    Sport-News

    Buemi wartet weiter auf Podestplatz +++ Je zweimal Gold und Bronze für die Schweiz

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.

    11.07.21, 08:42

    Liveticker: Sport-News, 11.07.2021

    Buemi wartet auf Podestplatz
    Sébastien Buemi konnte beim ersten der beiden Formel-E-Rennen in New York nicht in den Kampf um das Podest eingreifen. Er startete von der fünften Position und wurde Sechster in einem Rennen, das der Deutsche Maximilian Günther gewann und in welchem der Genfer Edoardo Mortara ohne Punkte blieb.

    Buemi fährt in dieser Saison weiter einer Top-3-Platzierung hinterher. Eine weitere Chance wird er in der Nacht auf Montag in den Strassen von New York haben. (zap/sda)
    epa09289584 Swiss Sebastian Buemi, of Nissan team, competes during the second race of Formula E championship , at Miguel E. Abedin racecar in the state of Puebla, Mexico, 20 June 2021. EPA/Carlos Ramirez
    Je zweimal Gold und Bronze für die Schweiz
    Je zweimal Gold und Bronze, so lautet die fantastische Bilanz des Schweizer Teams am Samstag an der U23-EM in Tallinn. Vier Medaillen am gleichen Tag an diesem Anlass ist für die Schweizer Leichtathletik eine Premiere.

    Den Titel holten William Reais über 200 und Ricky Petrucciani über 400 m. Ersterer siegte in 20,47 Sekunden und distanzierte den zweitplatzierten Spanier Jesus Gomez um 13 Hundertstel. Mitte Juni hatte sich Reais eine Verletzung am hinteren Oberschenkel zugezogen, weshalb «ich nicht wusste, ob es reicht.»

    Petrucciani verbesserte über 400 m im für ihn wichtigsten Rennen der Saison die persönliche Bestzeit um 67 Hundertstel auf 45,02. Zum Schweizer Rekord von Mathias Rusterholz aus dem Jahr 1996 fehlen dem 21-jährigen Tessiner noch drei Hundertstel.

    Bei den Frauen musste sich Silke Lemmens über die Bahnrunde dank eines starken Finish nur den Tschechinnen Lada Vondrova (51,19) und Barbora Malikova (51,23) geschlagen gaben. Wie Petrucciani stellte auch die Zugerin eine klare persönliche Bestzeit (52,09, zuvor 52,73) sowie einen nationalen U23-Rekord auf.

    Das Gleiche gelang Jasmin Giger beim Gewinn der Bronzemedaille über 400 m Hürden. Nachdem die Thurgauerin am Vortag erstmals unter 56 Sekunden (55,99) geblieben war, passierte sie die Ziellinie im Final nach 55,25 Sekunden. Giger gewann bereits ihre fünfte Medaille an einer Nachwuchs-EM oder -WM. Den Sieg über 400 m Hürden sicherte sich die Slowakin Emma Zapletalova (54,28). (zap/sda)
    EM-Titel für BMX-Fahrerin Zoé Claessens
    Die Schweizer BMX-Fahrerin Zoé Claessens ist bereit für die Olympischen Spiele in Tokio. Die 20-jährige Waadtländerin holt im belgischen Heusden-Zolder EM-Gold.

    Die europäische Spitze war am letzten Wettkampf vor den Olympischen Spielen zwar nicht lückenlos vertreten, Claessens demonstrierte an der Hauptprobe aber erneut, dass mit ihr auch in Tokio zu rechnen sein wird.

    Die Westschweizerin wäre noch bis 2023 in der Nachwuchs-Kategorie startberechtigt, braucht aber bereits jetzt keinen Vergleich auf höchster Ebene zu scheuen. Im Mai war sie in Verona als Zweite erstmals auf das Podest eines Weltcups gefahren, nun feierte die Schweizer Meisterin ihren ersten Sieg bei der Elite.

    Die Delegation von Swiss Cycling kehrte mit insgesamt vier Medaillen aus Belgien zurück. Nebst Claessens sicherte sich der Nachwuchs weitere zwei goldene und silberne Medaillen.
    (zap/sda)
    Dominik Alberto egalisiert Schweizer Rekord
    Der Stabhochspringer Dominik Alberto egalisierte beim Sieg in Landau mit 5,71 m den 38 Jahre alten Schweizer Rekord von Felix Böhni. Dies hatte sich in den letzten Wochen abgezeichnet. Ende Juni war der 29-jährige Zürcher 5,65 m gesprungen.
    (zap/sda)
    Dominik Alberto (SUI) laueft zum Stabhochsprung an bei den European Athletics Team Championships First League in Cluj, am Sonntag, 20. Juni 2021 (KEYSTONE/ATHLETIX.CH/ULF SCHILLER)
    Niederländer Mollema gewinnt 14. Etappe
    Der Niederländer Bauke Mollema feiert in der 14. Etappe seinen zweiten Tagessieg im Rahmen der Tour de France nach 2017. Der Franzose Guillaume Martin ist neuer Gesamtzweiter.

    Der 34-jährige Mollema gewann in Quillan nach einer über 40 km langen Soloflucht mit einem Vorsprung von 64 Sekunden auf den Österreicher Patrick Konrad und den Kolumbianer Sergio Higuita.

    Das Feld mit den Favoriten erreichte das Ziel nach 184 km mit einem Rückstand von mehr als sechs Minuten. Dies nützte Guillaume Martin, der ebenfalls der Fluchtgruppe angehört hatte und als Elfter das Ziel erreichte, zum Vorstoss von Platz 9 auf 2 der Gesamtwertung.

    Der souveräne Leader Tadej Pogacar führt neu 4:04 Minuten vor Martin und 5:18 vor dem Kolumbianer Rigoberto Uran. (zap/sda)
    Erstmals eine Frau als Schiedsrichterin im Männer-Final
    Als letztes Grand-Slam-Turnier erhält auch Wimbledon eine Frau als Schiedsrichterin im Männer-Final. Die Partie vom Sonntag zwischen Novak Djokovic und Matteo Berrettini wird von der Kroatin Marija Cicak geleitet. Am Australian Open und in Paris gab es diese Premiere schon 2007, am US Open 2015. (sda/afp)
    Luana Flütsch hört auf
    Luana Flütsch tritt mit 26 Jahren vom aktiven Skirennsport zurück. «Adios Amigos», schrieb die Bündnerin ein halbes Jahr nach dem erlittenen Kreuzbandriss in den sozialen Medien.

    Die jüngste Verletzung, zugezogen im Januar in einem Europacup-Rennen in Zinal, war bereits die fünfte schwerwiegende in der Karriere der Speed-Spezialistin. «Mein Körper und meine Psyche wehren sich konstant und deutlich gegen ein fünftes Comeback. Es brauchte Zeit, um dies einzugestehen und vor allem zu akzeptieren», sagt die B-Kader-Athletin von Swiss-Ski in einem Communiqué des Verbandes.

    Flütsch schaffte es im Europacup zweimal auf das Podest und bestritt insgesamt acht Weltcuprennen. Nun verschiebt sie ihren Fokus auf ihr Psychologiestudium. (zap/sda)

    Shapovalov hat das Leben in der Blase satt
    Denis Shapovalov begründet seinen Verzicht auf die Olympischen Spiele mit den grossen Einschränkungen in Tokio wegen der Corona-Pandemie. Nach seinem Halbfinal-Aus am Freitagabend in Wimbledon zeigte sich der Weltranglisten-Zwölfte erschöpft vom Leben in der Turnier-Blase in London.

    «Es hat viel mit den Restriktionen zu tun, wieder in einer Blase zu sein, diese ganze Situation. Ich bin seit einem Monat hier in London. Mental bin ich langsam fertig», sagte Shapovalov. Es sei ein Traum, bei Olympia zu spielen und sein Land zu repräsentieren. Aber die Einschränkungen würden einem viel Druck auferlegen. «Ich bin erschöpft, nicht nur vom Turnier, sondern von der gesamten Situation», erklärte Shapovalov nach seiner Niederlage gegen Novak Djokovic.

    Seinen Tokio-Trip ebenfalls gestrichen hat der Australier Nick Kyrgios. Einerseits fühle er sich nach einer in Wimbledon erlittenen Bauchmuskelverletzung nicht fit, andererseits hatten auch die nun leeren Stadien einen Einfluss auf den Entscheid. «Es war mein Traum, Australien bei den Olympischen Spielen zu vertreten, und ich weiss, dass ich diese Chance vielleicht nie mehr bekommen werde», schrieb Kyrgios in einem Communiqué.

    Das Olympia-Turnier dauert vom 24. Juli bis zum 1. August. Abgesagt hatten unter anderem auch schon Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal und Dominic Thiem, der nun aber ohnehin verletzt ist. Der Entscheid von Roger Federer steht noch aus. Gemäss Aussagen des Schweizer Delegationsleisters Ralph Stöckli vom vergangenen Montag seien die Signale aber positiv. (zap/sda/apa/dpa)
    epa09334579 Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts during his men's semi final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Championships in Wimbledon, Britain, 09 July 2021. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA EDITORIAL USE ONLY
    «Das Wichtigste ist, dass diese Olympischen Spiele stattfinden»
    Der IOC-Präsident Thomas Bach hat den Zuschauer-Ausschluss bei den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio verteidigt.

    «Es war ein Entscheid, der notwendig war, um sichere Olympische Spiele zu gewährleisten», sagte der Deutsche in einer Video-Botschaft des IOC an die Teilnehmer. «Ich hoffe, wir sind uns alle einig, dass das Wichtigste ist, dass diese Olympischen Spiele stattfinden – dass Sie Ihren olympischen Traum verwirklichen können.»

    Nach der erneuten Verhängung des Corona-Notstands für Tokio hatten die Olympia-Organisatoren den Ausschluss aller Zuschauer von den Wettkämpfen in Japans Hauptstadt beschlossen. Grund für den inzwischen vierten Notstand für Tokio sind wieder deutlich steigende Infektionszahlen.

    Bach verwies auf die umfangreiche TV-Berichterstattung. «In diesen Stadien muss man sich nicht allein fühlen. Milliarden von Menschen auf der ganzen Welt werden an ihren Bildschirmen hängen und sie werden in ihren Herzen bei Ihnen sein», sagte der IOC-Chef. «Diejenigen, die zu Hause zuschauen, können die umfassendste Berichterstattung geniessen, die jemals von Olympic Broadcasting Services geliefert wurde.»

    Wie am Samstag bekannt wurde, werden auch die Fussballspiele der Männer und Frauen auf der nördlichen Hauptinsel Hokkaido ohne Zuschauer stattfinden. Die Organisatoren widerriefen einen vorherigen Entscheid, dabei bis zu 10'000 Fans zuzulassen. (zap/sda/apa/dpa)
    Porto-Stürmer Diaz schiesst Kolumbien auf Platz 3
    Mit einem Sieg über Peru sichert sich die kolumbianische Nationalmannschaft den dritten Platz beim Copa America gesichert. Das Team von Trainer Reinaldo Rueda setzt sich in der Nacht auf Samstag in Brasilia 3:2 (0:1) durch.

    Nach einem langen Pass tief aus der eigenen Hälfte und einem präzisen Querpass kurz vor dem Strafraum ging Peru durch einen Treffer von Yoshimar Yotun in der 44. Minute zunächst in Führung. Zu Beginn der zweiten Halbzeit verwandelte Juan Cuadrado von Juventus Turin in der 49. Minute einen Freistoss direkt zum Ausgleich. In der 66. Minute nahm Luis Diaz vom FC Porto einen weiten Abschlag des gegnerischen Torhüters an, legte sich den Ball mit der Schulter vor und erhöhte zum 2:1. Gianluca Lapadula glich in der 82. Minute nach einem Corner per Kopfball aus. Kurz vor Abpfiff traf Diaz in der 93. Minute mit einem Schuss von ausserhalb des Strafraums zum Endstand.

    In der Nacht auf Sonntag treffen im Final in Rio de Janeiro Argentinien und Brasilien aufeinander. (zap/sda/dpa)
    Siegenthaler weitere zwei Jahre in New Jersey
    Die New Jersey Devils planen auch in den nächsten zwei NHL-Saisons mit Jonas Siegenthaler. Der 24-jährige Zürcher Verteidiger bekommt einen entsprechenden Vertrag, der ihm ein Salär von 2,25 Millionen Dollar einbringt.

    Dies teilen die Devils mit, die den Schweizer Internationalen Mitte April dieses Jahres von den Washington Capitals übernahmen. Seither überzeugte Siegenthaler den Generalmanager Tom Fitzgerald mit konstant guten Leistungen. Der lukrative Vertrag ist der Lohn dafür. (zap/sda)
