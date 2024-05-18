QUALIFYING CLASSIFICATION— Formula 1 (@F1) May 18, 2024
Piastri and Norris were a whisker away from P1 👀#F1 #ImolaGP pic.twitter.com/ZfIiBhuo2Y
🥁 Give it up for your @EASPORTSFC Player of the Season...— Premier League (@premierleague) May 18, 2024
✨ Phil Foden ✨#PLAwards | @ManCity pic.twitter.com/MGwkYu19Or
NEWS: We have signed Rodwin Dionicio to a three-year entry-level contract! #FlyTogether | @EandELaw https://t.co/Z7KNqNZihS— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) May 17, 2024
🔻 A perfect leadout, for a perfect sprint, for the fastest man of this #GirodItalia.— Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 17, 2024
⏮ The @Continentaltire Ultimo Kilometro ⤵️#LastKm | #Continental #ContinentalItalia #SafetySponsorOfTheRoad pic.twitter.com/rPW1yIgXGL
Eine ganze Saison lang ohne Niederlage: Bayer Leverkusen hat das scheinbar Unglaubliche tatsächlich geschafft. Der neue deutsche Meister war auch am letzten Spieltag 2023/24 nicht zu schlagen, gewann 2:1 gegen den FC Augsburg und machte den historischen Rekord damit perfekt.