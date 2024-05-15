🔻 A very hectic final kilometer, with a massive crash in the middle of the sprint, but a pure display of sheer power from the fastest man of this race



⏮ The @Continentaltire Ultimo Kilometro ⤵️#GirodItalia#LastKm | #Continental #ContinentalItalia #SafetySponsorOfTheRoad pic.twitter.com/JhCn08YQ3I