Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
It's raining medals at the BMX European Championships in Zolder.— Swiss Cycling (@swisscycling) July 10, 2021
🥇 Zoé Claessens (Elite)
🥇 Nadine Aeberhard (U23)
🥇 Cédric Butti (U23)
🥈 Thalya Burford (Juniors) pic.twitter.com/pAktwU3Fnm
🎙 First words from 🇳🇱 @BaukeMollema, fresh from his win in Quillan ⬇️#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/qnRmB0l5vC— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 10, 2021
Marija Cicak will be the umpire of Sunday’s mens final at Wimbledon, making her the first ever female umpire to officiate the mens final at SW19. pic.twitter.com/wjDhoOO1rc— Jimmie48 Photography (@JJlovesTennis) July 10, 2021
#NEWS: We have re-signed Jonas Siegenthaler to a two-year contract.— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 9, 2021
Welcome back, Jonas! https://t.co/CdhA0eJfSw