wechselnd bewölkt14°
DE | FR
burger
Sport
Sport-News

Sportnews: Newcastles Fabian Schär gegen Manchester United wieder dabei

Sport-News

Entwarnung bei Fabian Schär +++ Erfolgreichste Schweizer Basketballerin tritt zurück

Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
15.05.2024, 23:05
Mehr «Sport»
Schicke uns deinen Input
avatar
Entwarnung bei Fabian Schär
Fabian Schär meldet sich rechtzeitig vor der Bekanntgabe des Schweizer EM-Kaders am Freitag nach überstandener Oberschenkelverletzung zurück. Der Innenverteidiger, der mit Newcastle zwei Partien verpasst hatte, wurde bei der 2:3-Niederlage auswärts gegen Manchester United nach einer guten Stunde eingewechselt. (nih/sda)
Analyse
Die Nati hat eine klare Problemzone – so sind die Schweizer 31 Tage vor EM-Start in Form
Football - 2023 / 2024 Premier League - Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United - Selhurst Park - Wednesday 24th April 2024. Newcastle United s Fabian Schar dejected at the final whistle. COLORSPORT / Ashl ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Zaniolo verpasst EM wegen Fussverletzung
Der italienische Nationalspieler Nicolo Zaniolo muss seine Teilnahme an der am 14. Juni beginnenden Europameisterschaft in Deutschland absagen. Der 24-jährige Flügelspieler leidet an einer Mikrofraktur im linken Fuss.

Dies teilte Zaniolo auf seinem Instagram-Account mit. Die Verletzung zog er sich am Montag im Ligaspiel von Aston Villa gegen Liverpool zu. Zaniolo verpasste aufgrund eines Kreuzbandrisses bereits die EM vor drei Jahren, als Italien den Titel holte. (nih/sda/afp)
Milan, Italy, 12th September 2023. Nicolo Zaniolo of Italy reacts after being substituted during the UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2024 match at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan. Picture cr ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Walliser Ausnahmespielerin Marielle Giroud tritt zurück
Marielle Giroud, die Schweizer Basketballerin mit dem eindrücklichsten Palmarès, beendet ihre Karriere aufgrund einer Knieverletzung. Dies berichtet die Freiburger Newsplattform «Frapp».

Die 36-jährige Walliserin hat 31 nationale Titel gesammelt. Zehnmal in Folge wurde Giroud Schweizer Meisterin: von 2013 bis 2017 mit Helios Basket, danach mit Elfic Fribourg. Mit den Walliserinnen konnte sie insgesamt 12 Pokale gewinnen, mit den Freiburgerinnen deren 19. Von 2018 bis 2022 wurde sie stets zur MVP des Playoff-Finals gewählt.

Ein Kreuzbandriss, den sich Giroud Anfang März in einem Ligaspiel gegen Aarau zugezogen hat, beendet nun ihre erfolgreiche Karriere. (nih/sda)
BCF Elfic Fribourg Giroud Marielle 13 pictured in action during a basketball match between VOO Liege Panthers and BCF Elfic Fribourg, on the gameday 2, group J of the EuroCup Women, Wednesday 23 Octob ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
French Open erhöht Preisgeld erneut
Das French Open hat für die am 26. Mai beginnende 128. Austragung das Preisgeld gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 7,82 Prozent auf 53,48 Millionen Euro angehoben.

Neu gehen je 2,4 Millionen Euro (2023: 2,3 Mio. Euro) an die beiden Einzelsieger. Für ein Ausscheiden in der 1. Runde gibt es am zweiten Grand-Slam-Turnier des Jahres 73'000 Euro (2023: 69'000 Euro). Bereits im Vorjahr wurde das Preisgeld um 12,3 Prozent angehoben.

Eine Neuerung auf der riesigen und in den vergangenen fünf Jahren intensiv modernisierten Anlage im Westen von Paris erfährt der Court Suzanne Lenglen. Nach dem Stade Roland Garros hat auch die zweitgrösste Arena ein verschiebbares Dach erhalten. Dies schafft an regnerischen Tagen etwas Erleichterung. (nih/sda/apa)
Serbia&#039;s Novak Djokovic poses with his trophy one day after winning the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Monday, June 12, 2023. Novak Djokovic returned to No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Mond ...
Bild: keystone
Milan sprintet erneut zum Tagessieg
Jonathan Milan gewinnt die 11. Etappe des Giro d'Italia. Der Italiener setzte sich im Sprint des Feldes vor dem Belgier Tim Merlier, der von den Kommissaren später wegen gefährlichen Verhaltens disqualifiziert wurde. Infolgedessen belegte der Australier Kaden Groves den zweiten Platz. Tadej Pogacar bleibt Führender in der Gesamtwertung.


Nach 207 km von Foiano di Val Fortore nach Francavilla al Mare hatte Milan die stärksten Beine. Für den 23-Jährigen vom Team Lidl-Trek war es der dritte Etappensieg an der italienischen Landesrundfahrt, der zweite in diesem Jahr. Milan gewann bereits das vierte Teilstück im Sprint. Robin Froidevaux sprintete auf Rang 20. Fabian Lienhard, der zweite am Start stehende Schweizer, klassierte sich auf Platz 73.

In der Gesamtwertung führt nach wie vor Tadej Pogacar. Der Topfavorit aus Slowenien kam mit dem Feld ins Ziel und verteidigte die Maglia Rosa problemlos. Nach 11 von 21 Etappen liegt Pogacar weiterhin 2:40 Minuten vor dem Kolumbianer Daniel Felipe Martinez und 2:56 Minuten vor dem Waliser Geraint Thomas.

Am Donnerstag bewegt sich der Giro-Tross entlang der Adriaküste weiter Richtung Norden. Die 12. Etappe von Martinsicuro nach Fano bietet über hügelige 193 km perfektes Terrain für Ausreisser. (nih/sda)
Van der Poel legt Fokus auf die Strasse
Nach seinen starken Auftritten in den Klassikern mit den Siegen an der Flandern-Rundfahrt und bei Paris - Roubaix hat Mathieu van der Poel sein Rennprogramm für den Sommer fixiert. Der Niederländer entschied sich für einen Start an der Tour de France und im olympischen Strassenrennen – und gegen den Wechsel aufs Mountainbike. Das teilte sein Team Alpecin-Deceuninck mit.

Der Strassen-Weltmeister hatte an den Sommerspielen in Paris lange Zeit mit einem Doppelstart geliebäugelt, wollte auch im Mountainbike eine Medaille gewinnen. Seinen Entscheid, im Sommer nur auf die Strasse zu setzen, begründete Van der Poel damit, dass er «ein bisschen mehr Zeit» habe und sich «länger und besser vorbereiten» könne.

Zwischen dem Ende der Tour am 21. Juli und dem Strassenrennen in Paris am 5. August liegen gut zwei Wochen. Die Mountainbiker fahren bereits am 29. Juli um olympische Medaillen.

An den Sommerspielen in Tokio war Van der Poel 2021 noch im Mountainbike-Rennen gestartet. Allerdings stürzte er in der ersten Runde und musste das Rennen aufgeben. (nih/sda)
Mathieu van der Poel visera le titre olympique sur route
Bild: fxp-fr-sda-rtp
Häberlis Vertrag in Estland wird vorzeitig aufgelöst
Thomas Häberli und der estnische Fussballverband gehen ab Sommer getrennte Wege. Wie der Verband am Mittwoch mitteilte, habe man sich einvernehmlich auf eine Vertragsauflösung geeinigt. Häberlis Vertrag wäre noch bis Ende Jahr gültig gewesen.

Der 50-jährige Schweizer Trainer trat sein Amt in Estland Anfang 2021 an und betreute die Nationalmannschaft in 35 Spielen, in denen er im Durchschnitt 1,06 Punkte holte. Zum letzten Mal für Estland an der Seitenlinie stehen wird Häberli am 4. Juni im Testspiel gegen die Schweiz in Luzern.

Nachfolger von Häberli wird dessen Co-Trainer Jürgen Henn. Der 36-jährige Este hatte bis Ende 2023 den Hauptstadtverein FC Flora Tallinn trainiert und sich Anfang des Jahres dem Trainerteam der Nationalmannschaft angeschlossen. Er erhält einen bis Ende 2027 gültigen Vertrag. (nih/sda/dpa)
epa11234872 Estonia&#039;s head coach Thomas Haeberli follows the UEFA EURO 2024 play-offs semi-finals match between Poland and Estonia in Warsaw, Poland, 21 March 2024. EPA/Piotr Nowak POLAND OUT
Bild: keystone
Klopps Assistent wird Chefcoach in Salzburg
Nach fast zehn Jahren als Assistent von Jürgen Klopp in Liverpool wechselt Pepijn Lijnders als Cheftrainer zum österreichischen Serienmeister RB Salzburg. Der 41-jährige Niederländer folgt dort auf Onur Cinel, der die Mannschaft Mitte April nach der Trennung von Gerhard Struber übergangsmässig übernommen hatte.

Salzburg kämpft derzeit im Saisonfinale der österreichischen Bundesliga noch um den elften Meistertitel in Folge. Nach dem 2:2 von Leader Sturm Graz beim Linzer ASK am vergangenen Wochenende können die Salzburger am Sonntag mit einem Sieg gegen Linz und einem Patzer von Graz gegen Austria Klagenfurt doch noch am Rivalen vorbeiziehen. (kat/sda/apa)
epa11004379 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp (R) and his assistant Pepijn Lijnders gesture on the touchline during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Liverpool and LASK in Liverpool, Britain, ...
Bild: keystone
Grafström ist neuer FIFA-Generalsekretär
Mattias Grafström ist nach einer Interimszeit offiziell zum FIFA-Generalsekretär berufen worden. Das entschied das Council des Weltverbands in Bangkok.

Der 43-jährige Schwede hatte das Amt nach dem Ausscheiden von Fatma Samoura im Oktober 2023 zunächst vorübergehend übernommen. Die Senegalesin hatte den Posten im Mai 2016 als erste Frau angetreten. Grafström ist ein enger Vertrauter von FIFA-Präsident Gianni Infantino und war zuvor stellvertretender Generalsekretär. (abu/sda/dpa)
AFA President Claudio &quot;Chiqui&quot; Tapia, left, and FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom listen to remarks during a ceremonial opening of the U.S. headquarters of the Argentina Football Asso ...
Bild: keystone
Albon verlängert Vertrag bei Williams
Alexander Albon und das Formel-1-Team Williams spannen langfristig zusammen. Wie der Traditionsrennstall mitteilte, unterzeichnete der in London geborene Rennfahrer mit thailändischen Wurzeln einen über mehrere Jahre gültigen Vertrag. Die genaue Laufzeit des neuen Kontrakts wurde offiziell nicht bekannt, soll aber mindestens bis Ende 2026 Bestand haben. (abu/sda/dpa)

Daniel Stucki wird Sportdirektor des FC Basel
Daniel Stucki wird ab sofort Sportdirektor beim FC Basel. Mit dem 42-Jährigen hat der Klub eine interne Lösung für die vakante Stelle gefunden.

Stucki, der einen bis 2027 gültigen Vertrag unterschrieb, war bisher als Direktor des Basler Nachwuchses tätig. Ausserdem bleibt Stucki, der mit dem FC Zürich zwischen 2006 und 2009 als Verteidiger dreimal Schweizer Meister wurde, Mitglied der Sportkommission des FCB, deren Vorsitz er nun übernimmt. (abu/sda)

Alessandro Dudic leitet den Cupfinal
Schiedsrichter Alessandro Dudic wird den Cupfinal zwischen Servette und Lugano leiten. Der 35-jährige Berner Anwalt, der beim letztjährigen Final Ersatzschiedsrichter war, wird von den Linienrichtern Bekim Zogaj und Bastien Lengacher assistiert.

Der Final zwischen den Teams, die derzeit die Plätze 2 (Lugano) und 3 (Servette) in der Super League belegen, findet am 2. Juni (14.00 Uhr) im Berner Wankdorf statt. (abu/sda)
The referee Alessandro Dudic, left, gestures, during the Super League soccer match of Swiss Championship between Servette, SFC, and Grasshopper, GC, at the Stade De Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland, Satu ...
Bild: keystone
Fristverlängerung für Nikola Portner
Der positiv auf Methamphetamine getestete Schweizer Handball-Nationalgoalie Nikola Portner hat von der Bundesliga eine Fristverlängerung für seine Stellungnahme erhalten. Das berichtet die «Magdeburger Volksstimme». Demnach hat der 30-Jährige bis zum 30. Mai Zeit, mit seinen Anwälten eine Erklärung zu dem Dopingfall abzugeben. Dann wird die Liga entscheiden, ob sie den Fall an die Anti-Doping-Kommission des Deutschen Handballbundes weiterleiten wird.

Am 10. April war eine positive A-Probe einer Wettkampfkontrolle des Torhüters vom Champions-League-Sieger SC Magdeburg bekannt geworden. Dort waren Methamphetamine nachgewiesen worden. Seitdem ist Portner suspendiert, auch im WM-Playoff des Schweizer Nationalteams gegen Slowenien fehlte er. Die Analyse der B-Probe bestätigte das Ergebnis. (abu/sda/dpa)
Switzerland&#039;s Nikola Portner in action during the 50. Yellow Cup Handball game between Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday, January 5, 2023 in Winterthur, Switzerland. (KEYSTONE/Mich ...
Bild: keystone
Erste Klub-WM für Frauen-Teams findet 2026 statt
Der Fussball-Weltverband FIFA richtet 2026 erstmals eine Klub-Weltmeisterschaft für Frauen-Teams aus. Die Premiere mit 16 Teams soll im Januar/Februar und danach alle vier Jahre stattfinden. Das beschloss das FIFA-Council in Bangkok. Zudem soll es in Jahren, in denen keine Klub-WM ausgerichtet wird, einen weiteren internationalen Wettbewerb für Vereine geben.

Der Entscheid sei «ein wichtiger Meilenstein, um das Frauen-Spiel auf das nächste Level zu heben», sagte FIFA-Präsident Gianni Infantino. (abu/sda/dpa)
EM-Aufgebot für Robert Andrich
Robert Andrich wird mit 29 Jahren sein erstes grosses Turnier als Nationalspieler bestreiten. Der Teamkollege von Granit Xhaka steht in Deutschlands Aufgebot für die Heim-EM.

Nicht von Trainer Julian Nagelsmann, sondern von seinem Mitspieler Toni Kroos bekam Robert Andrich die Turnier-Zusage. In der neuesten Auflage ihres Podcasts «Einfach mal luppen» verkündeten die Kroos-Brüder Toni und Felix, dass der defensive Mittelfeldspieler von Bayer Leverkusen im Sommer an der EM dabei sein wird. (abu/sda)
epa11315327 Leverkusen&#039;s Robert Andrich celebrates after scoring the 0-2 goal during the UEFA Europe League semifinal 1st leg soccer match between AS Roma and Bayer Leverkusen, in Rome, Italy, 02 ...
Bild: keystone
New York Knicks legen vor
Den Knicks fehlt noch ein Sieg, um in die nächste Runde der NBA-Playoffs einzuziehen. Das Team aus New York gewinnt gegen die Indiana Pacers 121:91 und führt in der Serie 3:2.

Das Heimteam ging im ersten Viertel in Führung und gab diese nicht mehr ab. Bester Mann auf dem Parkett war einmal mehr Jalen Brunson, der 44 Punkte erzielte. Obwohl die Knicks über weite Strecken mit mindestens zehn Punkten in Führung lagen, verlief die Partie oft hitzig: Nach einer Rudelbildung kassierten mehrere Spieler ein technisches Foul.

Auch Titelverteidiger Denver Nuggets ging in der Serie gegen die Minnesota Timberwolves mit 3:2 in Führung. Beim klaren 112:97-Sieg überragte der serbische Superstar Nikola Jokic mit 40 Punkten und hatte grossen Anteil am Heimerfolg der Nuggets. (abu/sda/dpa)
New York Knicks&#039; Jalen Brunson (11) looks to pass during the second half of Game 5 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in New York. ...
Bild: keystone
Dank Haaland: City macht grossen Schritt Richtung Premier-League-Titel
Manchester City geht als Tabellenerster in die letzte Runde der Premier League. Der Meister der letzten drei Jahre gewann das Nachtragsspiel der 34. Runde gegen Tottenham auswärts 2:0 und schob sich damit an Arsenal vorbei an die Spitze.

Erling Haaland traf zweimal in der zweiten Halbzeit – das erste Mal in der 51. Minute auf Zuspiel von Kevin de Bruyne, das zweite Mal in der Nachspielzeit vom Penaltypunkt. Der Torschützenkönig der Vorsaison steht damit wieder bei 27 Treffern und wird sich die Trophäe trotz einiger Schwächephasen auch in dieser Spielzeit souverän sichern.

Manuel Akanji spielte im Abwehrzentrum durch. Mit einem vertändelten Ball als letzter Mann hätte der Schweizer Nationalverteidiger in der 86. Minute beinahe das 1:1 verursacht, das der eingewechselte Torhüter Stefan Ortega mit einer Parade gegen Son Heung-Min vereitelte.

Vor dem Finale am Wochenende weist Manchester City somit einen Punkt Vorsprung auf Arsenal auf. Die beiden letzten verbliebenen Titelanwärter treten am Sonntag zu Hause an. Manchester City empfängt West Ham, Arsenal den FC Everton. (sda/con)
epa11340821 Manchester City&#039;s Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring the 0-2 goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, in London, Britain ...
Bild: keystone
Fieser Ticketschwindel an der Eishockey-WM
An der Eishockey-WM in Tschechien sind viele Fans auf gefälschte oder wiederholt verkaufte Tickets hereingefallen. In den ersten vier Turniertagen habe man rund 300 derartige Fälle registriert, teilte die tschechische Polizei am Dienstag auf der Plattform X mit. Der Gesamtschaden belaufe sich auf etwa 690'000 Kronen, umgerechnet rund 27'300 Franken.

Die Betrugsopfer bemerken den Schwindel demnach in der Regel erst, wenn das Drehkreuz am Stadioneingang den QR-Code auf ihrem Ticket nicht akzeptiert und eine Fehlermeldung erscheint. Am Reklamationsschalter erhalten die Betroffenen dann eine Bestätigung, mit der sie bei der Polizei Anzeige erstatten können.

An beiden Austragungsorten in Ostrava und Prag sind die Ordnungshüter unter anderem mit Experten für Cyberkriminalität vor Ort. Denn oft wurden die rechtswidrig weiterverkauften oder gefälschten Tickets auf Kleinanzeigen- und Wiederverkaufsplattformen im Internet erworben - nicht selten zu überhöhten Preisen. (dab/sda/dpa)
epa11339898 Mats Zuccarello of Norway (R) in action against goalkeeper Frederik Dichow of Denmark (L) during the preliminary round group A match between Denmark and Norway at the IIHF Ice Hockey World ...
Bild: keystone
Auch Titelverteidiger Medwedew in Rom out
Nach dem topgesetzten Novak Djokovic scheitert am Masters-1000-Turnier in Rom mit Daniil Medwedew auch der Sieger aus dem Vorjahr bereits frühzeitig.

Der als Nummer 2 gesetzte Russe unterlag dem Amerikaner Tommy Paul (ATP 16) im Achtelfinal diskussionslos 1:6, 4:6.

Medwedew, der im Januar am Australian Open und im März in Indian Wells jeweils den Final erreichte, ist auf Sandplätzen in diesem Jahr nicht wiederzuerkennen. In Monte Carlo bedeuteten die Achtelfinals Endstation, in Madrid musste er im Viertelfinal mit Hüftschmerzen aufgeben. (dab/sda)
Russia&#039;s Daniil Medvedev returns the ball to United States&#039; Tommy Paul at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Bild: keystone
Erster Profisieg von Valentin Paret-Peintre
Der Sieger der 10. Etappe des Giro d'Italia heisst Valentin Paret-Peintre. Der 23-jährige Franzose feiert auf dem Gipfel des Bocca della Selva seinen ersten Sieg als Profi. Tadej Pogacar verteidigt das Leadertrikot problemlos.

Paret-Peintre reüssierte aus einer grösseren Ausreissergruppe heraus. Der Bergspezialist aus dem Team Decathlon AG2R machte im 17,9 km langen Schlussanstieg zuerst gemeinsame Sache mit Landsmann Romain Bardet, bevor er 3 km vor dem Ziel den entscheidenden Angriff lancierte und den Gesamtzweiten der Tour de France 2016 mit einem Vorsprung von 29 Sekunden auf Rang 2 verwies. Zu seinen ersten Gratulanten im Ziel gehörte sein älterer Bruder und Teamkollege Aurélien Paret-Peintre, der Tagesfünfter wurde.

Tadej Pogacar, der Sieger der ersten beiden Bergankünfte dieser Italien-Rundfahrt, verteidigte die Maglia Rosa problemlos. Der Topfavorit aus Slowenien liess es nach dem Ruhetag ruhig angehen und erreichte das Ziel mit seinen Rivalen über drei Minuten hinter dem Sieger. In der Gesamtwertung führt Pogacar weiterhin 2:40 Minuten vor dem Kolumbianer Daniel Felipe Martinez und 2:58 Minuten vor dem Waliser Geraint Thomas. (dab/sda)
epa11340021 French rider Valentin Paret Peintre of Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale team celebrates after crossing the finish line and winning the 10th stage of the 107 Giro d&#039;Italia 2024, cycling race ...
Bild: keystone
Thun beendet Partnerschaft mit chinesischem Investor
Der FC Thun und die Pacific Media Group (PMG) gehen nach fünf gemeinsamen Jahren wieder getrennte Wege. Der aktuelle Zweite der Challenge League mitteilte, hat er den Vertrag mit der chinesischen Investorengruppe per Ende 2024 gekündigt.

«Wir sind Paul Conway und PMG dankbar für ihr Investment für unseren FC Thun Berner Oberland», betont Präsident Andres Gerber in einem Schreiben des Klubs. Die PMG hatte dem FC Thun vor fünf Jahren, in der Abstiegssaison aus der Super League, mit ihrem Einstieg das Überleben gesichert.

In der Challenge League hat sich Thun seither sowohl sportlich wie finanziell stabilisiert. Zwei Runden vor Schluss liegen die Berner Oberländer im 2. Rang, mindestens in der Barrage werden sie um die Rückkehr in die Super League spielen können. Mit drei Punkten Rückstand auf Leader Sion haben sie auch noch Chancen auf den Direktaufstieg.

Man habe seit dem Einstieg von PMG stets alles daran gesetzt, so eigenständig wie möglich zu bleiben und sei wirtschaftlich wieder auf einem guten Weg, schreibt der FC Thun. «Wir bewegen uns in eine gute Richtung und konnten unter anderem dank diversen lokalen Partnerschaften die Eigenständigkeit bewahren», sagt Gerber. In Bezug PMG nutzt der Klub die vertraglich festgelegte Kündigungsoption und verzichtet so auf weitere fünf Jahre Zusammenarbeit.

Neuer Hauptsponsor wird für die nächsten fünf Jahre der Berner Krankenversicherer Visana. (dab/sda)
Eine Eckfahne mit dem Logo des FC Thun, im Challenge League Spiel zwischen dem FC Thun und dem FC Sion, am Montag, 22. April 2024 in der Stockhorn Arena in Thun. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
Bild: keystone
Giro streicht Stelvio-Pass wegen Lawinengefahr
Wegen Lawinengefahr kann die Königsetappe des diesjährigen Giro d'Italia am kommenden Dienstag nicht wie ursprünglich geplant befahren werden. Wie der Organisator RCS mitteilte, muss der Stelvio-Pass, mit 2758 Meter über Meer das eigentliche Dach der Rundfahrt, nach der jüngsten Schneefälle aus dem Parcours gestrichen werden.

Die 16. Etappe führt stattdessen neu über den gut 250 Höhenmeter tiefer gelegenen Umbrail-Pass - und damit (für 18 km) auch über Schweizer Boden. Vom Gipfel aus geht es über eine lange Abfahrt wieder auf die ursprüngliche Strecke. Das Ziel befindet sich nach einem Schlussanstieg nach Santa Cristina nach 206 statt der ursprünglich geplanten 202 km. (kat/sda)
Riders speed down the Stelvio pass during 14th stage of the Giro, Tour of Italy, cycling race ending in Livigno, Italy, Sunday, May 22, 2005. The stage was won by Colombia&#039;s Ivan Parra. (KEYSTONE ...
Bild: AP
Erster Schweizer EM-Gegner gibt das Aufgebot bekannt
Das Aufgebot Ungarns für die Fussball-EM in Deutschland steht fest. Die Ungarn treffen in der Vorrunde zunächst auf die Schweiz, danach auf Deutschland und Schottland. Dominik Szoboszlai als Captain und fünf Legionäre aus der Bundesliga führen das Aufgebot von Nationaltrainer Marco Rossi an. Der Offensivmann des FC Liverpool weist mit 75 Millionen Euro den mit Abstand höchsten Marktwert bei den Ungarn auf.

In der Bundesliga spielen vom ungarischen Team Torhüter Peter Gulasci und Verteidiger Willi Orban von Leipzig, Verteidiger Attila Szalai und Stürmer Rolland Sallai von Freiburg sowie Andreas Schäfer von Union Berlin.

Mit an Bord ist mit Bendeguz Bolla auch ein Spieler aus der Super League. Der im rechten Mittelfeld beheimatete, von Wolverhampton ausgeliehene Servette-Akteur lief bislang 16-mal für die ungarische Nationalmannschaft auf und gehörte in den letzten drei Länderspielen zum Stammpersonal.

Ungarn trifft an der Europameisterschaft im ersten Spiel am 15. Juni in Köln auf die Schweiz. (abu/sda)

Liebe Userinnen und User
Wir werden in Liveticker-Artikeln die Kommentarfunktion nicht mehr öffnen. Dies, weil sich die Gegebenheiten jeweils so schnell verändern, dass bereits gepostete Kommentare wenig später keinen Sinn mehr ergeben. In allen andern Artikeln dürft ihr weiterhin gerne in die Tasten hauen.
Vielen Dank fürs Verständnis, Team watson
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
twint icon
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
1 / 62
60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
7. Februar 1988: Michael Jordan gewinnt beim NBA-All-Star-Game den Slam-Dunk-Contest. Bei seinem letzten Versuch springt er von der Freiwurflinie ab.
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
So würden sich deine Fussball-Stars in der Badi verhalten
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
Meistgelesen
1
«Vielleicht muss der ESC auch repariert werden»: Das sagt Nemo nach dem grossen Sieg
2
Stärkster Sonnensturm seit 2003 führt zu Schweizer Polarlichtern
3
Eine Stadt hat sich bereits beworben – wo der ESC 2025 in der Schweiz stattfinden könnte
4
Nemo gewinnt das Ding tatsächlich! Die Schweiz siegt am ESC!
5
Hier zerbricht Nemo die ESC-Trophäe – nur Sekunden nach deren Erhalt
Meistkommentiert
1
Stuttgart verpflichtet Stergiou definitiv +++ Fix: Giroud wechselt nach Los Angeles
2
In der Schweiz herrscht «Kindermangel» – und das ist ein ernstes Problem
3
«Es ist nicht Aufgabe des Staates, Gefühle amtlich zu registrieren» – SVP zur Nemo-Debatte
4
Riskanter Milliarden-Deal: FDP-Präsident Burkart will Swisscom verkaufen
5
Biel steht mit Bern in Kontakt für Ausrichtung des ESC 2025
Meistgeteilt
1
Pro-Gaza-Proteste an Uni Genf – Polizei räumt Saal
2
Israeli und Palästinenser appellieren in Tel Aviv gemeinsam – das Nachtupdate ohne Bilder
3
MMA-Kämpfer veranstaltet spektakuläre Show beim Einlauf – und verliert nach 14 Sekunden
4
VW bestätigt Revolution beim Golf
5
SBB sprechen bald nicht mehr von «Personenunfall» – diese neue Durchsage hörst du künftig
Arsenal-Star Kai Havertz ist der einzige Tottenham-Fan, der hofft, dass die Spurs gewinnen
Noch führt Arsenal die Premier League an, das könnte sich heute Abend (21 Uhr) aber ändern, wenn Manchester City in Tottenham gewinnt. Um dem Erzrivalen eins auszuwischen, hoffen viele Spurs-Fans auf eine Niederlage.

Verkehrte Welt in England: Die Arsenal-Fans drücken dem Erzrivalen die Daumen, während die Anhängerschaft der Tottenham Hotspur auf eine Niederlage ihres Teams hofft.

Zur Story