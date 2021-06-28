WHAT A FINISH! It's 🇳🇱 @mathieuvdpoel who claimed the win and the Yellow Jersey in exhilarating fashion.



Tour-de-France-Debütantzündet sein Feuerwerk mit einem Tag Verspätung. Der Niederländer erweist sich in derVan der Poel setzt sich im kurzen Schlussanstieg auf dem letzten Kilometer ab und gewinnt mit sechs Sekunden Vorsprung vor dem letztjährigen Tour-Siegerund dessen slowenischen LandsmannHingegen Leader. Der französische Weltmeister, der in der 1. Etappe ein ähnlicher Coup wie nun van der Poel gelungen war,nach nur einem Tag bereits wieder.Alaphilippe liegt neu in der Gesamtwertung als. Mit dem Maillot jaune erreichte der Niederländer vom Team Alpecin-Fenix etwas, was seinemimmer verwehrt geblieben war.Der im November 2019 verstorbene Franzose hatte in den Sechziger- und Siebzigerjahren zu den besten Radprofis der Welt gehört. Doch trotz sieben Etappensiegen und insgesamt acht Top-3-Platzierungen in der Gesamtwertung trug Poulidor bei seiner Heimrundfahrt nie das Gelbe Trikot.. Der Thurgauer erreichte nach 183,5 km das Ziel alsmit 2:26 Minuten Rückstand. In der Gesamtwertung liegtAuch die, mit Marc Hirschi (134.), Reto Hollenstein (163.) und Michael Schär (117.) insbesondere auch die Sturzopfer vom Samstag.Für die 3. Etappe mit Start in Lorient und Ziel in Pontivy wird der erste Massensprint dieser Rundfahrt erwartet. Zu bewältigen sind auf den 182,9 km nur zwei Bergpreise der tiefsten Kategorie. Die letzten 1400 m verlaufen ohne Richtungsänderung und komplett flach. (nih/sda)