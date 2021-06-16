Navigation
    Sport
    Sport-News

    Sport-News: Belinda Bencic zieht in Berlin in die Viertelfinals ein

    Sport-News

    Bencic zieht in Berlin in die Viertelfinals ein +++ YB zunächst gegen Iren oder Slowaken

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.

    16.06.21, 17:36

    Liveticker: Sport-News, 16.06.2021

    Platini plant Rückkehr in den organisierten Fussball
    Der frühere UEFA-Präsident Michel Platini steht vor der Rückkehr in den organisierten Fussball. Der 65-Jährige soll im kommenden November in den Vorstand der internationalen Spielergewerkschaft Fifpro rücken, in der er den bisherigen französischen Vertreter Philippe Piat (78) ersetzen will. «Ich freue mich sehr über diese Perspektive», sagte der frühere Weltklasse-Spieler der französischen Nationalmannschaft. Die Fifpro verwies derweil darauf, dass neue Vorstandsmitglieder von der Generalversammlung im November bestätigt werden müssen.

    Platini, der Europameister von 1984, war 2015 zusammen mit dem damaligen FIFA-Präsidenten Joseph Blatter von der FIFA-Ethikkommission wegen einer Millionenzahlung des Weltverbandes an Platini suspendiert worden. Die anschliessend ausgesprochene Sperre für acht Jahre wurde später im Fall von Platini auf vier Jahre reduziert. (pre/sda)
    Former UEFA president Michel Platini appears in front of the building of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, in Bern, Switzerland Monday, 31 Aug. 2020. Michel Platini and former FIFA president Sepp Blatter each face interrogation from the Swiss public prosecutor as part of the proceedings opened in 2015 over a payment of 2 million Swiss francs. (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP)
    Bencic zieht in Berlin in die Viertelfinals ein
    Belinda Bencic zieht beim Rasenturnier in Berlin problemlos in die Viertelfinals ein. Gegen die Kroatin Petra Martic (WTA 25) siegt die Ostschweizerin in knapp eineinhalb Stunden 6:3, 6:4. Den Punkt des Spiels zeigte Bencic zum entscheidenden Break zum 5:4 im zweiten Satz. Nach einem schwachen Volley holte sich die 24-jährige Schweizerin den Service-Durchbruch im Sitzen. «Ich dachte, sie (Martic - Red.) wird den Ball über mich lupfen, darum fiel ich hin», erklärte Bencic die Situation nach Spielschluss. Es war das einzige Mal, das die an fünfter Stelle gesetzte Schweizerin ab dem Spiel ihrer kroatischen Gegnerin zumindest kurz aus dem Tritt geriet.

    Bencics Dominanz hatte sich schon im Startsatz abgezeichnet. Bereits im zweiten Aufschlagspiel von Martic erspielte sie sich Breakchancen. Dass sie den Servicedurchbruch bei erster Gelegenheit verpasste, nagte zumindest kurz an der Konzentration der Weltnummer 12. Beim folgenden, eigenen Aufschlag geriet Bencic mit 0:40 in Rücklage, ehe sie sich das Spiel noch sicherte. Insgesamt zeigte sich Bencic bei eigenem Service allerdings stark, 68 Prozent ihrer ersten Aufschläge landeten im Feld. Im Viertelfinal trifft Bencic nun auf die Russin Jekaterina Alexandrowa (WTA 34), die sich mit Jelina Switolina aus der Ukraine gegen die Nummer 2 des Turnieres 6:4, 7:5 durchgesetzt hat. Von bislang drei Duellen mit Alexandrowa konnte Bencic eines gewinnen. (pre/sda)
    Wimbledon-Final in vollem Stadion
    Die Organisatoren in Wimbledon rechnen für die entscheidende Phase des Grand-Slam-Turniers mit vollen Rängen. Ab den Halbfinals soll der 15'000 Zuschauer fassende Centre Court voll ausgelastet werden.

    Die Organisatoren von Wimbledon wollen gemäss einer Mitteilung die Auslastung kontinuierlich steigern. Zum Start des Rasenturniers in Wimbledon sollen der Centre Court und der zweitgrösste Platz bis zur Hälfte gefüllt werden, während kleinere Plätze bis zu 75 Prozent ausgelastet werden können. Für die Achtel- und Viertelfinals soll die Zuschauerzahl auf den Hauptplätzen ein erstes Mal erhöht werden. (abu/sda)
    Servette spielt gegen Molde
    In der Conference League bekamen die drei Klubs aus den Schweizer Ligen, die in der 2. Qualifikationsrunde ins Geschehen einsteigen, ihre Gegner zugelost. Der FC Basel trifft entweder auf den FC Sfintul aus Moldawien oder Patrizani Tirana aus Albanien. Servette spielt gegen die Norweger von Molde. Der FC Vaduz spielt gegen Ujpest aus Ungarn.

    Die Hinspiele finden am 22. Juli statt, die Rückspiele am 29. Juli. Basel spielt zuerst daheim, Servette und Vaduz zunächst auswärts. Cupsieger Luzern greift erst in der 3. von vier zu überstehenden Qualifikationsrunden ein. (abu/sda)
    Wildcards für Andy Murray und Venus Williams in Wimbledon
    Die Organisatoren des Grand-Slam-Turniers in Wimbledon haben zwei der Wildcards an Andy Murray und Venus Williams vergeben. Der 34-jährige Schotte, nach vielen körperlichen Beschwerden nur noch die Nummer 124 der Welt, hat bei der Traditionsveranstaltung im Südwesten Londons 2013 und 2016 den Titel geholt. Die am Donnerstag 41 Jahre alt werdende Amerikanerin, im Ranking auf Platz 103, hat die Einzel-Konkurrenz in Wimbledon fünfmal gewonnen.

    Das dritte Major-Turnier des Jahres beginnt am Montag, 28. Juni. (nih/sda)
    YB gegen Iren oder Slowaken
    Die Young Boys beginnen ihren langen Weg, der sie in die Champions League führen soll, gegen die Slowaken von Slovan Bratislava oder die Iren von Shamrock Rovers. Der Schweizer Meister tritt am 20./21. Juli zuerst auswärts an. Das Heimspiel findet am 27./28. Juli statt.

    Sollte YB diese Runde überstehen, hätte er auf dem Weg in die Gruppenphase noch zwei weitere Hürden zu überstehen. Scheidet er aus, spielt er in der Europa-League-Qualifikation weiter.

    Es ist damit zu rechnen, dass sich der Meister aus der Slowakei gegen die Mannschaft aus dem Dubliner Vorort durchsetzt. Damit würde es doch noch zum Duell zwischen YB und Slovan Bratislava kommen, das in der letzten Qualifikation schon erwartet worden war. Die Slowaken hatten wegen Corona-Fällen den Fähringern von Klaksvik den Vortritt lassen müssen.

    YB und sein neuer Trainer David Wagner werden wenige Tage vor dem Einstieg in die Europacup-Qualifikation in die Meisterschaft gestartet sein. Die Erfahrungen mit dem vom ehemaligen slowakischen Nationaltrainer Vladimir Weiss trainierten Slovan Bratislava sind gut. 2014 wurden beide Spiele in der Europa-League-Gruppenphase gegen diesen Gegner gewonnen. (ram/sda)
    Extra.ie FAI Cup Semi-Final, Dalymount Park, Dublin 27/9/2019 Bohemians vs Shamrock Rovers Bohs fans with a Rovers flag before the game Bohs fans with a Rovers flag before the game 27/9/2019 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRLxFRAxNZL Copyright: xINPHO/RyanxByrnex RB30692
    Zahlreiche Corona-Fälle an der Copa America
    Nur zwei Tage nach dem Auftakt der Copa America in Brasilien sind schon Dutzende Corona-Infektionen bekannt. Beim südamerikanischen Kontinentalturnier seien bereits 52 Spieler und Mitarbeiter positiv getestet worden, berichtete die Sportzeitung «Lance» am Dienstag unter Berufung auf das brasilianische Gesundheitsministerium. Allein in der venezolanischen Delegation hatten sich zuletzt rund ein Dutzend Spieler und Mitarbeiter infiziert.

    Die Copa America begann am Sonntag. Das Turnier war erst vor wenigen Wochen nach Brasilien verlegt worden, nachdem Argentinien wegen der zweiten Corona-Welle als Ausrichter abgesprungen war. Der südamerikanische Fussballverband CONMEBOL geriet daraufhin in die Kritik, denn auch Brasilien ist noch immer ein Corona-Brennpunkt. (nih/sda/dpa)
    epa09275054 A handout photo made available by the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) shows coach of the Peruvian national team Ricardo Gareca (C-R), along with his assistant Norberto Solano (C-L), during a training session at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 15 June 2021. Peru will debut this Thursday in the Copa America group B soccer match against Brazil. EPA/Peruvian Football Federation / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
    Nets brauchen nach Aufholjagd noch einen Sieg
    Die Brooklyn Nets brauchen noch einen Sieg für den Einzug in die NBA-Halbfinals. Die Nummer 2 der Qualifikation im Osten gewinnt das fünfte Viertelfinal-Spiel dank erfolgreicher Aufholjagd gegen die Milwaukee Bucks 114:108.

    Milwaukee sah lange wie der sichere Sieger aus. Bei Halbzeit führten die Bucks mit 16 Punkten Vorsprung und lagen auch während des dritten Viertels grösstenteils deutlich voran.

    Die Nets, die in der Best-of-7-Serie schon die ersten zwei Partien gewonnen hatten, wendeten das Blatt im vierten Abschnitt vorab dank dem überragenden Kevin Durant zu ihren Gunsten. Der Superstar brachte sein Team achteinhalb Minuten vor Schluss zum zweiten Mal nach dem ersten erfolgreichen Abschluss zu Beginn des Spiels in Führung.

    Durant steuerte 49 Punkte bei, allein 20 davon im letzten Viertel. Dazu gelangen ihm 17 Rebounds und 10 Vorlagen, womit er historisches schaffte. Mindestens 45 Punkte, 15 Rebounds und 10 entscheidende Pässe waren in den NBA-Playoffs noch keinem Spieler gelungen.

    Das sechste Spiel wird in der Nacht auf Freitag in Milwaukee ausgetragen. (nih/sda)
    Tampa Bays Ausgleich zum 1:1
    Die Tampa Bay Lightning gleichen in der NHL-Halbfinal-Serie gegen die New York Islanders aus. Das Team aus Florida schlägt die New York Islanders im zweiten Spiel zu Hause 4:2.

    Zwei Tage nach der 1:2-Heimniederlage zum Auftakt der Best-of-7-Serie führten die Lightning die Entscheidung in der ersten Hälfte des dritten Drittels herbei. Die Verteidiger Jan Rutta und Victor Hedman, er im Powerplay, bauten die Führung innert sieben Minuten auf 4:1 aus.

    Für den Tschechen Rutta war es der erste Playoff-Treffer in der NHL überhaupt, der Schwede Hedman traf zum ersten Mal in der laufenden K.o.-Phase. Die meisten Skorerpunkte verbuchte Nikita Kutscherow. Der Russe war als Vorbereiter an drei der vier Tore des letztjährigen Stanley-Cup-Siegers beteiligt.

    Das dritte Spiel findet in der Nacht auf Freitag in New York statt. (nih/sda)
    US-Rekordhalterin Houlihan wegen Dopings vier Jahre gesperrt
    Die Amerikanerin Shelby Houlihan wurde wegen Dopings für vier Jahre gesperrt. Der nationalen Rekordhalterin über 1500 und 5000 m wurde bei einer Kontrolle die Einnahme des anabolen Steroids Nandrolon nachgewiesen.

    Die 28-jährige Houlihan, die 2016 in Rio den Olympia-Final über 5000 m erreicht hatte, beteuerte ihre Unschuld und erklärte den positiven Test mit dem Verzehr von Schweinefleisch. Laut der Integritätskommission des Leichtathletik-Weltverbandes hat der Internationale Sportgerichtshof CAS die Berufung gegen die Sperre abgewiesen. Houlihan wird damit nicht nur die Olympischen Spielen in Tokio, sondern auch die Sommerspiele 2024 in Paris verpassen. (abu/sda)
    FILE - In this Sunday, July 28, 2019, file photo, Shelby Houlihan crosses the finish line as she wins the women's 5,000-meter run at the U.S. Championships athletics meet, in Des Moines, Iowa. Houlihan, the American record holder in the 1,500 and 5,000 meters, posted on social media that she
    Themen
