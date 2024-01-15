Die Kansas City Chiefs, Sieger der letzten Super Bowl, ziehen bei eisigen Temperaturen mit einem 26:7-Sieg gegen die Miami Dolphins in die Playoff-Viertelfinals ein.



Minus 20 Grad zeigte das Thermometer im Arrowhead Stadium von Kansas City zu Beginn der Wildcard-Partie an, und wärmer wurde es im Lauf des Abends nur in den Herzen der Heimfans. Die in der Qualifikation wenig überzeugenden Kansas City Chiefs kamen mit dem zum Teil gefrorenen Spielfeld im gemäss US-Medien viertkältesten Spiel der NFL-Geschichte wesentlich besser zurecht als die Gäste aus dem warmen Florida und gerieten nie in Rückstand. Kansas City hat in den sechs Jahren, seit Patrick Mahomes Quarterback ist, jedes Mal mindestens die Halbfinals erreicht.

Bild: keystone

Ebenfalls in den Playoff-Viertelfinals stehen die Houston Texans nach einem überlegenen 45:14-Sieg gegen Cleveland. Nicht gespielt wird am Sonntagabend hingegen in Buffalo, wo das Duell gegen Pittsburgh wegen eines erwarteten Wintersturms mit einem halben Meter Schnee auf Montag verschoben wurde. (lak/sda)