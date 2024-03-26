Francesco Acerbi erwartet nach dem Vorwurf einer rassistischen Beleidigung in einem Serie-A-Spiel keine Strafe. Ein Sportrichter der italienischen Fussball-Liga sprach den Innenverteidiger von Inter Mailand am Dienstag aus Mangel an Beweisen frei.



Für Acerbis angeblich «schwerwiegend diskriminierende» Beleidigung gegenüber Juan Jesus gebe es keine «äusseren, direkten und indirekten Beweise und Indizien, auch nicht in Form von Zeugenaussagen», hiess es in einer offiziellen Mitteilung der Serie A.



Sportrichter Gerardo Mastrandrea sah laut Urteil von jeglichen Strafen und Sanktionen ab. Acerbi entging so einer Strafe und Sperre für mehrere Spiele in der Serie A. Nach dem Urteil wird der 36-Jährige beim nächsten Spiel von Inter Mailand am kommenden Montag gegen Empoli spielen können.



In einer Serie-A-Partie zwischen Inter Mailand und der SSC Neapel Mitte März soll Acerbi seinen brasilianischen Gegenspieler Juan Jesus rassistisch beleidigt haben.



Als Reaktion war Acerbi vorerst aus der italienischen Auswahl ausgeschlossen worden. Er musste das Trainingslager der Squadra Azzurra kurzerhand verlassen. Zwei Freundschaftsspiele trat die Mannschaft ohne ihn an. (kat/sda/dpa)

