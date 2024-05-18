erringt am 107. Giro d'Italia seinenbleibt souveräner. Milan setzte in der 13. Etappe im Massensprint vor dem Polenund dem Deutschendurch.Der 23-jährige Italiener wurde auf den topfebenenins Hinterland der Adria nach einer Tempoverschärfung des Ineos-Teams 60 km vor dem Ziel vorübergehend vom Feld abgehängt, schaffte aber nach 20 km wieder den Anschluss und hatte im Finish dennoch die stärksten Beine. Die Schweizerbelegten zeitgleich die RängeFür Milan ist es der dritte Sprintsieg innerhalb von zehn Tagen in der laufenden Italien-Rundfahrt und der vierte insgesamt am Giro. Er hatte sich bereits in der 4. und in der 11. Etappe durchgesetzt und war auch im Vorjahr einmal der Schnellste in der Endausmarchung.Die Anwärter auf den Gesamtsieg verbrachten einen geruhsamen Tag vor dem möglicherweise wegweisenden Wochenende. Vor dem zweiten, 31,2 km langen und diesmal flachen Zeitfahren am Gardasee am Samstag und der diesjährigen Königsetappe nach Livigno am Sonntag führt Tadej Pogacar weiter mit 2:40 Minuten Vorsprung vor dem Kolumbianer Daniel Felipe Martinez und 2:56 Minuten vor dem Briten Geraint Thomas. (nih/sda)