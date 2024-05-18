wechselnd bewölkt20°
Sportnews: Max Verstappen holt Pole Position in Imola

Sport-News

Verstappen holt Pole in Imola +++ Wicki triumphiert am Ob- und Nidwaldner Kantonalen

Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
18.05.2024, 17:26
avatar
Pogacar baut Gesamtführung klar aus
Filippo Ganna nutzt das zweite Zeitfahren beim Giro d'Italia zur Machtdemonstration. Der Italiener setzt sich auf den 31,2 km am Gardasee überlegen durch. Der zweifache Weltmeister im Zeitfahren nimmt Tadej Pogacar eine halbe Minute ab. Der Slowene führt im Gesamtklassement neu 3:41 Minuten vor dem Briten Geraint Thomas. Am Sonntag findet die Königsetappe statt. (pre/sda)
epa11348569 Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates celebrates on the podium retaining the overall leader&#039;s pink jersey after the 13th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2024, a 179 km cy ...
Bild: keystone
Wicki triumphiert am Ob- und Nidwaldner Kantonalen
Schwingerkönig Joel Wicki erringt am Ob- und Nidwaldner Kantonalfest in Lungern den 24. Kranzfestsieg seiner schon jetzt grossartigen Karriere. Im Schlussgang besiegte der 27-jährige Sörenberger in der 7. Minute mit Kurz und Fussstich den massigen Luzerner Eidgenossen Sven Schurtenberger.

Der Kampf um den Sieg entwickelte sich nach dem Anschwingen, in dem Wicki und der Berner Seriensieger Fabian Staudenmann in einem ereignisarmen Duell stellten. Für beide ging es von dort weg darum, ihre Gänge mit der Maximalnote zu gewinnen. Bis zum vierten Gang glückte dies Wicki zweimal, Staudenmann – mit einem schnellen und platten Erfolg gegen Pirmin Reichmuth – nur einmal. Den Viertelpunkt Rückstand konnte Staudenmann bis zuletzt trotz seiner fünf Siege nicht wettmachen.

Staudenmann bekam zu spüren, dass einem Gastschwinger oftmals – wo auch immer – nicht nur von den Gegnern im Sägemehl, sondern auch vom Einteilungskampfgericht harter Widerstand erwächst. Das Ob- und Nidwaldner Fest lieferte ein Beispiel dafür. Vor dem fünften Gang lagen vier Schwinger vor Staudenmann. Im Kampf um die Schlussgangteilnahme hätte er in einem Direktduell einen der vier überholen können, zum Beispiel den führenden Sven Schurtenberger, der danach mit einem relativ schwachen Notenblatt in den Schlussgang kam. Aber man teilte Staudenmann einen punktgleichen Gegner zu, den er demnach nicht überholen konnte. (pre/sda)
Joel Wicki feiert seinen Sieg gegen Sven Schurtenberger im Schlussgang beim 104. Ob- und Nidwaldner Kantonal Schwingfest am Samstag, 18. Mai 2024 in Lungern. (KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler19
Bild: keystone
Verstappen zaubert sich wieder an die Spitze
Max Verstappen egalisiert in Imola einen Formel-1-Rekord von Ayrton Senna – auf genau jener Strecke, auf der Senna vor 30 Jahren tödlich verunglückte. Verstappen sicherte sich im Red Bull auch für den Grossen Preis von Emilia-Romagna die Pole-Position. Der Niederländer gewann alle drei Teile des Qualifyings. Verstappen startet am Sonntag zum 39. Mal vom besten Startplatz aus. In dieser Saison holte er die Pole-Position in allen Rennen. Mit dieser achten Pole-Position hintereinander, egalisierte Verstappen den Rekord von Ayrton Senna, der als Fahrer von McLaren 1988 und 1989 ebenfalls saisonübergreifend acht Poles hintereinander schaffte.

Der Dominator der freien Trainings, der Australier Oscar Piastri im McLaren-Mercedes, verfehlte Verstappens Bestzeit um weniger als acht Hundertstel. Piastri schaffte es nach dem GP von Japan im letzten Jahr zum zweiten Mal in die erste Startreihe. Das Duo des Teams Sauber hatte auf der Strecke ein weiteres Mal nach der ersten Tranche des Qualifyings Dienstschluss. Der Finne Valtteri Bottas wird zum Grand Prix von Emilia-Romagna von Platz 16 losfahren, Zhou Guanyu von Platz 17. Der Chinese schied zum zehnten Mal in Folge schon in den ersten 18 Minuten des Qualifyings aus. (pre/sda)
Sevilla trennt sich von Trainer Sanchez Flores
Djibril Sow erhält beim FC Sevilla einen neuen Trainer. Die Andalusier trennen sich vorzeitig von Quique Sanchez Flores. Man habe sich in gegenseitigem Einvernehmen auf eine Vertragsauflösung nach der Saison geeinigt, teilte der Klub am Samstag mit.

Sanchez Flores wäre noch bis Juni 2025 an Sevilla gebunden gewesen. Der 59-jährige Spanier hatte den siebenmaligen Europa-League-Sieger erst im Dezember auf Platz 16 übernommen und ihn souverän zum Klassenerhalt geführt. Wer die Nachfolge von Sanchez Flores antritt, ist nicht bekannt. (pre/sda)
epa11129752 Sevilla&#039;s head coach Quique Sanchez Flores looks on ahead of the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla FC, in Madrid, Spain, 05 February 2024. EPA/JUANJO MART ...
Bild: keystone
Odermatt und Gut-Behrami Schneesportler des Jahres
Lara Gut-Behrami und Marco Odermatt dürfen sich über die Wahl zur Schneesportlerin und zum Schneesportler des Jahres freuen. Die von einer Expertenjury durchgeführte Wahl der 33-jährigen Tessinerin wie auch des 26-jährigen Nidwaldners waren erwartet worden. Neben dem Gesamtweltcup entschieden die zwei Schweizer Alpin-Ausnahmeathleten im vergangenen Winter auch noch mehrere Disziplinen-Wertungen zu ihren Gunsten.

An der zweiten Swiss-Ski-Gala in Zürich-Oerlikon erhielt zudem die Freeskierin Mathilde Gremaud den «Outstanding Achievement Award». Die 24-jährige Freiburgerin gewann in der abgelaufenen Saison neben dem Gesamtweltcup auch die kleinen Kristallkugeln für die Disziplinen-Siege im Big Air und im Slopestyle. (pre/sda)
Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland winner of the women&#039;s super-g overall leader crystal globe trophy and Marco Odermatt of Switzerland winner of the men&#039;s super-g overall leader crystal globe t ...
Bild: KEYSTONE
Phil Foden zum Spieler der Saison gewählt
Phil Foden von Manchester City ist Spieler der Saison in der englischen Premier League. Das gibt die Liga am Samstag bekannt, einen Tag vor dem letzten Spieltag. «Diese Auszeichnung zu gewinnen, macht mich extrem stolz», erklärte Foden. Der 23-jährige Engländer spielte heuer seine bisher beste Saison. In 34 Ligaspielen gelangen ihm 17 Tore und acht Vorlagen. Nur Erling Haaland hat häufiger getroffen (27 Tore). Manchester City steht eine Runde vor Schluss als Tabellenführer vor dem vierten Premier-League-Titel in Folge.

Mit Foden gewann zum fünften Mal in Folge ein Spieler von Manchester City die von einem Expertengremium und Fans durchgeführte Wahl. 2019/2020 und 2021/2022 siegte Kevin De Bruyne, dazwischen Ruben Dias. In der vergangenen Saison wurde die Ehre Erling Haaland zuteil. (pre/sda)
Dionicio erhält Einstiegsvertrag in Anaheim
Die Anaheim Ducks statten Rodwin Dionicio mit einem drei Jahre gültigen Einstiegsvertrag aus. Der U20-Internationale war erst Anfang Jahr zu Biel gestossen.

Den schweizerisch-amerikanischen Doppelbürger hatte die Franchise aus Kalifornien 2023 in der fünften Runde gedraftet. In der vergangenen Saison erzielte der in Newark geborene 20-jährige Verteidiger in der kanadischen Juniorenliga OHL für Windsor und Saginaw 73 Punkte in 60 Spielen. (dab/sda)
Bob-Pilot Simon Friedli beendet Karriere
Simon Friedli gibt zwei Jahre vor den Olympischen Spielen seinen Rücktritt bekannt. Mit dem 32-Jährigen verliert der Schweizer Bobsport einen seiner routiniertesten Piloten.

Fehlende Motivation und ein Jobangebot auf der einen Seite, der schwere Sturz seines Kollegen Michael Vogt und die lebensgefährlichen Verletzungen bei dessen Anschieber Sandro Michel auf der anderen Seite nannte Friedli gegenüber «Blick» seine Beweggründe für den Rücktrittsentscheid.

«Es hatte sich schon letzten Sommer etwas abgezeichnet, die Motivation war nicht mehr dieselbe wie früher», sagt der Solothurner. Der Sturz von Michel habe ihm enorm zu denken gegeben. «Ich mache diesen Sport seit 13 Jahren, mir ist nie was Ernsthaftes passiert. Doch nach Altenberg habe ich mich schon gefragt, ob es das alles noch wert ist, wenn man sowieso schon am Aufhören herumstudiert.»

Friedli hat in seiner Karriere drei Weltcupsiege als Anschieber gefeiert sowie 2020 EM-Silber als Pilot geholt. (dab/sda)
epa11126129 Simon Friedli and Adreas Haas of Switzerland in action during the Men&#039;s 2-Bob European Champinships at the IBSF Bob &amp; Skeleton competition in Sigulda, Latvia, 04 February 2024. EP ...
Bild: keystone
Jarry folgt Zverev in den Final
Nicolas Jarry trifft am Sonntag im Final des ATP-1000-Turniers in Rom auf Alexander Zverev. Der Chilene setzte sich im Halbfinal 6:3 6:7 (3:7) 6:3 gegen den Amerikaner Tommy Paul durch.

Jarry, die Nummer 24 der Weltrangliste, bestreitet seinen ersten Final bei einem Masters 1000, der wichtigsten Kategorie nach den Grand-Slam-Turnieren. Es wird sein vierter Final auf der Tour sein. Die drei bisherigen, alle auf Sand, gewann er: 2019 in Bastad, 2023 in Santiago und in Genf.

Jarry ist der erste Chilene seit Fernando Gonzalez 2007 in Rom, der einen Final an einem Masters-1000-Turnier bestreitet. Er hatte wegen seiner guten Leistung in Rom auf eine Titelverteidigung in Genf verzichtet. (dab/sda/afp)
Jarry jouera dimanche sa première finale en Masters 1000
Bild: fxp-fr-sda-rtp
Panthers und Stars ziehen in den Halbfinal ein
Die Florida Panthers und die Dallas Stars stehen als Halbfinalisten der diesjährigen Playoffs fest.

Die Stars stehen zum zweiten Mal in Serie im Final der Western Conference. Ohne Lian Bichsel, der unter der Woche vom Farmteam Texas Stars aus der AHL ins NHL-Team berufen wurde und im Spiel gegen die Colorado Avalanche überzählig war, setzten sich die Stars 2:1 nach Verlängerung durch. Matt Duchene erzielte den entscheidenden Treffer in der 11. Minute der zweiten Verlängerung, der den Gästen den 4:2-Sieg in der Serie sicherte. Im Final der Western Conference, den die Stars im vergangenen Jahr gegen den späteren Champion Vegas Golden Knights verloren hatten, treffen sie auf Vancouver oder Edmonton.

Den Final der Eastern Conference bestreiten die Florida Panthers und die New York Rangers. Die Panthers gewannen das sechste Spiel gegen die Boston Bruins 2:1 und setzten sich in der Serie mit 4:2 Siegen durch. Der entscheidende Treffer gelang dem Schweden Gustav Forsling 93 Sekunden vor der Schlusssirene. Ende des ersten Drittels waren die Bruins vor heimischen Publikum durch Pavel Zacha in Führung gegangen. Die Gäste glichen bei Spielhälfte durch Anton Lundell aus.

Auch die Florida Panthers stehen zum zweiten Mal in Serie im Final der Eastern Conference. Letztes Jahr setzten sie sich gegen die Carolina Hurricanes durch und scheiterten erst im Final um den Stanley Cup an den Vegas Golden Knights. (dab/sda)
Florida Panthers&#039; Anton Lundell (15) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with Dmitry Kulikov (7) and Matthew Tkachuk (19) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup ...
Bild: keystone
Pacers gleichen Serie gegen die Knicks aus
Die Indiana Pacers wenden dank eines 116:103 gegen die New York Knicks das vorzeitige Saisonende ab. Nun kommt es in der Viertelfinalserie zu einem alles entscheidenden siebten Spiel.

Jalen Brunson war mit 31 Punkten der erfolgreichste Werfer. Und dies, obwohl der Point Guard der Knicks in der ersten Halbzeit keinen seiner elf Würfe versenkte. Pascal Siakam war mit 25 Punkten der beste Punktelieferant der siegreichen Pacers. (dab/sda)
Indiana Pacers&#039; Andrew Nembhard (2) drives past New York Knicks&#039; Alec Burks (18) during the first half of Game 5 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in N ...
Bild: keystone
22:37
Sion vor direktem Aufstieg
Der FC Sion steht vor der Rückkehr in die Super League. Der letztjährige Absteiger gewinnt in der zweitletzten Runde der Challenge League in Bellinzona 2:0 und konserviert damit seinen Vorsprung von drei Punkten auf Thun.

Zwar könnte Thun mit einem Sieg am letzten Spieltag nach seinem kuriosen 6:3-Sieg gegen Vaduz noch mit den Wallisern gleichziehen. Das um 14 Tore schlechtere Torverhältnis werden die Berner Oberländer aber nicht mehr wettmachen können.

Die Partie der 36. Runde gegen Wil dient Thun folglich am Pfingstmontag vielmehr als Vorbereitung auf die Auf-/Abstiegsbarrage gegen den Elften der Super League am 26. und 31. Mai. Sion empfängt in seinem vorläufig letzten Challenge-League-Spiel Schaffhausen. (cpf/sda)
Die Spieler des FC Sion mit Georgi Rusev jubeln am Ende des Spiels ueber den Sieg nach dem Fussball Meisterschaftsspiel der Swiss Challenge League zwischen der AC Bellinzona und dem FC Sion am Freitag ...
Bild: keystone
Jonathan Milan erneut Schnellster im Sprint
Jonathan Milan erringt am 107. Giro d'Italia seinen dritten Sprintsieg. Tadej Pogacar bleibt souveräner Leader. Milan setzte in der 13. Etappe im Massensprint vor dem Polen Stanislaw Aniolkowski und dem Deutschen Phil Bauhaus durch.

Der 23-jährige Italiener wurde auf den topfebenen 179 km vom Küstenort Riccione nach Cento ins Hinterland der Adria nach einer Tempoverschärfung des Ineos-Teams 60 km vor dem Ziel vorübergehend vom Feld abgehängt, schaffte aber nach 20 km wieder den Anschluss und hatte im Finish dennoch die stärksten Beine. Die Schweizer Robin Froideveaux und Fabian Lienhard belegten zeitgleich die Ränge 23 und 66.

Für Milan ist es der dritte Sprintsieg innerhalb von zehn Tagen in der laufenden Italien-Rundfahrt und der vierte insgesamt am Giro. Er hatte sich bereits in der 4. und in der 11. Etappe durchgesetzt und war auch im Vorjahr einmal der Schnellste in der Endausmarchung.

Die Anwärter auf den Gesamtsieg verbrachten einen geruhsamen Tag vor dem möglicherweise wegweisenden Wochenende. Vor dem zweiten, 31,2 km langen und diesmal flachen Zeitfahren am Gardasee am Samstag und der diesjährigen Königsetappe nach Livigno am Sonntag führt Tadej Pogacar weiter mit 2:40 Minuten Vorsprung vor dem Kolumbianer Daniel Felipe Martinez und 2:56 Minuten vor dem Briten Geraint Thomas. (nih/sda)
Sina Frei an der Hand verletzt
Sina Frei wird im Kampf um eines der beiden Olympia-Tickets für die Schweizer Mountainbikerinnen durch eine Handverletzung handicapiert. Die Olympiazweite von 2021 zog sich Anfang Mai am Swiss Cup in Chur bei ihrer Fahrt auf den 6. Platz eine Fraktur an der linken Hand zu, teilte ihre Sprecherin mit.

Frei müsse derzeit eine Spezialschiene tragen und werde nächste Woche am Weltcup im tschechischen Nove Mesto mit einem Tape an den Start gehen, heisst es in der Mitteilung. Nove Mesto ist das letzte Rennen, das noch in die Selektion für die diesjährigen Olympischen Spiele in Paris einfliesst. (nih/sda)
Sina Frei of Switzerland, in action during the Cross Country Women Elite, XCO, WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series, on Sunday, April 21, 2023, in Araxa, Brazil. (KEYSTONE/Maxime Schmid)
Bild: keystone
Liebe Userinnen und User
Wir werden in Liveticker-Artikeln die Kommentarfunktion nicht mehr öffnen. Dies, weil sich die Gegebenheiten jeweils so schnell verändern, dass bereits gepostete Kommentare wenig später keinen Sinn mehr ergeben. In allen andern Artikeln dürft ihr weiterhin gerne in die Tasten hauen.
Vielen Dank fürs Verständnis, Team watson
