waren im Kampf um WM-Punkte, die im Sprint an die ersten acht vergeben werden, chancenlos. Die Startplätze 17 für Zhou Guanyu und 19 für Valtteri Bottas waren wie erwartet ein zu grosses Handicap. Dem Chinesen blieb Rang 11, dem Finnen Rang 14.

Im hinteren Teil des Fahrerfeldes missriet der Start. Nach einer Kettenreaktion mit Kollisionen musste das Rennen für einige Runden durch das Safety-Car neutralisiert werden. Die grössten Leidtragenden waren Lando Norris im McLaren und Lance Stroll im Aston Martin. Der Brite und der Kanadier wurden zur Aufgabe gezwungen. Strolls Teamkollege Fernando Alonso, der wie Lewis Hamilton im Mercedes ebenfalls in den Zwischenfall verwickelt war, hatte wegen eines Reifenschadens einen Boxenstopp einzulegen. (nih/sda)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Sprint race qualifying session at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race, Friday, May 3, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (A ...
Bild: keystone
Christian Constantin will vor CAS ziehen
Christian Constantin will vor dem Internationalen Sportgerichtshof (CAS) eine Wiederholung des Cup-Halbfinals gegen Lugano erwirken. Dies kündigte der Präsident des FC Sion im «Blick» an. Grund ist die Tatsache, dass bei dem 0:2 verlorenen Spiel kein Video-Schiedsrichter im Einsatz stand.
Pyro-Eklat und Constantins Zorn – die Cup-Halbfinals waren nicht im Sinne des Fussballs
Der Schweizerische Fussballverband hatte eine entsprechende Beschwerde unter anderem mit dem Hinweis auf die fehlende Infrastruktur beim Challenge-League-Verein abgelehnt. Stein des Anstosses ist ein umstrittener Penalty, der Lugano das 2:0 ermöglichte.

Die Zeit drängt. Der Cupfinal, den nach aktuellem Stand Servette und Lugano bestreiten, ist am 2. Juni angesetzt. (nih/sda)
Une soirée à oublier pour Christian Constantin et le FC Sion.
Bild: fxp-fr-sda-rtp
Ecuadorianer überlistet die Favoriten
Der Ecuadorianer Jhonatan Narvaez schlägt den Favoriten ein Schnippchen und holt sich in Turin das erste Leadertrikot des 107. Giro d'Italia. Nach den 140 km erreichten drei Fahrer gemeinsam die Zielgerade in Turin, der slowenische Topfavorit Tadej Pogacar, der erfahrene Deutsche Maximilian Schachmann und Narvaez. Etwas überraschend war es dann der Südamerikaner vom Team Ineos-Grenadiers, der die besten Beine hatte und zum zweiten Mal ein Teilstück der Italien-Rundfahrt gewann.

Im Gesamtklassement gab es mit Pogacar einen kleinen Gewinner, der den weiteren Kandidaten auf den Gesamtsieg schon einmal zehn und mehr Sekunden abnahm. Andere, wie Romain Bardet, verloren schon eine Minute. Bereits am Sonntag steht zum Santuario di Oropa bei Biella eine erste Bergankunft im Programm.

Die einzigen Schweizer am Start, Fabian Lienhard und Robin Froidevaux, kamen mit dem grossen Feld und gut 14 Minuten Rückstand ins Ziel. Sie sollen in den kommenden Wochen vor allem Helferdienste verrichten. (nih/sda)
Schweizer Squasher holen EM-Bronze
Das Schweizer Männerteam gewinnt an der Squash-EM in Uster die Bronzemedaille. Erst zum zweiten Mal, aber zum zweiten Mal in Folge, holten die Schweizer eine EM-Medaille. Wie im Vorjahr bezwang man im Kampf um Bronze Wales.

Yannick Wilhelmi und der Teamleader Nicolas Müller hatten das Heimteam in Uster 2:0 in Führung gebracht. Nach der Niederlage von Robin Gadola brauchte Dimitri Steinmann zum Abschluss nur noch zwei Sätze zu gewinnen, um die Medaille zu sichern. Das gelang ihm nach 1:2-Satzrückstand.

Die Schweizer Frauen belegen nach einem Sieg gegen Tschechien zum Abschluss den 6. Rang. Die Titel holten sich bei der 50. Europameisterschaft zum 44. Mal England bei den Männern und zum ersten Mal Belgien bei den Frauen. (nih/sda)
Sinner der nächste prominente Abwesende in Rom
Die besten Tennisspieler der Welt gehen aktuell am Krückstock. Nach Carlos Alcaraz muss auch Jannik Sinner seine Teilnahme beim Masters-1000-Turnier in Rom absagen.

Der Australian-Open-Champion und Weltranglisten-Zweite verpasst sein Heimturnier, das vom 6. bis 19. Mai im Foro Italico stattfindet, wegen einer Hüftverletzung. Zuvor hatte bereits die Weltnummer 3 Carlos Alcaraz abgesagt, in Madrid fehlte bereits Novak Djokovic, der Australian-Open-Finalist Daniil Medwedew musste im Viertelfinal das Handtuch werfen.

Auf X schrieb Sinner: «Es fällt mir nicht leicht, aber nach Rücksprache mit meinen Ärzten und Spezialisten lassen es meine Hüftprobleme leider nicht zu, in Rom zu spielen.»

Der Italiener war diese Woche in Madrid wegen der Verletzung nicht zu seinem Viertelfinal gegen Félix Auger-Aliassime angetreten. Zwei Wochen vor dem French Open will der 22-Jährige kein Risiko eingehen. (nih/sda)
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns the ball to Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Bild: keystone
Judo-Weltmeister Stump mit drittem Grand-Slam-Triumph
Duschanbe ist ein gutes Pflaster für die Schweizer Judoka: Nach Fabienne Kocher am Freitag triumphiert am Samstag Nils Stump. In der Klasse bis 73 kg setzte sich Nils Stump mit fünf Siegen souverän durch. Im Final besiegte der Weltmeister vom letzten Jahr den einheimischen Tadschiken Behruzi Khojazoda mit zwei Waza-Ari-Wertungen.

Für den 27-jährigen Zürcher ist es der dritte Erfolg auf Grand-Slam-Stufe nach Abu Dhabi Ende 2022 und Tel Aviv Anfang 2023. Er ist bei den Männern der bisher einzige Schweizer Sieger in dieser Kategorie.

Stump macht sich damit erst recht wieder zu einem der Topfavoriten für die Olympischen Spiele in zweieinhalb Monaten in Paris. Die letzte Saison hatte er wegen einer komplexen Bänderverletzung an der linken Schulter vorzeitig beenden müssen. Nach einer Operation scheint er nun wieder in Topform zu sein. (nih/sda)
epa10617774 Gold medalist Nils Stump of Switzerland pose during the medal ceremony of the men&#039;s -73kg category of the World Judo Championships Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, 09 May 2023. EPA/NOUSHAD T ...
Bild: keystone
Rückversetzung für Bottas fürs Sprintrennen
Valtteri Bottas im Sauber-Auto wird zum Sprintrennen des Grand Prix von Miami von ganz hinten in der Startaufstellung losfahren müssen. Die Stewards haben den Finnen wegen einer Behinderung des Australiers Oscar Piastri im McLaren im Qualifying belangt. Die Rückversetzung ändert nicht allzu viel an Bottas' Ausgangslage für die Prüfung über die verkürzte Distanz. Ohne Bestrafung wäre er von Platz 18 gestartet. (nih/sda)
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas, of Finland, steers his car during practice ahead of the Miami Formula One Grand Prix, Friday, May 3, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Slad ...
Bild: keystone
Bologna verliert zwei Punkte
Bologna spielt zum Auftakt der 35. und viertletzten Runde der Serie bei Torino nur 0:0 unentschieden. Das Überraschungsteam der Saison mit den Schweizer Internationalen Remo Freuler, Michel Aebischer und Dan Ndoye verliert damit zwei Punkte, die im Kampf um die erstmalige Champions-League-Teilnahme noch fehlen könnten.

Das viertplatzierte Bologna hat vier Punkte Vorsprung auf die AS Roma, die ein Spiel weniger aufweist, und deren sieben auf Atalanta Bergamo, das aber noch zweimal mehr spielen kann und am Montag auf den Absteiger Salernitana trifft. Aus Italien qualifizieren sich für die ausgebaute Königsklasse die ersten fünf.

Torino - Bologna 0:0.
Bemerkungen: Torino mit Rodriguez (verwarnt), Bologna mit Aebischer (bis 82., verwarnt), Freuler und Ndoye (bis 69.). (nih/sda)
Mvogo rutscht mit Lorient immer tiefer
Lorient mit dem Schweizer Nationalgoalie Yvon Mvogo kommt nicht vom Fleck und kommt dem Abstieg aus der Ligue 1 immer näher. Zum Auftakt der 32. und drittletzten Meisterschaftsrunde verloren die Bretonen 0:2 bei Lens. Es war die sechste Niederlage in Folge, eine Serie, während der man nur zwei Tore schoss.

Auf dem zweitletzten Platz weist Lorient drei Punkte Rückstand auf Metz und Le Havre auf, die beide noch drei Partien bestreiten. Der Drittletzte schafft es in Frankreich in eine Barrage gegen den Abstieg. (lak/sda)
August 12, 2023, Paris, France, France: Yvon MVOGO of Lorient during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain PSG and FC Lorient at Parc des Princes Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Paris, France. P ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
22:35
Leipzig büsst im Kampf um den 3. Platz Punkte ein
RB Leipzig gibt den Sieg auswärts gegen Hoffenheim spät aus der Hand. Für die Gastgeber könnte das Remis im Rennen um die internationalen Startplätze dennoch zu wenig sein.

Leipzig hat in Unterzahl einen Sieg bei Hoffenheim verspielt und damit den möglichen Sprung auf den 3. Platz der Bundesliga verpasst. Die Sachsen bleiben nach einem 1:1 mit 63 Punkten Tabellenvierter hinter dem VfB Stuttgart (64). Die Schwaben empfangen am Samstag den Tabellenzweiten Bayern München (69).

Benjamin Sesko den Champions-League-Teilnehmer aus Leipzig in der 38. Minute in Führung, die Andrej Kramaric in der Schlussminute ausglich. Zu diesem Zeitpunkt waren die Gäste nur noch zu zehnt, nachdem Xavi (72.) wegen wiederholten Foulspiels die Gelb-Rote Karte gesehen hatte. (sda)
22:25
Sion und Thun im Gleichschritt
Der FC Sion kommt der Rückkehr in die Super League den nächsten Schritt näher. Am viertletzten Spieltag gewinnen sowohl die Walliser als auch der FC Thun, der Vorsprung bleibt bei drei Punkten.
Marco Buerki (FCT), links, und Dejan Sorgic (SIO) in Aktion im Challenge League Spiel zwischen dem FC Thun und dem FC Sion, am Montag, 22. April 2024 in der Stockhorn Arena in Thun. (KEYSTONE/Peter Kl ...
Bild: keystone
Sion liess im Heimspiel gegen Wil nichts anbrennen und führte bereits nach etwas mehr als einer halben Stunde durch zwei Treffer von Dejan Sorgic 2:0. Auch nach der Pause hatten die Ostschweizer kaum gefährliche Aktionen. Nach einer Stunde machte Reto Ziegler vom Penaltypunkt alles klar. Am Ende kam man zu einem 4:0-Erfolg.

Die Walliser haben die 0:1-Niederlage in Thun und das emotionale Out im Cup-Halbfinal gegen Lugano offensichtlich gut weg gesteckt.

Etwas mehr Mühe hatte der einzige verbliebene Verfolger Thun beim 5:1-Sieg in Baden nur zu Beginn. Die Aargauer, die nun auch rechnerisch als Absteiger in die Promotion League feststehen, gingen in der 18. Minute durch Mats Hanke in Führung. Dann aber wendete der Ivorer Koro Kone mit einem «unechten» Hattrick - zwei Tore vor, eines nach der Pause - das Blatt.

Mit drei Punkten Rückstand und der um siebzehn Treffer schlechteren Tordifferenz bei drei ausstehenden Partien ist Thun für den direkten Aufstieg wohl auf zwei Sittener Ausrutscher angewiesen. Zumindest den Barrage-Platz haben die Berner Oberländer aber schon lange auf sicher. (sda)
22:11
Schweizer Männer kämpfen an Heim-WM um Bronze
England ist für das Schweizer Squash-Nationalteam der Männer erwartungsgemäss eine Nummer zu gross. An der EM in Uster unterliegen die Gastgeber im Halbfinal dem Rekord-Europameister 0:3.

Im ersten Spiel der Begegnung war die Weltnummer 27 Dimitri Steinmann gegen den Weltranglisten-Zehnten Marwan Elshorbagy nahe an einem Exploit. Der Zürcher forderte den gebürtigen Ägypter über die volle Distanz und musste sich erst im entscheidenden Satz 9:11 geschlagen geben. Es war Steinmanns erste Niederlage an dieser EM.

Teamleader Nicolas Müller blieb hingegen im Anschluss gegen den ehemaligen Weltmeister Mohamed Elshorbagy chancenlos. Die Partie dauerte nur 26 Minuten. Nach der Niederlage von Yannick Wilhelmi stand vorzeitig fest, dass die Engländer in den EM-Final einziehen werden. Die Schweiz trifft am Samstagmorgen (9.30 Uhr) im Spiel um Platz 3 auf Wales, das den zweiten Halbfinal gegen Frankreich 1:3 verlor.

Die Schweizer Frauen kamen im vierten Spiel mit einem 2:1 gegen Spanien zum ersten Sieg. Sie kämpfen am Sonntag (12.00 Uhr) gegen Tschechien um den 5. Platz. (sda)
22:10
Auger-Aliassime ohne grossen Aufwand im Final
Der zweifache Swiss-Indoors-Sieger Félix Auger-Aliassime steht in Madrid erstmals im Final eines Masters-1000-Turniers. Bei sechs Siegen profitiert der Kanadier dreimal von der Aufgabe des Gegners.
epaselect epa11317034 Jiri Lehecka of Czech Republic reacts after sustaining an injury that forced him to retire from his semi-fnal match against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada at the Madrid Open ten ...
Bild: keystone
In Madrid ging es am Freitag mit den verletzungsbedingten Aufgaben munter weiter. Erst sechs Games waren gespielt, als Jiri Lehecka (ATP 30) gegen Auger-Aliassime (ATP 35) beim Stand von 3:3 unter Tränen das Handtuch warf. Er schien unter Schmerzen in der Hüfte zu leiden.

Auger-Aliassimes Parcours ist erstaunlich. In der 3. Runde hatte Jan Mensik nach verlorenem Startsatz gegen den Kanadier aufgegeben, im Viertelfinal konnte der Australian-Open-Champion Jannik Sinner gar nicht erst antreten. Lehecka seinerseits hatte im Viertelfinal von der Aufgabe Daniil Medwedews profitiert.

Im Final trifft Auger-Aliassime auf den letzten verbliebenen Top-Ten-Spieler Andrej Rublew. Der Weltranglisten-Siebte aus Russland liess Taylor Fritz (ATP 12) mit 6:4, 6:3 keine Chance.

Wesentlich besser schlagen sich in der spanischen Hauptstadt die Frauen. Im Final duellieren sich am Samstag die Nummer 1 Iga Swiatek und ihre erste Verfolgerin Aryna Sabalenka. (sda)
20:59
Keine Aufstiegsfeier für St. Pauli beim HSV
St. Pauli feiert nicht im Stadion seines viel grösseren Stadtrivalen HSV den Aufstieg in die Bundesliga. Der «Kiezklub» verliert das Derby 0:1 und hat noch vier Punkte Vorsprung auf das drittplatzierte Düsseldorf.
Foto : Siegesjubel nach dem 1-0, der Torschütze Jackson Irvine Pauli wird umarmt und geherzt und gefeiert Fussball 2. Bundesliga , am Fr. 26.04.2024 FC St. Pauli - Hansa Rostock 1 - 0 *** Photo Victor ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Ein Sieg hätte dem Hamburger Quartierverein den sechsten Aufstieg in die höchste Klasse der Klubgeschichte beschert. Nun muss man nochmals etwas zittern, denn Fortuna Düsseldorf gewann gegen den 1. FC Nürnberg ungefährdet 3:1 und blieb zum zwölften Mal in Folge ungeschlagen. Robert Glatzel erzielte den Siegestreffer für den HSV fünf Minuten vor Schluss nach einem Corner des Schweizers Miro Muheim.

Das Team des schweizerisch-deutschen Trainers Fabian Hürzeler hat aber nach wie vor alles in den eigenen Händen. Vier Punkte beträgt der Vorsprung auf die Fortuna zwei Runden vor Schluss, und am Sonntag in einer Woche trifft man am heimischen Millerntor auf das dann wohl bereits abgestiegene Schlusslicht Osnabrück.

Dem HSV blieb also die Schmach erspart, den kleinen Bruder von der Reeperbahn im eigenen Volksparkstadion jubeln zu sehen. Mit dem eigenen Aufstieg wird es hingegen wohl auch im sechsten Jahr seit der Relegation nichts. Gegenüber Düsseldorf, das den Barrageplatz belegt, weist man vier Punkte Rückstand und die um 13 Treffer schlechtere Tordifferenz auf.

Den 2. Platz belegt Holstein Kiel mit zwei Zählern Rückstand auf St. Pauli und zwei Punkten Vorsprung auf Düsseldorf - bei einem Spiel weniger. (sda)
19:49
Hüberli/Brunner in den Gruppenspielen ausgeschieden
Rückschlag für das beste Schweizer Beachvolleyball-Duo Tanja Hüberli/Nina Brunner: Beim Elite16-Turnier in Brasilia scheitern die beiden Zentralschweizerinnen bereits in der Vorrunde.
Tanja Hueberli, rechts, und Nina Brunner, links, in Aktion gegen Zoe Verge-Depre und Nina Brunner (nicht im Bild), im Finale der Beachvolleyball Schweizer Meisterschaften, am Freitag, 1. September 202 ...
Bild: keystone
Am Freitag verloren Hüberli/Brunner ihre beiden Partien gegen die Brasilianerinnen Agatha/Rebecca und die Chinesinnen Xue/Xia jeweils in zwei knappen Sätzen. Mit nur einem Sieg verpassten sie damit als Gruppenletzte die Qualifikation für die Achtelfinals.

Vor zwei Wochen hatten die zweifachen Europameisterinnen in Mexiko erstmals ein Turnier der höchsten Kategorie gewonnen. So sind sie weiterhin gut im Rennen um eines der maximal zwei Schweizer Olympia-Tickets.

Esmée Böbner und Zoé Vergé-Dépré bestreiten nach je einem Sieg und einer Niederlage ihr drittes Gruppenspiel erst in der Nacht auf Samstag. Anouk Vergé-Dépré und Joana Mäder, die Olympia-Dritten von 2021, hatten sich nicht für das Hauptfeld qualifizieren können. (sda)
18:55
Auch an der EM in Deutschland Kader mit 26 Spielern
Die Kader der teilnehmenden Nationen an der Europameisterschaft in Deutschland dürfen gemäss einem Entscheid des Exekutiv-Komitees der UEFA 26 Spieler umfassen.

Im Normalfall umfassen die Delegationen 23 Akteure. Die Erhöhung auf 26 Spieler hatten die verantwortlichen Instanzen allerdings auch schon für die letzten zwei grossen Turniere, die EM 2021 und die WM 2022, beschlossen.

Vor drei Jahren erfolgte die Aufstockung wegen der Corona-Pandemie, im vorletzten Jahr aufgrund des aussergewöhnlichen Termins im November und Dezember.

Die Spielerlisten für die diesjährige EM müssen der UEFA bis zum 7. Juni vorliegen. Das Turnier findet vom 14. Juni bis 14. Juli statt. (sda)
Zigi verlängert Vertrag in St. Gallen
Torhüter Lawrence Ati Zigi hat seinen Vertrag mit dem FC St. Gallen vorzeitig verlängert. Die neue Vereinbarung gilt bis zum Ende der Saison 2026/27. Der Ghanaer hat vor gut vier Jahren vom FC Sochaux in die Ostschweiz gewechselt. (sda)
Torhueter Lawrence Ati Zigi (FCSG) reagiert im Fussball Meisterschaftsspiel der Super League zwischen dem FC Zuerich und dem FC St. Gallen im Letzigrund, am Sonntag, 21. April 2024 in Zuerich. (KEYSTO ...
Bild: keystone
Schweizer Männer kämpfen an Heim-EM um Bronze
England war für das Schweizer Squash-Nationalteam der Männer erwartungsgemäss eine Nummer zu gross. An der EM in Uster unterlagen die Gastgeber im Halbfinal dem Rekord-Europameister.

Im ersten Spiel der Begegnung war die Weltnummer 27 Dimitri Steinmann gegen den Weltranglisten-Zehnten Marwan Elshorbagy nahe an einem Exploit. Der Zürcher forderte den gebürtigen Ägypter über die volle Distanz und musste sich erst im entscheidenden Satz mit 9:11 geschlagen geben. Es war Steinmanns erste Niederlage an dieser EM.

Teamleader Nicolas Müller blieb hingegen im Anschluss gegen den ehemaligen Weltmeister Mohamed Elshorbagy chancenlos, die Partie dauerte nur 26 Minuten. Die Schweiz trifft am Samstagmorgen im Spiel um Platz 3 auf den Verlierer des zweiten Halbfinals zwischen Wales und Frankreich. (abu/sda)
Marit Björgen wird Trainerin
Die erfolgreichste Langläuferin wagt sich ins Trainer-Metier. Marit Björgen wird sechs Jahre nach ihrem Rücktritt Co-Trainerin des norwegischen Frauenteams. Dies teilte der dortige Skiverband mit.

Björgen hatte ihre hochdekorierte Karriere 2018 beendet. Sie habe «Schmetterlinge im Bauch gehabt», als der norwegische Verband vor knapp einem Monat mit dem Interesse auf sie zugekommen sei, sagte die 44-jährige Norwegerin bei der Bekanntgabe.

Mit 15 Olympia-Medaillen, davon achtmal Gold, ist Björgen die erfolgreichste Athletin in der Geschichte der Winterspiele. Hinzu kommen 18 WM-Titel und 114 Siege im Weltcup. (sda/afp)
Marit Bjoergen, of Norway, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women&#039;s 30k cross-country skiing competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 20 ...
Bild: Dmitri Lovetsky/AP/KEYSTONE
Suter schiesst die Canucks in die nächste Runde – Josi zieht den Kürzeren
Pius Suter verdirbt Roman Josis Jubiläum und sorgt mit dem einzigen Treffer der Partie für den 1:0-Auswärtssieg. Damit stehen die Vancouver Canucks in der nächsten Runde.

Auch das sechste Aufeinandertreffen der Canucks und der Nashville Predators gestaltete sich ausgeglichen. Erst 1:39 Minuten vor dem Ende der regulären Spielzeit stand Suter in der Mitte goldrichtig und schob den Puck nach einem schönen Backhand-Pass von Brock Boeser zum Sieg ein.

Zur Story