Sport
Sport-News

Sportnews: Rafael Nadal verzichtet auf US Open

Sport-News

Nadal verzichtet auf US Open +++ UEFA sperrt Rodri und Morata

Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
07.08.2024, 17:5107.08.2024, 23:43
avatar
Nadal nicht am US Open dabei
Rafael Nadal nimmt nicht am US Open (26. August bis 8. September) teil, wie der Spanier auf den sozialen Medien bekannt gab. Der 38-Jährige schied zuletzt an den Olympischen Spielen im Einzel in der 2. Runde gegen Novak Djokovic aus. Sein nächster Turniereinsatz ist vom 20. bis 24. September beim Laver Cup in Berlin geplant.

Nadal gewann das US Open viermal (2010, 2013, 2017 und 2019). (abu/sda/afp)

Morata und Rodri für ein Spiel gesperrt
Die beiden spanischen Europameister Rodri und Alvaro Morata sind für ein Spiel gesperrt worden, wie die UEFA mitteilte. Rodri sang bei den Feierlichkeiten nach dem EM-Final gegen England in Madrid: «Gibraltar ist spanisch.» Morata machte sich am gleichen Anlass über den Deutschen Jamal Musiala lustig.

Die Disziplinarkommission der UEFA warf den zwei Spielern vor, «gegen die Grundregeln des Anstands verstossen und eine Sportveranstaltung für nicht-sportliche Zwecke missbraucht zu haben». Rodri und Morata dürften somit den ersten Match der nächsten Nations League in Serbien verpassen und gegen die Schweiz am 8. September in Genf wieder ins Team zurückkehren. (abu/sda)

Langlauf-Star Johaug gibt Comeback
Therese Johaug will es noch einmal wissen. Die Norwegerin kehrt mit Blick auf die Weltmeisterschaften im kommenden Winter im eigenen Land (in Trondheim) auf die grosse Bühne zurück. «Nach zwei ereignisreichen Jahren abseits der Loipe habe ich die Möglichkeit bekommen, Teil des Langlaufprogramms des norwegischen Skiverbandes zu werden – und ich möchte meinem Traum von einer WM-Teilnahme auf heimischem Boden eine Chance geben», schrieb die 36-Jährige auf Instagram.

Johaug war vor zwei Jahren aus privaten Gründen als eine der erfolgreichsten Langläuferinnen zurückgetreten. In ihrem umfangreichen Palmarès hat sie unter anderem vier Olympiasiege und 14 WM-Titel stehen. Ein dunkler Fleck ist ihre 18-monatige Dopingsperre, die sie auf die Verwendung von Lippenpomade zurückführte. (ram/sda)
FILE - Norway&#039;s Therese Johaug celebrates her victory in the women&#039;s cross-country skiing classic style 10km competition, of the FIS Nordic World Cup Lahti Ski Games in Lahti, Finland, Sunda ...
Bild: keystone
SSI zieht Fall Flückiger nicht weiter
Die Disziplinarkammer des Schweizer Sports hat Mitte Juli ihre Entscheidbegründung im Fall Mathias Flückiger kommuniziert. Swiss Sport Integrity (SSI) verzichtet nun auf das Weiterziehen des Urteils an den Internationalen Sportgerichtshof (CAS). Der Entscheid kann von der Welt-Anti-Doping-Agentur (WADA) und von World Cycling (UCI) aufgrund anderer Rechtsmittelfristen noch angefochten werden.

Die SSI ist nach wie vor der dezidierten Ansicht, dass die Probe gemäss den Regeln des Welt-Anti-Doping-Programms und der Rechtsprechung des CAS verwertbar ist. In einer Güterabwägung und in Anbetracht der Tatsache, dass die Fragestellung der Verwertbarkeit der Urinprobe lediglich eine limitierte Teilfrage des gesamten Verfahrens darstellt, verzichtet SSI jedoch darauf, den Entscheid der DK an den CAS weiterzuziehen.

In den Entscheid sind unter anderem die schon sehr lange Verfahrensdauer, eine Abwägung der Prozessrisiken und die zu erwartenden hohen Kosten eines solch komplexen und langwierigen CAS-Verfahrens eingeflossen. SSI ist der Ansicht, dass die Integrität des Sports durch diesen Beschluss nicht beeinträchtigt ist. (ram/sda)
Mathias Flueckiger of Switzerland reacts as he cross the Men&#039;s Cross-country race at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Monday, July 29, 2024. (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)
Bild: keystone
YB zwei bis drei Wochen ohne Imeri
Die Young Boys müssen in den nächsten zwei bis drei Wochen ohne Kastriot Imeri auskommen. Der 24-jährige Offensivspieler hat am Sonntag im Heimspiel gegen den FC Zürich (2:2) in der Schlussphase eine Bänderverletzung am linken Sprunggelenk erlitten. (ram/sda)
Der verletzte Kastriot Imeri (YB) verlaesst mit Arzt Roberto Llano das Spielfeld nach dem Super League Spiel zwischen dem BSC Young Boys und dem FC Zuerich, am Sonntag, 4. August 2024 im Stadion Wankd ...
Bild: keystone
Servette könnte auf Chelsea treffen – Lugano wieder gegen Türken?
Auch in der Europa League könnte es zu schweizerisch-türkischen Duellen kommen. Übersteht Lugano die 3. Qualifikationsrunde der Europa League gegen Partizan Belgrad spielt es gegen Besiktas Istanbul. Servette würde bei einem Erfolg im Duell gegen Braga entweder auf die Türken von Trabzonspor oder Rapid Wien treffen. Im Falle eines Ausscheidens würde auf Servette im Playoff der Conference League mit Chelsea ein Hammerlos warten. Lugano würde auf den Sieger des dänisch-belgischen Duells zwischen Silkeborg und Gent treffen.

Trabzonspor könnte derweil bei einer Niederlage gegen Rapid im Playoff der Conference League auf St.Gallen treffen, wenn die Ostschweizer sich zuvor gegen Slask Wroclaw durchsetzen. Für den FC Zürich würde bei einem Weiterkommen gegen Vitoria Guimarães der Sieger aus dem Duell zwischen den Bulgaren von Botev Plovdiv und den Bosniern von Zrinjski Mostar warten. (nih/sda)
Von links: Alexis Antunes (SFC) und Albian Hajdari (LUG) beim Super League Fussball-Meisterschaftsspiel zwischen dem FC Lugano und Servette FC, am Samstag, 03 August 2024 im Stadio Cornaredo in Lugano ...
Bild: keystone
YB bekommt es in der Champions-League-Quali mit Galtasaray Istanbul zu tun
Kein Losglück für die Young Boys: Der Schweizer Meister trifft in den Playoffs der Champions League auf den türkischen Champion Galatasaray Istanbul. Am 20. oder 21. August spielt YB zuerst daheim, in der Woche darauf in Istanbul.

Galatasaray feierte in den letzten beiden Saisons die Meistertitel 23 und 24. In der Champions League schafften es die Türken im vergangenen Jahr in einer Gruppe mit Kopenhagen, Manchester United und Bayern München als Dritter in die Europa League. Die Berner haben in der Meisterschaft hingegen in vier Spielen erst einen Punkt geholt.

Die Mannschaft ist mit einigen bekannten Spielern besetzt, etwa mit dem uruguayischen Goalie Fernando Muslera, dem marokkanischen Mittelfeldspieler Hakim Ziyech oder mit den Stürmern Mauro Icardi und Dries Mertens.

Setzt sich YB im Duell gegen Galatasaray durch, steht es in der erstmals durchgeführten Ligaphase der Champions League. Ansonsten muss sich das Team von Trainer Patrick Rahmen mit der Ligaphase der Europa League zufriedengeben. (nih/sda)
Meschack Elia (YB), links, und Cedric Itten nach dem 0-1, im Fussball Meisterschaftsspiel der Swiss Super League zwischen dem FC St. Gallen und den BSC Young Boys, am Sonntag, 28. Juli 2024, im kybunp ...
Bild: keystone
Wieder entgleitet Wil die Partie
Der FC Wil muss weiter auf den ersten Saisonsieg warten. In Vaduz verlieren die Ostschweizer nach 2:1-Führung noch 2:3. Bis zur 88. Minute waren die Gäste auf der Siegerstrasse. Dann glich Mischa Eberhard aus (88.), ehe Denis Simani in der 93. Minute sogar noch der Lucky Punch aus Sicht der Liechtensteiner gelang.

Für die Wiler zeichnet sich damit ein unschönes Muster ab: Bereits in den ersten beiden Partien gegen Bellinzona (1:2) und Aarau (2:2) hatte das Team von Trainer Marco Hämmerli eine Führung aus der Hand gegeben. Für Vaduz, das unter der Woche in der Qualifikation für die Conference League gescheitert war, war es der erste Saisonsieg. (nih/sda)

Doppelsieg für Bastianini, Martin wieder WM-Leader
Enea Bastianini errang am Grand-Prix-Wochenende in Silverstone in der MotoGP-Klasse einen Doppelsieg. Der Italiener gewann nach der Sprintprüfung auch das Hauptrennen. Der Spanier Jorge Martin übernahm wieder die Führung in der WM-Wertung.

Ducati-Fahrer Bastianini kam zu seinem ersten Sieg in diesem Jahr, dem insgesamt sechsten in der wichtigsten Kategorie der Strassen-Weltmeisterschaft. Auf dem Rundkurs in Silverstone siegte er wie tags zuvor im Sprint vor Martin, der sich damit die Spitzenposition in der Gesamtwertung zurückeroberte.

Der Spanier weist nun einen Vorsprung von drei Punkten auf den bisherigen Leader Francesco Bagnaia aus. Der Italiener, Weltmeister der vergangenen zwei Jahre und wie Bastianini und Martin auf einer Ducati unterwegs, belegte nach seinem Sturz im Sprint Platz 3. (nih/sda)
epa11522676 (L-R) Spanish rider Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing Ducati, Italian rider Enea Bastianini of Ducati Lenovo Team, and Spanish rider Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia Racing celebrate following ...
Bild: keystone
Platz 20 für Dettwiler
In der Kategorie Moto3 kam Noah Dettwiler auf einer KTM nicht über Platz 20 hinaus. Der 19-jährige Basler besass nie die Chance, in den Kampf um ein zählbares Ergebnis, also um eine Klassierung in den ersten 15, einzugreifen.

Der aus der Pole-Position losgefahrene Spanier Ivan Ortola, auch er auf einer KTM, errang vor dem in der Gesamtwertung deutlich führenden Kolumbianer David Alonso seinen zweiten Sieg in der laufenden Saison. (nih/sda)
epa11524398 Spain&#039;s Ivan Ortola of MT HELMETS - MSi KTM celebrates victory in the Moto3 Race at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone race track, Britain, 04 August 2024 ...
Bild: keystone
Schweizweite Einführung der «Captain only»-Regel
Nach dem erfolgreichen Start in der Swiss Football League wird die Regel, wonach bei strittigen Situationen nur noch der Captain mit dem Schiedsrichter kommunizieren darf, ausgeweitet.

Ab der Saison 2024/25 wird die Regel schweizweit in allen Ligen eingeführt, in denen offizielle Schiedsrichterinnen und Schiedsrichter des Schweizerischen Fussballverbands zum Einsatz kommen.

Konkret bedeutet dies, dass der Spielleiter mit einer klaren Geste (waagrecht ausgestreckte Arme) signalisieren wird, wann sich Spieler fernhalten oder entfernen sollen. In diesen Situationen darf nur der Captain mit dem Schiedsrichter sprechen. Eine Missachtung hat eine Verwarnung zur Folge. (nih/sda)
The referee Lionel Tschudi gestures, during the Super League soccer match of Swiss Championship between Yverdon Sport FC and Servette FC, at the Stade de la Maladiere stadium, in Neuchatel, Switzerlan ...
Bild: keystone
Aeschbacher und Walther am Emmentalischen die Favoriten
Zwei Tage nach dem Oberaargauischen steht in Burgdorf das Emmentalische Gauverbandsfest im Programm. In der Favoritenrolle sind die Eidgenossen Matthias Aeschbacher und Adrian Walther.

Wie es um die Kraftreserven von Aeschbacher bestellt ist, wird sich gleich im ersten Kampf zeigen. Der Zweitplatzierte des Oberaargauischen und Schlussgangteilnehmer vom Eidgenössischen in Pratteln trifft im Anschwingen auf den Nordostschweizer Gast Mario Schneider. Während der Berner noch auf seinen ersten Kranzfestsieg in dieser Saison wartet, hat Schneider das Appenzeller Kantonalfest in Hundwil für sich entschieden. Der zweifache Saisonsieger Walther greift mit seinem Verbandskollegen Thomas Sempach zusammen.

Die weiteren Spitzenpaarungen des ersten Ganges lauten: Christian Gerber gegen Patrick Gobeli, Patrick Schenk gegen Florian Gnägi und Konrad Steffen gegen Michael Ledermann.

Das Emmentalische ist das zweite von drei Schwingfesten innert elf Tagen in Burgdorf. Das Berner Kantonale macht am 11. August den Abschluss. (nih/sda)
Matthias Aeschbacher, vor dem 1. Gang am Oberaargauischen Schwingfest, am Donnerstag, 1. August 2024, in Burgdorf. (KEYSTONE/Marcel Bieri)
Bild: keystone
Servette trifft auf Braga
Servette spielt in der 3. Qualifikationsrunde der Europa League gegen Braga. Die Portugiesen liessen Maccabi Petach Tikva keine Chance und gewannen nach dem 2:0 im Hinspiel auswärts sogar 5:0. Der Schweizer Cupsieger trifft am Donnerstag, 8. August, zuerst auswärts auf Portugals Meisterschaftsvierten der letzten Saison. Eine Woche später folgt das Heimspiel in Genf. (abu/sda)
epa11496490 Braga&#039;s Rodirgo Salazar celebrates after scoring the 2-0 penalty goal during the UEFA Europa League qualifying soccer match between SC Braga and Maccabi Petah Tikva at Braga Municipal ...
Bild: keystone
Kilde fällt weiter aus
Weiterer Rückschlag für den norwegischen Skifahrer Aleksander Kilde. Der 31-Jährige wird wegen einer staken Infektion in seiner operierten Schulter in seinen Comeback-Plänen zurückgeworfen und muss sich einer sechswöchigen Antibiotika-Behandlung unterziehen. Nach diesen sechs Wochen will Kilde neu beurteilen, was die nächsten Schritte sind.

Kilde hatte sich bei einem Sturz kurz vor dem Ziel der Lauberhorn-Abfahrt schwer verletzt. Neben der Schulterverletzung zog er sich auch eine schwere Schnittwunde am Oberschenkel zu und war mehrere Woche im Rollstuhl. (abu)

Oliver Oakes zweitjüngster Teamchef der Formel-1-Geschichte
Der 36-jährige Oliver Oakes wird als neuer Teamchef des französischen Formel-1-Teams Alpine bestätigt. Der Brite soll den Umbau des Alpine-Teams weiterführen. Oakes folgt auf Bruno Famin, der per Ende August zurücktrat. Oakes wirkte zuletzt als Teamchef von Hitech, das in der Formel 2, Formel 3 und Formel 4 vertreten ist.

Der Engländer wird der zweitjüngste Teamchef in der Geschichte der Formel 1 nach Landsmann Christian Horner bei Red Bull. (abu/sda)

