    Sportnews: Real Madrid lässt Barcelona im Super-Cup-Final keine Chance

    Real lässt Barça im Super-Cup-Final keine Chance ++ Schweizer holen Punkt gegen Frankreich

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    15.01.2024, 00:38
    0:36
    Real Madrid lässt Barcelona keine Chance
    Real Madrid hat seinem Erzrivalen FC Barcelona im Endspiel um den spanischen Supercup keine Chance gelassen und sich den ersten Titel des Jahres gesichert. Die Königlichen setzten sich am Sonntagabend im saudi-arabischen Riad mit 4:1 (3:1) durch. Für das klar unterlegene Barcelona war ein Treffer von Robert Lewandowski zu wenig (33.).
    Real Madrid players celebrate with the trophy of the Spanish Super Cup after the final soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 14, ...
    Bild: keystone
    Entschieden wurde die Partie vom überragenden Brasilianer Vinicius Junior, der schon vor der Pause dreimal für den Hauptstadtklub traf (8./10./39./Foulpenalty). Sein Landsmann Rodrygo legte sogar noch das vierte Tor nach (64.). Nach einer Gelb-Roten Karte für Barças Ronald Araujo (71.) beendeten die Katalanen die Partie zudem in Unterzahl.
    Real Madrid&#039;s Vinicius Junior, left, passes through Barcelona&#039;s goalkeeper Inaki Pena during the Spanish Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at Al-Awwal Park Stadi ...
    Bild: keystone
    Für Real war es der insgesamt 13. Triumph im spanischen Supercup. Rekordsieger bleibt mit 14 Titeln Barcelona, das sich 2023 im Endspiel gegen die Madrilenen durchgesetzt hatte. Die Königlichen sind auch in der Liga auf Titelkurs. Zwar ist die Mannschaft von Trainer Carlo Ancelotti aktuell Zweiter hinter dem Überraschungsteam Girona, hat bei einem Punkt Rückstand aber ein Spiel weniger absolviert. (lak/sda/dpa)
    Starke Schweiz holt Unentschieden gegen Frankreich
    epa11077024 Switzerland&#039;s players react after the Men&#039;s EHF EURO 2024 Handball preliminary round &amp;#x2013; group A match between Switzerland and France in Berlin, Germany, 14 January 2024 ...
    Bild: EPA
    Den Schweizer Handballern gelingt an der EM-Endrunde in Deutschland eine Überraschung. Vier Tage nach dem 14:27-Debakel gegen den Gastgeber trotzen sie Olympiasieger Frankreich ein 26:26 ab.

    Die letzten Minuten waren ein wahrer Krimi. Die Schweizer kämpften sich nach einem 16:20-Rückstand (40.) zurück und glichen in der 54. Minute durch Manuel Zehnder zum 24:24 aus. Eine Minute vor dem Ende scheiterte Melvyn Richardson beim Stand von 26:26 vom Penaltypunkt aus am Pfosten. Die Schweizer hatten nun gar die Chance, die Franzosen erstmals seit dem 10. März 1993 zu bezwingen. Doch scheiterte Andy Schmid mit dem letzten Schuss am überragenden französischen Goalie Samir Bellahcene.

    «Wir sind bereit», hatte Nationaltrainer Michael Suter vor der Partie versprochen. Das waren die Schweizer in der Tat. Zwar gerieten sie in der 17. Minute mit 6:8 erstmals mit zwei Toren in Rückstand, acht Minuten später führten sie aber ihrerseits mit zwei Treffern, und zwar mit 13:11. Zur Pause stand es 14:14. Vor allem das Zusammenspiel mit Kreisläufer Lukas Laube funktionierte in der ersten Halbzeit hervorragend, dieser erzielte vor der Pause sechs Tore aus sieben Versuchen (total neun aus zehn).

    Zu Beginn der zweiten Hälfte zogen die Schweizer mit bloss zwei Treffern aus den ersten neun Angriffen eine Schwächephase ein. Das rächte sich jedoch nicht. Am Dienstag treffen die Schweizer zum Abschluss der Vorrunde auf Nordmazedonien. (hah/sda)
    Schweizer Skispringer weit zurück
    Die Schweizer Skispringer enttäuschten zum Auftakt der Polish Tour. Remo Imhof belegte in Wisla bei der Weltcup-Veranstaltung von der Grossschanze als bester Athlet von Swiss-Ski Platz 23. Gregor Deschwanden kam nicht über Rang 28 hinaus. Killian Peier und Yanick Wasser, der in Abwesenheit von Simon Ammann nach seinem Debüt in Engelberg zum zweiten Mal im Weltcup zum Einsatz kam, verpassten mit den Plätzen 36 und 41 die Qualifikation für den zweiten Durchgang. Der Tournee-Dominator Ryoyu Kobayashi siegte vor Weltcup-Leader Stefan Kraft aus Österreich und dem Deutschen Andreas Wellinger. (nih/sda)
    epa11076431 Remo Imhof of Switzerland in action during the individual competition of the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup at the Adam Malysz Ski Jump in Wisla, Poland, 14 January 2024. EPA/Grzegorz Momot POL ...
    Bild: keystone
    Janika Sprunger schafft den Sprung aufs Podest
    Ausgerechnet die Baslerin Janika Sprunger schafft beim Weltcupspringen am CHI Basel die beste Klassierung einer insgesamt enttäuschenden Schweizer Equipe. Die 36-Jährige reitet im Sattel von Orelie auf Platz 2.

    Als Sieger der mit über 300'000 Euro dotierten Prüfung lässt sich der Belgier Pieter Devos auf Toupie de la Roque feiern. Janika Sprunger begnügt sich im Stechen mit einem Sicherheitsritt.

    Die Baslerin meldet mit ihrer Leistung die Ambitionen auf eine Teilnahme an den Olympischen Spielen in Paris an. Über fünf Jahre ist es her, seit die Amazone letztmals mit der Schweizer Equipe um einen Titel geritten ist: 2018 bei der WM in Tryon (USA).

    Von den zwölf Schweizer Paaren hatten beim Haupt-Event des CHI Basel nur deren zwei den Einzug ins Stechen geschafft. Unter ihnen überraschend Sasha Barthe auf High Hopes. Für die 30-jährige Romande war es die erste Weltcupprüfung überhaupt. Vor drei Jahren stellte sich Sasha Barthe einer neuen Herausforderung, als sie von Genf aus in die Normandie zog, um ihre Leidenschaft zum Beruf zu machen.(nih/sda)
    Switzerland&#039;s Janika Sprunger rides Orelie during the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup of the CHI Classics Basel international horse show at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday, Ja ...
    Bild: keystone
    Vogt und Friedli verpassen mit Viererbobs das Podest knapp
    Die Männer verpassten mit dem Viererbob das Podest trotz guter Mannschaftsleistung knapp. Die Teams von Michael Vogt und Simon Friedli landeten auf den Rängen 4 und 5, jenes von Cédric Follador reihte sich auf Platz 7 ein. Vogt fehlten 18 Hundertstel auf den drittplatzierten Letten Emils Cipulis.

    Während Vogt mit dem Zweier in diesem Winter in drei von vier Weltcuprennen aufs Podest fuhr, warten die Schweizer mit dem grossen Schlitten auch nach fünf Stationen auf den ersten Podestplatz.

    Wie bei den Frauen feierten die Deutschen im winterlichen Oberengadin durch Johannes Lochner und Francesco Friedrich einen Doppelsieg. (nih/sda)
    Michael Vogt and Team of Switzerland in action during the Men?s 4-Bob World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Sunday, January 14, 2024. (KEYSTONE/Mayk Wendt)
    Bild: keystone
    Stalder bis zum letzten Schiessen auf Podest-Kurs
    Im Verfolgungsrennen der Biathleten in Ruhpolding hielt Sebastian Stalder die Hoffnung auf seinen ersten Podestplatz im Weltcup bis zum vierten und letzten Schiessen aufrecht. Zu jenem Zeitpunkt war der Zürcher Oberländer in der Spitzengruppe mitgelaufen. Zwei Fehlschüsse liessen ihn aber auf Platz 19 im Schlussklassement abrutschen. Unmittelbar hinter Stalder lief sein Teamkollege Niklas Hartweg ins Ziel. Die beiden hatten die Prüfung über 12,5 Kilometer aus den Positionen 7 und 8 in Angriff genommen. Die Norweger kamen zu einem Dreifach-Erfolg. Johannes Dale-Skjevdal, der seinen dritten Weltcup-Sieg errang, gewann vor Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen und Johannes Thingnes Bö. (nih/sda)
    Dritter Europacup-Sieg für Fadri Janutin
    Fadri Janutin siegte zum dritten Mal in einem Europacup-Rennen. Der am Dienstag 24-jährig werdende Bündner gewann den zweiten Slalom in Berchtesgaden in Bayern. Vor knapp zwei Jahren hatte Janutin in Vaujany in den französischen Alpen ebenfalls einen Slalom und in Oppdal in Norwegen einen Riesenslalom für sich entschieden.

    In Berchtesgaden schaffte es auch Noel von Grünigen aufs Podest. Der Berner Oberländer wurde mit einem Zehntel Rückstand auf seinen Teamkollegen Dritter. (nih/sda)
    epa10406479 Fadri Janutin of Switzerland in action during the first run of the men&#039;s slalom race at the Alpine Skiing FIS Ski World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland, 15 January 2023. EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPH ...
    Bild: keystone
    Lobalu egalisiert Europarekord, Kenianerin Ngetich läuft Weltrekord
    Dominic Lobalu zeigt am Strassenlauf über 10 km in Valencia seine nächste Weltklasse-Leistung. Der seit kurzem für die Schweiz startberechtigte Läufer des LC Brühl lief in 27:13 Minuten auf Platz 5 und egalisierte damit den Europarekord. Er war genau gleich schnell wie der Genfer Julien Wanders vier Jahre zuvor an gleicher Stätte.

    Im Rennen der Frauen stellte die Kenianerin Agnes Ngetich in 28:46 Minuten einen Weltrekord auf. Die 22-Jährige unterbot die bisherige, knapp zwei Jahre währende Bestmarke der Äthiopierin Yalemzerf Yehualaw um 28 Sekunden. Ngetich absolvierte die 10 km damit als erste Frau überhaupt unter 29 Minuten. (nih/sda)
    epa11051013 Sudanese runner Dominic Lobalu celebrates after winning the 5 kilometers on the road Cursa dels Nassos men&#039;s race in Barcelona city, Catalonia region, north-eastern Spain, 31 December ...
    Bild: keystone
    Platz 5 für Lena Häcki-Gross
    Lena Häcki-Gross gelang bei der Biathlon-Weltcup-Veranstaltung in ihrem Wohnort Ruhpolding im Chiemgau eine weitere starke Leistung. Die Obwaldnerin belegte im Verfolgungsrennen nach zwei Schiessfehlern Platz 5 und schaffte ihr drittbestes Ergebnis in diesem Winter. Häcki-Gross war aus Position 17 zum Wettkampf über zehn Kilometer und je zweimal Liegend- und Stehend-Schiessen gestartet. Amy Baserga egalisierte mit Rang 12 ihre bisherigen Bestergebnisse im Weltcup. Die Italienerin Lisa Vittozzi entschied das Duell gegen die Norwegerin Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold dank besserem Schlussspurt für sich und errang ihren zweiten Saisonsieg, den fünften insgesamt. (nih/sda)
    Zweiter Podestplatz der Saison für Melanie Hasler
    Melanie Hasler fährt beim Heim-Weltcup in St. Moritz zum zweiten Mal in dieser Saison aufs Podest. Im Zweierbob belegt sie mit Mara Morell den 3. Platz.

    Wie ihr Lebenspartner Michael Vogt am Samstag musste sich auch Melanie Hasler am Sonntag mit dem Zweier nur zwei deutschen Schlitten geschlagen geben. Die 25-jährige Aargauerin und ihre Bündner Anschieberin Mara Morell verloren 38 Hundertstel auf Laura Nolte, die nach dem Saisonauftakt in La Plagne zum zweiten Mal triumphierte.

    Vor allem im zweiten Durchgang zeigte Hasler in der Bahn eine hervorragende Fahrt und sicherte so den 3. Platz souverän. Auch am Start hielten die Schweizerinnen gut mit, obwohl sich Hasler an Silvester an den Schweizer Meisterschaften am Oberschenkel verletzt hatte. Für sie war es der zweite Podestplatz der Saison nach einem 2. Rang mit dem Monobob in La Plagne, der insgesamt vierte mit dem Zweier. Morell, die auf diese Saison neu zum Team von Hasler gestossen ist, stand erstmals auf einem Weltcup-Podium.

    In der Gesamtwertung verbesserte sich Hasler auf den 4. Platz. (nih/sda)
    Melanie Hasler/Mara Morell of Switzerland reacts after the Women&#039;s 2-Bob World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Sunday, January 14, 2024. (KEYSTONE/Mayk Wendt)
    Bild: keystone
    Offensiv harmlose Hawks mit Heimniederlage
    Die Atlanta Hawks kommen in der NBA weiter nicht in die Gänge. Beim 99:127 zuhause gegen die Washington Wizards zeigt das Team mit dem Genfer Clint Capela die schlechteste Offensivleistung der Saison.

    Es war das erste Mal in der laufenden Meisterschaft, dass die Hawks, die acht ihrer letzten elf Spiele verloren haben, weniger als 100 Punkte erzielten. In den 94 Partien zuvor hatten sie diese Marke erreicht, was die drittlängste Serie von Matches mit 100 oder mehr Punkten in der Geschichte der NBA darstellt.

    Dass Atlanta gegen die zuvor sechsmal sieglosen Washington Wizards nicht reüssieren konnte, überrascht, konnten die Gäste doch nur drei ihrer 21 Auswärtsspiele dieser Saison erfolgreich gestalten. Clint Capela, der gegen die Wizards acht Rebounds realisierte, kam mit einer mageren Wurfquote von 25 Prozent nur auf vier Punkte. Der beste Werfer in den Reihen der Hawks war Trae Young mit 21 Zählern.

    Mit einer negativen Bilanz von 15 Siegen und 23 Niederlagen ist Atlanta als Elfter der Eastern Conference derzeit ausserhalb der Playoff-Ränge klassiert. (nih/sda)
    Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) drives toward the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan 13, 2024, in Atlanta. ...
    Bild: keystone
    Titelverteidiger Kansas City gewinnt bei minus 20 Grad
    Die Kansas City Chiefs, Sieger der letzten Super Bowl, ziehen bei eisigen Temperaturen mit einem 26:7-Sieg gegen die Miami Dolphins in die Playoff-Viertelfinals ein.

    Minus 20 Grad zeigte das Thermometer im Arrowhead Stadium von Kansas City zu Beginn der Wildcard-Partie an, und wärmer wurde es im Lauf des Abends nur in den Herzen der Heimfans. Die in der Qualifikation wenig überzeugenden Kansas City Chiefs kamen mit dem zum Teil gefrorenen Spielfeld im gemäss US-Medien viertkältesten Spiel der NFL-Geschichte wesentlich besser zurecht als die Gäste aus dem warmen Florida und gerieten nie in Rückstand. Kansas City hat in den sechs Jahren, seit Patrick Mahomes Quarterback ist, jedes Mal mindestens die Halbfinals erreicht.
    Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is interviewed after his team defeated the Miami Dolphins in an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo ...
    Bild: keystone
    Ebenfalls in den Playoff-Viertelfinals stehen die Houston Texans nach einem überlegenen 45:14-Sieg gegen Cleveland. Nicht gespielt wird am Sonntagabend hingegen in Buffalo, wo das Duell gegen Pittsburgh wegen eines erwarteten Wintersturms mit einem halben Meter Schnee auf Montag verschoben wurde. (lak/sda)
    Während C. J. Stroud in der NFL Rekorde bricht, muss sein Vater aus dem Gefängnis zusehen
    Nach Sturz: Keine Knochenbrüche bei Kilde
    Aleksander Kilde, der am Samstag bei der Abfahrt am Lauberhorn im Ziel-S schwer stürzte, scheint bei seinem Abflug in die Fangnetze mit einem blauen Auge davongekommen zu sein. Am Sonntagmorgen schrieb der norwegische Ski-Verband: «Aleksander ist am Samstag in Bern operiert worden. Er hat eine ausgekugelte Schulter und eine Schnittwunde in seiner Wade erlitten. Er hat nur Prellungen, aber keine Knochenbrüche erlitten.» Zuvor hatte es Gerüchte gegeben, wonach sich der 31-Jährige einen offenen Unterschenkelbruch zugezogen habe.
    Trotz Entwarnung bei Verletzungen: Saisonende für Kilde – FIS reagiert auf Odermatts Kritik
    Kilde selbst meldete sich auf Instagram mit einem Foto, das ihn und Freundin Mikaela Shiffrin im Krankenhaus zeigt. Der Norweger schreibt dazu: «Ich werde hier von der einzigartigen Mikaela Shiffrin umsorgt.» Der Ski-Sport könne brutal sein, aber er liebe ihn trotzdem. (lak)

    Färöer holen einen ersten EM-Punkt gegen Norwegen
    Die erstmals an einer Handball-EM teilnehmenden Färöer sorgen mit dem 26:26 gegen Norwegen im zweiten Vorrundenspiel für eine faustdicke Überraschung. Der Aussenseiter sicherte sich den ersten Punkt an Europameisterschaften, obwohl er in Berlin in der 57. Minute noch mit 23:26 zurücklag.

    Der Ausgleich gelang Elias Ellefsen a Skipagotu vom THW Kiel vier Sekunden vor Schluss mittels Siebenmeter. Damit haben die Färöer noch Chancen auf ein Weiterkommen in dieser Gruppe, in der Slowenien bereits als Teilnehmer der Hauptrunde feststeht.

    Ebenfalls schon vor dem letzten Vorrundenspiel für die Hauptrunde qualifiziert sind Titelverteidiger Schweden (42:26 gegen Georgien), die Niederlande (36:20 gegen Bosnien-Herzegowina), Weltmeister Dänemark (40:28 gegen Griechenland) und Portugal (30:27 gegen Tschechien). (nih/sda)
    Buemi fährt zum Saisonstart aufs Podest
    Sébastien Buemi startet mit einem Podestplatz in die neue Formel-E-Saison. In Mexiko City muss sich der Waadtländer nur dem Deutschen Pascal Wehrlein geschlagen geben.

    Zum ersten Sieg in der Formel E seit Juli 2019 fehlte Buemi wenig. Der 35-Jährige führte in seinem Envision-Jaguar zwischenzeitlich das Rennen an. Am Ende verlor er im Duell der beiden ehemaligen Formel-1-Fahrer 1,162 Sekunden auf Wehrlein. Es war Buemis 31. Podestplatz in der Formel E. Die beiden anderen Schweizer klassierten sich ausserhalb der WM-Punkte: Edoardo Mortara wurde 13. und Nico Müller 17.

    Weiter geht es in der Formel E in zwei Wochen mit einem Doppelrennen in Diriyah in Saudi-Arabien. Die letzten beiden von insgesamt 16 Saisonrennen werden am vorletzten Juli-Wochenende in London ausgetragen. Ein Rennen auf Schweizer Boden, wie zuletzt im Juni 2019 in Bern, figuriert erneut nicht im Kalender. (nih/sda)
    epa11074798 Envision Racing&#039;s Sebastien Buemi of Switzerland celebrates his second place at the end of the Formula E Grand Prix at the Autodromo de los Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico, ...
    Bild: keystone
    Rang 4 für Kaiser, Repond Siebente
    Livia Kaiser beendet die Eiskunstlauf-EM in Kaunas als Vierte, Kimmy Repond wird Siebente. Gold holt die belgische Topfavoritin Loena Hendrickx.

    Nach ihrem Auftritt durfte die 19-jährige Kaiser durchaus von einer Medaille träumen. Die schon nach dem Kurzprogramm viertklassierte Thurgauerin zeigte eine nahezu fehlerfreie Kür und übernahm vor den letzten fünf Läuferinnen deutlich die Führung. Mit 128,41 Punkten verbesserte sie ihre Bestleistung im zweiten Wettkampfteil gleich um 16,66 Punkte. Total kam sie auf 194,72 Punkte, womit sie die persönliche Bestmarke um 21,52 Punkte steigerte.

    Die Top 3 vom Donnerstag zeigten jedoch keine Nerven. Deshalb fehlten Kaiser 7,57 Punkte zur Bronzemedaille, die sich die 17-jährige Belgierin Nina Pinzarrone sicherte. Repond, vor einem Jahr EM-Dritte, verbesserte sich in der Kür vom 8. in den 7. Schlussrang. Dennoch offenbarte die 17-jährige Baslerin nach ihrem Sturz beim Dreifach-Lutz im Kurzprogramm auch am Samstag einige Schwächen. (nih/sda)
    Livia Kaiser a décroché une superbe et surprenante 4e place aux Européens à Kaunas
    Bild: fxp-fr-sda-rtp
    Stalder und Hartweg im Sprint in den ersten zehn
    Sebastian Stalder und Niklas Hartweg überzeugen beim Weltcup-Sprint in Ruhpolding. Das Duo klassiert sich in den ersten zehn.

    Der im Schiessstand fehlerlos gebliebene Stalder wurde Siebter und schaffte es zum dritten Mal in diesem Winter unter die ersten zehn. Hartweg, der eine Strafrunde drehen musste, wurde Achter, was seiner bisherigen Saisonbestleistung gleichkam.

    Der Norweger Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen siegte vor dem Italiener Tommaso Giacomel und seinem Teamkollegen Tarjei Bö. (nih/sda)
    Niklas Hartweg of Switzerland, left, and Sebastian Stalder of Switzerland, right, react after crossing the finish line during the men&#039;s 15 km mass start race at the IBU Biathlon World Cup, on Sun ...
    Bild: keystone
    Vogt beim Heim-Weltcup wie bei WM auf Podest
    Wie bei der WM vor einem Jahr fahren Michael Vogt und Sandro Michel im Zweierbob-Weltcup in St. Moritz auf den 3. Platz.

    Die Konstanz von Michael Vogt und seinem Anschieber Sandro Michel beeindrucken. Im vierten Zweierbob-Weltcup der Saison rasten der Schwyzer und der Aargauer zum dritten Mal auf das Podest – nach den Plätzen 3 in China, 1 in Frankreich und einem 5. Rang in Innsbruck.

    Dennoch kommt das Spitzenresultat etwas überraschend, denn Vogt litt nach den Rennen in Österreich vor Weihnachten unter starken Rückenschmerzen und musste auf die Schweizer Meisterschaften in der Altjahreswoche verzichten. Damit verpasste er auch die Chance auf Trainingsfahrten auf der Heimbahn im Engadin.

    Am Ende war das Podest aber genau das gleiche wie vor einem Jahr an der WM. Die Deutschen Johannes Lochner und Francesco Friedrich feierten einen Doppelsieg, Vogt verlor mit zwei regelmässigen Fahrten 55 Hundertstel auf Lochner.

    Stark fuhren auch die beiden weiteren Schweizer Schlitten. Simon Friedli/Andreas Haas hatten nach dem ersten Durchgang den 3. Platz belegt, fielen aber noch um vierzehn Hundertstel hinter Vogt in den 4. Rang zurück. Cédric Follador und Gregory Jones rundeten den starken Heimauftritt als Siebte ab. (nih/sda)
    epa11073616 Michael Vogt and Sandro Michel of Switzerland in action during the Men&#039;s 2-Bob Worldcup at the IBSF Bob &amp; Skeleton World Cup in St. Moritz in St. Moritz, Switzerland, 13 January 2 ...
    Bild: keystone
    Enttäuschende Schweizerinnen und Schweizer in Scuol
    Die Schweizer Snowboarderinnen und Snowboarder enttäuschten im zweiten Weltcup-Heimrennen in dieser Saison. Julie Zogg und Ladina Jenny schieden im Parallel-Riesenslalom in Scuol im Bündnerland in den Achtelfinals aus. Die Männer scheiterten schon in der Qualifikation.

    Die zweifache Gesamtweltcup-Siegerin Zogg und Jenny mussten sich in der ersten K.o.-Runde zwei Italienerinnen geschlagen geben, die am Ende den Sieg unter sich ausmachten. Zogg, am Tag vor Heiligabend in Davos in ihrer stärkeren Disziplin Parallel-Slalom Vierte, schied gegen Jasmin Coratti aus, die zweifache WM-Medaillengewinnerin Jenny, in Davos Siebente, gegen die nachmalige Siegerin Lucia Dalmasso.

    Gian Casanova kam in der Qualifikation nicht über Platz 20 hinaus. Der WM-Zweite Dario Caviezel kam nicht ins Ziel. (nih/sda)
    Ladina Jenny of Switzerland reacts during the finals at the FIS Alpine Snowboard Parallel Giant Slalom race, on Saturday, January 13, 2024, in Scuol, Switzerland. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller)
    Bild: keystone
    Dritter Challenger-Titel für Riedi
    Der Schweizer Tennisprofi Leandro Riedi sicherte sich in Oeiras den dritten Challenger-Titel seiner Karriere. Im Final des mit 36'900 Euro dotierten Hallenturniers in Portugal besiegte der 21-jährige Zürcher den Amerikaner Martin Damm (ATP 255) 7:6 (8:6), 6:2.

    Riedi hatte im Herbst 2022 zwei Challenger-Turniere gewonnen und sich in der Folge bis auf Platz 126 nach vorne gearbeitet, war im letzten Jahr aber wieder weit zurückgefallen. Nun verbessert er sich erneut von Position 320 auf 250. (nih/sda)
    GM Alexandra Kosteniuk Blitzschach-Europameisterin
    Zwei Wochen nach dem Gewinn der Silbermedaille an der Blitzschach-Weltmeisterschaft der Frauen im usbekischen Samarkand wurde GM Alexandra Kosteniuk in Monaco Blitzschach-Europameisterin. Die topgesetzte 39-jährige Schweizerin holte 10 Punkte aus 13 Runden (9 Siege, 2 Remis, 2 Niederlagen) und sicherte sich die Goldmedaille dank der besseren Zweitwertung vor den punktgleichen WGM/IM Sarasadat Khademalsharieh aus Spanien und GM Bella Chotenaschwili aus Georgien. Es ist dies Kosteniuks fünfter Blitz-EM-Titel nach 2001, 2017, 2019 und 2022. (nih/sda)
    Hasler beim Heim-Weltcup Fünfte
    Die Schweizerin Melanie Hasler fährt beim Heim-Weltcup in St. Moritz mit dem Monobob auf den 5. Platz.

    Die Oberschenkelverletzung, die sich Melanie Hasler an Silvester an den Schweizer Meisterschaften zugezogen hatte, hinderte sie nicht an einem weiteren Spitzenresultat. Am Start hielt die 25-jährige Aargauerin jedenfalls gut mit, das zweite Podest nach La Plagne zum Saisonauftakt (2.) verpasste sie als Fünfte aber um 38 Hundertstel. Am Sonntag bietet sich der ehemaligen Volleyballerin im Zweier nochmals eine Chance.

    An einem kalten Wintertag wie aus dem Bilderbuch feierten die Deutschen Lisa Buckwitz und Laura Nolte den erwarteten Doppelsieg. Das Podest vervollständigt die Australierin Breeana Walker. (nih/sda)
    Melanie Hasler of Switzerland during the Women?s Monobob Worldcup in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Saturday, January 13, 2024. (KEYSTONE/Mayk Wendt)
    Bild: keystone
    Atlanta verliert erneut gegen Angstgegner Indiana
    Die Atlanta Hawks verlieren in der NBA zum dritten Mal in dieser Saison gegen die Indiana Pacers, diesmal zuhause klar mit 108:126. Der Genfer Clint Capela blieb mit sieben Punkten und nur fünf Rebounds diskret, nachdem er zuletzt eine Partie wegen Problemen mit der Achillessehne verpasst hatte.

    Atlanta verlor zum siebten Mal in den letzten zehn Spielen und belegt im Osten nur den 11. Platz (unter 15 Teams). (nih/sda)
    Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) is defended by Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) as he goes up for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Atlanta ...
    Bild: keystone
    Jufer mit Platz 3 im Springreiten, Dressurreiterinnen enttäuschen
    Alain Jufer sichert sich am am Heimweltcup in Basel auf Dante MM Platz 3. Im Stechen musste der Jurassier einzig dem Franzosen Kevin Staut und dem Brasilianer Yuri Mansur den Vortritt lassen. Die weiteren Schweizer klassierten sich auf den Rängen 5 (Adrian Schmid/Chicharito), 7 (Elian Baumann/Little Lumpi E), 9 (Steve Guerdat/Is-Minka) und 12 (Martin Fuchs/Commissar Pezi).

    Die Schweizer Dressurreiterinnen enttäuschten. Im Grand Prix mussten sie sich mit hinteren Plätzen zufriedengeben. Charlotte Lenherr auf Sir Stanley ritt auf Platz 11 und verwies Charlotta Rogerson mit Famora, die der Schweiz Anfang Jahr einen Quotenplatz für die Olympischen Sommerspiele in Paris gesichert hat, auf den 12. Platz. Der Ritt der Luzernerin Rogerson wurde mit 68,478 Punkten schlecht honoriert.

    Bis am 5. Februar darf die Schweizer Dressur-Equipe noch darauf hoffen, als Team nachzurücken, wenn eine qualifizierte Equipe auf die Olympischen Spiele verzichtet oder die Mindestanforderungen nicht erfüllt. Aber um am 5. Februar weiterhin die bestplatzierte Nation hinter allen qualifizierten Ländern zu bleiben, braucht es bessere Ergebnisse als am Freitag in Basel mit den Plätzen 11, 12 und 14 unter 14 Teilnehmerinnen. (nih/sda)
    Switzerland&#039;s Alain Jufer on Dante MM competes in the Nations Cup at the Rome&#039;s horse show, Friday, May 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Jana Wargers
    Bild: keystone
    Josi mit drei Assists zum Sieg von Nashville
    Die Nashville Predators bleiben auf Playoffkurs. Das Team mit Roman Josi gewinnt auch dank drei Assists seines Schweizer Captains in Dallas 6:3. Mit dem Erfolg festigten die Predators den letzten Playoffplatz, den sie aktuell im Westen belegen. Roman Josi kam im 42. Saisonspiel zu seinen Assists Nummer 25 bis 27.

    Nashville war zuletzt vor allem auf fremdem Eis erfolgreich. In den letzten vier Partien gewann man zweimal auswärts und verlor zweimal zuhause. (jaw/sda)
