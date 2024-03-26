freundlich16°
Sport
Sport-News

Sportnews: Keine Strafe für Acerbi nach Rassismus-Vorwurf

Sport-News

Keine Strafe für Acerbi nach Rassismus-Vorwurf +++ Biathlon-Nationaltrainer Remo Krug geht

Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
26.03.2024, 18:12
avatar
Der FC Basel verliert Marco Streller
Marco Streller verlässt auf Ende Saison hin den FC Basel. Der ehemalige Stürmer sass beim Klub in der Sportkommission und war Partner-Manager. Nun wolle er sich anderen Projekten widmen, wird Streller auf der Klub-Homepage zitiert. Der 42-Jährige betreibt mehrere Padel-Hallen und ist TV-Experte beim Sender blue.

Zur Sportkommission des FCB gehören neben Streller weitere sechs Personen, unter ihnen David Degen, Martin Andermatt, Valentin Stocker und Ruedi Zbinden. (kat/sda)
Basels Praesident David Degen, rechts, und Marco Streller, Mitglied der Sportkommission des FCB, vor dem Super League Spiel zwischen dem FC Basel 1893 und dem BSC Young Boys, im Stadion St. Jakob-Park ...
Bild: keystone
Nach Rassismus-Vorwurf: Keine Strafe für Acerbi
Francesco Acerbi erwartet nach dem Vorwurf einer rassistischen Beleidigung in einem Serie-A-Spiel keine Strafe. Ein Sportrichter der italienischen Fussball-Liga sprach den Innenverteidiger von Inter Mailand am Dienstag aus Mangel an Beweisen frei.

Für Acerbis angeblich «schwerwiegend diskriminierende» Beleidigung gegenüber Juan Jesus gebe es keine «äusseren, direkten und indirekten Beweise und Indizien, auch nicht in Form von Zeugenaussagen», hiess es in einer offiziellen Mitteilung der Serie A.

Sportrichter Gerardo Mastrandrea sah laut Urteil von jeglichen Strafen und Sanktionen ab. Acerbi entging so einer Strafe und Sperre für mehrere Spiele in der Serie A. Nach dem Urteil wird der 36-Jährige beim nächsten Spiel von Inter Mailand am kommenden Montag gegen Empoli spielen können.

In einer Serie-A-Partie zwischen Inter Mailand und der SSC Neapel Mitte März soll Acerbi seinen brasilianischen Gegenspieler Juan Jesus rassistisch beleidigt haben.

Als Reaktion war Acerbi vorerst aus der italienischen Auswahl ausgeschlossen worden. Er musste das Trainingslager der Squadra Azzurra kurzerhand verlassen. Zwei Freundschaftsspiele trat die Mannschaft ohne ihn an. (kat/sda/dpa)
Inter Milan&#039;s Francesco Acerbi celebrates after scoring against Roma during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at Rome&#039;s Olympic stadium, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. ...
Bild: keystone
Swiss-Ski trennt sich von Biathlon-Nationaltrainer Remo Krug
Der Schweizer Skiverband (Swiss-Ski) ändert im Bereich Biathlon die Führungsstrukturen und verlängert deshalb den Vertrag mit dem deutschen Männer-Nationaltrainer Remo Krug nicht mehr.

Der 61-jährige Krug übernahm vor zwei Jahren zu Beginn des neuen Olympia-Zyklus die Nachfolge des Deutschen Alexander Wolf. Obwohl die Schweizer Männer in den letzten zwei Jahren grosse Fortschritte und gute Resultate erzielten, wird der Vertrag mit Remo Krug nicht mehr verlängert.

Swiss-Ski teilt mit, dass es wegen Strukturanpassungen zu den Änderungen im Trainerstab kam. Der Elitebereich Frauen und Männer wird ab nächster Saison zusammengelegt und von der 41-jährigen Österreicherin Sandra Flunger geleitet, die seit sechs Jahren als Nationaltrainerin Frauen für Swiss-Ski tätig ist. Der 39-jährige Este Kein Einaste (seit zwei Jahren bei Swiss-Ski) zeichnet für das Langlauftraining verantwortlich. Schliesslich steigt der Südtiroler Andreas Kuppelwieser als Schiesstrainer aus der zweithöchsten Wettkampfstufe in den Elitebereich auf. (sda/kat)
Remo Krug, Cheftrainer Biathlon, posiert fuer ein Portrait, am Montag, 6. November 2023, in Davos. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller)
Bild: keystone
Schweiz verpasst nach Niederlage gegen Ukraine die EM
Die Schweizer U19-Auswahl verpasst die Qualifikation für die EM-Endrunde im Sommer in Nordirland. Das Team von Trainer Ilija Borenovic verliert das entscheidende Spiel um den Gruppensieg in Skopje in Nordmazedonien gegen die Ukraine mit 0:3.

Im Duell der nach zwei Spielen verlustpunktlosen Teams machten die Ukrainer in der zweiten Halbzeit durch drei Tore innerhalb von 15 Minuten den Unterschied.

Während die Osteuropäer als eine von acht Nationen nach Nordirland reisen, bleibt den Schweizern zum wiederholten Mal nur die Rolle der Zuschauer. Letztmals für eine Endrunde qualifiziert haben sie sich 2009. Damals holten die Ukrainer ihren bis heute einzigen Titel auf Stufe U19. (sda/kat)
Switzerland&#039;s midfielder Nathan Wicht during the 2022/23 UEFA European Under-19 Championship Qualifying Round soccer match between Switzerland U19 and Czech Republic U19 at the stadium Colovray S ...
Bild: KEYSTONE
14:29
Nicole Good (26) gewinnt in der Lenzerheide erstmals einen Schweizer Meistertitel im Ski alpin. Sie gewinnt den Slalom. Die weiteren Medaillen gingen an Aline Höpli und Lorina Zelger.

Die klar beste Leistung zeigte indessen Michelle Gisin (30). Die zweimalige Olympiasiegerin (jeweils in der Kombination in Pyeongchang 2018 und Peking 2022) war noch nie Schweizer Meisterin. Gisin schaffte an nationalen Titelkämpfen 21 Top-10-Klassierungen und sieben Medaillen (1x Silber, 6x Bronze), aber Gold blieb ihr immer versagt.

Im Slalom in der Lenzerheide führte sie nach dem ersten Lauf mit fast einer Sekunde Vorsprung auf die gesamte Konkurrenz. Der späteren Siegerin Nicole Good nahm sie sogar 1,32 Sekunden ab. Im zweiten Lauf baute sie diesen Vorsprung sogar noch aus. Dann trat sie bewusst und mit voller Absicht auf die Bremse. Denn es reichte Gisin, zu demonstrieren, dass sie Meisterin hätte werden können. Aber die jungen Fahrerinnen benötigen FIS-Punkte dringender als sie. Also sorgte sie im untersten Teil dafür, dass das Gros dieser FIS-Punkte nicht an sie ging. (nih/sda)
Atlanta schlägt den Leader nach grosser Aufholjagd
Die Atlanta Hawks feiern in der NBA einen unerwarteten Sieg. Gegen die Boston Celtics setzt sich das Team von Clint Capela 120:118 durch.

Die Celtics, der klare Leader der Eastern Conference, hätte mit einem Erfolg gegen die Hawks seine Siegesserie auf zehn ausbauen können. Und lange sah es auch danach aus, als ob dies Boston gelingen würde. Angeführt vom überragenden Jayson Tatum, der die Partie mit 37 Punkten als bester Skorer beenden sollte, zogen die Celtics noch vor der Halbzeit mit 30 Punkten Vorsprung davon.

Doch Atlanta, für das Capela 14 Punkte und 12 Rebounds verbuchen konnte, steckte nicht auf und ging zu Beginn des vierten Viertels erstmals in Führung. Trotz des Sieges dürfte es für das Team aus Georgia schwierig werden, in den verbleibenden elf Partien der Regular Season die Ausgangslage für das Play-In-Turnier um die letzten beiden Playoff-Plätze signifikant zu verbessern. Aber die Hawks dürften auch nicht mehr Gefahr laufen, Rang 10 in der Eastern Conference, der als letzter für eine Teilnahme berechtigt, noch aus der Hand zu geben. (nih/sda)
Ex-Chef des chinesischen Fussballverbands muss lebenslang in Haft
Der frühere Vorsitzende des chinesischen Fussballverbands, Chen Xuyuan, ist wegen Korruption zu lebenslanger Haft verurteilt worden. Wie die staatliche Nachrichtenagentur Xinhua am Dienstag berichtete, wurden zudem vier weitere Funktionäre zu Haftstrafen verurteilt, die sich ebenfalls hatten bestechen lassen.

Ein Gericht in der zentralchinesischen Provinz Hubei begründete das Urteil gegen Chen demnach damit, dass er seine verschiedenen Ämter zwischen 2010 und 2023 dazu genutzt habe, um Projektvergaben zu beeinflussen und im Gegenzug Schmiergeld sowie Wertgegenstände im Wert von mehr als 81 Millionen Yuan (etwa 10,4 Millionen Euro) anzunehmen.

Chen habe «die Ordnung des fairen Wettbewerbs schwer verletzt» und «dem Fussball in China enormen Schaden zugefügt», urteilte das Gericht. (nih/sda)
FILE - In this image made from video, Chen Xuyuan, head of the Chinese Football Association, gets on an elevator in Shanghai, Oct. 24, 2019. China?s scandal-plagued official Football Association has b ...
Bild: keystone
Vierter Sieg in Folge für Kevin Fiala und Los Angeles
Kevin Fiala behält in der NHL im Schweizer Duell mit Pius Suter die Oberhand. Beim 3:2-Sieg der Los Angeles Kings gegen die Vancouver Canucks gelingt Fiala sein 24. Saisontor.

Fiala brachte die Kalifornier beim Leader der Western Conference im ersten Drittel nach sieben Minuten in Führung. Der St. Galler verwertete einen Pass von Pierre-Luc Dubois mit einem Direktschuss. Bis zum Ende des zweiten Drittels zogen die Kings dann entscheidend auf 3:1 davon. Pius Suter, der für die Canucks gut 14 Minuten auf dem Eis stand, konnte die erste Niederlage der Kanadier nach zuletzt drei Siegen in Serie nicht abwenden.

Für Los Angeles, das im Westen aktuell Rang 7 belegt, war es der vierte Sieg in Folge. (nih/sda)
Cody Almond für fünf Spiele gesperrt
Lausannes Stürmer Cody Almond wird für einen Check gegen den Kopf im Spiel 4 des Playoff-Viertelfinals in Davos hart bestraft. Der Schweiz-Kanadier kassiert fünf Spielsperren, teilt die National League in einem Communiqué mit. Almond traf den Davoser Davyd Barandun in der letzten Minute der von den Lausannern am Samstag mit 2:5 verlorenen Partie mit einem Blindside-Check am Kopf.

Neben dem Umstand, dass Barandun seinen Gegenspieler nicht kommen sah, kam bei dieser Aktion erschwerend hinzu, dass der Check «direkt, wuchtig und auch hauptsächlich» gegen den Kopf ging und «absolut unnötig» war. «Solche Checks können Spielerkarrieren beenden», hielt der Einzelrichter in seinem Entscheid fest. Barandun erlitt eine Gehirnerschütterung. (abu/sda)

EM 2025 findet nicht in Israel statt
Der Europäische Turn-Verband entzieht Israel die Turn-Europameisterschaften 2025. Die Exekutive habe entschieden, die Ausrichtung der EM 2025 in Tel Aviv aufgrund der aktuellen Situation in Israel abzusagen, teilte European Gymnastics mit.

European Gymnastics sucht nun einen neuen Gastgeber für die EM im kommenden Jahr. Bis zum 23. April und damit bis einen Tag vor der Eröffnung der kommenden Titelkämpfe im italienischen Rimini können sich Verbände um die Ausrichtung bewerben. (abu/sda/dpa)

Schweizerinnen ohne Lia Wälti, aber mit Nadine Angerer
Das Schweizer Fussball-Nationalteam der Frauen muss in den nächsten Länderspielen ohne Captain Lia Wälti auskommen. Im Staff erhält die Equipe von Coach Pia Sundhage bis zur Heim-EM im kommenden Jahr in der Person von Nadine Angerer prominente Verstärkung. Mit der 45-jährigen Deutschen verfügt das Team damit über Weltmeister-Erfahrung. Nadine Angerer gewann als Aktive mit dem deutschen Nationalteam zwei WM- und fünf EM-Titel.

Wälti fehlt im 23-köpfigen Aufgebot, zu dem mit Nadine Böhi (St. Gallen) und Lydia Andrade (RB Leipzig) zwei Debütantinnen gehören, aufgrund einer Knieverletzung. Die 30-Jährige verletzte sich vergangene Woche im Training mit ihrem Klub Arsenal. (abu/sda)

Alves nun doch vorläufig auf freiem Fuss
Der in Spanien wegen Vergewaltigung zu einer mehrjährigen Haftstrafe verurteilte Dani Alves kommt nun doch vorläufig frei. Er habe die Kaution von einer Million Euro auf Gerichtskonten hinterlegt, teilte das zuständige Gericht in Barcelona mit. Nun wird auf den Entscheid der Berufungsinstanz gewartet.

Der Brasilianer war am 22. Februar für schuldig befunden worden, im vorletzten Jahr eine junge Frau in einer Disco in Barcelona vergewaltigt zu haben. (nih/sda/dpa)
epa11231010 (FILE) Brazilian former soccer player Dani Alves sits on the dock during his trial for alleged sexual assault at Barcelona&#039;s Court in Barcelona, Spain, 05 February 2024 (reissued 20 M ...
Bild: keystone
Sommer kommt mit einer Verstauchung davon
Der Schweizer Nationaltorhüter Yann Sommer erlitt am Samstag im Testspiel gegen Dänemark eine Verstauchung des rechten Knöchels, wie sein Klub Inter Mailand bekannt gab.

Die Diagnose wurde bei Untersuchungen in Mailand erstellt. Sommer blieb somit von einer gravierenden Verletzung verschont, sein Gesundheitszustand wird nun von Tag zu Tag neu beurteilt. (nih/sda)
epa11240028 Switzerland&#039;s goalkeeper Yann Sommer receives medical attention after an injury during the friendly international soccer match between Denmark and Switzerland, in Copenhagen, Denmark, ...
Bild: keystone
