Following an intense battle on the final loop, the top 3 spots in the Men Pursuit have been determined!— International Biathlon Union (@biathlonworld) January 14, 2024
🥇🇳🇴Johannes Dale-Skjevdal
🥈🇳🇴Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen
🥉🇳🇴Johannes Thingnes Boe
📷Manzoni & Svoboda / IBU | #biathlon pic.twitter.com/p1q5ZFKjnq
Lisa's second win, Juni's second podium, and Ingrid in the yellow bib – a truly impressive Women's Pursuit today! 🔥— International Biathlon Union (@biathlonworld) January 14, 2024
🥇🇮🇹Lisa Vittozzi
🥈🇳🇴Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold
🥉🇳🇴Juni Arnekleiv
📷Manzoni & Svoboda / IBU | #biathlon pic.twitter.com/teDbE97oHN
Faroe Island have done it!— (Un)informed Handball Hour (@HandballHour) January 13, 2024
They get the draw in the last second! Norway throw away the win!
THERE WONT BE A SHEEP SHEERED IN THE FAROES ISLAND TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/ZpgUbDXFgU
All the emotions 🙌— ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) January 13, 2024
21-year-old Leandro Riedi emerges victorious over Damm 7-6(6), 6-2 to pick up a third Challenger title in Oeiras#ATPChallenger | @swiss_tennis pic.twitter.com/i2HAuvJPQ0